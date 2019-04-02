Deluxe Corned Beef Hash

I purposely cook a whole corned beef just to make hash. There's nothing like the taste of fresh versus canned hash. This is also good for leftover St. Paddy's Day corned beef. I throw the carrot in for color, claiming it's the Leprechaun's gold. Serve with fried eggs and brown soda bread (farls).
Props to the recipe submitter for using homemade corned beef (not out of a can, like the 2 top rated recipes on the site). I think, as written, this recipe is a solid 4 stars, and I did try to follow closely, but the end result seemed to be missing something. I used leftover corned beef from the recipe Slow Cooked Corned Beef for Sandwiches. I did omit the olive oil, and instead just used 2 tablespoons of salted butter. I also omitted the carrots. I had cooked the potatoes the night before, so I diced them up and added them to the onions while they were cooking. In addition to the recommended ingredients, I added 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and 2 tsp of Worcestershire sauce. I also used quite a bit of fresh cracked black pepper (I didn't want it spicy, I just wanted it to have a nice bold flavor). I then pressed it in to the pan and let it cook on medium low to get just a little bit of a crisp on it. Served it with an egg and toasted rye bread, and it was absolutely killer.
This is EXACTLY how I make my corned beef hash. I, too, make sure that when I buy a corned beef, I buy one extra big so I can have a piece leftover for this hash. The onlyt thing I don't do is add the carrot...AND...I use potatoes that have been pre-cooked. I generally bake a few long white potatoes a day or so before I make the hash...you could also use the leftover potatoes if you started out with a New England Boiled Dinner. This is JUST delicious!
This is way better than canned hash! Even my husband loves it! I cooked a pre-seasoned, marinated Garrett County brisket for this, so it also had a mustard seed and bay leaf flavor, as well as the thyme that this recipe calls for. I am going to make this for my mom next time she visits; she also loves hash and I think she will find it marvelous.
I've been trying to find the perfect hash recipe. This one came out great with a few modifications. First i blanched the potatoes in my deep fryer for about 3 min at 375. I mixed it all together and put it in the oven at 350 for 30 min and the potatoes browned up nicely. I'll definately be making this one again!
I just made this dish for my fam...and it was a hit! I used a couple other herbs for flavoring such as rosemary, parsley, oregano, basil, mint, sage and thyme, and those herbs made this dish sing! I did however make this a little thicker by adding some chicken broth and finishing it with some monterey jack cheese. I then made some sunny-side up eggs and placed them atop of the hash, and....a masterpiece....I will be making this in the near future!
I also buy an extra piece of corned beef for hash, but I cook extra potatoes for the hash. I put it all in my meat grinder with onion alternating the meat, onions and potatoes. Put it an a large bowl and mix well. I separate it and put it in zip lock bags and put in the freezer for future use. When ready to use, take what you'll need from freezer and put it in a fry pan with some butter, cook over low/medium heat until it gets a little brown. Flip it until it browns a little on the other side and serve. This was my mother's recipe and has been in the family forever, passing it down from one generation to the next. Absolutely delicious!!
This recipe was a wonderful use of leftover corned beef!! The hash turned out beautiful - almost too beautiful to call "hash" !! I had about two servings of corned beef left (not two pounds as called for) but still used six medium red potatoes and followed the rest of the recipe as written - including the fried eggs on top. For three adults and four finicky little ones, it was just enough. Two of my children loved it. Our pickiest eater didn't care for it, but still ate it (that is worth three stars alone!). My husband and my mom both had seconds. If there had been any leftover, my husband said it would be delicious in scrambled egg and wrapped in a soft tortilla for a quick breakfast. I made the hash in one skillet, then transferred to an oven safe serving dish and placed in the oven to keep warm. I then fried the eggs in the skillet and placed on top of the hash as they were done. I served it all nice and warm at the table family style (unlike our usual plating in the kitchen and then taking to the table). Beautiful, yummy, comfort food!!
But can I just say this is not what the Irish eat on Patrick's day? They eat bacon and cabbage. Not bacon like a slice of bacon but a round of bacon. Or a joint of bacon. Having said that, this is a great recipe. Very tasty.
Great recipe as written!! Thanks..reminds me of what my mom made for us growing up:) I made breakfast for dinner using this as the base, topped with lovely poached eggs, toast and a cup of tea…yummy comfort food.
This really came out good. My leftover corned beef was really salty to begin with so I took the advise of another reviewer and soaked the cooked meat in water before I started this recipe. I covered the meat, set it in the fridge for about 4 hours and the meat came out hardly salty at all Thanks for the advise.
I liked this recipe because it had beer in it! The recipe calls for a 4 pound corned beef, but I could only find a 3.5 pound at my supermarket. I put the crockpot on for six hours on high, (that was far as it would go on high), and it was done by Supertime! Good, I would give it five stars, but the only spices the recipe called for was the spice packet inside the corned beef packet. This is not enough for me, so I added some garlic powder, and stuck one bay leaf inside the crock. Came out DELISH!!
Great recipe. The thyme adds a great kick of flavor. I added sweet red pepper to it along with the carrots for nuition as well as flavor and color. Did not have onion so I used onion powder. Will be making again.
The only hash I ever had as a child was the canned type (gags). This was an entirely new experience and one that I absolutely loved. Fantastic. Only change was that I used left over potatoes we had boiled when making the original Corned Beef & Cabbage meal. Served with the obligatory fried egg. Yummmmmmm!
Wow this is fantastic. Family just raved about this recipe. Just a word on this. I had used may largest fry pan and found that as I had put the meat in it was not going to be big enough. Had to use my large stock pot. It worked great for me. Will be making again.
Everybody thought it was very good except maybe Roger. Everybody thought it was missing a seasoning or something. I didn't put in very much seasoning at all. If you have the leftover sauce from my corned beef recipe it is good on it.
I am making a very similar recipe to this one this morning with leftover corned beef and red potatoes from last night. Plan to add a bit of swiss cheese and Will top with a fried egg, but will also top off with hollandaise sauce. The mixture of the egg yolk and hollandaise sauce is sooo good. Had a similar dish at a small breakfast cafe.
This was delicious and a great change of pace. Around St. Patrick's Day, corned beef is cheaper than buying a pound of bacon! I left out the carrots per others' suggestions. Smells delicious cooking too!
I had left over corned beef and potatoes so this was a natural selection. I used dried onion (re-hydrated first), left out the carrots, and used dried parsley and thyme. That made it really quick and easy. The most time consuming part was cutting the meat and potatoes up into small pieces. I like finely diced hash. Served with an egg over easy make a great meal.
This was the best corned beef hash I've ever made or eaten. I did follow the advice of another user and added additional herbs (rosemary, parsley, oregano, basil, mint, sage and thyme) & topped the portions of those that wanted it with a egg. The herbs are really what brought out the flavors! I served this to company and it was a hit with everyone!
Amazing recipe! I've never cared much for corned beef hash - this recipe has changed all that. One reviewer said she makes corned beef just so she can make hash. I thought to myself how strange - well now I am a believer. Would definitely consider making the brisket so I can have hash. Thanks so much for sharing.
The picture looked appetizing so i tried it. I wasnt raise on corn beef hash so i didnt know what to expect. I served it with an egg on top, and to me it made a huge difference in flavor, my husband gobbled it up. I probably wont be making it again though. I'm not a fan of corn beef hash.
My husband and I make this for guests all the time and we get rave reviews, thanks for this wonderful recipe! The only changes that we made were soaking the corned beef in water the night before to remove some of the excess saltiness and using frozen hashbrown potatoes just to save time.
This was a fabulous way to finish up our St. Patrick's Day corned beef. It was even better than the traditional recipe we had with cabbage, potatoes, and carrots from the crock pot. I did add garlic with the onion and included green onion with the red onion. I added a scrambled egg to my plate, but my husband just mushed his up real good on his plate. Awesome taste!!
My wife said it was the best she has ever had (she is Irish). I incorporated all the review tips. Used braised corned beef, extra baked ahead potatoes, carrots, herbs and cooked uncured smoked bacon first to crumble stage and added at end. Did not need olive oil or butter, had too much grease and had to pour it off as the corned beef rendered way more than I had anticipated. Was so good! I agree with Debra as I also buy extra and braise one just for hash.
I made this for St. Patrick's Day and it was great. May be the first time I've made hash with a home cooked corned beef. I covered the pan and poached eggs right on top at the end. The only changed I made was par boiling the potatoes (thank you prior reviewers) and I added about 1/3 cup cream when the corned beef was added. Excellent recipe.
Great recipe. I use left over corned beef and red potatoes from St. Pattty's dinner as well as adding the fried onions. I omit the carrots. One extra ingredient I do add is some Maille's Whole Grain Dijon Mustard, to taste. Delicious.
This was our breakfast this morning! DELICIOUS! I too used leftover potatoes from my corned beef and cabbage I made yesterday. I made this exactly as it is written and I wouldn't change a thing! This was our first time having Corned beef hash and the added egg on top, just took it over the edge! Thanks for this great recipe! I will be making this again for sure!
This is how I make my Corned beef hash as well. I add a handful of baby spinach before serving and I serve it with an egg on top and HP sauce too. It's also great with some grated cheese on top, and put under the grill till cheese is melted.
We will be making this each time we have leftover corned beef. We used the uncured corned beef from Fresh Thyme and it was so tender and delicious. I cooked onions until translucent before adding potatoes and then covered them for the first five mins to let them cook through a little better. I also added a splash of Worcestershire sauce and a sprinkle of garlic powder towards the end. A lot less work than cooking the potatoes ahead of time...just took longer and less cleanup this way.
This is a family favorite. We have made it 3 years running and it is one of the most requested dinners by my daughter. I boil a 2 1/2 lb corned beef brisket traditional style to use in the recipe; trimmed the fat, and diced. We never have leftovers!
It was good but not the best! For my taste there was too much thyme. I'll make it again but I would half the thyme and add more pepper. I like a little bit of spice so i'll add a small amount of garlic and jalapeno.
This is a family favorite. Like others commented making homemade hash requires a fresh made corned beef not canned. I boil my corned beef with a stout beer the night before and then use a food processor. I omit the carrots and the butter. I sauté my onions in olive oil. What makes this recipe is the thyme. Best recipe for real corned beef hash!
I used boarhead corned beef from the deli, and I put all ingredients (separately) in my food processor, which definitely saved on time. It was good, my family liked it and I would consider making it again, with a little less peper. Also I read somewhere if you put two tablespoons of heavy cream in it, it will give it a nice brown crisp bottom, which did seem to work.
"I purposely cook a whole corned beef just to make hash. " Yeah, me too. I don't usually eat high sodium foods like this but occasionally I will treat myself. So slow cooker all day then corned beef and Swiss on rye for dinner and then this great recipe for hash the next morning. Both were terrific.
To make this easier, I cut the potatoes, corn beef and onions, put in food processor and pulse until about the size of orzo pasta. Then melt butter and oil on medium high heat, then put in the corn beef mixture and fry until the potatoes and onions are cooked.
Excellent recipe...best I've found. Made it, with no changes and it was a big hit!
Delicious! I always cook potatoes and carrots along with the cabbage and corned beef. This recipe was perfect for my leftovers. I sauteed the onions...added the chopped potatoes and carrots...and browned one side. I flipped it over...added corned beef, a bit of garlic powder, a slash of Worcestershire (as suggested in other reviews). I browned the other side...gave it a stir and received rave reviews.
this was very good! I used the leftover corned beef , potatoes, carrots and followed the rest of the recipe accordingly. I did add some worcestershire sauce per the one review. Very fresh tasting, we did enjoy it with an egg on top!
I made this with the leftover corned beef from St Pattys Day dinner. It is absolutely delicious. Top this tasty dish off with eggs over easy and your tastebuds will be dancing with joy!
I cook with what I have. So I substituted white potatoes with sweet potatoes and added crumbled blue cheese top offset sponge I'd the sweetness. Everything else is the same as the recipe. Good basic recipes that is easily modified. I'll be making it again and experimenting with ingredients.
This recipe is great. I'm glad I made it before I checked the reviews. I only read three (just now) and I really don't understand how these people can give this recipe a bad rap when they not only change the ingredients but the cooking instructions as well. I think they should just save their ink. I prepared this as directed and I think it was terrific. It's a great recipe and would not change a thing. Thank you for a keeper! Debbie
Very good for a brunch after a long weekend. I microwaved the diced potatoes for 5 mins before adding to skillet as another reviewer recommended to quicken cook time. Just realize that this does take up to 45 mins to cook so if you have the patience, it is well worth the effort. I added garlic powder in addition to the other spices from recipe. Didn't add veggies, just onion and potatoes, and a can of corned beef hash from grocery store. There is only 2 of us so this made adjustments per Allrecipes serving size suggestions. My fiancé loved it!
I used a non stick skillet. This was very good. Browned up very nicely. I used left overs from St. Patricks day. The potatoes were already cooked. I also added a chopped cooked beet that added great color and flavor.
