Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

5 STARS ALL THE WAY!!! But I must say this the roux is the KEY, if you don't make this right you can hang it up. 1st things 1st, to get the roux the deep brown that's authentic to New Orleans style it take WAAAAAAAAAAY longer than 20-30 minutes. Lets double it, it takes 1 hour & using a wisk & constantly stirring on medium low heat. I did adjust the heat to high when starting but was stir quickly like a madman then reduce heat to medium low. A new orleans native told me the darker you get that roux the better. 2nd - YOU MUST USE FILE POWDER .... it really brings in the flavor and authenticity of New Orleans Creole taste. Now it was hard to find but you can get it at any health food store some say (Whole Foods) but I got mine down street at Sevenanda health food store. Yes this recipe is THE BOMB!! and it does take 3 hours & 40 minutes... almost 4 hours depending on how long you stir your roux, I did at least an hour & 10 minutes. Now after adding the seafood, you can remove the whole pot from the eye because the Gumbo will be so hot it will cook your shrimp, scallops, & crab meat. I didn't add my seafood till the last 5 minutes while on the stove then I removed it from the stove. Let it cooled down naturally , then put in the fridge served it w/ rice & corn muffins... EVERYONE LOVE IT!! I made a huge pot of it in my 8 quart Dutch Oven. I'm so proud this came out so perfect since it was my 1st attempt to making gumbo.