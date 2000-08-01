Sugar and Spice Muffins

A great recipe compliments of my grandma. The muffins taste like cake doughnuts....yummm!

Recipe by dakota kelly

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. In a separate bowl, beat together oil, 3/4 cup sugar, egg and milk. Stir egg mixture into flour mixture, just until moistened. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.

  • While muffins are baking, mix together 3/4 cup white sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. While muffins are still hot, dip tops in melted butter and then in cinnamon sugar mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 37.1mg; sodium 208.8mg. Full Nutrition
