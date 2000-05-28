Pork Liver Pudding
This liver pudding mixture baked with spices and sauce can also be made into cakes or patties and fried in butter in a frying pan. It is a little bit runny so don't shape patties, just drop it from a spoon like pancakes.
I have been looking for a recipe like this for years. It is like the old German farmers around here used to make. My only change was to process the meats, onions and spices very fine in the food processor. It turned out a lot like braunsweiger. Which isn't bad. Excellent.Read More
Sorry, but I could not stand this. (I tried it exactly like the recipe said so I did rate it fairly)I am very sorry but I just thought you should know.Read More
A very interesting recipe. It's not the North Carolina version of liver pudding though. NC liver pudding can be cut and fried, just as liver mush can. It's generally pretty solid though and can be eaten as a sandwich. This liver pudding is like a cross between the liver pudding I knew and braunschweiger with a pudding-like consistency that's great served warm. It wasn't what I was looking for in a recipe, but it is GREAT. :-D
Not bad...
I did not care for this recipe.
Brilliant! I could not find allspice anywhere in Montenegro, so tried it with a mix of chilli and cinnamon - I forgot to buy milk (I never use cow snot normally) so used sour cream for the sauce: I will play with this recipe again, simple, quick and tasty! The onion is best blended, finer the better. Served with a beetroot chutney - spiced up! Yum yum!
Tried this and my mom loved it
