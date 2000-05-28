Pork Liver Pudding

This liver pudding mixture baked with spices and sauce can also be made into cakes or patties and fried in butter in a frying pan. It is a little bit runny so don't shape patties, just drop it from a spoon like pancakes.

Recipe by SandyH

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Put liver, ground pork, salt, pepper, allspice, and onion in a food processor or meat grinder and let it run until mixture is still slightly coarse.

  • To make sauce: Melt butter over low heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Add milk, stirring until smooth.

  • Combine sauce, egg, and meat mixture and stir. Put in a mold with bay leaves on top of mold and bake 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 91.8mg; sodium 520.8mg. Full Nutrition
