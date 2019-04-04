Meat Pie, Southern Version

One of my family's favorite comfort foods is the lowly meat pie. Lowly? It's actually full of flavor and, if made right, looks delicious as well. This version has beef and pork, plus a flaky puff pastry crust.
Directions
Tips
I use a Pyrex dish and bake it with the convection setting of my oven. If you use a convection oven, lower the baking temperature to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Tent pie with a sheet of aluminum foil for the duration of the baking time. Remove foil during the last 5 to 10 minutes of baking to brown the crust.
To make this dish ahead of time, allow filling to cool before assembling pie. Refrigerate before baking, or freeze it, well-wrapped in aluminum foil. Store up to 1 month. Thaw before baking, or increase the baking time by about an hour.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 35g; cholesterol 86.4mg; sodium 491.1mg. Full Nutrition
I doubled this recipe for about 20 people and it was a huge hit. A few notes: Pillsbury brand puff pastry (the only kind available in my local grocery store) only has 2 sheets per box and does NOT fit a 9x13 pan. I had to do a mid-cooking run to buy another package. Plan accordingly! I added some ketchup and red wine to the meat and substituted dried parsley for fresh. Will definitely make again!
This was very good! I didn't have the salt-free seasoning blend, so I omitted it. I also used lean beef and pork, and reduced-fat cheese. I was surprised that the pastry sheets that I bought did not fit a 9 x 13 pan. They were too short, and I had to cut the sides and add them to the end of the sheets to make them longer. I also had to roll the dough a bit to get it to go up the sides of the pan. Regardless of this, however, the recipe was tasty!
My fiance had been asking for a meat pie for dinner for a couple weeks, so I finally decided on this one. I read the reviews before I made it for suggestions and that really helped. The puff pastry's do not fit in a 9x13 pan. So I bought 4 pastry's and instead used two 9x9 pans and split the filling between the two pans. It worked out great. Also I read that people complained it was too dry. I used a can of beef broth instead of boullion and instead of one cup, I used the whole can. It was definately not dry. My fiance loved it! He even went back for seconds. I will definately be making this again.
Really like this take on a meat pie.............quite different than most. I find that it is better just to line the sides of the baking dish with the puff pastry and that way no chance of the bottom being soggy. Puff pastry is great as long as it is puffy. Thanks for a good addition to my files.
This meat pie was wonderful. The flavors blended well. My husband who is from New Zealand and is used to eating meat pies often said it was perfect!! The only thing I did different was before putting the meat and veggie mixture in the pastry I thickened it a bit with corn starch to help keep it together better when sliced and it did! We enjoyed this dish and recommend it highly. Thanks fot posting it
Super recipe, and exceeded our expectations! Rather than using puff pastry, used Pillsbury Refrigerated Pie Crust for the bottom crust and Pillsbury Crescent Dinner Rolls for the top crust. A great comfort food that would be widely enjoyed by many people. A definite make again. Thank you Angela156!! [See Notes].
Made the following changes:Used beef broth rather than water and bouillon cube, added 1/2 cup frozen peas. I used 2 boxes of Tenderflake puff pastry. (397g/box). They come in one perforated rectangle, or 2 squares if you will. I would argue that the prep is longer than stated but maybe I was just slow. This was a hit with my family. I was surprised by the deliciousness of it! Thanks Angela!
Soooo good. I used chunks of pork loin instead of ground pork, cooked it exactly the same, and it turned out amazingly well. I was just disappointed there weren't leftovers! My husband spent most of dinner convincing me to make this again.
Had to modify recipe a bit to simplify it and reduce prep/cooking time...used minced sirloin steak (it's what I had on hand), and frozen peas/carrots (added just before baking), skipped the bay leaf all together (if you use it,make sure you take it out before baking! No one wants to eat a bayleaf). Didn't use the pastry on the bottom, just put my filling in olive oil sprayed casserole dish. Rolled out two pieces of puff pastry (one package) and layed them over filling, overlapping in the middle. Tucked the pastry down the inside of dish, around the filling, with a butter knife. Baked 35 min, til pastry was browned and puffy. Turned out perfectly. Next time will try it as written when I have more time.
This meat pie was excellent! I added a few seasonings, most notably 1/4t cayenne pepper for a little heat. Also, I used a pre-made tart dough as the store I went to didn't have phyllo dough but it turned out fantastic none the less. This was loved by everyone in the house and will definitely be made again. Thanks for this great recipe.
First review that I've been compelled to write. This is the best thing I've ever made from Allrecipes. I made as directed with no substitutes in the filling and I can't imagine a substitute being made. For the crust I used Pillsbury out of the can...and will have to find something different, the crust was a bit overwhelming. Thank you for this recipe!
I made this three times and three different ways. It was great each time! I made it with pastry dough and it was great! I added peas and used mashed potatoes for topping great again! I used a hodge podge using leftovers grilledcorn and burgers and it was great!! Very forgiving recipe. My wife and two young daughters ate up everything! All three hate potatos:)
I omitted the bell pepper and used a 9X9 metal pan. Pepperidge Farm puff pastry worked nicely and I used a rolling pin to make it larger in order to fit. I added no liquid like it said and it was a bit dry. It was pretty good and I will serve this again but will add about a quarter cup of bullion.
This is great.Reminds me of Michigan pasties, but in a pan. I don't change a thing! I would only share my misfortune of letting pastry get to room temp. thinking it would help! It did not! Thaw pastry and use as directed.
My husband and I thought this a little dry and we are used to a 'saucy' pie, however, in saying that, I realised after we had eaten that I had forgotten to add the cheese! Will make sure I do that next time lol. The flavour was fine. I think the cheese will make a difference! Thanks for the recipe and I am sure I will be trying this again with ALL of the ingredients......
Followed the recipe exactly and turned out great. Lots of flavor. The bottom pastry was not at all soggy. You need to stretch out the puff pastry quite a bit to make it fit the bottom of the baking dish. Once I did this I placed in the dish added a layer of the meat mixture to hold it in place and pushe the meat up the sides to hold the pastry in place. Then filled with the remaining meat. I skipped the egg wash and crimped the two pastry edges together. Held together fine. Did not have any problem with over brown pastry.
I only made this recipe because I used the website's ingredient search (all my fridge leftovers) and this is what popped up. Normally I probably wouldn't have tried something like this, and I'm really glad I did! My husband loved it, he gave it 5 stars, I Give it 4, (I wish there was a .5 star option). I personally wasn't a fan of the potatoes being in the pie, just seemed like a lot of carbs to me. Also, I wish I read the recipe more thoroughly because suddenly I had to have bouillon already dissolved and my cubes weren't dissolving and everything started burning! I managed to save it though, and it ended up very good! I only used beef because my leftover pork went bad quicker than I thought and it was still good. Next time I'll try without potatoes and maybe add some cinnamon or nutmeg for a different flavor combo. Thanks for this recipe!!
Loved it. I used cauliflower rice instead of potato. The only meat I used was ground turkey. I also used plain yogurt instead of water and bullion. I didn’t have any pastry dough so I used frozen pie crusts.
