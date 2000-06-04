Scalloped Cabbage with Ham and Cheese
A cheesy scalloped cabbage and ham casserole. Great for potlucks. A bag of slaw can be substituted for the cabbage.
I just made this and had to come and give it a review. With the changes I made, it is really special. To this I added a can of corn. I also used a mixture of Velveta and cheddar cheeses. When making the sauce in the pan, I only used a bit of milk and threw in a can of Cheddar Cheese Soup. I added a few dashes of nutmeg, cayenne and onion power and black pepper. On top of the breadcrumbs, I did sprinkle paprika and parsley, as taken from another reviewer. Delicious and makes a lot!Read More
I would give it a 3 1/2 stars. It was good but my husband said it isn't something he would go back to seconds for. However it is a good budget meal!Read More
We enjoyed this recipe a lot. I don't like processed cheese so I used shredded cheddar. The second time I made it I used French's Fried Onions on top while it baked the last 15 minutes. It was better than the bread crumbs.
I absolutely loved this recipe. A real "comfort" dinner on a cold winters' night. I mixed the sauce into the steamed cabbage and onion, then layered this with the ham and topped with the bread crumbs, sprinkled paprika and parsley over top. Delicious.
Pretty good dinner. OFCOURSE I used the pre-packaged coleslaw (largest bag available)!! I didn't really get what it meant by "steam" the slaw...steam it like you do to veggies or put it in the pan? Well, I chose the latter, only instead of water, I used some chicken broth (just barely enough to cover the bottom of the pan). I sprinkled some garlic/onion powder over the cabbage as well for extra taste. Funny thing, the recipe doesn't state what to do with the ham but luckily, I'm a smart woman so I layered it over the cabbage. The cheese sauce is a small pain if your not patient and it is a little too much but overall, this was very good. I used season bread crumbs and it was a good stick-to-your-ribs meal! Thanks Jeanie!
This was so awesome! I let the cabbage/onion cook down in 1 cup of chicken broth, added the ham (to warm it up) then strained the whole thing prior to putting in the buttered dish. That worked well as there was a tiny bit more liquid formed in the bottom of dish during the baking period. Had i not drained the original liquid it would have turned out too watery. The topping was awesome! i didn't have velveta so i mixed the butter/flour mixture, added the milk then about 1 cup of shredded mild cheddar and it melted perfectly... layered over the top and baked w/ the bread crumbs and dotted w/ butter as directed. Was a TOTAL HIT!!! We will eat this often!!! ENJOY!
My family loved this recipe. All three of my children ate it all (once I forced the first bite of course). Everyone asked me where I found the recipe it was so perfect as a leftover meal to use of cabbage and ham. I made exactly as the recipe tells you to and I thought it was perfect.
Very easy and tasty..I precooked the slaw and onion in the microwave to save on cooking time. I also added chopped tomato for color. I definately would make this recipe again.
Oh my gosh! Soooo rich! I didn't even like cabbage until I tried this dish. Made it exactly like the recipe, which I don't usually do, and it was perfect.
good, different, and easy. Used bag of coleslaw and subbed cheddar for the american cheese. Will make again.
I thought it was a little bland, but my husband just couldn't get enough of it.
This is definitely a clean out the fridge dinner. I have made this a few times now but noticed I have never reviewed it. This last time I added some leftover grilled corn, hot sauce, and used crushed up cheddar Goldfish crackers as the topping for a change. I prefer to mix the sauce into the casserole instead of pouring it on top.
This was very tasty. I used grated cheddar instead of American cheese and added some Worcestershire sauce to the cheese sauce. I also added some cooked whole wheat wide egg noodles to the ham and cabbage mixture. DH and I liked it a lot. It's a great way to use up leftover ham. Thanks for the recipe!
I wasn't sure about this recipe when I tried it. I've never had cheese with cabbage. But, it was clean out the fridge day and this worked well. I used smoked sausage instead of ham and added frozen green beans and carrots. I was pleasantly surprised--it was kind of addicting. I might have to make this again.
excellent way to get children to incorperate cabbage in thier meal. My grandchildren loved it!Even those who were not fond of cabbage.This is definately a recipe I will make again.
This turned out really good! I also used shredded cheddar cheese and subbed kielbasa for the ham. I also added a chopped Granny Smith apple for a little sweetness and crunch. I think next time I will use sharp cheddar because it didn't have much of a cheese flavor to the sauce.
Loved this! Very comforting on a cool night. I used two small bags of cold slaw, used a little more butter/flour/milk... probably about 3 tbsp each of butter and flour and about a cup and a half of milk. I added a little nutmeg, salt, garlic powder and onion powder to my sauce. I used about 6 or 7 slices of american cheese because that is what I had on hand. Put the ham on top of the cabbage mix and topped with breadcrumbs I mixed with a little melted butter. It was very very good. Will definitely make this again!!
My husband and I loved this!! I added 1/3 teaspoon of pepper to the sauce and used Velvetta as the cheese. I also put french fried onions on the top as one reviewer suggested. We ate almost the whole thing in one sitting. Excellent!
Really good. Used low-fat shredded cheddar. My husband and kids weren't expecting much, but were pleasantly surprised. This would probably would be good with hamburger and/or ground pork, too. Thanks!
I was surprised how good this tasted. I followed the recipe pretty close. I did drain the cabbage/ham mixture before putting it in the pan. I used Velvetta as the cheese. I had leftover ham in the freezer and cabbage that needed to be used. Next time, I will probably steam in chicken broth, instead of water and add some garlic and maybe some other spices/herbs to the cheese mixture. I just felt it was missing a little something.
Boy, I wasn't sure about this one, but it was 'really good'! I used a bag of cabbage, won't do that again, the head wouldn't be as tough. Also, next time I'll carmelize the onion. I used a cheddar/chez whiz combo. And last, and maybe least, is the extra spice I used, that I think is a must.... 1/2tsp curry(more if you like it)....you can't taste it, or even smell it, but it's there, perkin' things up....Hez
I followed the recipe for the cabbage, onion and ham but had leftover very cheesy Au gratin potatoes so I used them instead of the plain cheese sauce on top and it turned out real good.
Awesome casserole. I didn't change a thing and it's low in carbs too!
Recipe is great, but you need to make sure to use a VERY small amount of water, otherwise it will end up runny. I would say maybe a couple tablespoons is enough, because cabbage has so much water. Either that or be prepared to boil off a large amount, which will make the cabbage too soft. Also, save half the cheese to add on top to give it better visual appeal.
i like much. will make again. yes, little bland but good basic recipe. just add favorite spice. i will add green chilis.
Made it twice now. Everyone loved it.
Both my husband and daughter are picky eaters, but they both enjoyed it very much. Even my daughter said "this is pretty good". A high compliment from her. I did make a few changes. I only used a nice wedge of cabbage, onion flakes instead of an onion, added an extra 1/2 cup of ham, poured the white sauce in the casserole dish, topped with pre-shredded cheddar cheese and french fried onions w/ extra fried onions available to add once the casserole was done. I served it w/ rice and a jello salad.
Very good. The only changes I made were substituting Velveta for the American cheese, added more ham and cooked for about 15 extra minutes till the cheese started to brown a bit. My husband went back for thirds. I'll definitely make this again!
Highly unusual for everyone at my dinner table to like a dish, but it happened here! Even my picky 13 year old loved it. I used an 8oz brick of sharp cheddar, that I shredded, and what was leftover of some cheese wiz from a recipe last week (I think about 6oz). My sauce was a bit thick because of all that cheese, so I added some additional whole milk (which is what I use when I make sauces). Also added a bit of fresh ground pepper. Steamed the cabbage and onion in a metal steamer basket until tender. Mixed with the ham and cheese. I had purchased a thick slice of smoked ham at the deli counter just for this recipe. Poured cabbage mixture into a buttered dish. Cooked a little longer than stated as I wanted a little bit of browning. It was a huge hit. I served with simple tomato slices, which my daughter ate with the cabbage casserole. We both think it might be interesting to layer tomato slices into the casserole, or dice up some fresh tomato. Oh, and for some reason the sauce was a lot thinner after cooking. Could be the cabbage continued to cook down. But it didn't matter, everyone spooned up the sauce! What a winner! Thanks!
Minus all the chopping, very easy to make and yummy.
Very good. wasn't sure what I was getting myself into with cheese and cabbage. but it was good. I used cheddar cheese instead of processed American. Also sprinkled with Frenchis fried onions instead of bread.
Good flavor mix & a great way to use leftover ham. I used the bagged coleslaw mix. This reminds me somewhat of squash casserole, but a bit "lighter."
This was a nice and filling dinner. I was looking for a way to use up some cabbage when I found this recipe. The one change I made was to use white queso cheese in place of the processed American cheese. Served this with lettuce salad and garlic bread. Leftovers were good for the lunch the next day also.
Wow! I can't say enough about this dish. I have made it several times. The first time with ham, the second with leftover chopped chicken (We like it better with chicken). I have even left out the meat and made it as a side dish. I cooked the cabbage with chicken broth when using chicken. This is a perfect side dish or casserole. You can do so much with this dish. It is more than a single recipe, it is the beginnings of so many. Sometimes with Tarragon, but Penzey's dried red pepper and minced garlic are a must in my house. Add Penzey's Fox Point seasoning and it is the bomb! (penzeys.com) I am not affiliated with them, I just love their seasonings! Thanks, Jeanie, for an awesome addition to my recipe collection.
I'm giving this 4 stars because my family LOVED it--I thought it was pretty bland but it was a huge hit, thus, the four stars.
This was very tasty. I used shredded cheddar instead of processed cheese, and added some dijon mustard to the cheese sauce for a little more flavor.
We loved this recipe. It was yummie!! The only cabbage we had ever had was our family traditional fried cabbage which we love and our traditional family stewed cabbage witch is yummie. This was a great change of pace and awesome addition because we love cabbage. I did not put ham in it cuz we didn't have any. I am excited to try it again with ham it. Thanks for sharing!!!
Very good!
Really enjoyed this recipe. Made it as directed with one addition. Put a few sprinkles of dry mustard into. Sauce. My husband stated "it's a keeper".
Very easy and good for leftover meat on those nights when you just can't think of anything else to make. I didn't have ham, so I used diced hot dogs and pepperoni.
was very good I'm from the Midwest so I love casseroles like this, only changed was to top with lots of French onions, could use tater tots as well and sprinkled some chipotle hot sauce on it after cooking to cut the richness of the cheese, those 2 changes had the two of us fighting over leftovers
Delicious! Even my picky two year old enjoys this one.
Rather disappointing. Took much longer to bake than called for even though I used only half the recipe. Bread on top was soggy, but might be better if crumbs were used instead of cubes.
This was a great way to use up some left over ham. I added an extra half cup of ham, and will add even more the next time I make this. I also want to try adding some pasta to this dish and maybe some mushrooms, mmmm. My kids were skeptical, but they actually enjoyed it. My oldest son even had a second helping along with his dad. Definitely a great starting point, thanks Jeanie!
This recipe was awsome! Even my husband loves it and he doesn't like much of what I make LOL. Made it just the way it was written. 2 thumbs up!!!!
Cabbage, apple and cheese are a nice combo, but I thought this would need some jazzing-up to make it more flavourful. I sauteed the white onion in olive oil, along with a red onion and some garlic, in a large pot. Then I directly added chopped, smoked honey ham and a grated apple. I seasoned this mixture with a bit of nutmeg, cinnamon and fennel seed. I added a bit of chicken stock rather than water, but regretted that because it dulled the smoky-sweet edge; it didn't need it. Then I laid the chopped cabbage on top of this flavoursome mixture and steamed it for a few minutes. For the sauce, I used a mixture of cheddar and edam, doubling up on the quantity. My husband, who loves rich food, loved it!
This was pretty tasty. I changed some things. I sauted the onions, added cooked chopped potato and added to the onions. cooked my cabbage then added to the onions/potatoes. Browned the cabbage. Used shredded cheddar instead of american. I sprinkled shredded cheddar on top then added the bread crumbs, a sprinkle of red pepper flakes, paprika then dotted with butter. Delish!
I used this recipe for scalloped cabbage
Loved this! I've been trying to find new ways to enjoy cabbage, and this was a winner. Only thing I did differently was to add garlic powder to the cheese sauce, and used shredded sharp cheddar and shredded mozzarella instead of processed cheese. Wonderful!
I had this in my recipe book for a few years yesturday I tried it, OMG this is a wonderful casserole I loved it very much and will make it often Don Gee New Brighton Pa
i added a little extra cheese and used french onions on top instead of bread crumbs. My husband loved it!
I made this last night, with ham leftovers from Easter. WOW! Loved at my house by kids, hubby and myself. I added a can of corn per another reviewer, cooked the cabbage and onions down with chicken broth per yet another reviewer and added a bit of spice per my liking, and some picante sauce for more flavor. Excellent recipe - I would not have thought to mix these things so I really appreciated this posting.
I made this when I had part of a ham slice left over. We don't use processed American cheese here, so I used a Mexican cheese blend which included cheddar cheese. I misread the recipe, and mixed the sauce IN the sauce pan with the cabbage and ham mix, before I put it into the casserole to finish it in the over, instead of pouring it over the top of the ham and cabbage mix in the casserole. The bread crumbs still went on top. My husband said it is a dish we will make again.. I found it a tad bland but have a good stock of ideas to give it more of a flavor..
Despite the odd sounding combination of flavours, I took the other reviewers word for it and gave it a try. My SO prefers his vegetables plain, just butter and s&p but I love cheese sauce and I figured he might like it if he tried it. He did like it, so did I, it's really quite good.
Added half the salt,steamed veggies in Chicken broth,used a cheese ball that had almonds on it ,just half the ball.
