Deluxe Corned Beef Hash

This recipe was a wonderful use of leftover corned beef!! The hash turned out beautiful - almost too beautiful to call "hash" !! I had about two servings of corned beef left (not two pounds as called for) but still used six medium red potatoes and followed the rest of the recipe as written - including the fried eggs on top. For three adults and four finicky little ones, it was just enough. Two of my children loved it. Our pickiest eater didn't care for it, but still ate it (that is worth three stars alone!). My husband and my mom both had seconds. If there had been any leftover, my husband said it would be delicious in scrambled egg and wrapped in a soft tortilla for a quick breakfast. I made the hash in one skillet, then transferred to an oven safe serving dish and placed in the oven to keep warm. I then fried the eggs in the skillet and placed on top of the hash as they were done. I served it all nice and warm at the table family style (unlike our usual plating in the kitchen and then taking to the table). Beautiful, yummy, comfort food!!