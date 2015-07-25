Ritzy Chicken

1 of 6

Rating: 4 stars I followed the recipe exactly. The chicken came out very moist however the gravy/sauce was solid in the bottom of the pan. Was not able to spoon it over the chicken as I served it. Not sure what I did wrong. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good. Instead of using corn starch, I made a roux in the same pan I fried the chicken in, I also used regular milk. So I basically made a cream sauce, then added the parm cheese. I didn't add the sauce until the last 10 minutes of cooking in the oven. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars The family liked this one except the sauce was unappealing to my son. It looked curdled and jelly like, and he's got a thing about texture when he eats. Hubby said it tasted really good but had to admit the curdled look was a bit off putting. Followed recipe to a T so not for sure why sauce looked as it did. My family is a visual kind of brood so something looking appetizing is a must! Won't make this one again but gave it three stars for ease of making and taste. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I made this tonight using 3 chicken breasts. We like "saucy" recipes because baked chicken can be a little dry, so I used the entire can of FF evaporated milk and increased the parmesan cheese. This tasted like a chicken cutlet with incredible gravy. This recipe uses a few pots, pans and bowls but definitely worth it. Paired this recipe with the herbed noodles (from this site). I'm so glad I made the extra sauce to put over the bland noodles. This will be made again and again in our house! Helpful (8)