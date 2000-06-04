Scalloped Cabbage with Ham and Cheese

Highly unusual for everyone at my dinner table to like a dish, but it happened here! Even my picky 13 year old loved it. I used an 8oz brick of sharp cheddar, that I shredded, and what was leftover of some cheese wiz from a recipe last week (I think about 6oz). My sauce was a bit thick because of all that cheese, so I added some additional whole milk (which is what I use when I make sauces). Also added a bit of fresh ground pepper. Steamed the cabbage and onion in a metal steamer basket until tender. Mixed with the ham and cheese. I had purchased a thick slice of smoked ham at the deli counter just for this recipe. Poured cabbage mixture into a buttered dish. Cooked a little longer than stated as I wanted a little bit of browning. It was a huge hit. I served with simple tomato slices, which my daughter ate with the cabbage casserole. We both think it might be interesting to layer tomato slices into the casserole, or dice up some fresh tomato. Oh, and for some reason the sauce was a lot thinner after cooking. Could be the cabbage continued to cook down. But it didn't matter, everyone spooned up the sauce! What a winner! Thanks!