Stuffed Pork Chops III

4.4
534 Ratings
  • 5 313
  • 4 163
  • 3 42
  • 2 12
  • 1 4

Very easy recipe for tasty pork chops stuffed with bread crumbs, onion, parsley, spices and simmered in a beef broth.

Recipe by Karen

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make slits in pork chops to form a pocket in fat end. Combine bread crumbs, sugar, pepper, salt, 3 tablespoons of the melted butter, onions, and parsley; mix well. Stuff chops generously and skewer shut with toothpicks.

  • Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of melted butter in a skillet. Brown chops slowly over medium heat for 5 minutes on each side. Add beef broth and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes until tender, turning chops at least once. Remove toothpicks and pour pan juices over pork chops before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 75.2mg; sodium 812.3mg. Full Nutrition
