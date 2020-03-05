Tender Pork Spare Ribs

I saw a Celebrity Chef use this braising method for baby back ribs, so I decided to give it a try for pork spare ribs. I changed the seasonings and increased the cooking time and I have been very pleased with them every time. They're really tender and the meat is so flavorful that you don't have to add BBQ sauce unless you want to. My neighbor is the one who told me about the fajita seasoning, and she was right on!

By Kerri Jaggers

prep:
20 mins
cook:
4 hrs
additional:
12 hrs
total:
16 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix the brown sugar, fajita seasoning, and paprika in a bowl. Rub both sides of the pork spareribs with the brown sugar mixture. Place the spareribs in a 9x13-inch baking pan; cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat an oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Whisk together the beer, garlic, honey, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard in a bowl. Set aside.

  • Tear off 2 large sheets of heavy duty aluminum foil and lay them shiny-side down. Place a rack of spareribs on each sheet, meaty-side up. Tear off 2 more sheets of foil and place them on top of the ribs, shiny-side up. Begin tightly folding the edges of the foil together to create a sealed packet. Just before sealing completely, divide the beer mixture evenly into each packet. Complete the seal. Place the packets side-by-side on an 11x14-inch baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the ribs are very tender, 3 hours and 30 minutes to 4 hours. Carefully open each packet, and drain the drippings into a saucepan. You may only need the drippings from one packet. Set ribs aside. Simmer the drippings over medium-high heat until the sauce begins to thicken, about 5 minutes. Brush the thickened sauce over the ribs.

  • Preheat the oven's broiler and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source.

  • Place the ribs back into the oven and broil until the sauce is lightly caramelized, 5 to 7 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
943 calories; protein 58.4g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 60.6g; cholesterol 240.5mg; sodium 701.5mg. Full Nutrition
