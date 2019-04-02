Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs
Slightly spicy, but the sweetness tames the heat. Serve with rice.
My husband -- who hates chicken with an unnatural passion the likes of which one only expects to encounter in relation to the usual suspects: anchovies, liver, random Kardashians, and the like -- THAT guy had this to say of this recipe: "Wow. That's good chicken. And you know it pains me to say that." And THEN, my 11 y.o. kid ate an unprecedented THREE servings of a non-dessert-related dish. It was like I won the Mom Olympics tonight. Got recruited on the Chinese team and plain won that thing. Many thanks for the recipe. I didn't have the fancy Chinese chili, so I used run-of-the-mill chili powder. Also, I put a broil on the last few minutes to give it a bit of edge. Apparently, it was all magic.Read More
Amazing!!! The only change I made was to reduce the oil by half - because its such a strong flavor. I cut up 6 chicken breasts into small pieces and marinated for the night. I transferred chicken to a frying pan with a slotted spoon and cooked it on high. I made a second batch of marinade and boiled that in a pan. I then added some cornstarch/water mix to the marinade to thicken. Once the chicken started to brown, I poured the marinade over it and let it simmer for 5 mins. Served over rice ---- AMAZING! Thanks for sharing this.Read More
My husband -- who hates chicken with an unnatural passion the likes of which one only expects to encounter in relation to the usual suspects: anchovies, liver, random Kardashians, and the like -- THAT guy had this to say of this recipe: "Wow. That's good chicken. And you know it pains me to say that." And THEN, my 11 y.o. kid ate an unprecedented THREE servings of a non-dessert-related dish. It was like I won the Mom Olympics tonight. Got recruited on the Chinese team and plain won that thing. Many thanks for the recipe. I didn't have the fancy Chinese chili, so I used run-of-the-mill chili powder. Also, I put a broil on the last few minutes to give it a bit of edge. Apparently, it was all magic.
This is my new go-to meal to cook when I am delivering a meal to someone else. I make it with brown rice (throw in a couple of chicken bouillon cubes with the rice water and finish with fresh parsley. I use chicken thigh fillets--skinless and boneless. I also have made this so often that I don't waste the precious sauce by marinating the meat at all! I baste the meat a few times and save the yummy asian sauce to drizzle over the rice. This is seriously the best chicken recipe I've ever made! Enjoy!
NO need to double the sauce, just reserve the marinate and pour into a sauce pan making sure you boil 5 minutes. Use some cornstarch to thicken if needed. Spoon 1/3 of the sauce over the chicken before baking. No need to discard the marinate when you can just use as the sauce. Also can cut back on the Sesame oil ( I used slightly less than 1/4 cup). Did not find this very spicy. I marinated in the fridge for 24 hours and yum the meat really absorbed the flavor. Popped it in the oven the following night and it was a fast and easy meal. Used legs and thighs that I skinned removing as much fat as I could. Just make sure you bring the sauce back to a boil for 1 to 2 minutes after chicken is done. There will be sauce from the cooked chicken left in the casserole dish which you can use for extra sauce. Served it over sticky rice with green peas. Will definately make again. Thank you for a delicious recipe Essanaye.
Very good! I used apple cider vinegar instead of the rice vinegar which give it a sweeter taste but helped cool the spicy ingredients. Made an island rice with coconut milk, peas, lime juice and cilantro. Good combination. Will definitely make this recipe again.
Very tasty! I used regular chicken thighs instead and I cooked for 30 mins on 350, basted the chicken and cooked for another 20 mins. It had a wonderful golden color. I served it with chicken fried rice & steamed broccoli. I will make this again!
I doubled the sauce recipe and otherwise cooked it exactly as the recipe reads. It was delicious! We loved having the extra sauce to eat over sticky rice. Served the chicken and rice with an oriental green salad and will definately keep this in my "favorites" file.
I didn't have asian chili garlic sauce but went ahead and made this and sub'd hoisin sauce instead and it tasted great. I doubled the sauce for dipping both the chicken and veggies I made.
Just made this tonight, and it turned out pretty nicely. It is quite spicy, so if you're spice-phobic, you can cut it in half. Not sure if it was the particular oil I used, but it's flavor overpowered the other ingredients in the marinade so I would recommend a bit less or non-toasted oil. I also cooked the marinade longer on very low heat while the chicken was in the oven so it could caramelize a bit more. Used drumsticks and thighs. Yum!
Amazing!!! The only change I made was to reduce the oil by half - because its such a strong flavor. I cut up 6 chicken breasts into small pieces and marinated for the night. I transferred chicken to a frying pan with a slotted spoon and cooked it on high. I made a second batch of marinade and boiled that in a pan. I then added some cornstarch/water mix to the marinade to thicken. Once the chicken started to brown, I poured the marinade over it and let it simmer for 5 mins. Served over rice ---- AMAZING! Thanks for sharing this.
This was absolutely FANTASTIC. Chicken fell apart tenderly, the sauce taste was amazing. I know how folks on this site don't care for folks to "add their own twist" to recipes, and I agree... but, in this instance, I was out of a couple of ingredients so I subbed other items and it still turned out great. I didn't have rice vinegar, so I used a 1/4 white vinegar. Used regular sesame seed oil (didn't have any "Asian" style) and had no green onion for garnish. Instead I used diced white onion and put on the chicken as it was cooking. FABULOUS!!! Can't wait to try it again!
Definitely need to double this recipe next time! I left to marinate in fridge overnight and served with coconut rice...the family wants this in our "make more often" menu...
A delicious recipe! I was a little skeptical at first, but the marinade turned out terrific! I left the chicken in the fridge a little longer than an hour and used a splash of chili powder instead of the chili garlic sauce because my local grocery stores didn't have what the recipe called for. :( But it still turned out great! My roommate really enjoyed it, and I will definitely make this again. Served over sticky rice, and the chopped green onions definitely gave it a nice kick of flavor!
The sauce is delicious! Fearing it would be too spicy, I used just 2 t. of the chili garlic sauce. It wasn't quite spicy enough so I've just made the sauce again using 1 T. of the chili garlic sauce. I think that will be perfect for most of my family. I did use 3 lbs. of skinless, boneless chicken breasts which I cut into 1 inch squares. I marinated them for close to 2 hours before grilling. The sauce wasn't enough (DS just loved it over his rice) which is why I had to make more today for the leftovers. Next time, I will definitely double the sauce. I may make the sauce just to keep on hand for a quick meal.
We enjoyed this sauce very much. Very tasty. My husband is Asian so I increased the chili sauce. Next time I make it, I'm going to increase the recipe for the sauce. As it is, it is just enough but I like a little extra.
This tastes great and even better the next day. The amount of marinade could be reduced to 1/2 or 2/3 and it would still be plenty. I wasn't sure if the recipe intended to have the marinade poured into the baking dish with the chicken. I did include it but next time I will only put a little bit into the pan. Then I would baste as directed. My chicken thighs cooked in 20-25 minutes. Next time I will try this on chicken breast or even on pork. Thank you Essayane for the great recipe! UPDATE: This works well on pork chops. I marinated all day the pan seared boneless pork loin chops.
Amazing! I did use bone in thighs and they were so tasty and moist. Oh, and I also grilled it, but this marinade is amazing no matter how you cook it! Thanks!!
I made this, simplifying it quite a bit. I skipped marinating this altogether. I made half of the marinade, heating it on the stovetop and then thickening it with a water/cornstarch slurry, just enough to give it some nice body. Hubs grilled boneless skinless chicken breast halves, and used the thickened marinade as a basting sauce, which worked beautifully. This was so much simpler than making the recipe as written. I would make it again the same way. I served this with Sesame Noodle Salad, also from this site.
reduce sesame oil to 1Tbs
this was good, but i thought it needed something...maybe fresh ginger in the sauce/marinade or toasted sesame seeds or chopped peanuts sprinkled on top for crunch...
This was delicious. I used the general idea and altered a couple of ingredients that I didn't have on hand. I didn't measure anything, just eyeballed it, and it turned out great!
We used this marinade & basting sauce on drumsticks that we grilled, and were thrilled with the results. Let it char a little on the grill -- heaven! Thank you for sharing :)
I loved this chicken, but the sauce was way too spicy for my liking. I used chicken thigh cutlets and let it marinade most of the day. The chicken was really good, and I ate two pieces (which is unheard of) Because these were cutlets, they only took only a fraction of the baking time. I think it was so spicy because of the "Asian chili garlic sauce". It is very spicy. I knew that 3 T. would be way too much, so I only used 1, and used 2 of an Thai Sweet Chili Sauce I had. I will say, that despite my lips burning when I ate the sauce on my rice, and my decision to not eat the sauce after that experience, MY FAMILY loved it. They obviously like heat.
Marinate thighs in the sauce, then roast thighs in oven. Pour all the sauce (microwave it first) over thighs and bake another 15 minutes. SOOOOO GOOD. Don't altar ingredients!
Did it in the crock pot and didn't love the texture.
Very tasty and easy recipe that the whole family loved. It has a nice balance of sweetness and a hint of heat. Will make again.
I made the sauce and was sad to find out that it required nearly the same ingredients as a teryaki sauce I made in the past and did NOT like. Although I had to substitute 5tbs of Honey with 3tbs of... Pancake Syrup and I didn't have the garlic/chili paste so I substituted 1-2tbs of chili powder. No rice vinegar so I used Apple Vinegar and I added a tbs of Ground Mustard Seed and a dash or two of fine pepper. It smelled just like the teryaki sauce I hated, but when it is cooked and glazed onto the chicken it tastes SO AWESOME! Because of the smell I gave it a 4 but the flavor was a 5! I made fried rice to accompany this dish and it all went together well.
Very yummy, easy and quick to make ahead.
I read the description, and got a bit worried about the combination, But it was terrific. Hubby, who hates spicy, loved it. Son, who hates thighs, chowed down. I'm glad I didn't mess with the ingredients. A few notes, though, for newbie cooks. Thighs are a bit fatty. Take the time to cut off the fat (as much as possible) and extra skin, if you keep it on. I used a roaster pan, and put a wire rack in it, to keep the drippings away as the chicken cooked. Make sure to spray some nonstick oil on it, or you'll be cleaning up for hours. I brushed the marinade on every 10 minutes, mostly because I liked the taste. I did thicken it with cornstarch first. After the 30 minutes were up, I set the oven to 450 degrees, and toasted the top of the marinade covered skin. Voila. Incredibly tasty and moist chicken.
Wonderful recipe and pretty too! I used boneless skinless breasts the first time. Lawn Mower Salad, on this site a perfect combo.
I think the ingredients as to "Asian Chili Garlic Sauce" could be more clear, as it's pretty generic and many Asian cultures have a version of chili garlic sauce. What does that mean? Korean Gochujang? Sriracha? or Sweet Thai Chili sauce? I have all three and I assumed the recipe called for Siriracha, because it is the most common of the three. This was the wrong choice. It was much too spicy, and I tolerate spice pretty well. I think the Sweet Thai Chili sauce or even the Gochujang was the route to go. So those of you wondering, unless you're obsessed with Sriracha, go with the Sweet Thai Chili sauce.
Awesome...if I could give it 10 stars, I would. I decreased the sesame oil to about 5 T, but kept the rest of the ingredients as written. I marinated it in the fridge for 24 hours and cooked on the grill. We both prefer this to BBQ chicken. The flavor was off the charts. I plan on using the left over marinade that was rendered down on the stove top with pork chops in the oven.
These were incredible. I used 2 32 ounce packages of chicken drumsticks, and doubled the marinade recipe. My three year old ate 3 drumsticks, and readily ate the leftovers for lunch the next day. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Like others, I thought there was way too much sesame oil so I only added a few drops. I decided to marinate this longer so I left out the vinegar and marinated for a few hours. I scored the chicken thighs with a knife to let the marinade seep in. I added the vinegar when I made the sauce on the stove, and cooked the marinade from the chicken as well. I used far less chili oil as my kids were eating this, so we just served it with hot sauce on the side for us adults! My husband and I loved it, my picky kids not so much but they ate most of it! ;) I think next time I'll add a bit of ginger since I left out most of the chili oil, to make even more delish!
My husband really liked this , really good flavor and juicy chicken
Fabulous sauce!!!!! I started adding the honey and ran out, so substituted the rest with brown sugar. WOW! Whole family kept complimenting this recipe so I will definitely be making this again! Surprisingly, can't taste the vinegar!
I've tried this recipe two ways-- as written, which is excellent! And the other time I browned up some ground chicken and then added the sauce and ate it in lettuce wraps and on top up noodles. Both ways are delish!
This recipes is delicious! My BF loved it too! I didn't have Asian chili garlic sauce so I added ketchup and hot pepper flakes. Yummy!!
Very tasty, but wow these had quite a kick to them! The next time I will cut the chile sauce in half. DH liked it but could hardly eat his as it was too spicy for him. I used boneless chicken that I cut into strips. This was great and I will fix it again with less heat.
2/14 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/216943/asian-glazed-chicken-thighs/ ... So here I am ready to brag I made the recipe exactly only to find out I FORGOT the vinegar! :O ... Well, she said :D, I liked it - without the vinegar. I even HAVE the vinegar, just didn't write it down. We-e-ell, hmmmm, I still liked it. I marinated, but didn't follow baking directions. Darn! I forgot the VINEGAR! Darn. As I made it, not too sweet or spicy. WHY'D I forget the vinegar?! ... Update: winged the amount & added to the sauce. Pretty yummy still - & maybe it WAS a little too sweet - but NOT by much - & not too vinegary either (if I winged right :D) 'Going to thicken & mix leftovers with rice!... 7/14 'Measured everything as listed except for 2T sesame oil - & results are: more vinegar or less honey. I ran out of rice wine vinegar & couldn't take out some of the honey, but that's the plan for next time. What I figure, too, is that probably 3T cornstarch is the right amount to thicken the sauce - for about 2# thighs. Just upped another star: K, 15, keeps requesting it. Yay! 8/14 1/4c honey, 1/3c soy, 1/2c vinegar, 3T chile garlic sauce, 2T sesame oil. I only decreased honey by 1T & it maybe, maybe could use more. I think my new bottle of rice wine vinegar may be more vinegar-y than the last one. Good, too. One cup uncooked rice is a good amount for single recipe. :) Note: This personal, not mine, recipe ... https://www.allrecipes.com/personal-recipe/63342017/the-best-asian-sauce/ ... is
Wow! This was SOOOOO good. This was finger licking good chicken. We used the extra sauce for shrimp a couple of days later. As is, this recipe is only good for a marinade. For a finished sauce, I added cornstarch and cooked until sauce thickened.
Definitely one of our favorites. That being said, we weren't as much a fan of baking vs grilling. This marinade/sauce is fantastic and caramelizes beautifully on the grill with either chicken parts or boneless skinless thighs. I tried it with both rice wine vinegar and apple cider vinegar, I suggest going with it as written. Also the garlic chili sauce added is a must. I do now cut the oil in half, but I have made it both ways. Excellent recipe!
I reduced the sesame oil to 1/8 cup and the asian chili garlic sauce to 1.5 TBS. Excelent recipe. It is easy to make and taste very good.
Good recipe, made as prescribed. Had to substitute rice vinegar; used balsamic.Used whole chicken cut to 10pc, by far the thighs and legs were the best. OOOPS Just noticed I used Sambal Oelek (1tbs ground fresh chili paste) for the 3 tablespoons Asian chili garlic sauce. When I do this again, I will add 1tbs of liquid smoke, just to help balance the flavors.
Nice flavours. Not quite a five-star, but four-and-a-half for sure. Simple dish that the family loved. I added grated ginger and reduced the chili garlic to 1 tbsp, so the kids would enjoy. Thanks for sharing. I'll make it again
This is an excellent recipe. You'll make it over and over, so you'll use up that chili-garlic sauce and sesame oil even if you don't use them for anything else. I didn't even use as much honey as the recipe calls for (4 scant tablespoons) because I used very good orange blossom honey and it was delicious. Rice and a salad of cole slaw (or julienned veges) with an Asian dressing complete the meal. I use an Asian Sesame Dressing.
The sauce really is fantastic, and as good, if not better than anything I've had an Asian restaurant. I nearly went into shock when I saw the price of the sesame oil at the grocery store, so I just used regular vegetable oil, and it was still great. Left the chicken in 5 minutes longer, but still had to cook it in the microwave a few minutes before I could eat it. Next time, I will cook it for 45 minutes and just keep an eye the last 10 so it won't burn. Thanks for the recipe.
Made this as written. Wonderful flavor! Not too sweet or spicy. Just perfect! It was a big hit at a church supper & several people requested I share the recipe.
Yum yum yum yum, yum YUM!!!
Very yummy. Somehow I ended up with too much liquid, probably because I baked the chicken instead of grilling or roasting. I basted about 4 times thought so the chicken did have a nice sticky coating.
This was awesome! I made it with spinach sautéed in olive oil and garlic and a side of brown,red, and black barley rice.
Very spicy...but delicious.
Yum, came across this recipe trying to use up my chili garlic sauce in the fridge and used it on some chicken tenders from the freezer. Add some veggies and serve over rice and it's a winner! Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe I used half as much sesame oil and it came out great...
Very good but in hindsight, could needs more spice!
I used the skinless, boneless thighs, and it was delicious. This will go into my recipe box.
my husband loves when I make this chicken and my mom thought i ordered take out it is just such a different flavor! I add extra chilli garlic because i like more heat, i have tried with chicken breast also but it is absolutely best with thighs
Very good blend of flavors. Will marinate longer than one hour next time and may add some cornstarch when cooking marinade for glaze. I used bone-in thighs and cooked an extra 10 minutes.
Fabulous. I did not change anything. Delicious. Easy. Flavorful. Might try this with shrimp as well. Making it again tonight. And the leftovers were awesome as well.
It tasted good but I was disappointed because it didn't look like the picture with a beautiful glaze. The chicken looked like any other bland baked chicken with soft skin so I broiled it for a few minutes after baking to give it some crispness on the outside. If you want to have the picture look you have to add a slurry of water and cornstarch to get the sauce thicker when boiling it. Marinating is a must in this recipe to get the favors into the chicken.
Just letting everyone know this works in the crockpot too. I want to try it in the oven for the "sticky, carmalized" feel, but yesterday I had no time so I mixed the sauce, poured it over some thighs and drumsticks in the slow cooker and cooked on high for 7 hours. I used high because my meat was still pretty frozen. Served the falling apart chicken and sauce over rice and it was a hit with whole family. Served with butter garlic broccoli from this site. Yum.
We really likied this. I didn't have Asian chili sauce so I used Sambal Olek which when I googled stated it was pretty close. I doubled all the ingredients for more sauce except the soy sauce, (1.5) just in case it was too salty. I will be making this again.
Excellent, flavorful, very easy to make and pairs beautifully with vegetables and jasmine rice! A family favorite around here!
I didn't have the asian chile sauce so substituted Bangkok peanut sauce and added some fresh cilantro- I could have drank the sauce it was so good.I also added fresh lime juice (of one lime) then I grilled instead of baked
this was really tasty.. we marinated this for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours and i think it would have been a lot better for even longer.. i cut this recipe in half and used three very large chicken thighs that could have passed for breasts.. i left out the honey and added a heaping tablespoon of chopped ginger.. i cut the sesame oil in half as others suggested.. i had bf grill these outside on the george foreman as i didn't want the oven heating up the house and i didn't feel like cooking this in the wok.. i boiled the excess marinade and used it to steam/sautee some veggies.. served with some rice and had a complete meal.. i told bf i think this would have gone better with some ramen noodles or some other kind of asian noodle.. he agreed.. i can't wait to try this again with a longer marinating time.. ty for the recipe
This very easy to make. I made it in a electric skillet. Nice and tender.
I paired this recipe with a wheat linguini dressed in a thai paeanut sauce, sprinkled with roasted and cut diagonally pea pods and carrots, OUTSTANDING! Also subbed garlic and black bean suce for the chili sauce.........YUMMY! Husband RAVED!
Soooo yummy! The marinade is fantastic-just the perfect kick of sweet&spicy tingle. I served this with the usual brown rice and a mandarin orange/sliced almond/green onion salad. This is going to be a weekly treat in our family! You could use this marinade for so many different meats as well as to kick up a side dish-my guys put a bit over the rice!
It was fantastic. I Didn't have rice vinegar so I mixed white and apple cider and it gave it an extra tang. I also didn't have the chili sauce,so I added red pepper flakes and instead of sesame oil I added sesame seeds. Also in the part where one cooks the glace, I added 1tbs of brown sugar while simmering and 1 tbs of spicy Dijon mustard, also some more pepper flakes. Didn't disappoint at all!
Amazing stuff! I grilled these so I made the sauce, brought to a boil and added 1T cornstarch added to a 1/4 cup cold water to thicken a bit. The thighs cook relatively quickly so I painted them before putting on the grill and each time turned. The thighs had beautiful grill marks and the sauce adhered nicely. I served with steamed broccoli and steamed rice drizzled with extra sauce. These were so good, Hubs asked me to grill up a bunch to have in the fridge for lunches. Thank you!
Nice outcome for little work, definitely a "keeper". Made twice now, with changes due to comments, pantry and a 1st try. It's very easy to tweak the spice level for your own heat tolerance. We (a hot family) didn't think it was hot. IMO, the most critical change is to marinate longer if you can; 1 hour didn't do much, but 4+ is great. We don't like a lot of oil, so I reduced that to 2 TBSP, and I didn't have sesame oil so I used 1 TBSP sesame seeds the first time (okay), and tahini the second (really good). I did need to add some flour to thicken the sauce to my liking. I added clementine orange sections to the garnish the 2nd time which I'll do again. Yum!
I grilled the chicken thighs and they were amazing. I served them to my family and two of my sons friends and they all loved it. I served mine with an Asian rice pilaf. This recipe is definitely a keeper. It turned out sweet/spicy/and bit smoky.
very good, next time I will add ginger!
I didn't care for this. I did follow the directions as stated. I didn't think it was too spicy as the others stated. Also, this didn't reduce like I thought it should have. The chicken was very pretty coming out of the oven. I can't really add anything to do to make it better. Maybe it was just my tastebuds.
we love this at our house. we broil it b/c we don't own a grill at this time. sometimes we adjust the honey, sweet chili, and garlic to suit our tastes, but other than that, we pretty much stick to the recipe.
very good...the only difference I made was to add a little Hoisin sauce and some sesame seeds to the final basting sauce. My family really enjoyed it.
It was flavorful and edible. It was slightly too salty for my taste (I used low sodium soy sauce) and I would have liked it a little sweeter and spicier. I may try this again with more chili sauce and less soy.
Made this for the first time, using boneless breats & used my wok instead of baking it. It seemed like it was missing something, so I added a little ginger powder while the sauce was thickening. I think that helped, but my bf thought the vinegar flavor was too overpowering. I heated up what was left over for lunch today & added some sugar to cut the vinegar which helped. I think this is a good base recipe, but could use some creativity & tweaking to make it better. Thanks for the recipe!
Loved this recipe but was disappointed the marinade never got thick like glaze. Pondered adding corn starch...will do that next time. Great flavor!
Easy, quick and delicious! Even my kids (3 & 6 yrs) loved it.
I made the marinade as written and marinated chicken breast tenders (istead of thighs) about 8 hours before grilling instead of baking. It was pretty good and to us not spicy at all. Next time I would probably use chicken thighs and add hoisin sauce, ginger and extra chili garlic sauce.
Changed this a little, adding 1/2 the amount called for of the sesame oil (dark toasted type), and having no Asian chili sauce, added just 1 tablespoon (we are wimps when it comes to heat) of reg Heinz chili sauce. Totally awesome even with the changes, my son, his friend and myself loved it! Absolutely no left overs with this one.
I really loved this recipe and will make it over and over again!
whole family loved this!
Loved it and will make it again. BUT I am used to less salt these days so I won't salt to taste at all next time and cut back a bit on the soy sauce. I think I'll also cut back on the oil as others have suggested and thicken the sauce with some cornstarch as others have suggested as well. Very good.
What a fantastic sauce! I can't wait to use it on chicken breasts and pork! Very flavorful and versatile.
I didn't change a thing, family loved it!
Marinade tastes good but very thin. I don't think that marinating for 1 hour makes any difference to taste so next time I'll just baste in the oven. I used a pan with a raised grill to keep chicken from sitting in juices. Broiled for the last few minutes to get the sticky texture.
These had a great flavor, but I will try them next time with only 2 Tbls. of chili garlic sauce--just a little too spicy for us. I followed the recipe exactly, except for adding only 2 tsp. salt. Cooking time is accurate, these were very tender, and I did not cover the dish as it baked.
(2013) Delicious, super easy, and kids loved it! I used Apple Cider Vinegar and only 1/2 teaspoon of Thai Chili Garlic Paste (it's all I had), oh, and I added about a quarter cup of Ponzu sauce to the recipe. ~~~~~ ~~~~~Update (8.2015) - I have been making a double batch of the sauce b/c everyone loves to pour extra on their rice and chicken. I double it b/c I discard the marinade after I take out the chicken.
I used bone-in chicken thighs and substituted the rice vinegar for cider vinegar (I didn't have rice vinegar). I also added a pinch of black pepper and corn starch to the mix while it boiled to thicken it up a bit. The chicken was very tender and juicy. I would have preferred the skin to be crispy, however. My husband and friend loved it, so I will be making this dish again. Perhaps next time I'll do less vinegar, as I found 1/2 cup to be too much for my liking.
This was yummy! I used bone-in thighs and as I'm a novice cook I had a hard time figuring out when they were done but that's my issue, not the recipe's. Thanks, I'll definitely make this again! :)
This is consistently good - even with various substiutions. Like white wine for vinegar; olive oil instead of sesame oil; worchester sauce for soy sauce; regular chili sauce instead of an asian one. Marinate or not. Still remains a good recipe.
Scaled down recipe by about 1/2 as I only had a couple of thighs. Also didn't have Asian chili sauce so subbed Heinz chili sauce. Everything else as written. Turned out great! Thighs were on sale so I'm making full recipe again this weekend! Will probably add a few drops of sriracha to the sauce, dw is not a big fan of spicy. Will serve over rice, most likely jasmine as I'm obsessed with the stuff, and broccoli. Can't wait!!
My family loved this recipe! My son in particular was especially complimentary of this recipe. A great side dish pairing with this recipe is Sweet and Crunchy Salad, also available at the allrecipes website. I did not have time before supper to marinate the chicken. Still, the flavor was excellent. Next time, I will marinate the chicken overnight, which will no doubt provide an even more impressive taste explosion. I will also thicken the sauce with some corn starch (as other reviewers have suggested). Even stirring and cooking the mixture for five minutes does not thicken it up enough for me. I will also probably double or triple the sauce.
Yummy sooo good!!! For children, go easy on the chili sauce.
Did not add additional garlic. Also did not separate the marinade but left it all in the oven and basted. Marinated for more than one hour, more like four only because I have the time on my hands! But followed everything else the same and loved it! Served with Couscous.
Even though we didn't use the hot sauce, we really enjoyed this. My husband cooked it on the grill.
Made this last minute because I got started too late on smoked chicken. Whipped the marinade together and used a vacuum sealer to get it ready sooner. Used 2 instead of 3 tbsp of chili garlic sauce since the kids don't like spicy. I used 1/4 cup of oil instead of 1/3 since my sesame oil is very strong. Turned out wonderful-- will definitely be making this again.
Very tasty! I only put one tablespoon of the chili garlic sauce to make it kid friendly.
