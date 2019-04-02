Chili Relleno Casserole

148 Ratings
  • 5 102
  • 4 28
  • 3 9
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

This chili relleno casserole has a layer of green enchilada sauce and lots of cheese. It is a quick and delicious dinner. My husband loves it.

By Monya Heath Williams

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Split chiles open and spread half of the chiles into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Layer with Cheddar cheese and top with remaining canned chiles. Whisk eggs, flour, and evaporated milk together in a bowl; pour mixture over chiles and cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set, about 30 minutes; remove casserole, and top with Monterey Jack cheese. Pour green enchilada sauce over the top; return to the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
564 calories; protein 34.6g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 41.9g; cholesterol 210.7mg; sodium 1474.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/16/2022