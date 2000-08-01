Sugar and Spice Muffins

WOW! Great muffin and they do taste like cake doughnuts!! No need to get out the oil and fryer if you have a hankering for a doughnut and don't want the mess! I did add taste the batter and doubled the nutmeg and added 1 tsp. cinnamon also. Only made 5 1/2 Texas size muffins and baked at 27 minutes so if making normal size muffins, watch the time closely so they don't burn. They rose so high and looked the picture when I took them out of the oven. I had some butter mixture w/brown sugar and cinnamon left in the fridge so just nuked that and as soon as they came out of the oven, I brushed that on and it did have a browned butter taste. I then sprinkled them with whitesugar/cinnamon mixture. These are super light and fluffy tasting. I would double the nutmeg and add 1 tsp. cinnamon to the batter. Recipe doesn't call for vanilla, but if I had added a touch of that also, these would have been over the top. Great to make also if one wants a breakfast muffin and do not have fruit. KEEPER! thanks so much.

