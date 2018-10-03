Lauren's Grapefruit Margaritas
Grapefruit and lime are the perfect refreshing combination for this margarita. Fresh juices taste so much better than store-bought.
Taste tested for our annual "fiesta" and this version is definitely 5 star. So refreshing! The secret is using FRESH SQUEEZED pink grapefruit and key lime juice. Please don't shortchange yourself by using bottled varieties as you lose the wonderful flavor. I'm sure after too many of these my guests may do the Mexican hat dance with little to no coaxing! Ole!Read More
Excellent drink. I added a little more tequila because I like it stronger. I used Tres Agaves agave nectar.
I made this into a "skinny" margarita and used Crystal Light Ruby Red. Tried to do it without the agave, but it needs it. Yum! Yum!
This was pretty good. Drinks are so reliant on personal taste so this review is more for information than anything: Use fresh juice or expect a different drink. I've had access to some pretty fabulous fresh grapefruit juice and the simply orange brand is the only store bought brand so far that comes close. I only added a pinch of sugar (because it isn't quite as sweet as the fresh I get, but almost). I know that my family would have wanted the sweetener but I don't think I'd need it with fresh juice. I did end up adding more tequila and triple sec (maybe double), just preference. I used fresh persian lime juice for one and "keywest lime juice" (Joe and Nellies) for the other and they aren't even close to the same drink. The bottled juice just made it so harsh. I couldn't bring myself to buy grapefruit when one was the same price as a "good" ruby red juice but I certainly will when it's cheaper. I wouldn't make these if I couldn't get fresh lime juice.
This is definitely a keeper! It's pretty tart and I had to tweak it to suit my personal taste. I used pink grapefruit juice, a little less lime juice, an extra drop of agave nectar, and sugar on the rim.
This are so fresh and delicious! Use Ruby Red grapefruit for additional sweetness.
These were great margaritas but for some reason I could hardly taste the grapefruit.
Refreshing cocktail! Had to sub a juicing orange for the lime cuz that’s what i have on hand. I put it in the blender with a couple of ice cubes. Party time!
Perfect recipe for being in Akumal, Mexico. Abundant availability of grapefruit and limes make the recipe even easier to fulfill, and you feel like you're getting in a workout with all the squeezing of the citrus fruits!
Viva Agave! I am a fan of agave in any of its forms, and here those forms mix well with fresh grapefruit. Excellent and refreshing. need I say more?
I absolutely loved it. Some people thought it was too tart... maybe more agave nectar? Overall very nice and refreshing.
This recipe was a big hit on Cinco De Mayo. I changed it up just a little bit by decreasing the lime juice to 3/4 cup. Everyone raved about them! Thank you for the great recipe and I will definitely make this again! :)
Great cocktail! Nice twist with the grapefruit. I used half the Tequila because I did not want it strong. Will make again.
These margaritas were a hit! Did not have Agave so substituted a simple syrup and they were delicious!
This was really good but a little too strong for my tastes so I will modify it next time. I used ruby red grapefruit juice since it's what I had on hand.
This is a great margarita! Perfect blend of refreshing flavors. Easy to make, too! This is going in my favorites file! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Great drink! Fresh juice works the best - if unable/unwilling or can't use fresh lime decrease the amount to avoid the lime overpowering the grapefruit. We got 4 servings with 1 grapefruit (seems pretty cost effective to me!).
These were so Yummy Thank You
No changes, great drink when made with exact portions noted in the recipe. Not too sweet, not too tart. BAM!
So good! I obviously tweaked it a bit and used pink grapefruit and simple syrup as opposed to agave nectar (personal preference). It is very tangy and refreshing. Exactly what I was looking for on a lazy Sunday!
Refreshing citrus margarita! Just a little too much lime to hide the fresh ruby red grapefruit I used.
Loved the freshness, it was the perfect recipe and will be repeated often.
I did not have agave - so I used liquid Stevia to my desired sweetness!
This Margarita was delicious!!! Very refreshing!!!! I added more agave nectar than the recipe calls for as my grapefruit juice wasn't on the sweet side. I also added an extra cup of ice that gave the Margarita a great texture when I blended it. I'm not a drinker so I reduced the amount of Tequila and Triple Sec. Loved it!!!
