Irish Cream Chocolate Mousse

This recipe makes for a tasty mousse but it’s definitely not a beginners recipe. You need to be able to successfully separate egg yolks from whites. Whip whipping cream to stiff peaks because soft peaks won’t work in this. Whip whites until still. Melt chocolate. Be able to fold in the ingredients without losing the fluff. I used a kitchen aid stand mixer for this recipe. I recommend following this recipe in the exact order. The only change I would suggest is to add a tsp of cornstarch to the whipping cream. This will make the whipping cream hold its shape which will end with a fluffier mousse. I melted my chocolate in the microwave at 30 second intervals and stirred in-between. I use a 1000 watt microwave which took 1:30 in total to fully melt. It was likely the brand of semi-sweet chocolate I used but the chocolate would not fully incorporate into my mousse so it had a chip like texture but we liked that. If you make this recipe and can’t get it right, remember there’s a lot that can go wrong and consider this recipe again if it doesn’t turn out. The final result was nice and I would make it again but I would cut the recipe in half and add a tsp of cornstarch to the whipping cream before whipping it.