Roasted Mediterranean Chicken

People go crazy over this dish! Perfect for company, or when you're taking someone a meal. One of my family's favorites. Very easy to make, too.

By IrisMac

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
prep:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Place potatoes into a microwave-safe bowl, and cook in microwave oven on High setting for 2 minutes; turn potatoes over (watch for steam) and cook 2 more minutes on High. Set potatoes aside.

  • Mix together the Alfredo sauce, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, black pepper, and garlic in a bowl. Place the chicken pieces into the prepared baking dish, and generously brush chicken with about 1 cup of the mixture. Arrange the potatoes, tomatoes, and garlic cloves around the chicken. Brush the vegetables with the remaining sauce mixture. Sprinkle the chicken and vegetables with rosemary and olives.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the chicken should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 32.2g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 95.1mg; sodium 1024.7mg. Full Nutrition
