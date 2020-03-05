Tender Pork Spare Ribs
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 943.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 58.4g 117 %
carbohydrates: 37.4g 12 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 29.7g
fat: 60.6g 93 %
saturated fat: 22.2g 111 %
cholesterol: 240.5mg 80 %
vitamin a iu: 927.1IU 19 %
niacin equivalents: 23.6mg 182 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 50 %
vitamin c: 2.4mg 4 %
folate: 12.5mcg 3 %
calcium: 131.8mg 13 %
iron: 4.7mg 26 %
magnesium: 56.4mg 20 %
potassium: 780.5mg 22 %
sodium: 701.5mg 28 %
thiamin: 0.8mg 83 %
calories from fat: 545.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.