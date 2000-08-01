Sugar and Spice Muffins
A great recipe compliments of my grandma. The muffins taste like cake doughnuts....yummm!
WOW! Great muffin and they do taste like cake doughnuts!! No need to get out the oil and fryer if you have a hankering for a doughnut and don't want the mess! I did add taste the batter and doubled the nutmeg and added 1 tsp. cinnamon also. Only made 5 1/2 Texas size muffins and baked at 27 minutes so if making normal size muffins, watch the time closely so they don't burn. They rose so high and looked the picture when I took them out of the oven. I had some butter mixture w/brown sugar and cinnamon left in the fridge so just nuked that and as soon as they came out of the oven, I brushed that on and it did have a browned butter taste. I then sprinkled them with whitesugar/cinnamon mixture. These are super light and fluffy tasting. I would double the nutmeg and add 1 tsp. cinnamon to the batter. Recipe doesn't call for vanilla, but if I had added a touch of that also, these would have been over the top. Great to make also if one wants a breakfast muffin and do not have fruit. KEEPER! thanks so much.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly and I thought the muffins were pretty bland. I like the heavy texture, and the smell while baking was wonderful - but I ate one right out of the oven and it was okay, then another after they had completely cooled and was still just okay. I was expecting these to knock my socks off based on other reviews, but I thought they were average.Read More
Very good muffins! I added 1 tsp vanilla to the egg/oil mix and reduced the sugar to coat the muffins down to 1/2 cup. The only thing I'd change for next time is to add something such as raisins, oatmeal or shredded zucchinni, just so they taste more like a muffin and not so much a sweet cake.
Very good! My children loved them! I did find the muffin to be a little bland the first time, so I added some vanilla and cinnamon the second time. Thanks for sharing your recipe, dakota kelly.
How can this recipe have so many good reviews? I followed the directions exactly, and they came out very bland. They weren't awful or anything, just no distincitive taste, no pretty texture, nothing. I can sure use my ingredients for something more impressive and tasty than this.
I used 1 1/2 teaspoons of Pumpkin Pie Spice instead of the nutmeg and added 1 tsp. of vanilla to the sugar/oil mixture, and they came out wonderfully-not bland at all. However, the recipe only made 10 regular muffins :(.
These were so delicious! The topping was way too much (I made 4 batches and had plenty left over). I let the tops of the muffins sit in the butter for about 30 seconds before putting them in the topping mix. It seemed to make it carmalize a bit. Everbody absolutely loved these and went back for more again and again.
I don't know about the original recipe. I added more nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla per the other comments. I also did half whole wheat flour, which made the muffins not so high, and skipped the topping all together. The result was a sweet muffin that didn't feel so unhealthy. Definitely will make again.
Topping would be better with brown sugar.
Great! my sis loved them! I Added alot more cinnamon though...
FIVE STARS ALL THE WAY!! All out of baking powder so I substituted with equal parts of a mix of baking soda and cream of tartar (I mixed 1 and 1/2 tsp. of each and then just measured out what the recipe called for). I used skim milk, and I also added some honey and cinnamon to the batter, and I always lightly spray the paper liners with cooking spray to help prevent sticking. VERY tasty!!!!
THESE WERE AWSOME.but it was a little dry and i found it easier to put the cinnamin on before i put in the oven
This was a delicious recipe, one that I will make whenever I need to impress someone around breakfast-time. The cinnamon-sugar topping is a must, but a tip - I melted 1/4 cup and used the suggested amount of cinnamon and sugar, and I had a lot left over. (Not a problem in my view. It will go towards my next batch which I'll probably make tomorrow because my friends will have eaten everything already!)
This was an excellent recipe - especially to play around with! I didnt have any nutmeg so I used cinnamon, vanilla flavoring, and ginger in the batter. I used 1/3 more cups of milk and had to add a little more flour to get a thicker consistancy. I also added a tablespoon of ground coffee. I used 2 old "6 muffin" pans and the recipe made exactly 12 muffins. They were absolutely delicious, and the buttery topping with the sugar mix was the perfect compliment. This is a very sweet recipe (may be too sweet for some) but thats exactly how I personally like it. I will definately make these again.
everyone loved these muffins. my kids liked them better without the sugar topping. easy to make and not too sweet, just right with coffee
Very good! I used cinnamon instead of nutmeg- tastes like a snickerdoodle muffin!!! Just the right amount of sweetnes, and nice texture.
These were very good, and you can add so many different toppings to them if you want. After baking these my roommates and I pulled out all of our jams and Nutella and tried different ones. Nutella and apple were the best, especially the apple.
Very nice and light. My family really enjoyed them.
The flavor of the muffins was decent, and but it was easy. So it gets a three star for that. The muffins look more like biscuits than muffins. It has a rough and crumbly exterior. I wouldnt not make this again, sorry.
these muffins are absolutely wonderful! I added one tsp of cinnamon to the recipe, and my family tore right through them!
Amazing how much this DID taste like donuts. My toddlers helped make them and the best part was dipping the top into the butter and cinnamon and sugar. Great recipe. A keeper.
How could these ever be bland! They're AWESOME!!! Made a dozen last night and they're gone today! Did take recs on adding pumpkin pie spice and only making half the topping. Might even make 'em again tonight!!!
Good, but not great. Will try some of the variations listed in the other reviews.
Yummy!! kids and adult approved Less butter for dipping is needed
This recipe has great potential! After reading reviews calling it bland, I added 1 tsp vanilla extract to the batter. Also I added about 1 tsp cinnamon to the powder mix. And my last addition was adding a little brown sugar to topping mix. Perfect!!! Will definitely make these again with my modifications.
These are everything I'd hoped they'd be! They do have the cake donut flavor I was looking for. I used paper liners instead of greasing the pan and only got 10 muffins out of the recipe. You don't need nearly the amount of cinnamon sugar or butter for the topping (though having plenty makes dipping the hot muffins easier)...I just saved the extra sugar mix for the next batch, because I will be making these again soon!
Bring on the pots of tea! This muffin was simply scrumptious. It was very easy and very fast to put together. I will be making this often!
I added a little more nutmeg and some cinnamon to the recipe, but its still a bit bland. Not bad with a cup of tea, but couldn't stand on its own as a breakfast item.
I'm giving this 4 stars because the kids loved them. I didn't care for them but they were easy to make.
My 15 year old daughter made these for us this moring. They were really good and easy enough for her to make on her own. I do like the idea of playing around with the spices in the muffins. Maybe pumpkin pie spice or applesauce in place of the oil....although they were really yummy the way they were!
I made these muffins for my husband and myself. Since there's just the two of us, I decided to freeze some. Unfortunately, they DON'T freeze well. They are good fresh, and I would make them again.
Just like the recipe says, they taste just like cake doughnuts and they do not have the fat that goes along with fried doughnuts.
I tried to make this muffins, but I don't think it came out good. The batter was too dense and heavy. The nutmeg flavor was too overpowering, but maybe it's because I used a freshly-grated nutmeg and not the ground one I can purchase at stores. Then again, the heavy batter might also be due to the fact that this is the first time I have ever tried to make muffins and I just don't know how to make a proper batter. Will try to make this again, hopefully with better result.
Pretty good. Kids really liked them. They taste better if you wait until they are cooled off. Next time I'll add vanilla. Also I only got 11 small muffins from one batch. Thanks for sharing.
I, too, added 1 tsp of vanilla extract to the batter. Made all the difference in the world!
Good, filling recipe. I added vanilla & added cinnamon to the batter per another rater's rec.- cut the sugar and butter down to 1/4 cup sugar and less than 1/4 cup butter to coat just the top of the muffins and still had leftover sugar/cinnamon mix. YUMMY!
This is a really simple recipe that I have even used as a gift (placed all the dry ingredients - including the sugar that is to be mixed with the egg - in a jar and attached an instruction sheet). I really do think they taste like cake donuts, but I have never really been a fan of cake donuts. 3/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter to dip the muffins in is A LOT! I don't think I could have used all the butter and sugar unless I immersed the muffins (hmm, but that would probably taste really good :-) ).
Really loved this recipe. Definitely reminded me of the cake donuts I used to have when I was a kid from a local bakery. My daughter thought they were dry but I think we had different expectations. DELICIOUS. I will probably make this recipe way too many times!
These were very Yummy. Didn't remind me of a cake doughnut, but my daughter thought it did. I made the recipie exactly as stated, except only used 1/4 cup melted butter and 1/2 cup sugar for the topping. That was plenty with some left over. The kids enjoyed dipping their muffin in the butter and sugar/cinn mix. I will make these again. It only made 9 regular size muffins and two smallish ones. Next time I will squeeze them into 10 perfect sized muffins.
Very dense and heavy. I added the vanilla as suggested in previous reviews but the flavor is still lacking.
Scrumptious! I use my mini muffin pan and served them warm to my playgroup. These were very easy, and did taste just like fresh sugar donuts. It would be fun to bake them in the morning and have the kids dip them in sugar and eat as they go. Too bad hubby can't try them, they are all gone!
This was very tasty. I added about 3/4 tsp of cinnamon as advised from other reviews and it was good. I only got 9 muffins out of this recipe, tho, and I just have a standard muffin tin...nothing extra big or anything like that. I would scale it up by 1/2 if I made it again.
This recipie really did taste like doughnuts! I got a top blue for it being the best out of baked goods at the country fair. The judges loved it and so did my family!!
I am giving this a 4-star because my family really enjoyed them, however, the rest of this review is according to MY taste. They definately had the heaviness and texture of a cake donut...you really need to dunk these to enjoy them. They would have been bland if it weren't for the potent taste of nutmeg. The only way I would make them again is if my husband specifically asked for them.
For me it was kind of bland I even added some vanilla to make some taste the second time but it was still bland. I think that the cinnamon, sugar, and butter helped the taste a little bit.
These muffins are absolutely delectable- amazing in the morning or after a chilly day (I especially love them warmed up in the microwave). With the sugary coating and the soft warm bread they're so much fun to eat and also really really easy to make. These are my favorites, and I think I'll be baking them very often this holiday season! Thanks so much for sharing the awesome recipe.
Yum Yum Yum! Thanks for sharing this recipe! They were so good! I added a tsp of cinnamon to the batter and they were very delicious and they made my house smell amazing. there would be really good on a cold winter night!
These have a great flavor, but mine were very dense. I didn't over-stir -- I'm always careful about that with muffins. I'll try them again since the flavor was good to see if I can get them to be a little lighter. They are sweet and I like sweeter muffins.
Loved this recipe! Just perfect for getting my family off to work and school. I added a bit extra nutmeg and there was nothing bland about them - and just melted butter right on the warm muffins and sprinkled on cinnamon and sugar - not too much so they weren't too sweet. Will be making these again!
I love this recipe! It's so easy and taste better than any store bought muffin or doughnut. Followed the recipe exactly and it made 24 mini muffins. I always get rave reviews when I bring these for Sunday fellowship!
Add cinnamon and vanilla! It's amazing!
I made these for my family this morning.. because we REALLY like spice, I took another reviewers advice & doubled the ground nutmeg AND added a tsp. of ground cinnamon to the batter. I wish I hadn’t. Maybe my nutmeg was was fresher than most, but I thought the nutmeg was WAY too overpowering. The muffins were very dense and didn’t rise much.. but otherwise good. I recommend trying the recipe as written first, then perhaps tinkering to suit your tastes. Next time, I may add a little cinnamon to the batter, but leave the nutmeg amount as written. I think finely chopped pecans would be a nice addition. My family and I agreed: the way I prepared them, they were only 3 stars. If I hadn’t have doubled the nutmeg, they’d definitely be 4 stars!
I also added vanilla, maybe if people found them bland its because they didn't roll the entire muffin in the butter and cinnamon sugar. If you baked them in paper liners then all you could dip was the top.
I added a little cardamom and wish I had added cinnamon too. A bit bland but delicious and satisfying. I would make again. Family liked.
These were really good! I added some cinnamon to the batter as well as some chopped walnuts and they turned out great! I will definitely make these again!
I was looking for a muffin that would taste like an Old Fashioned Sugar doughnut. Perfect just the way the recipe is! - ooops. I misread the recipe and added 1 tsp cinnamon to the batter as well as the cinnamon sugar dip. :)
Delicious muffins. Not too sweet or too bland for taste either as some reviews stated. I did add about a 1/2 cup of oatmeal for a bit of fiber which changed the texture to a more dense one. And the melted butter was skipped in my version. A cinnamon and sugar mix I did use as a sprinkle on the top half way into baking. That provided the perfect amount of sweetness combined with the other ingredients. Next time I will likely add some vanilla and cinnamon to the mix to experiment a little. (I think every cook is a scientist in an apron. )
These are very tasty and easy to make and they really do taste like cake doughnuts. I used a mini-muffin pan and baked them for 15 minutes. The batter recipe yields 24 mini muffins but there is enough topping for 2 or 3 batches.
I was able to whip these up right after dinner and before the kids went to bed. I didn't have enough regular sugar so I used brown sugar in the batter. They turned out so delicious I nearly went into a coma while eating them.
This was a great recipe! I was able to get a dozen muffins out of it without changing the amount of flour. I did add 2 teaspoons of vanilla and and some cinnamon to the batter. My family loved them!
I altered it slightly, putting some cinnamon in the batter itself, as well as cutting back on the amount of white sugar in the topping, and substituting that with brown sugar (sorry for not having exact measurements, I pretty much winged it.) The consistency was a little cakey in my experience, but I prefer that. They were a hit among my parents and siblings, as well as my boyfriend's family. I'll definitely be making these again.
Not bad. I used baking spice instead of nutmeg and light cream instead of milk. Was moist but not very flavorful. I wished the muffins would have raised up a little more. Overall not bad. I'll probably tweak the recipe a little next time.
It was pretty bland.
I'm not one who follows a recipe precisely. For this I did change it up a bit. I also made it to fit my Vegan diet. Original Recipe 1 3/4 cup of flour : Substituted 1 cup of Oat Flour and 3/4 cup of All Purpose Flour. Original Recipe 3/4 Sugar: Substituted Brown Sugar Original Recipe 1/3 Vegetable Oil: Substituted Vegan Butter Original Recipe 1 Egg: Substituted 1 Flax Egg Original Recipe 3/4 Milk: Used Soy Milk I also added: 2tbs Toasted Wheat Germ 1tsp Vanilla Extract 1tsp Cinnamon 1tsp Pumpkin Spice 1/4 Cup of Molasses There was nothing bland about these Muffins. The batter made 24 small mini muffins. Baked on 350 for 18 minutes. I cannot stop eating them!
I thought this was a great recipe! Although I did add 3 teaspoons of sugar more to the batter, replaced nutmeg with cinnamon, and also added 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. My husband and kids make me bake these every other day! Amazing muffins!
I doubled the recipe, following the batter's ingredients to a T, then instead of dipping them in melted butter and the sugar mixture, I sprinkled the sugar mixture (1T sugar, 1t cinnamon powder) on top of the batter right before baking. Yum! my daughter said we won't be buying munchkins from the donut store ever again. Thank you, Diane! Quite easy to make, even with an attached toddler running around the house.
I've made these twice now and I really don't care for them. I tried tweaking the recipe the second time, but I still don't enjoy them. There is an odd flavour in the muffin itself, although I do like the texture. I won't make these again.
great!!!enough said
I followed the directions to the letter it was simple fast family loved it could’ve gone better I’ll be doing it again
Turned out perfect, I did add 1-tsp of cinnamon and 1/2-tsp of vanilla to the batter.
My boys call these Churro muffins! Fantastic and easy recipe. I did substitute half the nutmeg for cinnamon in the batter. Really yummy!
These were DELISH!!! I made them exactly how theyre instructed on this recipe the first time around PLUS I added some cinnamon (2/3 of a tsp) to the dry ingredients and about 1tsp of vanilla extract to the wet ingredients. The second time around I didn't have oil or eggs on hand so I omitted the eggs and used 1/3 of a cup of melted butter in place of the oil. They were still great! Def a keeper!!
It was okay. They kind or tasted like cornbread, but they're a great thing to have in the fridge for the week
These taste like the cinnamon donuts I used to get a the fair as a kid! They are really good. A bit on the sweet side so if making this, it's best to have some sort of savory dish to go along with it. Perfect with a cup of tea as well.
Added a bit of cinnamon to the mix I enjoyed these muffins. Nice with a cup of tea.
Easy recipe. Great flavour!
Just what we needed to go w morning coffee. They DO taste like cake doughnuts! I took suggestions, doubling nutmeg, adding 1t cinnamon. Also, only need a couple T melted butter for dipping. Recipe made 11 in standard cupcake pan. I will make again and again.
Very dry!
