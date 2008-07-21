Vanilla Ice Cream VI

A no-cook vanilla ice cream! This recipe contains raw eggs. It is designed for an old-fashioned ice cream maker that yields 1 gallon; be sure to scale recipe down if you have a countertop model.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat eggs until foamy. Whisk in sugar until thickened. Gradually whisk in salt, 6 cups milk, evaporated milk, vanilla and water. Pour into freezer canister of ice cream maker. Fill to fill line with remaining milk if necessary. Freeze according to manufacturers' directions.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

126 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 89.2mg. Full Nutrition
