Roasted Mediterranean Chicken
People go crazy over this dish! Perfect for company, or when you're taking someone a meal. One of my family's favorites. Very easy to make, too.
I just made this recipe for my family. Everyone LOVED it! thank you for sharing. This was easy and delicious.
VERY TASTEE!...thank U!...something my super picky eaters liked as well....worked well with my red garden potatoes...but they were medium sized so I cut them up more...forgot the rosemary at the store...so I threw on some parsley...it was truly fantastic...;)
Super easy and great for company. I like adding some capers or mushrooms.
I also followed others idea and 1/4'd the potatoes. I added some asparagus, just 'cause I had it, and I left out the additional oil, figuring the alfredo sauce was oily enough on its own. I used dried rosemary, so I only used a teaspoon. Left out the klamatas, but sprinkled some feta on the top about 5 min. before it was done. Nice & garlicky and the lemon juice really added great zing to it. I used frozen chicken chunks - next time I'll thaw and drain them beforehand - it made the sauce kinda watery.
It was great, but a couple things! I would highly recommend that you cook your chicken prior to putting it in the oven!!!!! I followed the directions to a T, and when I went to serve it, the chicken was almost completely raw. I even licked the spoon before realizing this!! I had to cook it a straight hour longer before I was sure the chicken was done. By that time, the chicken was very tough... I'm sure if I had cooked the chicken before, and cut it up, it would have cooked very nicely with the sauce and flavors. The sauce was wonderful. It could definitely use MORE olives, MORE potatoes, MORE Tomatoes and LESS rosemary. I ended up sprinkling it with feta cheese, and that was a delightful addition. I will be making this again but with these adjustments.
The changes I made were minimal: cutting the potatoes in quarters as they were larger, and baking the dish in individual casseroles dishes. Next time, I would use the larger pan instead of using the individual casserole dishes so it would brown a little more, but the flavor was still there. This was a nice change from our usual chicken dishes.
This was very good. My husband and both children liked it as the recipe was written. I would prefer a recipe without jarred Alfredo as an ingredient, but it did taste very good.
I loved this recipe! The flavors were wonderful. The sauce is amazing and I'm wondering if I could use it on pork. My family said it was heavy on the ground black pepper and I'll cut it back next time since we will be enjoying this again!
I borrowed heavily from this recipe, and marinated the chicken in taco seasoning with thyme leaves, rosemary leaves, Olive oil and 1 oz of white wine overnight. Baked covered at 375 for 45min, took 1/2 cup juice to use for the gravy going to the mashed potatoes.
This recipe is delicious! The chicken was very tender. Instead of olives, I spread a can of caponata over the dish. Left off the rosemary. Spectacular meal. Hubby loved it. Wish I had made more for leftovers. I used Prego brand Homestyle Alfredo for the sauce.
Great for company. Easy and fast. Very delicious
