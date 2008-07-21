Vanilla Ice Cream VI

This is the first recipe we tried in our new (to us!) ice cream maker. Bf wanted to try the Coconut Ice Cream on here, but I don't have cream of coconut so he settled for this one. I misread the evaporated milk ingredient and put in nonfat dry milk. Oops. It still worked--I guess it just made it thicker. I used egg beaters instead of raw eggs--just can't bring myself to do that. The ice cream is pretty sweet, and the ingredients quickly melt. We tried it immediately after making in the ice cream maker and after freezing a few hours. It was still melting very quickly--probably bc of the type of ingredients. Bf liked it well enough, but we'll try some others. He commented it was too sweet--usually my line, so when he says it, I know it's too sweet for him. He added mini chocolate chips, though--just add in the last few minutes. Thanks for the recipe.