Texas Chicken Quesadillas

Yum, yum, yummy!!!!! These were sooooo good! My husband wasn't a fan of the caramelized onions, but he can be picky sometimes lol. :) Our neighbors gifted us with a quesadilla maker for Christmas. I don't make quesadillas often, but when I do, I struggle with flipping them (all of my filling ingredients ooze out!). Using a quesadilla press made cooking these a breeze! As with any new recipe I try, I made a few changes. My changes were completely unnecessary, but even so, really took these over the top IMHO. Instead of using sharp cheddar / Monterey-Jack cheeses, I subbed a Sargento 4-State cheddar blend and smoked gouda instead. Since my local grocer sells three chicken breasts per package, I upped the amount of meat accordingly. I also added a touch of chopped cilantro to each quesadilla. My BBQ sauce of choice was Kraft (original) Bull's-Eye. And, because the manufacturer recommends 10 in. tortillas, that's what I used. My neighbor and I ended up splitting a single quesadilla and my hubs made an entire one himself. We had enough leftover chicken filling to make a quesadilla (to share) for lunch the next day and I'll be able to make myself one for lunch this week, so the amount of servings is SPOT on (this makes 4 LARGE quesadillas). Guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream were perfect garnishes. Chips, salsa and margaritas completed our delicious meal. Thanks SO much for sharing your unique recipe, Michelle! We absolutely LOVED it. :-)