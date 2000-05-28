Stuffed Pork Chops III

Five *'s all the way!!! These were SOOOOO good! I didn't think I'd like these b/c I have NEVER had (or made) stuffing w/ breadcrumbs b4, but boy was I wrong!!! Made 2 chops for my fiance & I Th. eve. Other than my fiance not liking the sides I chose (i.e. french-style green beans & Country Crock garlic mashed potaotes), we really enjoyed dinner :) I did make a few add. to suit our tastes. For starters, I add. a couple dashes of garlic powder & celery salt (celery is a basic ing. in my stuffing recipe; since I didn't have any avail., this was a suitable sub.) to my stuffing mix. & generously seasoned ea. chop w/ s&p & garlic powder. I also used the full c. of broth called for. Even though my chops were big, I had a bit of stuffing mix leftover. In order to not waste it, I add. what was left to my beef broth (after I cooked/removed both chops), brought to a slow boil & whisked until thickened. Viola! Perfect gravy!!! Our chops were juicy & delicious. They were a little underdone for my liking (not for my fiance!), so I think I'd cook a bit more than 30 min. next time & also be sure to pull out my handy dandy WS meat thermometer just to be sure. Oh, and I had no prob. w/ my stuffing oozing out. I have a handy trick. Use raw spaghetti to hold your chops shut. This works perfectly if you have no toothpicks on hand (like me!). The noodles dissolve completely! Thx. for sharing your recipe, Karen. These are AWESOME!!!!!