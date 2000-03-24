Texas Chicken Quesadillas
These are quesadillas filled with chicken cooked in barbeque sauce, caramelized onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Serve with plenty of guacamole, sour cream and chunky salsa!
Absolutely wonderful. Served with Chicken Tortilla Soup and Southwestern Egg Rolls as a starter for a casual dinner party. Assembled the quesadillas and baked half per the recipe and then pan fried half. NOTE: to keep the ingredients from oozing out, fold the quesadilla in half taco style ~ when finished cooking, let the quesadilla "set" for 1 or 2 minutes, then use a pizza cutter to divide into triangles. Didn't tell the group which was which and they voted hands down for the pan fried, which I actually preferred too.... Doubled the cheese and used a mix of Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Pepper Jack cheese with the carmelized onion and BBQ chicken. Wonderful!Read More
I wanted to like this, I really did, but the taste and texture of the BBQ sauce in a quesadilla just wasn't my liking. I probably will not make this again; however, if you really enjoy BBQ sauce and don't think you'll mind the gooey texture then go for it! I followed the recipe exactly as written and recommend doubling the amount of cheese.Read More
Yum, Yum! The barbecue sauce does a lot for the quesadillas and gives it a real kick. My sautéed onions turned out a little burnt, but they still tasted great. (Sometimes things taste better burnt!) I savored every bite, especially when I got a chunk of onion!! It's like they were carmelized by the honey. The only thing I would change is the cooking time in the oven. It only took 5 minutes for the cheese to melt and for the tortilla to start turning crisp.
Great idea recipe but I've made it a bit easier and quicker. Used leftover cooked chicken, chopped, and one jalapeno pepper,finely chopped. Mixed that with enough BQQ sauce (Sweet Baby Ray's) to coat. Spread enough of that mixture to cover one half of a large tortilla. Sprinkle with some Monteray/Cheddar cheeses and fold over. Cook in a skillet sprayed with cooking spray. Spray top side of tortilla while bottom cooks and flip when brown. Brown bottom side and serve topped with chopped green onions!
Outstanding! These were absolutely wonderful and delicious. I prepared the recipe just exactly as mentioned. No problems at all and the results were out of this world. Someone commented on the BBQ sauce, etc...THESE ARE TITLED "TEXAS CHICKEN QUESADILLAS", Texas=BBQ!! Anyone who might be wondering, give them a try just like the recipe calls for. You won't be sorry. Thanks Michelle
AWESOME!!! The caramelized onions is the key to really making these taste great! I was out of bottled bbq sauce so I found 2 recipes to try on this site. The "Carolina low carb bbq sauce" and "Dave's bbq sauce". Since this recipe was called "Texas" quesadillas, I figured the bbq sauce had to be a red, sweet sauce. I baked covered in the oven the first 10 minutes for a slightly softer quesadilla. I liked the red bbq sauce but LOVED, LOVED the "Carolina low card bbq sauce (a savory sweet yellow mustard) on these!!! I will definitely make this recipe again and again!
What a great, unique idea! On paper, this recipe didn't sound to amazing but these were a pleasant surprise!! They were so popular that I had to make a second batch to follow the first. The first time, I followed the recipe to the letter. The second time, I added more chicken - skipped the onion saute part and did the "taco" thing (I agree with the former reviewer = less oozey and were easier to cut). BUT on the second batch, I did add some minced green onions. Both times great! Thanks Michelle for this one!
These quesadillas came out great! I did have to make some modifications though--I doubled the amount of cheese that the recipie called for and halved the onion and the baking time.
These are delicious. Please do not be put off by the use of barbeque sauce: it and the caramelized onions are what make the recipe great. A local restaurant makes a great variation of these -- they add a little sauteed spinach and mushrooms as well. I agree that you want to watch the time in the oven -- 20 minutes is too long. You can also cook these in a skillet if you are in a hurry; I brush a tiny bit of olive oil on the bottom of the quesadilla and have them heated in less than five minutes.
a tasty barbeque version of a mexican favorite. It was so easy to make and turned out very nicely. I used three chicken breasts instead of two for more meat. Great recipe.
I had some tortillas to use up and some chicken. This was surprisingly good for being so simple. The caramelized onions did the trick. I did not add honey to the onions - no need to. I used Sweet Baby Ray's honey bbq sauce. I did them in my grill pan. Simple and very good. Thanks Michelle!
This recipe is easy and favorful. My husband loves chicken and it's hard to find a variety for him. This was a favorite of his and I will make it again. Thanks
These were quick and delicious. We made them on low-fat wheat tortillas with reduced fat shredded cheese. My husband liked them, so I will definitely make them again!
This recipe was great! Thank you! I am not a cook at all so I rely on these recipes... for the most part I followed the directions (I didn't do exact measurements and so forth) but I used the exact ingredients. We loved them! No changes needed!!
I can't believe I haven't reviewed this recipe til now! I've been using it for awhile, and it was a definite hit with the entire family. We add red or yellow bell peppers in with the onions, and make them on whole wheat tortillas, and serve with sour cream, refried beans, and salsa. One quesadilla makes for a filling meal! My sister always requests I make them when I visit home.
Really good. Did make some changes. Used two roasted chicken breasts from the deli and skipped the barbecue sauce. Brushed the tortillas with taco sauce before putting chicken, onion and cheeses on top. The cooked onions in this were spectacular and really elevated this dish to something special. My husband and I both LOVED these quesadillas. Will certainly make again!
We loved these!! The barbeque sauce and cheese taste great together. Husband asked me to add them to the dinner rotation :) Changes: Used 3 chicken breasts instead of two, husband likes lots of chicken. I ran out of tortillas, so the last one I just folded in half. I think that actually works better (taco style) instead of the regular way (quesadilla style), the cheese oozes less. Very yummy, thanks Michelle!
These quesadillas were delicious!! However, since I don't like honey, I just sauteed the onions in equal amounts of oil and butter (1/2 Tbsp. oil & 1/2 Tbsp. butter) and left it at that. One other tip...if you use thin tortillas like I did, you might need to check them at around 10-12 minutes. I baked mine for 15 minutes, and the quesadillas were almost too crispy. Anyways...great recipe!! I'll use it for many years to come!!
Excellent! The carmelized onions gave them a different taste. I cut the chicken into small pieces which made them easier to handle. I also sprayed the tortillas with pam and cooked them on a griddle on the stovetop.
What a great twist to quesadillas! They were a hit for a football party... and there were a couple vegetarians there, so I just reserved some of the onions, and made them vegetarian quesadillas...they LOVED them.. will definatley make them again!! Thanks for the great recipe!
Although this recipe is in the Appetizer category, I serve mine as a main course for 4 with the original recipe. Easy way to have dinner on the table in minutes. Round it out with a green or avocado salad. Perhaps flan for dessert? MMMMMMMMMMM Thanks, Michelle
These were very good. My family and I agreed that these reminded us of the California Pizza Kitchen barbecued chicken pizza. Mum liked these because they weren't spicy at all. I'll probably make these again and when I do, I'll throw a couple of chipotles or jalapenos into the mixture to spice it up for those who like it that way.
This recipe was a nice change from regular chicken quesadillas. It was especially a hit at my house because my husband is pretty picky but he'll eat almost anything with barbeque sauce on it!!! Easy, quick and tasty meal idea!
This was pretty good - my teenagers and toddler really liked it. I agree that it is probably better for an appetizer rather than a main course unless you're making it for lunch. The only thing I would say is make sure you use a BBQ sauce that you like the taste of on it's own - as the flavor is quite prominient in this dish. Next time rather than measuring out the BBQ sauce, I'm just going to squirt some in until it is just barely coated, so it doesn't take away from the wonderful flavor of the onions. Hubby and I thought the onions were awesome so I'm doubling that part next time! Also, I sliced my chicken breast a little too thick so it didn't go as far on the quesadillas...made them nice and meaty but I needed to cook more breasts to make up for it. Thanks for the recipe!
These were very good! The only thing I wold have left out was the honey.. It made them a little too sweet. I also did what another reviewer suggested and added half ingredients on half of a tortilla, then folded it over and put them on a baking sheet in the oven for about 20 mins at 350degrees. Came out nice and crisp. Very simple and tasty! My family ate them up!
This was a good alternative to traditional mexican quesadillas. The onions were yummy! Although I would have liked them to be spicier, I will make them again but add seasoning while cooking the chicken.
These were very good and crispy -- I made them for lunch on Father's Day. I didn't have any honey so I just used plain onions. Maybe that's why I felt that something was missing with the flavor. Will have to try these again made the right way. Thanks for sharing! Update: Have made this with the caramelized onions many times now and the honey really does add a lot to the flavor. Love it!
Very good. We didnt have time to make the onions, but was still great!
Since I submitted this recipe there have been several great suggestions from reviewers on how to make these even better and I would love to share them with you. The oven baking is out!!! Grilling in a pan on the stove turns out crispy and delicious quesadillas. If you wet one side of each tortilla with water, pile the ingredients on the dry side and then place wet side down in a hot pan, the tortilla forms a deliciously crispy crust. Just grill until the bottom is nice and golden and crusty (make sure the top tortilla has been dampened with the water before flipping the quesadilla over!!). Also, I've found a shortcut with the chicken that has been a huge time saver. I use Lloyd's Barbecue Chicken which comes in a tub. The chicken is shredded which is perfect for the quesadillas and the sauce it comes in is quite tasty. Now the only prep work is making the onions (which I do like very sweet, but if you don't then definitely cut back on the sugar!!). Enjoy!!!
MY DAUGHTER LOVED THESE. QUICK, EASY AND QUITE TASTY. WOULD MAKE AGAIN.
These were pretty easy and good. My 9-yr old son really liked them. I would suggest that you slice the chicken breast really thin or even shred it. And the cooking time in the oven is way too long - I only left mine in for 5-7 minutes.
This although it was fun to make...was just terrible! They were sweet! The BQ sauce was a cheap shot! Instead of using real seasonings they just slapped on some BQ. It sounded yummy and quick but was certainly not worth it!!
These were very quick, easy, and tasted great. One of those "why didn't I think of that?" recipes. Good for a fast snack or light dinner.
This is really GOOD!! The BBQ sauce and sweet onions were perfect. yum!
Tasty, but can be accomplished on the stove top instead of baking in the oven. Had a bit of trouble with the onions cut as suggested.
Yum, yum, yummy!!!!! These were sooooo good! My husband wasn't a fan of the caramelized onions, but he can be picky sometimes lol. :) Our neighbors gifted us with a quesadilla maker for Christmas. I don't make quesadillas often, but when I do, I struggle with flipping them (all of my filling ingredients ooze out!). Using a quesadilla press made cooking these a breeze! As with any new recipe I try, I made a few changes. My changes were completely unnecessary, but even so, really took these over the top IMHO. Instead of using sharp cheddar / Monterey-Jack cheeses, I subbed a Sargento 4-State cheddar blend and smoked gouda instead. Since my local grocer sells three chicken breasts per package, I upped the amount of meat accordingly. I also added a touch of chopped cilantro to each quesadilla. My BBQ sauce of choice was Kraft (original) Bull's-Eye. And, because the manufacturer recommends 10 in. tortillas, that's what I used. My neighbor and I ended up splitting a single quesadilla and my hubs made an entire one himself. We had enough leftover chicken filling to make a quesadilla (to share) for lunch the next day and I'll be able to make myself one for lunch this week, so the amount of servings is SPOT on (this makes 4 LARGE quesadillas). Guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream were perfect garnishes. Chips, salsa and margaritas completed our delicious meal. Thanks SO much for sharing your unique recipe, Michelle! We absolutely LOVED it. :-)
Had left over chicken & tortilla shells from some Chicken Enchiladas I had made so thought I would make these for an easy dinner a few nights later. My kids LOVED them and SO EASY too! My chicken was already cooked...so just added bbq sauce and warmed. Made these on my panni maker instead of baking. On mine I did not add cheese and used a whole wheat tortilla and it was still very yummy.
amazing. i used ashredded italian cheese mix and sharp cheddar instead of the montery... it's so good. i would recommend this highly to anyone.
SOOOOOOO GOOD!! Thank you! I only used sharp cheddar cheese didn't have the other, and didn't measure it just sliced pieces off. Also used KC masterpiece BBQ sauce . And I basically cooked the chicken with everything else and simmered for awhile in the BBQ sauce. Hubby can't wait till I make again!
These were pretty good...but not what I expected with all the rave reviews. I was expecting a little more.
With just a bit of tweaking as to amount to put inside the quesadilla, these were perfect in my new quesadilla baker. We loved this recipe, although I was skeptical about the barbeque sauce.Very good, Michelle.
My family and I loved this recipe, although I did end up having to change it up a bit. I would suggest adding more cheese and chicken to the quesadillas. I did this and it tasted much better. I also added a little more seasoning to the chicken while I was cooking it. The barbeque sauce helped tremendously, but the blandness of the tortillas kind of took away from the strong tangy bbq taste. We also put some bbq sauce on the side for dipping... it was a major hit for my whole family.. even my young kids.. that's hard to come by nowadays. :o) Happy cooking!
This recipe made me a happy girl. The carmalized onion was TO DIE FOR! The only thing I did differently was I fried the tortillas in oil before baking and I let the chicken "stew" in the BBQ sauce for fifteen minutes. I brought the leftovers into work and you have 4 other fans, now!
Very delicious. We used leftover BBQ sauce from Scott's Whiskey Ribs on this website.
Had some leftover shredded chicken to get rid of and this was a great way to use it up. Didn't use the honey (thought it might be too sweet with the BBQ sauce) and used up some leftover black beans. Delicious! So glad I found this - was afraid we were going to have to throw away that chicken cause we couldn't think of something to do with it.
oh my these are better then Chiles very good
This got a two thumbs up from my kids, which equals 5 stars! Instead of baking in the oven for 20 mins, I just turned the broiler on low, threw them in for about 4 mins, flipped over for 3 more mins. Served with sour cream.
These were really good! They took less that 20 minutes to bake though, probably only 10 or so. I agree the caramilized onions are what make it really yummy! My 4 year old ate a whole big quesadilla (he doesn't eat, so this is good!)
My husband liked these better than traditional quesadillas and I liked them for something different. I did add extra cheese.
ok, but the filling was kind of sweet, and husband and I both agreed that we like our quesadillas fried, not baked. I would make again, but would probably work on the filling, leaving out the honey, and spray the top tortilla with cooking spray to get it to crisp up a little.
This was a complete hit with my friends the only thing I changed was that instead of adding the honey to the onions, I just used a honey barbeque sauce I would really recommend it for any occasion!
The taste was okay but the tortillas seemed to get in the way. This would be better if it were in a hoagie roll. I wouldn't bother making this again. It's average at best.
These were yummy. My family loves BBQ sauce, which is why I tried this recipe. They just loved it! I took the onion off of the kids though. Simple, quick, and tasty. : )
These were great! I served them to some friends who came over to watch football, and they loved them! I served them with sour cream and pico de gallo from another recipe on this website. They were a little messy and had to be eaten with a fork, but that's probably because I cheated and used the Lloyd's BBQ chicken in a tub. I also ditched the oven method and heated them on the stove and they turned out perfect! I will definitely be making these again!
Great recipe! I did make one change. I put the BBQ sauce (Famouse Dave's Sweet and Zesty) on the side for my picky husband and he love it. Yum!
it is what it is. I love onions, barbeque and cheese. This was as simple as it gets and it was darn good.
Really delicious. My oven is calibrated so it was exactly 350 degrees, but I'm glad I checked after 10 minutes because any longer and they would have burned. Aside from that, very good. A nice change from the usual (slap some meat and cheese between tortillas, microwave to melt and broil to crisp).
my husband and i loved it. thanks for a new version of chicken quesadillas.
These were really good. This was the first time my daughter who's 3 tried quesadillas and this was obviously the recipe to go with as she ate them right up. I went a little easier on the bbq sauce and used some pre-grilled chicken that I had leftover. I added some bell pepper and mushrooms to the skillet with the bbq sauce to get a few more veggies into it. I'll definitely make these again. Thanks.
Excellent recipe.
Great! tastes like bbq pizza!
WOW! This was honestly amazing. Although I love barbeque sauce, I just didn't feel like it, so I didn't add it. I also added garlic.. so they were "Honey Garlic Quesadillas". I also used leftover chicken, and just cooked it a little along with everything else in the pan. It was so easy and they turned out great. I will definitely make them again.
made these for the officers....BIG HIT!...just used chicken fajita meat bbq sauce and diced jalapenos...mmm.
Was hesitant to try this because I was worried that the BBQ Sauce might be too strong. I shouldn't have worried as both my hubby and I loved this! I guess it really depends on the BBQ sauce used if it's too overpowering or not. We did it the lazy way and microwaved the quesadillas to melt the cheese. Yum!
Delicious! I knew my family would love this dish, and they did. It is very easy to make, especially if you have leftover or rotisserie chicken. The flavors blended well together. I served with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and Spanish rice. I did change the baking method. I used a dry griddle and heated until it was nice and brown, flipped and continued until the underneath side was done.
Good recipe! I think the honey gives a good flavor on this dish.
I am from Australia and was having a mexican food night, I wanted a recipe that was "kid friendly". Everyone loved these quesadillas and I had lots of recipe requests. They will become a staple in our family.
This recipes is pretty darn good. My man thought it was even better. The only thing I'd change is adding a little more cheese and baking it a little longer for a crispier result. Baking it in the oven browned the top nicely but the bottom was a little underdone. I also sauteed some fresh minced garlic in with the chicken, very yummy. And instead of using green onions as a garnish I went with cilantro. This is a VERY man friendly recipe!
Replaced BBQ with ranch salsa. Liked the way of cooking the quesadilla. Nothing inspiring, but a nice quick meal if you have pre-cooked chicken.
Pretty good. Hubby really enjoyed them. Easy and fast to put together. We'll definitely make them again.
I loved these! I cooked the chicken and shredded it beforehand instead of cooking it as per the instructions, but the flavor was wonderful and it crisped up nicely in the oven. I served it with sour cream. Fantastic!
This was so good! I baked and then shedded my chicken ahead of time then added it to the onions and honey. I also brush the tortilla lightly w/ evoo before baking. My whole family loved it! We added lettuce, salsa and sour cream for toppings. We will make this again and again.
Hmmmm.... Kinda like a McRib on a tortilla. :) Just gave this one a try last night! Was looking for something different than my usual dishes. And, this one definitely did the trick! Scrumptious. I used my boyfriend's fave Montgomery Inn BBQ sauce and he gobbled 'em up! I followed the recipe as recommended for the most part. However, I did fold my quesadillas in half and then cut the finished product into triangles as someone else had recommended to avoid making a mess and because the 10" tortillas seemed huge. Only used 3 of the shells for a dinner for 2. Had enough chicken and onions for 4. I'm pretty generous with filling the shells. And, I par-baked mine per se. Assembled and fried them for a few minutes stovetop then I put them in the oven to ensure the cheese melted fully and that the chicken was hot after sitting out while I assembled the quesadillas. The caramelized onions were indeed a nice touch. Didn't know how to get that flavor until trying this recipe. Now, I'm feeling like a real chef. ;)
These are delicious! We use a bbq sauce that is made locally here in OK called Head Country, and it really sets it off. We will make these many times!
these were great! all my kids loved them (i didn't put onions on theirs). to speed things along i fried them in a skillet with butter on the outside of the tortillas.
This was excellent, especially the onions. My husband and I usually don't put onions in things, but it made the dish. They were so sweet and delicious. I grilled the chicken things in BBQ sauce, then I grilled the quesadillas instead of baking them. I will make again....and very soon too.
These are amazing. The carmelized onions make the recipe. I did these is a skillet as it was quicker and easier than using the oven method. I also cheated and used a store bought rotisseri chicken. Added some jalepeno & mushrooms while the onions were finishing up. Even without my additions I think the recipe would have been great. Can't wait to make these again....YUM!
yum yum!!! I make something similar to this but never used the honey! Excellent addition!!!
Very good recipe - definitely different than "normal" quesadillas. My husband and daughter loved them, very good for the whole family!
This recipe is delicious. I used shredded chicken that was leftover from a whole fryer. I followed the recipe, but added a some brown sugar to the bbq sauce I had to give it a sweeter taste. I then cooked the tortillas on a skillet instead of the oven just because I didn't have a lot of time. Fabulous recipe. I will continue to use this one in our home!
These quesadillas are the best!
I love this recipe, it's one of my favorites.
We made these for dinner last night and they were amazing! I have to admit that I was a bit skeptical at first. It didn't seem right to be making a Mexican inspired meal without adding any spices to the chicken. But I was wrong! We used Sweet Baby Rays Original BBQ sauce. It added a nice tangy flavor which along with the sweetness from the onions and the saltiness of the cheese created the perfect dish! Next time I may flip them over half way through to get a little bit of crispness to both sides of the quesadillas. All in all this was a great, quick, easy, and delicious dinner. We served it with pinto beans and cilantro lime rice.
We LOVED this. It kind of reminded us of BBQ Chicken pizza. We omitted the onions, used a hot and spicy bbq sauce, and added some hot and spicy cheese to the cheddar. We also mixed some cooked and crumbled real bacon into the chicken mixture. We cooked a breast half per quesadilla. Will do this again.
I loved these! The only thing I changed was that I doubled the honey. What a unique flavor! I'll be making these often!
Great, but not spicy enough for my Texas taste. Instead of using an onion, I used a red onion. After the onions were finished, I sliced one jalapeno and and mixed it into the onions, slowly cooking it. I also used a spicy bbq sauce. Great recipe and easy to customize to your own liking. I'm a college student and this is also a very easy recipe for me. Thanks for posting it. I'm sure I'll be cooking it in the future ;)
I halved the recipe, and found that there was no way near enough chicken/onion/bbq for half the amount of tortillas. This annoyed me as there was no time to defrost more chicken. The quesadillas themselves tasted pretty good, but there needed to be much more filling. Also, next time I make them, I will add a little cilantro to the mix. Tip: use a pizza cutter to cut them up.
Very yummy! Both kids & adults liked them! Just made these for the second time and these were a HUGE HIT!
Very good! I did all this ahead of time, then layered tortillas just 1/2 before eating. Popped into preheated oven and served with salsa. Yum! Oh, yeah, I didn't have flour tortillas so I used corn ones.
This was so good! Pretty much followed the recipe exactly but used shrimp instead! Yum!!
mmmm so good. My husband loved them. He's from england and absolutely loves BBQ and so this was perfect... just a one thing, don't ever substitude with ground beef, it just doesn't taste as nice. Blah
Really good! Will definitely make again. Just a suggestion, if you use a sweet BBQ sauce, no honey is needed.
My boyfriend swore I went to Chevy's and picked these up. That's how good they turned out. He swears we'll never really need to go to Chevy's again because these came out sooooooooo good. Thanks so much for the recipe.
Get the George Foreman grill out for these sweet ones! These turned out SO good tonight!!! I cut already thinned chicken breasts into strips and then in half to cook. The bbq sauce was Famous Daves. These are very sweet and oh so yummy. I used 6" flour tortillas and made them in the George Foreman grill rather than layering and baking them. After cooking everything, I just filled each tortilla with chicken, onions, and cheeses and grilled them. We dipped them in salsa and sour cream.
Yum-O! Glad I've found another "something different" recipe to add to the rotation. I added some bacon I had on hand that I crumbled up, and used the stove top instead of baking them. I used Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet & Spicy too (like another reviewer suggested) and highly recommend that brand of sauce.
I didn't think this quesadilla, overall, had a lot of flavor. I think it would be much better with added peppers or serving this with guacomole etc. I cooked the onions on medium and they were perfect. I may even try them on a different recipe. To save time I used rotisserie chicken. I covered the quesadillas for the first 10 minutes with a sprayed sheet of foil, and I am glad I did because the edges still got quite crispy. I would definitely consider added condiments, to go with this, for added flavor and texture.
These were great. All the flavors blended together perfectly. We love quesadillas, and barbeque chicken. Putting them together was great idea. I am asked to make them at least twice a month.
We were disappointed. Not a lot of flavor, really lost the honey taste. We've had better quesadillas.
