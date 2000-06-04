Scalloped Cabbage with Ham and Cheese

A cheesy scalloped cabbage and ham casserole. Great for potlucks. A bag of slaw can be substituted for the cabbage.

Recipe by Jeanie Bean

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Steam cabbage and onion in a small amount of water until tender. Add the ham. Place into a buttered baking dish.

  • In a skillet, melt butter over low heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Add milk, stirring until smooth. Add salt, cheese and stir until melted. Pour over the cabbage mixture. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and dot with butter. Bake for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 31.4g; cholesterol 91.5mg; sodium 2800.1mg. Full Nutrition
