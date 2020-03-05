Tender Pork Spare Ribs

This recipe was pretty easy to follow, especially when it was my first time making ribs and I had only 6 hours to cook it. So my review might help those who want to make ribs but have less than 7 hours. I made it with three racks, and did not have time to refrigerate before cooking. I had cut the racks to make four pans. It did not affect the tenderness or taste. I also did not use the garlic, honey or mustard since I was short on time and wanted to get the ribs in the oven so they could cook for the four hours. After four hours I poured about a cup of the drippings with two cups of sweet baby rays in a sauce pan and boiled it down. After flipping the ribs over, I brushed the ribs with the sauce and left the temp at 250 and repeated @ 3 times for @ 15 minutes. I kept them in the oven b/c there were too many racks of ribs to move to the counter or top rack to broil or grill outside. Also, people were hanging out in the kitchen (like they always do) and I didn't want to navigate around them to get to the grill. I made the foil packets for the ribs, and put them in foil trays. I think this worked better than the cookie tray since the juices from the ribs and beer sauce spilled out of the foil packets and would have have been hard to manage if they were in a shallow cookie sheet. Plus easy clean up! Hope my review helps shy rib cooks!