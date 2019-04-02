Chili Relleno Casserole
This chili relleno casserole has a layer of green enchilada sauce and lots of cheese. It is a quick and delicious dinner. My husband loves it.
SO good! I actually made this with fresh chilis instead of canned and there was no problem. It was great!
OH MY! This is awesome. Im not a great cook, but Im very picky with taste! I try lots of recipes off here and most are ok-good. This is YUMMY. Its perfectly hot, great texture- I am on a diet and had to have a second plate. Only suggestion is if you like a little crispy cheese cook a little longer. Great JOB BON BON!
This casserole was amazing!!! I already bought the ingredients to make it again. I did cut the cheese in 1/2 though, and it was very cheesy and delicious!
Absolutely delicious!! My Mom and I made this for my Dad. He loves Chili Rellenos. We did a few things differently. We used 12 fresh Anaheim chilis that we sliced, roasted and skinned. I also seasoned the milk mixture with a little onion powder, garlic powder and a pinch of salt and pepper. Dad said it was the best he's had! It was delicious.
7/7 of my family members that tried this loved it. I did make a few changes to the recipe, so I can't say that I would have given it 5 stars as written. Instead of canned, I used 8 average-sized poblano peppers that were roasted, peeled, stems and seeds removed, and cut into wide strips. I also used about 1.5 lbs of pepper jack instead of the 2 lbs of cheddar, which I'm sure lent itself to a more authentic Mexican flavor, and probably made it seem less overwhelmingly cheesy. I also added an extra 2 TBSP of flour and about 1 tsp of baking powder to the batter to make it a little more fluffy and less custardy. If I had used canned sauce, which I didn't because I always make my own, I think 1 can would have been plenty! This was as close as you'll get to chili rellenos without actually making chili rellenos. I'll definitely be making it again!
Very yummy and easy! I added shredded rotisserie chicken to make it more of a complete meal. Serve with salsa, sour cream and guacamole for toppings. The measurements weren't right...needed more green chiles.
I cut this recipe in 1/2, baked in an 8 inch square glass pan but otherwise made it exactly like published. Delicious! Cut in 9 squares and, using restraint, my husband & I ate 6 of them!
I make a similar casserole that everyone always raves about. This one sounds really good too and I did get some good ideas to incorporate into my own recipe....thanks for the post!
I made this exactly as the receipe read and took it for a pot luck at the end of a meeting. Everyone love it and and many went back for seconds and thirds. It was delicious. There was one serving left which I ate the next day and it was even better. Next time I will make this a day ahead so the flavors can mingle together more and then reheat the next day
I found that it needed to cook longer before I added the sauce. Also I added one additional can of whole green chilies. The 2- 10 ounce can of sauce is WAY too much. Part of one can is more than enough. Next time I'll bake until cooked then add sauce and cheese and broil at the end. Quite tasty.
Wow, this was so very good, I increased mine a bit to accommodate a 10X15 pan since I needed 15 servings. Used three 10 oz. cans of chilies, about a 1 1/2 pounds of Colby-jack cheese(2 pounds is a lot of cheese). Both cans of the canned milk and added enough regular milk to make 2 cups, and increased the flour by one more tablespoon. I did add in some paprika, black pepper, garlic and onion powder shakes for added flavor. Still baked for 30 minutes to a perfectly golden brown fluffy casserole. I know I changed a bit, but wanted to let those that need a larger amount know how easy it is to increase the ingredients a bit and still come out with a great. Every body raved about this one at our party.
Use fresh pepper, forget layering, add little minced onion and 3 cheeses!
Really good & easy recipe. I halved the cheeses and the enchilada sauce and it was perfect. I also used fat free evaporated milk which worked just fine! The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because I was afraid my arteries might harden with the original recipe. It could definitely be lightened up but still yummy!
Very easy and delicious! I made it with fresh chilis, a little less cheese, and I used 1 1/2 cans of the enchilada sauce. I think next time I will only use one can of sauce so it wont be quite so runny. Super easy!
Bon Bon, I'm going to try this, because it sounds great! Sounds like all of the flavors of the classic Mexican dish (chili rellenos - basically, stuffed peppers), but without the work. THAT'S the part I'm kinda worried about - but I'm still gonna give it 5 stars. Why? Well, because I'm planning on adding 1 sauteed bell pepper (in some olive oil), some sauteed sweet onions, and pressed garlic, to 1 (28 ounce) can of whole, peeled, plum tomatoes (undrained), and then I'm going to use THAT mixture as my salsa! Thanks a LOT for the idea!!
In relation to the amount of chiles and enchilada sauce, 2 pounds of cheese is unnecessary and nutritionally undesirable given our personal preferences. I elected to cut the cheese in half while other reviewers compensated by upping the chiles used in the dish . . . either way works. Another issue surfacing in the reviews is too much enchilada sauce. I stayed with the recipe but added 2, 10" flour tortillas over top of casserole at step 3, and then added the second layer of cheese and enchilada sauce. This absorbed the ‘liquid’ some had concerns about and gave the casserole a little more substance. Also added personal seasonings since no seasonings were in the ingredients list. Removing from the oven and allowing the casserole to rest for about 10 minutes, the enchilada sauce was a bit runny but firmed up significantly after waiting another 15 minutes. With these modifications, it was close to 5* but the next day leftovers were even better with the ingredients further binding together along with more in-depth flavor. A big bonus is the ease of making this casserole with minimal prep time involved so that other things can be done while the dish bakes in the oven. A definite make again. Thanks, BonBon.
It is more of a dip then a casserole meal. Taste was good though.
This was EASY and DELICIOUS! I used roasted peppers from the market which I deseeded. My boyfriend said he would prefer a chili relleno with more of a carb base (rather than an egg base). I will probably layer it with some home made tortillas next time.
This was the best chili relleno casserole i have tried so far! So easy my 2 yr old granddaughter even helped! Will definitely make again. Didn't change a thing!!!
Hands down best chili relleno casserole!! I always use this website for dinner ideas and usually tweak recipes, like I usually see in the reviews. This is the first recipe that I have seen that had great reviews on the original posted. Because of that, for the first time, I didn't change anything... And wow! Thank you for sharing this crowd pleasing, awesome recipe!
This recipes was delicious! I had a hard time finding the right ingredients because I live in Canada and wasn't sure which were the right green chiles but now that I found a place to get them I will definitely be making it again! My boyfriend loved it too and it was so easy. Thanks Bon Bon
mmmmmmmmm absolutely amazing! i wish i can stuff more into my stomach without getting sick!!!
Very, very good, and easy! There was no spicyness, just the flavor of the green chiles which I liked. Could easily use other types of peppers if you want some heat. After reading reviews I didn't add all 20 ounces of the enchilada sauce. I agree that it would have been too runny. I also added another tablespoon of flour since the liquid mix seemed really thin, but it probably would have been fine without it.
My family and I absolutely loved this recipe! We used fresh roasted green chilis in it and other than that followed the recipe exactly. It needed no additional seasoning what-so-ever. Unlike myself, my family does not like spicy food, but they ate the entire casserole! I will definitely be making this again!!!
My husband and I really enjoy this recipe. I omit the enchilada sauce; but once it's done, I pour a little green taco sauce over mine. I chop up olives and green onions and put a layer of that over the cheese. I always make more than this recipe does so I make a bigger batch of the milk/egg/flour mixture. I put all my layers down before putting it into the oven, so it winds up being: chili's, cheese, mixture of olives and green onions, chili's, cheese, mixture of olives and green onions, then the milk/flour/eggs mixture. I set the timer for 40 minutes and then once the timer goes off, I check for doneness and cook longer if needed (since I make a larger batch.) Someday I may try adding roasted, red bell peppers to the olive, green onion mixture. I like to serve this with Refried Beans. Ole'
Add seasoned grind beef
Very Delicious! I used fresh pablano chiles, blistered them on the griddle and peeled them. Also, I substituted pepper jack cheese for the monterey jack cheese. I read the reviews and added the garlic and onion salt to my milk & egg mixture. As others before me, I baked the casserole a little longer after adding the sauce. It was very good and there were no leftovers!
Super easy and delicious. My grandmother made a similar version of this and I think I might actually like this recipe better! My husband said I can make this every week. Thank you!
My boyfriend loves chilli relleno so I tried this recipe. It turned out great and he loved it! It will be a staple in our dinner rotation from now on!
This recipe ROCKS!!! Thanks BonBon!!!
I used roasted fresh hatch or pasilla chilis and it was amazing. I also like to use what ever cheese I have on hand. Last time I made these I used a mexican blend. sometimes I add grilled chicken, too. Love this recipes.
Really easy. I used 2 roasted poblanos (skin off) instead of canned green chilis, 2 chorizo sausages (oil drained), 3 eggs for 4 servings, and finely sliced green onions. Next time I will spray the pan with non-stick spray.
I LOVE Chile Rellenos but can rarely have them because of the wheat most restaurants use (NOT authentic). I was so excited to try this and it was awesome!! I also ended up using more peppers (there was just room in the pan.) I had a hard time finding the right peppers and salsa and I live in Arizona! But when I figured it out it was GREAT! Even my picky boyfriend loved it! It holds up well as leftovers too, though it's tough to leave any! My thanks and compliments to the chef!
This was so delicious. I made it for some friends and my husband - they loved it! I served it with the Mexican Rice II recipe. Tips: I found that I needed an additional can of whole green chiles. I incorporated some of the tips in the reviews. I poached a chicken breast, shredded the chicken, and added it on top of the first layer of cheese. I sprinkled salt and pepper, cumin, and garlic powder over the chicken. For the egg mixture, I added 3T of flour and 1t of baking soda to make if fluffy based on the suggestion of another reviewer. I also found I only needed 1lb of cheese. I mixed pepperjack and a mexican cheese blend.
A definite winner and very easy to make. it fits the bill perfectly when I want something with a little Mexican Flair! I add chicken and black beans drained to this and makes it a real hearty meal. I also serve it with guacamole sour cream and some hot sauce.
I'm generally in-line with highly rated recipes, but this one just didn't do it for me. It wasn't great out of the oven, and was really a spongy mess as leftovers. Clearly a fan favorite, but just not for me.
this was great my husband always get chile rellanos at resturants i've never tried it Loved it !!!!!! Thanks for sharing this
Awesome recipe. I used fresh roasted poblano peppers instead of the canned peppers and it was still yummy.
I did a trial run at the house before making this for the local senior center. I needed to make sure it wasn't too spicy for them. I came out wonderful. I added some chopped green onions, diced tomatoes, some sour cream & minced cliantro as we plated to give it some color "bling". Served this with some Mexican rice & homemade refried beans. It was a hit! Thanks for the recipe.
Very easy & very good. I used 8oz cheese within, 8oz on top, 4 4oz cans chopped chiles & 1 10oz can sauce just to cut a few calories. Turned out great. Thanks for a wonderful tasting recipe that takes minutes to put together.
Super good. Added tortilla strips and sour cream after I plated it it. Also used chopped chilies because they did not have whole ones
Really enjoy this. Added some Tapatio sauce for more heat. Thank you for the recipe!
My husband loved it. I roasted fresh peppers, which took longer to prepare & used 1 less of a can of green enchilada sauce cause there was already a lot of liquid. But overall great taste.
This recipe is awesome! It is delicious, easy to prepare, and easy to adjust the number of servings. I've gotten many compliments. The second time I made it I cheated and got blended cheddar and Monterey jack cheese already grated, I just put half in the layer and the remaining half on top. It was still wonderful. I baked it in my chafing dish pan and set it right in my chafing dish for our Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners. Love it!
This is a really good recipe. I've made it several times, and everyone loves it. I follow the recipe as written except I use more chiles and a little less sauce. Next time I make this, I am going to use jalapeno jack cheese for extra heat.
Made exactly as written, except I couldn't find 7 ounce cans of chiles. I ended up using six 4 oz. cans of whole chiles to make the two layers of chiles. The taste was amazing, but the top was soupy and made the texture of the jack cheese weird. I will definitely decrease the enchilada sauce next time.
This was a quick and easy casserole to put together. I only changed the sauce from Enchilada sauce to making my own. 1 medium onion chopped 1 clove of garlic chopped 1 can of chicken broth 1 can S&W stewed tomatoes (Mexican recipe label) dash of cumin Combine all ingredients and simmer. Then pour over the casserole (that has been baking for 25 min) and bake an additional 10 min. Se hacen muy Sabroso!
We cooked this recipe and loved it! We love Chili Rellenos and this was just delicious! We used 1 27 ou can of whole green chilies and 1 15 ou can of green chilie enchilada sauce at the end. Also 3 7 ou packages of shredded Mexican cheese. 4 eggs and cooked it for 375 for 30 minutes. Then poured the enchilada sauce over it and sprinkled the remaining 3.5 ou of cheese. Cooked it for another 18 minutes. We used a pan a little bigger than 8 x 8 but not 13 x 9. We will cook this again.
This is so good!Also very easy to prepare. I made it for Sunday brunch get together and everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. I will be making this many more times! I also prepared it the night before and cooked in the am.
I increased servings to use a larger can of chilies i had. Have made this a few times, always a hit with my finicky eater girlfriend.
These were excellent! I fried. The poblano a in about 3. Inches of oil to blister them. The skins came off so quickly! I beat the egg whites into peaks and folded in the rest of the stuff as someone else recommended. For the sauce I used about a tablespoon of oil from the peppers and fried tomato sauce like I learned to make the real chili rellenos. So good and a lot less time!.
This was a great dish and I will definitely make it again. I added ground beef to mine. Also, substituted half and half for the condensed milk. Amazing!!!!
I loved it and so did my husband. Leftovers were great with smoked pulled pork. Next time we are going to make extra so we can use the leftovers in burritos.
Was delicious I added shredded chicken and minused the enchilada sauce. Came out perfect
I have made this recipe many times. Have had folks say they didn't like chili rellenos but they sure did like this. Never had any left to take home. Tastes just like the chili rellenos you spenda lot of time making.
Made for my dad a few months before his passing. He was a stickler for good chile rellenos and this passed with flying colors. My mom and sons love it too! Best of all, it's EASY!
I have made this several times and every time it turns out perfect. My husband isn't the crazy about spicy Mexican food like I am, but he loves this and ask for it at least once a week. It also good the next day for brunch or breakfast. I did add garlic powder and crushed red peppers.
So delicious, my picky kids loved it, but I would cut back on the amount of enchilada sauce
Delicious and easy to make. I increased the peppers 3 pounds that were fresh roasted then when serving I topped it with shredded chicken. My guests loved it. I will make it again.
really impressed that the recipe was written perfectly and so delicious!!!
More like a dip, but tastey! I will use just one can of enchilada sauce next time.
Made this the other night. Did not use the enchilada sauce because my hubby has problems with spicy. Found the 9x13 pan too large for the amount of ingredients but we both liked the combination. Will definitely make it again.
We love this! I substitute the canned chillies for fresh and I roast them. Amazing!!
This would have five stars except that I seriously cut back the cheese from the recipe. I used a little more than 1/3 the cheese that was called for. It was FANTASTIC! But seriously, 2 lbs of cheese? If I had made it with that much cheese, I think I would have given it a 2.
Fast and simple. It's an "eggier" version than another I've used. Could be used as a breakfast dish.
So good... Family really loved it... I made a rue with a green enchilada sauce .. Didn't use tomato sauce at all ... I used fresh chiles and roasted them ...
Goopy.
So easy, yet so good! I didn't have any green enchilada sauce on hand, so used one can of Ro-Tel instead -- just the right amount of "heat".
Omg this was so good and so easy to make. This recipe is a cheese lovers dream!
this was really good! Easy to make and we enjoyed it for dinner one night and it was even better leftover for lunch the next day. Can't wait to make it again.
The recipe lists green enchilada sauce in the ingredients but mentions green chili salsa in the instructions. Might be why some turn out soupy. I used six eggs instead of four, one can of evaporated milk, and reduced the cheese by half. Did not add flour to the eggs but added cornstarch to the enchilada sauce to thicken it up. Also added garlic powder, onion powder, and a dash of cumin.
This turned out great. The vegetarians (and non vegetarians) really loved it. The next time I make it I will add one more can of chiles and a can of diced chiles to the top of the casserole. I believe I might add some bell peppers as well. It was a big hit. Could be served for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.
Good but not great. Worth a try to see if it is something you like.
Good substitute when you want chilie relleno & do want to fry them
This casserole was pretty good, though next time I would make a few changes. I would double the egg batter to make it fluffier and perhaps even add some tortillas or something. It is basically green chilies and cheese, which is good, but I was wanting something more substantial. Overall, a good meal & easy to heat left overs.
not sure how I ended up with scrambled eggs with green chili and cheese...
I made this as directions state. I think I would next time add more chiles because I love the flavor of the chiles, with this said I loved this dish. Will definitely be adding to my dinner rotations from now on.
Followed the recipe and it turned out great. Will make it again and again and again!
It might be my age (73), but my husband and I could not tolerate the saltiness of this recipe which probably came from the 2 lbs. of cheese it called for and the green enchilada sauce. But I can't argue with the 97% approval rating!
Added some ingredients to recipe: jalapeno (pickled), black Olive, and onion. Yum!
As I usually do I prepared it exactly per the directions and recipe. I guess if you can't get to a decent Mexican restaurant this will be an OK fix for your Relleno need. Chili Rellenos are typically the "signature" offering for quality Mexican Restaurants. This is really bland and sloppy. I won't try it again.
Amazing flavor! I used fresh roasted hatch chili instead of canned green chilies. Also, 5 ounces of green enchilada sauce is plenty! So easy to make too.
added more diced chills on top before last bake instead of sauce
Everyone loved it. I think I would add more whole chilies the next time I made it.
Love making this recipe. I haven't changed any ingredients maybe a little less cheese. so easy to make and it is delicious!!
this is the easiest and best dinner. Never a drop leftover.
Really easy recipe for this lazy cook. Perfect recipe for fall, when those roadside stands around the Southwest are selling fresh roasted chiles! Absolutely delicious.
I have tried making this dish twice doing everything the recipe says. Both times the dish has been very soupy. We had to bake an additional hour to get it to solidfy. So would like to know what the trick is to make it turn out without having to bake for almost 2 hours.
I’ve made this many times. The first time I made it exactly as written., because I don’t believe you should rate a recipe that you have changed. Then I started tweaking it to our tastes or to what I had on hand. It’s excellent as written! You don't have to change a thing.
This is one of our family's favorite meals. I don't use the enchilada sauce, however, as the original recipe I use said to put salsa on after you take it out of the oven. I also sprinkle the cheese on top prior to baking and then add a bit of fresh on top of the salsa. Looks and tastes fantastic!!!!!
Did not like it. I love cheese but not this much.
We enjoyed this. I'd probably use fresh chilies next time instead of canned.
the amount of cheese should be reduced to one quarter of amount used. there is no flour necessary. we are not trying to encase a whole poblano in the egg/ evaporated milk coating. making authentic Chili rellenos is much easier than this contrivance.
I added a can of chicken to mine, and my family loved it! Quick and easy!
Absolutely delicious! I make it exactly as written and it is one of my favorites! Thank you for sharing
If I make it again, I would double the chiles, and cut the cheese in half
I used added chicken, garlic salt, and chili powder. It was so amazing!!
I made no changes. It was too hot for me & I thought there was too much enchilada sauce & not enough egg. Very runny... My guests liked it better for breakfast the next morning.
I have never reviewed any recipe before. I whipped this up for a quick brunch and served it with a salad. My husband wanted me to make it again for tomorrow night. That's a first! I will be making this again and again. Thanks for a great recipe.
