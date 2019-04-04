Bunko Punch
This punch was made famous by one of the ladies in my Bunko group, but has now become a favorite for all occasions! Add frozen, chopped fruit chunks to the mix after 'slushing' for a healthy (ha ha) boost!
I made this on a whim for a last minute family get together. It was devoured! Very good! I used 12 ounces of pink lemonade because the entire chunk of concentrate came out of the 12 ounce can. I did not add the vodka or freeze it.
SO SO good! This punch was a hit at my Bunco party! We had about 17 people and finished off the punch by the end of the night, but I think everyone had plenty. Mine did not freeze in time, but I didn't follow directions and made it the morning of. I would recommend making it a full day or two ahead of time. The mixture is not too strong, but you can taste the vodka enough that it's not just punch. The Fresca ("grapefruit soda") really makes it a refreshing drink.
sounds really good. i think I'll make it for my next Bunko party. (Bunko is dice, not cards :-)
Made this for Christmas. There wasn't any pink lemonade at the store so used plain, and found pink grapefruit soda, which turned the punch a nice Christmasy pink/red. It was devoured! I filled the bowl twice, it makes a lot, and they drank it all. Everyone asked for the recipe, thanks!
Served at Bunko and was a hit! This punch is not overly sweet. Had to buy a 12 pack of Fresca, because I couldn't find the two liter.
I added a whole bag of mixed frozen berries, they really added a lot to the flavor. I also added a floater of blueberry vodka to individual glasses the next day when it was really frozen after adding the soda and sticking it back into the fridge at the end of the night. The left overs were really frozen and the extra vodka revived it well.
Great! I made it for Bunco last year and it was a hit, so I'm making it again this year. Last year I added a scoop of orange sherbert to the glasses before filling it with punch and everyone thought it was delicious.
