Lauren's Grapefruit Margaritas

Grapefruit and lime are the perfect refreshing combination for this margarita. Fresh juices taste so much better than store-bought.

By Lauren

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cocktails
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the grapefruit juice, lime juice, triple sec, tequila, and agave syrup in a pitcher, and mix with ice cubes. Strain the cocktail into 4 margarita glasses; garnish each cocktail with a few pomegranate seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 6.1mg. Full Nutrition
