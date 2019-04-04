Bunko Punch

4.6
13 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This punch was made famous by one of the ladies in my Bunko group, but has now become a favorite for all occasions! Add frozen, chopped fruit chunks to the mix after 'slushing' for a healthy (ha ha) boost!

Recipe by DiversWife

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
22
Yield:
22 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

22
Original recipe yields 22 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the tea, water, vodka, orange juice concentrate, and pink lemonade concentrate in a large freezer-proof bowl, such as glass or stainless steel, and freeze overnight or several days ahead. With a fork, scrape the frozen mixture into a slush; pour the grapefruit soda into the slushy mixture, and stir. Keep cold in an ice chest.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 17.6g; sodium 6.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/28/2022