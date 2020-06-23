Beef Chimichangas

Rating: 4.49 stars
219 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 138
  • 4 star values: 61
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

The family requests this all the time. It is easy for my husband to make when I have to work late. Top with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream.

By Linda Peterson

34 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 chimichangas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Brown the ground beef, onion, garlic, taco seasoning, and oregano in a skillet over medium heat, breaking the meat up into crumbles as it cooks, about 8 minutes. Drain off excess fat. Stir in sour cream, chilies, and vinegar until well mixed. Remove from heat, and mix in the Cheddar cheese.

  • Melt margarine in a small skillet over low heat. When melted, dip each tortilla into the margarine for about 30 seconds, or until soft. Place the softened tortilla onto a baking sheet, and fill with about 1/3 cup of the meat mixture. Fold the right and left sides of the tortilla over the filling, then the top and bottom, making an envelope that completely encloses the filling. Flip the tortilla seam side down on the baking sheet. Repeat with remaining tortillas and filling.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the tortilla is crisp, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 69.9mg; sodium 503.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (238)

Most helpful positive review

musicmama
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2011
I noticed after putting the chimichangas in the oven that I was supposed to use corn tortillas. Woops, I used flour. I Cooked the recipe the exact same way, but I did have to take them out around 8 or 9 minutes because of the flour tortillas. Turned out fabulous. I also had no green chilis so I used part of a can of Rotel. Love the ground beef mixture. Tastes great! Read More
Helpful
(108)

Most helpful critical review

MommyTrap
Rating: 1 stars
04/14/2011
This recipe was a big dissapointment...no one in my family cared for it.:-( Read More
Helpful
(18)
Reviews:
CookinBug
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2011
Yummy! Instead of taco seasoning mix I just used some ancho chile powder, cumin, garlic & onion powders, and black pepper. I was kinda hesistant about the vinegar, but it added a nice tang! I didn't do the whole dipping in margarine thing - just heated the tortillas in the microwave to make them pliable, wrapped them up, then sprayed with cooking spray before popping them in the oven. They bake up crispy but without the added calories. Thanks! :) Read More
Helpful
(62)
nikkib1989
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2011
this was a really yummy meal (we had it with salad). It works a lot better with 1tbsp taco seasoning and a few whole chopped tomatoes in the beef mixture to give it some freshness! very quick and easy too Read More
Helpful
(37)
krisgo
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2011
This was a nice change up from our regular taco night. Prepared as directed with the exception of omitting the chilies for my children and cutting the vinegar in half. Also since I doubled the recipe I made half of the chimichangas with flour tortillas and half with corn tortillas. I really preferred the corn tortillas. On a side note if you do make both flour and corn chimis you will have to cook them separately because the flour chimis do tend to crisp up faster by about five minutes. Great recipe that will be worked into the weekly rotation. Thank you for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Laura
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2012
Just a tip ... I always pre fry my corn tortillas for a few seconds (don't over cook them!)and then place them on a paper towel to drain. This makes them pliable and easy to work with without them falling apart. Hope this helps :) Read More
Helpful
(17)
Emzyjeanie
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2012
These were FANTASTIC! The absolute ONLY thing I changed was I used flour tortillas since that was all I had so I had to bake for about 8-9 mins instead of the whole 15. DO NOT change anything about this recipe. It is perfect. Read More
Helpful
(14)
KRISSYMAC
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2012
I have been making these for the last several months!!! Very delcious and so simple!!! My only variation has been omitting the vinegar and I definitely use flour tortillas over the corn, as traditionally, flour tortillas are used for chimichangas. Thank you for this tasty recipe!! ;))Much healthier and easier than frying! I will say I have also used this recipe with chicken instead of beef, great results, as well! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Terrie Wolf
Rating: 3 stars
04/05/2011
The ingredients go well together. However the tortillas need to be either hard-fried and soaked to soft or soft and soaked well. It took two packages of corn tortillas to figure this out! Otherwise the torts end up broken and in pieces. Because I goofed up the torts the first time my kids made super nachos with the meat mixture...not all bad! Read More
Helpful
(12)
