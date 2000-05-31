Sweet and Simple Pork Chops

This is so simple, yet delicious. Store bought apple sauce may be substituted for the apple and sugar mixture. Serve with new potatoes and side salad.

Recipe by Freakowd40

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat a grill to medium heat.

  • Put apple in a pan with water and sugar. Cover and cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 20 minutes until cooked and pulpy.

  • Place pork chops under a preheated grill and cook for 5 to 10 minutes on each side. Cover each pork chop with some of the apple sauce mixture then with cheese. Return to grill and cook until cheese melts and is bubbling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 66.8mg; sodium 198.3mg. Full Nutrition
