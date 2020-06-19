Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

I am going to give you my Creole gumbo recipe. I learned to cook from my mother and grandmother who were born and raised in New Orleans and really knew how to cook. Most of the time, you could not get them to write down their recipes because they used a 'pinch' of this and 'just enough of that' and 'two fingers of water,' and so on. This recipe is a combination of both of their recipes which I have added to over the years. Serve over hot cooked rice. The gumbo can be frozen or refrigerated and many people like it better the next day. Bon appetit!
You should be ashamed of yourself. Family recipes are suppose to be just that, kept in the family. But I'm fo sho glad you shared this one. This is what gumbo is suppose to be.Just the right amount of kick but not to spicy. This will now be passed on down to my family. Thanks Doc!!!
I was looking for an authentic gumbo recipe and I found it. I've cooked for a long time and try to follow a recipe exactly the first time I make it. As is, this is a great recipe! I did add a little more Cajun seasoning and cayenne pepper the next day since we like things with "heat". My wife said that I outdid myself. Thank you dailyrecipedoctor and your mother and grandmother.
5 STARS ALL THE WAY!!! But I must say this the roux is the KEY, if you don't make this right you can hang it up. 1st things 1st, to get the roux the deep brown that's authentic to New Orleans style it take WAAAAAAAAAAY longer than 20-30 minutes. Lets double it, it takes 1 hour & using a wisk & constantly stirring on medium low heat. I did adjust the heat to high when starting but was stir quickly like a madman then reduce heat to medium low. A new orleans native told me the darker you get that roux the better. 2nd - YOU MUST USE FILE POWDER .... it really brings in the flavor and authenticity of New Orleans Creole taste. Now it was hard to find but you can get it at any health food store some say (Whole Foods) but I got mine down street at Sevenanda health food store. Yes this recipe is THE BOMB!! and it does take 3 hours & 40 minutes... almost 4 hours depending on how long you stir your roux, I did at least an hour & 10 minutes. Now after adding the seafood, you can remove the whole pot from the eye because the Gumbo will be so hot it will cook your shrimp, scallops, & crab meat. I didn't add my seafood till the last 5 minutes while on the stove then I removed it from the stove. Let it cooled down naturally , then put in the fridge served it w/ rice & corn muffins... EVERYONE LOVE IT!! I made a huge pot of it in my 8 quart Dutch Oven. I'm so proud this came out so perfect since it was my 1st attempt to making gumbo.
Great recipe! I'm from the South and my family always makes gumbo without tomatoes. I was looking for a different recipe and am glad I found this one. It's delicious! A note about making a roux - stop working so hard! You can make it in the oven and it is perfection - thanks Alton Brown. Whisk 4 oz all purpose flour and 4 oz veg oil in a cast iron skillet, place in a 350 degree oven for 1 1/2 hours, stirring every half hour. It comes out nice and dark and DOES NOT BURN!!! Once you remove the roux from the oven, follow the recipe directions by adding the celery, bell pepper, etc. and continue with the recipe. You're welcome. ;~) Oh, and those who are shaming the person who submitted the recipe for giving away a family recipe, get over yourselves! The submitter never says it was a secret family recipe, just that it was never written down. We all share recipes our families love, and I am thankful this gumbo recipe was shared!
THis is one of the best gumbo's I've ever had and my family is from the south so that is saying a lot, just dont tell my mother or grandmother. I added shrimp, sausage, chicken and crab meat. I doubled the recipe and brought over to my inlaws for a family dinner and they all loved it... This will be our gumbo recipe for years to come..
Ok. I am a 27 year old straight male that does little to no cooking. I recently got engaged so i wanted to learn a few dishes and this was my first. When i tell you that everyone LOVED this gumbo i mean EVERYONE. I now have been asked to make it for a superbowl party. The recipt was simple and very easy to make. I made a couple very small changes but that was my choice. I didnt use the bacon drippings because i burn the first roix i tryed to make ( not much a suprise) and i didnt feel like going to get more bacon so i used butter worked great and got it right the first time. The store was sold out of andouille so i went with the next best thing for texans Earl Camble hot links. Honestly Liked it better then andouille and no one noticed the change. I added shredded chicken breast and used crab legs instead of the lumb crab meat presentation just looks better with the crab legs hanging out the pot and bowls . Other then that followed it to the T and it was the BEST GUMBO I HAVE EVER HAD!!!!!! Thanks for sharing this one. And you should be ashamed of yourself for giving away that secret, But im sure glad you did.!!!!!!
I know little about Creole cooking and this is the real deal. I had to add a teaspoon of cayenne simply to add a bit more heat and I used 1 cup of bacon drippings vice 3/4 cup. I doubled the garlic as well.
I was going up against my hubby's gumbo and didn't think I could compare with his. HA! Lawd have mercy, ya'll have come up with a total winner! The step about cooking the okra first in a bit of bacon grease and vinegar was new and different (did it anyway)! Loved the guy who likes to see the crab legs hanging over the edge of the bowls! This kind of comment is what makes Allrecipes the premier site for sharing recipes.
I have cooked this recipe several times and followed the steps to the best of my abilities. As a genuine southern coastie Florida and South Alabama I really enjoy good food that is well prepared. I have read through more than a hundred of the reviews of this excellent recipe. Realizing that all ingredients are not available in all areas that one would like to cook this work of art I am puzzled by those who seem to underrate it after modifying the ingredients or cooking procedures. This procedure is akin to taking a picture of a sunset at noon and then criticizing the outcome. I'm not sure that this isn't the highest rated recipe on the web. It is certainly the best gumbo that I have ever tasted when made exactly as directed. I applaud the cooks that offered this to the world we owe you our thanks.
There are a few differences - sugar, vinegar in the okra.... both sound like good ideas... it is so very similar to the way I was taught by my Louisiana mother-in-law... Got to be good! I'll be checking on these changes and let you know if I change my mind about them.
I made this for New Year Day and used the largest pot I have [my turkey brining pot] and followed the recipe almost to the letter with a few riffs.Was under added pressure to produce in that my Father in Law is from Mississippi and over half of my wife's extended family are from Louisiana.Was some head scratching when it was decide the guy from Pennsylvania[ME] was in charge of Gumbo.After extensive research I chose this recipe a fateful choice because it was a TOUCHDOWN!The only significant adjustment worth noting was I used Portuguese Sausage mainly because the price of andouille in absolute terms cost more than the Snow Crab legs[happened to be on sale].Don't know why andouille cost so much in Los Angeles.Also added finely chopped carrots;as said before mostly minor riffs;poached my chicken in broth,etc The Roux was critical all my Southern "Cousins" were amazed and let me know if the Roux is wrong color it's wrong :-0 but it was beyond even my inflated opion of my skills,like you my mother was such a talented cook. Chef thank you very much for sharing your family recipe more like a family treasure.. Warmest Regards "Brother Hungry"
Excellent. To the last reviewer, file powder is Sassafras leaves... you might find it at a gourmet food shop, or even your local grocer. Look for Sassafras leaves if you cant find file. Or use this link: http://www.thespicehouse.com/spices/gumbo-file-powder-powdered-sassafras-leaves
For those of you that like chicken in their gumbo, like I do, here is a tip. Brown your boneless skinless chicken thighs in olive oil, butter and minced garlic first. Then add to the pot after cutting them into thick strips. It keep them so juicy and alot more flavor. This recipe is the real deal. Don't forget the file gumbo at the very end, it makes a big difference. Sorry to hear that so many can't find file gumbo & okra. Not having access to okra is a felony in most states and a mortal sin in all the rest. You will know when the roux is done when it has the color of a Hershey's milk chocolate bar. My mother told me about roux; she said, when I say to myself, ' I think it should be ready in a couple more min', take it off the heat and add the veggies. That way you will never burn your roux and have to start all over.
From a Cajun's point of view.... This is the real FIVE STAR GUMBO!! This is the best recipe that I've found. I know how to make gumbo but when someone ask for my recipe I can't give it because I measure nothing at all. Thank you very much.
Unbelievably delicious! Glad one reviewer said it took 70 mins to get the roux the right color -- mine took 60mins,and then did continue to darken for another 10 mins. It was perfect. My advice, before you start your roux get comfy, a cold beverage, turn on some music and be prepared to stand in one spot stirring for an hour -- uninterrupted. Otherwise, I followed the recipe to a tee (which pained me because I never follow recipes or measure), but given the rave reviews I figured I'd try "as is" first and then monkey with it next time. Pulsing the vegs in the food processor was a good step that I almost skipped because I actually like chopping and I only pull out the food processor for big projects -- glad I used it because it made the vegs a perfect size and consistency. I used a spicy andouille plus all of the tabasco and the heat was perfect -- didn't steal from the flavors at all. This was absolutely delicious and I'll definitely make it again!!
This is an excellent, authentic New Orleans gumbo. I've lived in Louisiana all my life and spent many years just outside of New Orleans, I've eaten almost every kind of gumbo and invented a few myself. My wife and daughter have Celiac disease and can't have anything with flower, so I substituted Gluten free Bisquick for the flour and you can't tell the difference. HUGE kudos on letting the secret out, you've made a ton of people very happy. Don't change the recipe unless it's servings, you can't ask for a better seafood gumbo. The time and money are SOOO worth it. Add cayenne to individual bowls if ya like a little more spice, I personally thought it was spot on. I used Jack Millers Cajun spice instead of Tony's, just my preference.
This was the first time I have ever made Gumbo and let me tell you, this was the best I've ever had anywhere!! We ALL loved it!! Served it over rice with some sweet cornbread on the side. HEAVEN!! Thank your momma and grand momma for us!!
This is a good basic recipe, however it should be made with a seafood stock rather than all the water and beef boullion cubes. Just take your shrimp shells and legs (I save them from other recipes also and freeze them so that I have a lot on hand), quarter an onion or 2, cut 3 stalks celery in thirds and add 4 quarts water. Simmer this for as long as possible (8 hours is best). Do it the day before and you will be ready to go. Also, do not add the shrimp and crab until the last 5 mins or so of cooking or they will be tough.
outstanding recipe!! a little time consuming, but well worth the effort! might be a little thin, I added a 1-1/2 cups of flour for roux. other than that about as authentic as you can get! will definitely make this again.
This is OutStanding!! I JUST finished this -- wow!! I left out the Okra - just a personal preference, skipped the crab meat and added shredded chicken. Along with that I used precooked, deveined mini-shrimp. Served over Rice. Delicious!
I've had a boatload of trouble making roux in the past. I've burned it, didn't cook it long enough, you name it, I've done it. This time, I used Alton Brown's baked roux and it came out great. Like others, I added more seasoning and hot sauce to kick it up a notch or two. GREAT recipe. I've been a member of this website for a long time and this is my first review, because this recipe is that good. Thanks for posting it.
I cut the recipe in half, eliminated the file (don't know what it is and couldn't find it) and added 1 1/3 C rice at the end. The consistency was perfect! I also didn't use the okra, but instead added a heaping tablespoon of cornstarch. Used a can of crabmeat. Yum!
My husband is a big cajun food fan and asked me to make Gumbo for him. I followed the recipe exactly except I substituted chicken for the seafood. He loved it so much that he is now eating thirds and is smirking like a goon the whole time and flashing his eyebrows at me! Good stuff! Watch the roux like a hawk though - I burned mine the first time through!
THANK YOU FOR THIS RECIPE!! I followed directions, EXCEPT: 1. 60 min of whisking roux to get deep rich color. 2. at the point between adding veggies and adding the seafood I cooled it and kept in fridge for the next day. Next day prior to dinner, I re-heated the gumbo and resumed with the recipe. 4. Lastly, i separated gumbo prior to adding seafood for a son with shellfish allergies. His had the sausage and added dark turkey meat. Re: cajun spice and Tabasco-added only 1/2 the amt of the spice and put Tabasco on table for individual taste adjustments. My superbowl crowd came back for seconds and thirds. IF you have leftovers, it IS better the next day. This gumbo was as good as Brennan's or Antoine's. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
Good heavens above!! This recipe was awesome!! I halved the recipe and it was PLENTY for us (it was just 3 of us and we have leftovers for tonight's dinner). This is not cheap to make and it is time consuming but well, WELL worth it. I did make rice to go with it but left it on the side so we could add as little or as much as we wanted. When I first read this recipe, I did not have bacon grease and I wondered if it was necessary. Let me go ahead and say YES it is necessary. Don't skip this step. Do not change a thing...whatever you do will not do this recipe justice. I can't say enough about it. AWESOME!
This was my very first time making gumbo and my guests who had come over for a King Party loved it! Some of these guests were born and raised Louisianans and they gave their approval as well! The flavor and consistency were very good, HOWEVER: I disagree that the roux should be added to HOT broth--it should be added to room temp. broth instead. Hot should never be added to hot--it will have trouble mixing together which is what happened the first time around--the roux just floated on top and never consolidated with the broth. (Yes--I made this 2 times before the event!) I also cooked the roux until just a moderate caramel color, NOT DARK! The veggies were added and stirred in, NOT sauteed b/c of the danger of burning the roux w/ continued cooking. On my stove, it took a minimum of 40-50 minutes to safely get to the color I wanted for the roux. Next time w/ these precautions, maybe I can make it just ONCE!
This recipe is far and away the best gumbo recipe that I have tried! Gumbo is a great dish to serve for those cold fall parties or tailgaters. I have tried a few different recipes over the years but nothing has really hit the mark. For our annual Halloween Party this recipe turned out to be just perfect! Everyone commented how authentic it tasted. And it was relatively easy to make. I've tried recipes that require so many more steps and ingrediants. This one was fairly simple though it did take quite some time to make. Luckily I still have the recipe and will be making this throughout the winter to keep us warm.
File Gumbo... warning... you can go crazy looking for this. I did NOT find this with spices at Whole Foods. I found this seasoning in the isle with canned clams, clam juice, Old Bay seasoning! Thanks for the awesome and authentic recipe
Awesome recipe! First review ever, but this was so good I feel I have to express how delicious it was. It wasn't quite as thick as I was expecting it to be but I'm glad. I used beef broth from a smoked brisket, probably added some good flavor. Also baked the roux in the oven to make it easier. Never tried this method, takes a bit longer, but worked wonders! No burning.
Made this recipe the first time a few weeks ago and it was AWESOME!The wife is not much into shrimp but once she pucked them out (more for me) she too thought it was a keeper. Being a New Yorker living in Texas and cooking this Gumbo is unheard of. But when it came to serving it to family and friends I had to fend them off from the pot to keep them from licking it. (licking their bowls was acceptable because they were served in to go plastic bowls). The only flaw is too bad I can't rate this a 10! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
I am from the Gulf Coast (Pensacola) and love gumbo, but have never made it. I did the research to find a recipe with a high rating and decided on this one to be my first. This recipe was wonderful!!!!! I did make a few substitutions and additions, though. Rather than 3 QTs water and beef bullion cubes I used 1 quart each of seafood and vegetable stock and 2 quarts of water. I needed more than the 3 quarts suggested because I added 3 diced chicken breasts (pan seared and then diced), 1 pound of lump crab meat, 1 pound of shrimp (peeled and deveined) and I doubled the sausage. My husband loves very hearty, meaty gumbo - so he absolutely LOVED this!! Thank you so much! I can't wait to make it again! :)
Amazingly delish!! My first time making gumbo. So so good! I substituted olive oil for the bacon fat to make the roux. But then I added 8 small strips of precooked bacon (w/ fat cooked off) chopped up, to the gumbo for flavor. :) I also added three half chicken breasts cut in thirds to the big pot of broth after the roux was added....then shredded them after cooking on low, uncovered, for almost 2 hrs. Also, based on recommendations from others, I decreased the amount of water to 2 qts. Added in the okra, shrimp, and only 1 can of crab meat at the end. Yummmm. Will definitely make this again!
Oh boy! This is like heaven in a bowl. THIS is the kind of gumbo I dream of and crave and wait all year to get when we go NOLA. I did not change a thing in this recipe and it turned out absolutely perfect! Thick and rich and full of flavor. The flavors are intense and subtle all at the same time. I made it last night for our church supper tonight and it was better this morning for breakfast than when I made it last night. By dinner tonight it will be over the top!
Beyond amazing! I used chicken thighs & crawfish tails in addition to the shrimp & andouille & in place of crab meat. I also baked my roux! Yes, baked! Alton Brown is a genious & his method SERIOUSLY helps with time management. Equal parts oil/fat & flour in the oven at 350 for 1.5hrs, whisking every 30 min. Comes out a perfect, chocolatey color every time! Thank you so much for this recipe. This is the 3rd time I've made this recipe & gumbo in general, I've ate tons, however, and I'm so thankful to have "my own" recipe now! Thank you, thank you! Will upload pix.....
This was absolutely fabulous! The best gumbo I have ever tasted. My grandfather was a cook on a huge ship that traveled the world. Everytime he came home we celebrated with a big pot of gumbo. Our family loves it. Unfortunately, we never took down his recipie. I was looking for something that would be as good as his and I must say, this was even better (sorry grandpa). The flavors were perfect. We did the recipe to the T and I would not change a thing! Thank you so much for sharing your family recipie, it will now live on in our family for a long time to come. :)
What a GREAT recipe! Thanks for the tip on making the roux...otherwise i may have burned it. I stirred constantly til it got nice and dark. It makes a big batch, but you'll need it. Everyone LOVED it...even my picky eaters. I topped it off with a scoop of rice and served it with a Hurricane in an LSU cup. (see picture) I will FOR SURE be making this again! Thanks so much for sharing such a family treasure! : )
Goodness, this is a great recipe! I mean lawdy lawd! I made this gumbo last night for my family of 3. I was thinking that I would have too much gumbo left over since this recipe makes a good amount, so I planned to freeze some, but there was no need because GOOD GUMBO doesn't last long, no matter what. Well, at least not around my family. This was MY VERY FIRST TIME making gumbo, and this recipe is the reason I was able to make a masterpiece work of art! I gave some to my mom, grandma, my brother and sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and best friend. And guess what? After my husband, daughter, and I all had our helpings, there isn't much left at all. It's A SHAME this gumbo is so good. Now my family is requesting that I make gumbo again for Thanksgiving or Christmas, and maybe even New Years. Oh by the way, my husband was hesitant on me making gumbo since it was my first time. I sure did shut down his doubts with this recipe! I did not add okra, vinegar, or Worcestershire sauce. And the flavor was still outstanding. I also added a 14.5 ounce can of tomato sauce instead of 6 ounce, and this caused for a red gumbo bursting with flavor! This recipe is simple as long as you are patient with making the roux. I am very pleased that older women in my family were quite impressed.
Great recipe! I cut the recipe in half. Only changes I made was I used about 1 lb chicken thighs in place of the lump crab meat (didn't want to pay what they wanted to charge for the crab meat). Also, I like to freeze soups and stews in individual servings to take to work. I haven't been to New Orleans in so long, I don't recall what their gumbo was like, but this is by far better than anything they have around the Clearwater, Fl area. This freezes well and tastes as good, if not better, after frozen. I will no longer be looking for a good gumbo recipe - this one is all I need. Thanks for such a great recipe!
One of the best recipes I've ever found online in any category. I used real butter instead of bacon grease for the roux, and halved the shrimp and substituted chicken (which I briefly sauteed before adding to the soup at the same time as the sausage). Other than that, I followed the recipe pretty much verbatim, save for doing the herbs and spices more to my taste. It takes time to make, but it is so worth the wait! My son and my girlfriend, who have a limited tolerance for spicy foods, both loved it, and adding a little extra hot sauce to mine put it right where I like it without overpowering the other flavors. Kudos to you for the fantastic recipe! I will definitely be making this one again!!
Yes, this did take three hours. I was hoping to finish it all by two hours, but at the three hour mark the richness of the gumbo just infused the entire pot. My family went back for thirds. This recipe was way better than most of the gumbos that we tried in New Orleans. THIS is gumbo. I will be keeping this recipe around for a very long time. Thank you!
Better than awesome! followed everything to the tee, added 3 minced cloves of garlic, tossed fresh shrimp into a steamer pan and dipped it into the brew for 1 minute to cook. removed and let each person dish their rice, crab meat and shrimp into their bowl before spooning gumbo onto the pile. this way the rice and seafood never overcooked!
This is the best gumbo I have ever made, and probably the best I have ever eaten. Only thing I did different was make a stock out of my shrimp shells which ended up being 2 quarts, and that is all the liquid I used. Just added the bouillon to the shrimp stock. Thanks for sharing!!
We LOVE this recipe!!! This gumbo is truly better than the gumbo at the Gumbo Shop in New Orleans. I pretty much followed the recipe except I added clams, scallops, shrimp,& a seafood mix. Turned out wonderfully. It's true what everyone says, this is really about the roux and the file powder. Take the time and do the roux right. It is worth it in the end. A big thank you to daily recipe doctor for sharing this fabulous recipe. We really enjoyed it!
I made this recipe for Nashville's Queen of The Blue, Marion James, birthday, she loved it!!! First time I made Gumbo, and people were asking if I was from Louisiana, I love the south but I was born in California. If you follow this recipe to the core, it absolutely rocks!
Very very good! I made the roux as directed and it did take almost an hour to darken nicely. Meanwhile I brought 4 C of homemade chix stock + 2C water with the 3 tsps Jamisons beef paste to boil. Added the roux/sausage/veggie mix and then added all the other veggies once the roux was heated through. Served this luscious concoction over white rice to rave reviews! Also always make my own Cajun seasoning and added an extra tsp of Thyme. So Good!!
Ok, I hardly ever write a review but I had to on this one. I wanted to make gumbo for my mother in law for mothers day. I found this recipe and made it a day in advance. Everyone Loved it! They go to New Orleans and said this was the best Gumbo they have ever had! I'll be hanging on to this recipe, thank you so much for sharing it!
Reminds me of my Mima (grandma) who was Acadienne/Cajun. Sadly, we cannot find Okra or Gumbo File Powder in Quebec. I would love to know what can be use as a probably "poor" substitute! Thank you very much!
Awesome! Took about 3 hours but worth it. I did not have crabmeat, okra, can of tom. or tom. juice. Substituted ketchup and did not add sugar. 2 roma tomatoes. Used half the hot sauce. Put in catfish in place of crabmeat. Yum!
Delicious!! My boyfriend and I thought this wasn't going to be that great. Then we sat down to eat and we were blow away. He even gave it a 10 and both my kids ate it without complaining (after picking out the shrimp of course). The only thing I would do different is have EVERYTHING prepared before you start.
Being from New Orleans this is by far one of the best recipes I've found,I tried it for the 1st time, it was a great hit everyone raved the gumbo and wanted to know how I made it . Thanks for sharing the secrets .
Fantastic recipe!!!! I made this a day ahead so the flavors could mellow as others suggested and served over rice. I used fresh Andouille Sausage ( not smoked ) and chicken; no shrinp or crab. Homemade chicken stock instead of beef bullion.I didn't precook the okra, just thawed and added to the gumbo. I have also used smoked sausage but it is best with Andouille ( but a bit more pricey.)Love the flavor the bacon grease gives this,I will always make my roux this way from now on.I took a double batch made with smoked sausage and chicken to a meeting at work and everyone raved about it. My pot came home empty which is always a good sign.I purchase chicken leg quarters in a 10 lb. bag at WallMart ( $5.90 ) and boil then with some onion, celery and carrots. I had enough stock and chicken for this dish, chicken and dumplings, a small pot of chicken noodle soup and one chicken salad sandwich. Your family and friends will love this!!!! Thank you for sharing your recipe!oh, I served crusty bread and pecan pie with this for an unforgettable meal.
This was the first time I had ever made gumbo. It is a bit time consuming but it is SO WORTH IT! We have saying in our house if something is good we call it "slap ya mama good" this gumbo was "slap ya granmama good" I can't brag on it enough!! The only thing I added was chicken and stone crab legs!
Lived in cajun country for over 15years, love the food, have made gumbo myself for 20+ years. Tried this recipe (except I used olive oil instead of bacon grease) Best gumbo I've ever made. Exactly what it tastes like in my favorite Louisiana dives, this is a keeper! Very authentic. Would probably be better with the bacon grease, but I was fresh out of bacon...
Made this for my family today and it was a complete hit. Well worth the prep time. I too have experimented with several Gumbo recipes and this one tops them all. The best lesson learned is cooking the Okra with the vinegar; no slimy texture, very nice! I am looking forward to making this again for Mardi Gras! May even slip it in again before then.
Thank you, thank you, thank you for sharing. I've been home sick and dying for some Gumbo. Can't get quality cajun or southern food in Chicago. I made this recipe today and let me tell you, it's so good make you wanna slap ya mama :) Speaking of...I used slap ya mama cajun seasoning in my gumbo and replaced the crab meat with chicken. YUMMYYYYYY!!!!!!
The reviews were dead on for this recipe. I made this for a large Packer tailgate this past weekend and had to create a long list of folks to forward this recipe on to. I didn't have access to great crab meat and ran out of prep time so I left it out. I may add some cubed chicken thighs next time for additional texture and flavor. Thank you for sharing! Hint... it is not a quick meal, so be prepared to designate the right amount of time to be sure it tastes as good as it should.
Great recipe! I didn't have the recommended time allotment for this recipe but was dying to try it anyway and it was still fantastic! I simply shortcut the later simmer stages. The roux I obviously had to make time to complete but all in all, I only simmered less than an hour. Makes enough to freeze leftover-----and it froze great, too! We've eaten the frozen portion and it was just as tasty. Update: still loving this recipe! I do want to add my two cents regarding the roux. I found the mahogany stage takes wayyyyy longer if I use my heavier (calphhalon-like)stockpot. Like hours it seems! If I use my basic, lighter weight pot, the heat comes through faster. But of course take care not to cook it too fast as it can burn easily in ANY pan! I did just give it a go in my Dutch oven and that went well despite its heavy bottom- presumably because cast iron heats so well.
Good recipe but the roux always sucks to make. I looked at a better way and found out that if you bake at 350 for 90 minutes it gives you the same roux. MUCH easier. I also used more sausage, added some chicken, no crab and be careful pulsing the veges. I turned them into dust and would only lightly chop next time. I also added a Serrano pepper to spicy it up. This makes a huge amount so be ready for that and last, my wife’s not a big shrimp eater so reduced it to 1 pound BUT and trust me on this, I had A leftover rotisserie chicken from Publix, so I remove the skin as much as I could and plopped in whole. Then Just took the bones out and cut up the chicken at the end. The fact that the chicken bones cooked for a couple hours made the soup amazing. I also forgot to mention I cooked the okra longer, slimy okra is nasty.
Yum!!! I'm from New Orleans currently living out of state, so I was looking for the best gumbo recipe to remind me of home and I hit the jackpot with this one! It took me much longer than 4 hours to make, but man was it worth it! I also substituted the crab for (boiled and pulled)chicken, because my favorite gumbo is chicken, adouille and shrimp. I double the recipe and made this for 30+ people and everyone loved it!
I ended up trying 3/4 c bacon drippings and had to add another cup of flour. I was following another poster's suggestion to cook roux to very dark color and it ended up bitter :( Glad I did not add the expensive ingredients. Disappointed in time spent, but I will try again with 1/4 c bacon drippings tomorrow and research cooking roux.
This was the best gumbo ever. We attended the Seafood Festival in Biloxy, Mississippi in 2012 and tried the gumbo contest with 24 vendors and the first one we tasted was really good but this recipe was the best. I used artificial crab instead of crab meat but everything else was used according to the recipe. I thought I would have a problem finding the gumbo file powder but we found it at our local Publix. This makes a ton and perfect for Super Bowl Sunday.
This was AMAZING!! By far, the most delicious meal i have ever found on this website! Thank you so much for sharing!
So, I have been looking for a great authentic gumbo recipe for years. I have tried many and none of them took me back to when I lived down south. I have found it!!! I made this recipe last night and am now convinced that I have some creole in me! It is soooo delicious! The kids loved it. Winner! If you have some time (3 hours)..try this one! I used cajun seasoned chicken sausage instead of the andouille.
This is a good recipie to use. I modified it by doing the following: 1) I'm not wasting bacon to make this, so all the bacon drippings it calls for I simply replaced with butter- just as effective. 2) the extra tomato paste I just plain threw out, the stewed tomatoes are enough 3) the crab meat isn't totally necessary. It's kind-of hit or miss depending on the audience. 4) it tastes better and less tomato-y if you cook the roux longer until it's really dark brown.
We have made this twice and love it, first of all, it makes a lot. We ate some, had leftovers the next day and froze some. It freezes well. We called it our $50 gumbo because crab meat, andouille and catfish (which we added) all are expensive. It's worth it though, tastes great,
Tried this recipe to celebrate New Year's (bringing in 2014). One word, EXCELLENT!!! I am from a family that has Louisiana roots. I am no stranger to gumbo as my mom makes one that is also excellent. However, I enjoy trying different versions. I am so glad I tried this one!! Everyone in my family enjoyed it - including my mother!! This is for sure a keeper!! Thanks for sharing.
Yes, I don't know how old your grandma & mother are. But I am sure the bacon fat they used, was not from the same pork we buy today. Also I am sure as true cajuns, they would have made their own stock. Not beef bullion cubes. Although it is a fantastic recipe, I think making your own stock would only improve the taste. Thanks for sharing.
This is some mean gumbo! I added in some chicken quarters, tossed in the entire legs and chunks of thigh meat. Added those bad boys in to cook when I tossed in the sausage. This was a great cold Sunday night dinner! A big bowl with white rice, gumbo on top, a piece of corn bread and a hunk of boiled corn to the side. Definitely a recipe to make again, next time to invite some friends over to share with!
OMG, this was delicious. I used the Tony Chachere's with extra kick. I put the bacon drippings and flour, stirred together, in an uncovered dutch oven in an oven set to 350 degrees. i took it out every 20 minutes and stirred it--took a little over 2 hours to get nice and dark red brown. Next time I will put the okra in with the other vegetables, as I prefer it to fall completely apart and just thicken the stew. Tastes great and we will make this again.
I just made this gumbo today and all I can say is OH MY GOD !!! MMMMMM GOOD !! couldnt find the File so I just mixed some corn startch with water for the thickener I guess I still missing that root beer taste that File gives you but regaurdless it is GOOD GOOD GOOD !!
Absolutely love this recipe.. My husband and son had seconds. I would definetly fix this again and again. I followed recipe to the "T" except I did add chicken as well. ENJOY
My roommates and I are addicted to this! It is a staple recipe in any household! SO flavorful! At the end of every semester, we make this, and add everything leftover that we have so we won't have to store any food, and boy it's delicious!
This is fabulous! It was my first attempt at gumbo, and after 4 YouTube videos on making the roux I was ready for the time it took. But each of those suggested 1 to 1 oil and flour so I did that. DON'T. This recipe is correct. By personal preference I spooned off floating fat that the sausage gave up, so was sorry to have also used more fat for the roux. (My fat was a mixture of bacon grease and Crisco.) Also, the fish market didn't have crab so I used shrimp only. Was fab. I served this with a scoop of stone ground grits that were cooked in a crock pot with chicken stock and a little heavy cream. Salad of orange/lettuce/fennel with light orange dressing (found it on AllRecipes).
Never had gumbo before (I've had canned "gumbo", which isn't very good), and I made this because I wanted to try real gumbo. WOW!!! Is all me and my husband had to say! It is so tasty!!! He didn't mind the spice at all, and he hates spicy food! Only note is that, I hadn't realize just how much this makes!!! Someone said they double this recipe... Yikes! Without doubling it, the recipe completely filled my soup pot which is a good 10quarts! Ate it everyday for a week and still had some to freeze! That's not a complaint, just realize this is meant to be made to serve a lot of people, not just a couple. :) God Bless ~Amy
I don't follow this recipe exactly (no crab meat, even though I love it, just due to price), but this is my base recipe. It turns out so amazing, and we eat it for a couple of days. I'm making it again tonight. Thanks for sharing, it's the BEST!
