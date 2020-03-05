Shelby's Microwave Meat Loaf

1 of 50

Rating: 5 stars For my family of one (me), I cut this recipe in half and used ketchup to avoid opening a can of tomato sauce and only using half of it. This was a minor adjustment and so I believe that my 5 star rating was deserved for the recipe as written. The meatloaf was very good, saved a lot of cooking time and I will definitely add this to my regular meal selections. I'm looking forward to a meatloaf sandwich with the leftovers. :-) Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars I'm sure this is tasty. My comment is for the person about uneven cooking. When baking meatloaf in the microwave I form it into a ring loaf with a hole in the center. 1 -1/2 to 2 pounds of ground beef cook evenly in about twelve minutes. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars So I think I was like everyone else because I was skeptical that this was going to turn out. However even my picky husband thought that this was amazing meatloaf! I made it almost the same except I used ground venison instead of beef. Couldn't tell the difference. The one thing that was missing was a little crust because normally when I make it in the oven I do a freeform loaf to get the "brown" on the outside. However the convenience factor MORE than made up for it! Great recipe! Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars I was really pleasantly surprised by this meatloaf! I haven't made meatloaf much in the past but we live in a foreign country and don't have an oven so this recipe encouraged me to try cooking a meatloaf in the microwave. The tomato sauce mixture was great. I didn't change a thing and don't think I will in the future. A really yummy meatloaf! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I haven't tried this particular recipe but I have tried several microwave meatloaf recipes and love the conveinance. I have a question.....no matter which recipe I use by the time I get the middle done the edges are hard and burnt. This is such a waste of food cause I have to cut the middle out and eat it. I've tried covering it with a paper towel and I've tried covering it with some Press and Seal (leaving a small opening to let it vent). Is my microwave power set too high? I only cook it for 15 to 20 minutes in a loaf pan. Actually I just tried it at 15 minutes and while the edges where already getting hard you could tell the middle was still a little pink so I had to sacrifice the edges to get the rest of it done. Anyone have any suggestions of what I'm doing wrong? Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I love this. My oven is used to store pans and it makes my small apartment tooooo hot. I as others was suprised at how easy and good this was. I am going to try BBQ sauce on top half way through and one min. before its done top with bacon w/ papertowel on top. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Until I ran across this recipe I had completely forgotten how my mom used to cook meat loaf in the micro! I used this recipe with two very small changes - had no bell pepper and used fresh garlic instead of powder. Delicious! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This meatloaf was great! I never would have even considered a microwave meatloaf except for the fact that my oven is on the fritz and it's so hot here that I wouldn't want to use the oven even if it was working. I've tried many of the top-rated meatloaf recipes here and this one is the best! Turns out much more moist than all the others I've done in the oven. DH loved it too! Thanks Shelby it's a keeper! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars My microwave is weak and took close to 25 minutes to cook thoroughly but it was darn tasty! Helpful (12)