Beef Chimichangas

Rating: 5 stars I noticed after putting the chimichangas in the oven that I was supposed to use corn tortillas. Woops, I used flour. I Cooked the recipe the exact same way, but I did have to take them out around 8 or 9 minutes because of the flour tortillas. Turned out fabulous. I also had no green chilis so I used part of a can of Rotel. Love the ground beef mixture. Tastes great!

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! Instead of taco seasoning mix I just used some ancho chile powder, cumin, garlic & onion powders, and black pepper. I was kinda hesistant about the vinegar, but it added a nice tang! I didn't do the whole dipping in margarine thing - just heated the tortillas in the microwave to make them pliable, wrapped them up, then sprayed with cooking spray before popping them in the oven. They bake up crispy but without the added calories. Thanks! :)

Rating: 4 stars this was a really yummy meal (we had it with salad). It works a lot better with 1tbsp taco seasoning and a few whole chopped tomatoes in the beef mixture to give it some freshness! very quick and easy too

Rating: 5 stars This was a nice change up from our regular taco night. Prepared as directed with the exception of omitting the chilies for my children and cutting the vinegar in half. Also since I doubled the recipe I made half of the chimichangas with flour tortillas and half with corn tortillas. I really preferred the corn tortillas. On a side note if you do make both flour and corn chimis you will have to cook them separately because the flour chimis do tend to crisp up faster by about five minutes. Great recipe that will be worked into the weekly rotation. Thank you for sharing!

Rating: 1 stars This recipe was a big dissapointment...no one in my family cared for it.:-(

Rating: 5 stars Just a tip ... I always pre fry my corn tortillas for a few seconds (don't over cook them!)and then place them on a paper towel to drain. This makes them pliable and easy to work with without them falling apart. Hope this helps :)

Rating: 5 stars These were FANTASTIC! The absolute ONLY thing I changed was I used flour tortillas since that was all I had so I had to bake for about 8-9 mins instead of the whole 15. DO NOT change anything about this recipe. It is perfect.

Rating: 5 stars I have been making these for the last several months!!! Very delcious and so simple!!! My only variation has been omitting the vinegar and I definitely use flour tortillas over the corn, as traditionally, flour tortillas are used for chimichangas. Thank you for this tasty recipe!! ;))Much healthier and easier than frying! I will say I have also used this recipe with chicken instead of beef, great results, as well!