Ritzy Chicken

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Can prep early and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

By Justin Rand

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat until the oil shimmers; meanwhile, beat the egg whites until frothy in a bowl, and place the bread crumbs in a separate flat bowl. Dip the chicken breasts into the egg white, dredge in crumbs, and brown on both sides in the hot oil until golden, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Place the chicken breasts into the baking dish.

  • In a small bowl, mix about 3 tablespoons of evaporated milk with the cornstarch until smooth. Pour the rest of the evaporated milk into a saucepan, and mix in Parmesan cheese, parsley, and black pepper. Over medium-low heat, bring the milk mixture just to a bare simmer, and whisk in the cornstarch mixture; let cook until thickened, about 1 minute. Pour the sauce over the chicken breasts; sprinkle top with mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the sauce is bubbly and the cheese has melted, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of a chicken breast should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 39g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 84.5mg; sodium 609.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

KarenB
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2011
I followed the recipe exactly. The chicken came out very moist however the gravy/sauce was solid in the bottom of the pan. Was not able to spoon it over the chicken as I served it. Not sure what I did wrong. Read More
Helpful
(9)
beechmom
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2011
This was pretty good. Instead of using corn starch, I made a roux in the same pan I fried the chicken in, I also used regular milk. So I basically made a cream sauce, then added the parm cheese. I didn't add the sauce until the last 10 minutes of cooking in the oven. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Hooterschick
Rating: 3 stars
04/12/2011
The family liked this one except the sauce was unappealing to my son. It looked curdled and jelly like, and he's got a thing about texture when he eats. Hubby said it tasted really good but had to admit the curdled look was a bit off putting. Followed recipe to a T so not for sure why sauce looked as it did. My family is a visual kind of brood so something looking appetizing is a must! Won't make this one again but gave it three stars for ease of making and taste. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Linda Farrell
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2011
I made this tonight using 3 chicken breasts. We like "saucy" recipes because baked chicken can be a little dry, so I used the entire can of FF evaporated milk and increased the parmesan cheese. This tasted like a chicken cutlet with incredible gravy. This recipe uses a few pots, pans and bowls but definitely worth it. Paired this recipe with the herbed noodles (from this site). I'm so glad I made the extra sauce to put over the bland noodles. This will be made again and again in our house! Read More
Helpful
(8)
mamamia
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2019
This was a hit with the family. I didn t have evaporated milk so I used some heavy cream (1/2 cup) and regular milk for the remaining amount. There is no way you can brown all of that chicken in 2 tsp of oil so I kept adding more to the pan. Also it took way longer to bake than 25 minutes. I had to keep it in the oven for 50 minutes before it hit 160. It was still moist but the baking time is understated. Read More
