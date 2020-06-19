Irish Cream Chocolate Mousse

11 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A wonderful light (if slightly alcoholic) mousse that will be sure to end your dinner on the perfect note!

By James Innes

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 min
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 26 mins
prep:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, beat the egg yolks and sugar with an electric mixer set on medium speed until pale, creamy, and starting to thicken, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • With clean beaters, whip the cream in a non-plastic bowl on medium speed until fluffy and the cream forms stiff peaks. Use a rubber spatula or wire whisk to fold 1/3 of the yolk mixture into the whipped cream. Gently run the spatula through the center of the bowl, then around the sides of the bowl, repeating until fully incorporated. Add the remaining yolk mixture and then the Irish cream liqueur, folding just until incorporated.

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the chocolate very gently on low power just until melted; stir to dissolve any lumps.

  • Very gently fold the chocolate into the Irish cream mixture as before, keeping as much fluffy volume as possible. With clean beaters, beat the egg whites on medium-high speed in a non-plastic bowl to stiff peaks; gently fold the egg whites into the chocolate mixture until evenly incorporated.

  • Spoon the mousse into individual dessert cups or glasses, and chill for 4 to 6 hours.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 46g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 240.3mg; sodium 89.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/20/2022