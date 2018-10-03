Lauren's Grapefruit Margaritas

This was pretty good. Drinks are so reliant on personal taste so this review is more for information than anything: Use fresh juice or expect a different drink. I've had access to some pretty fabulous fresh grapefruit juice and the simply orange brand is the only store bought brand so far that comes close. I only added a pinch of sugar (because it isn't quite as sweet as the fresh I get, but almost). I know that my family would have wanted the sweetener but I don't think I'd need it with fresh juice. I did end up adding more tequila and triple sec (maybe double), just preference. I used fresh persian lime juice for one and "keywest lime juice" (Joe and Nellies) for the other and they aren't even close to the same drink. The bottled juice just made it so harsh. I couldn't bring myself to buy grapefruit when one was the same price as a "good" ruby red juice but I certainly will when it's cheaper. I wouldn't make these if I couldn't get fresh lime juice.