Meat Pie, Southern Version

I only made this recipe because I used the website's ingredient search (all my fridge leftovers) and this is what popped up. Normally I probably wouldn't have tried something like this, and I'm really glad I did! My husband loved it, he gave it 5 stars, I Give it 4, (I wish there was a .5 star option). I personally wasn't a fan of the potatoes being in the pie, just seemed like a lot of carbs to me. Also, I wish I read the recipe more thoroughly because suddenly I had to have bouillon already dissolved and my cubes weren't dissolving and everything started burning! I managed to save it though, and it ended up very good! I only used beef because my leftover pork went bad quicker than I thought and it was still good. Next time I'll try without potatoes and maybe add some cinnamon or nutmeg for a different flavor combo. Thanks for this recipe!!