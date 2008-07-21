Vanilla Ice Cream VI

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 89.2mg. Full Nutrition
I have to give this one 5 stars because it was probably the easiest ice cream I have ever made. The flavor was very vanilla-ish and the texture was just like I remember from my grandparents homemade ice cream. I did sustitute fat free half and half for the water but other than that followed the recipe exactly. Thank you so much for sharing this, I know I will make it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2005
This recipe was pretty good. I cut it down to 8 servings to make 1 quart, since that's all I can fit in my tiny hand-cranked ice cream maker. I used pasturized egg substitute rather than the raw eggs, which I was a little weary of using. I also cut the fat by using 2% and skim evaporated milk. I admit that the texture was a little on the grainy side because of this, but not too bad. It also froze up in the freezer quite nicely. My boyfriend told me this ice cream was as good as his grandma's, which is quite a complement! This one's a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2002
Yummy!!! The very best no-cook vanilla ice cream we've ever had!! This one is going to the next family reunion!
I am a vanilla ice cream lover but my fiancé. So, I made a small amount of this ice cream just for myself. But after he tasted he asked for more and eventually finished everything! Then he said “we do not need to buy ice cream anymore.”
I cut the sugar down on this recipe to 2 cups, and it came out just great. Not so sweet, and I put the full 2 tblsp. of vanilla in, to get that good vanilla flavor. My family loved it recently when we got together for a birthday celebration. I plan on making it again for Father's Day.
My husband is an ice cream gu ru. He raved about this! Followed everthing and used our store bought ice cream machine to churn it into something fluffy, and simply delicious! Add any topping. It tastes yummy plain too. Thanks for sharing!!! A keeper in our files!
I haven't made this and I won't using raw eggs. The recipe should come with a warning that there is a risk of salmonella food poisoning from eating raw eggs. That is why most ice cream recipes call for cooking the eggs. Some reviewers have mentioned they used the pasteurized egg product successfully.
Not too bad, a full recipe made a double batch for my Kitchen Aid ice cream maker. The flavor was great but the texture was not really creamy, it contains no cream so it is really ice milk. I don't mind the texture, I happen to like ice milk, but it's not creamy if someone is expecting that.
I altered this a bit by substituting milk with 4c. half and half and 2c heavy whipping cream. Left out water as other reviewer suggested. This was very creamy and delicious. Big hit with both kids and adults at our party. Recipe size fit perfectly in my electric ice cream maker container. Five stars as I made it with alterations, only four stars as written because I don't like the iciness.
Tastes a lot like my grandfather's hand-cranked cooked-custard vanilla! A cooked custard will always be better, but this is much quicker and is truly delicious when fresh. It freezes hard and dry though.
Way too sweet! I strongly suggest lowering the sugar to 1 3/4 cup. I made it the second time, halfing the recipe with less sugar and it was much better. I added 1/4 cup of canned pumpkin pie and a pinch of nutmeg filling and it made a wonderful holiday dessert!
I love The Tast and how easy this was to make I did everything the same but I didn't add the water. I will be making this a lot now and I love that it's things that I always have on hand so if I had some guess comeing over as we are eatting our meal the ice cream can be in the maker mixing and all I would have to do is put it in some blows,it's ready to go so Thanks so much for sharing,Happy Holiday's to all of you,your love one's on AllRecipes.com ! Much Love Terry
This is the first recipe we tried in our new (to us!) ice cream maker. Bf wanted to try the Coconut Ice Cream on here, but I don't have cream of coconut so he settled for this one. I misread the evaporated milk ingredient and put in nonfat dry milk. Oops. It still worked--I guess it just made it thicker. I used egg beaters instead of raw eggs--just can't bring myself to do that. The ice cream is pretty sweet, and the ingredients quickly melt. We tried it immediately after making in the ice cream maker and after freezing a few hours. It was still melting very quickly--probably bc of the type of ingredients. Bf liked it well enough, but we'll try some others. He commented it was too sweet--usually my line, so when he says it, I know it's too sweet for him. He added mini chocolate chips, though--just add in the last few minutes. Thanks for the recipe.
It's nice to find an ice cream recipe that doesn't call for heavy cream-too expensive. This was very yummy. I added crushed Oreos and next time I am going to try the "Cookie Dough for Ice Cream (Eggless)" recipe from this site. Thanks a bunch!
The flavor is really great but the texture was not quite like ice cream, probably due to the fact that there's no heavy cream in the recipe. It's more icy than creamy, but it was the best recipe I could find without heavy cream. I used half and half instead of water because I didn't see the need for it.
Best vanilla ice cream. I only had 1 can of evaporated milk so I substituted half & half for the other 12 oz. that the recipe called for. I also replaced the cup of water with half & half. This ice cream was so good!!
Loved it! And so did my kids. Will certainly make again. I didn't realize it would make so much ice cream mix - too much for my half-gallon ice cream maker. I'll see about cutting the recipe in half next time.
Best tasting recipe and simple. I had 2 percent milk rather than the whole milk so I added about 1/2 c of cream for milk and it came out wonderful. I split the recipe and used my Cusinart ice cream maker. Note I think its important to chill the mixture first before adding to any ice cream maker. It won't take as long to thicken.
I changed the recipe a little bit to give it a holiday twist. I cut the recipe in half because my ice cream maker is on the small side. I substituted a third of the milk for egg nog and doubled the amount of vanilla used. It had a great flavor with an ok texture. It was a little too icy and not creamy enough. Next time I think I will omit the water and use heavy cream instead of the milk. However, it's a good base recipe to add to. :)
SUPER EASY! I liked that this recipe didn't require cream which is much more expensive and leaves a greasy feeling in your mouth. Not having to cook it was another bonus. I didn't add the water, which is what I thought accounted for the ice crystals others reviewers were talking about, instead I just added another cup of whole milk in place of the water.
This was delicious! I added carob powder to mine. My ice cream machine wasn't working right so I just put the liquid in the freezer. I tried it and it was so good. I made a fourth of the recipe because I only had 3/4 a cup of evaporated milk. I added about 2 tablespoons of carob powder. I ended up straining it because there were chunks of carob powder. IT IS VERY TASTY WITH THE CAROB POWDER I RECOMMEND IT
I halved this recipe before making it and I got to say it isn't the creamiest ice cream I've ever made but it certainly was the quickest and easiest and it tasted just like the homemade ice cream that a local shop here sells, but just a bit sweeter...which actually suited my taste buds better. I got to say that it is rich and I enjoyed it alot. I sorta wish I didn't halve the recipes because it was all gone in two days! My friends loved it and my dad thought it was alot like soft serve even after it was placed in our freezer. I liked it tons! I think I'm gonna add in some Oreos next time and make a Vanilla Cookie Flavoured Ice cream.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.