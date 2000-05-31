Sweet and Simple Pork Chops
This is so simple, yet delicious. Store bought apple sauce may be substituted for the apple and sugar mixture. Serve with new potatoes and side salad.
Very simple and very tasty. I baked the pork chops due to sub-zero temps outside, and they turned out very good. I used a little seasoning salt, and about 10 mins from complete I topped with store bought apple sauce and shredded cheddar cheese. Very good! The picky fiance enjoyed as well.Read More
This recipe truly was quick and easy. Everyone loved it! I will certainly be adding it to my family's favorites.
the apple and cheese topping was really delicious
Very easy and very good. The apples and cheese are a different yet delicious flavor combination to go with the pork. I will definately be using this recipe again!
We sampled this recipe along-side another pork chop recipe. This one was very quick and easy to make, and it allowed my husband to 'help out' by cooking on the grill! The apple and cheese topping was delicious, and went nicely with the pork.
This was a nice easy recipe that I would recommend to anyone wanting a little different flavor. Apples & cheddar cheese on pork chops; awesome! Thanks for the recipe! Traci H.
