Deluxe Corned Beef Hash

I purposely cook a whole corned beef just to make hash. There's nothing like the taste of fresh versus canned hash. This is also good for leftover St. Paddy's Day corned beef. I throw the carrot in for color, claiming it's the Leprechaun's gold. Serve with fried eggs and brown soda bread (farls).

By Debra Steward

Recipe Summary

cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter with the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook the onion just until it begins to brown, about 8 minutes; stir in the potatoes and carrot, and cook until tender, about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir in the cubed corned beef, parsley, thyme, salt, and pepper. Let the mixture cook until hash is crisp and browned, stirring often, 10 to 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 81.5mg; sodium 1559.4mg. Full Nutrition
