Texas Chicken Quesadillas

4.5
356 Ratings
  • 5 220
  • 4 107
  • 3 20
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

These are quesadillas filled with chicken cooked in barbeque sauce, caramelized onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Serve with plenty of guacamole, sour cream and chunky salsa!

Recipe by Mel

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 quesadillas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large, deep skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium high heat. Slowly cook and stir onion until translucent. Mix in honey. Stir until onion is golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from skillet and set aside.

  • Place remaining oil and chicken in the skillet over medium high heat. Cook until chicken is no longer pink. Stir in barbeque sauce and evenly coat chicken.

  • Layer 4 tortillas individually with chicken, onions, Cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack cheese. Top with remaining tortillas.

  • One or two at a time, place layered tortillas on a large baking sheet. Bake uncovered in the preheated oven 20 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Do not let tortillas become too crisp. Remove from heat. Cut into quarters to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 47.9mg; sodium 753.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022