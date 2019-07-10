Roasted Mediterranean Chicken

It was great, but a couple things! I would highly recommend that you cook your chicken prior to putting it in the oven!!!!! I followed the directions to a T, and when I went to serve it, the chicken was almost completely raw. I even licked the spoon before realizing this!! I had to cook it a straight hour longer before I was sure the chicken was done. By that time, the chicken was very tough... I'm sure if I had cooked the chicken before, and cut it up, it would have cooked very nicely with the sauce and flavors. The sauce was wonderful. It could definitely use MORE olives, MORE potatoes, MORE Tomatoes and LESS rosemary. I ended up sprinkling it with feta cheese, and that was a delightful addition. I will be making this again but with these adjustments.