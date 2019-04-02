Chili Relleno Casserole

In relation to the amount of chiles and enchilada sauce, 2 pounds of cheese is unnecessary and nutritionally undesirable given our personal preferences. I elected to cut the cheese in half while other reviewers compensated by upping the chiles used in the dish . . . either way works. Another issue surfacing in the reviews is too much enchilada sauce. I stayed with the recipe but added 2, 10" flour tortillas over top of casserole at step 3, and then added the second layer of cheese and enchilada sauce. This absorbed the ‘liquid’ some had concerns about and gave the casserole a little more substance. Also added personal seasonings since no seasonings were in the ingredients list. Removing from the oven and allowing the casserole to rest for about 10 minutes, the enchilada sauce was a bit runny but firmed up significantly after waiting another 15 minutes. With these modifications, it was close to 5* but the next day leftovers were even better with the ingredients further binding together along with more in-depth flavor. A big bonus is the ease of making this casserole with minimal prep time involved so that other things can be done while the dish bakes in the oven. A definite make again. Thanks, BonBon.