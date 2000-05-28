Stuffed Pork Chops III
Very easy recipe for tasty pork chops stuffed with bread crumbs, onion, parsley, spices and simmered in a beef broth.
For some reason I've always stayed away from stuffed porkchops, thinking it seemed too hard to do or that they just wouldn't taste good. I had some very thick chops and decided to go for it with this recipe. I'm glad I did because they were wonderful! I only had italian style bread crumbs but they added a very nice flavor to the stuffing. I added about 1/2 a cup more of the broth to the pan which was just enough to drizzle over the chops. I would even suggest thickening it a bit to make it more of a gravy if desired. The family loved them and were very impressed! This would be great to serve to company too. If you've never tried making stuffed chops, give this recipe a try.Read More
I enjoyed the flavor and taste except I clearly did not have pork chops that were cut thick enough. The stuffing wouldn't stay inside the pork chop and it ended up being VERY messy. In the future I will make sure my pork chops are cut thicker. I ended up making the stuffing into a gravy as it was overflowing anyways. It still had a great taste and I look forward to trying this again. The only changes I made were... Adding extra garlic power, adding extra butter to the stuffing and using chicken broth instead of beef broth. I will not be adding this to my regular rotation.Read More
Never had a pork chop I liked until now. These were fantastic with a few minor changes and we're now having them once a week. I use only 2 thick cut (an inch at least) chops, half of a boxed pork stuffing mix, and an entire can of low sodium beef stock (about 2 cups). I put a little salt, pepper and garlic powder on them inside and out before stuffing. Also, when I have time I brine the chops for a couple hours before stuffing (a little salt and sugar dissolved in a large bowl of water and let the chops soak). 15 minutes on each side simmering with the pan uncovered has worked perfectly for me. The stock reduces down quite a lot and any bits of stuffing that sneak out really do help to make it a gravy as other reviewers stated. I serve them with roasted rosemary potatoes. As the chops are so huge I can usually only finish half of one and they are just as good the next day.
I could not find thick pork chops, so my husband and I sandwiched the filling between two thin pork chops instead. We skewered them together with toothpicks and put more filling on the outside of the "sandwich" because we had so much filling left over. We also used chicken broth instead of beef broth as some of the reviewers suggested. Then we cooked it as specified, and it was wonderful! Thank you!
This dish is sooo delcious. I usually don't make pork chops b/c they are dry but these are so flavorful and moist. Like something you would get in a restaurant. I plan on making these for guests b/c it will impress them without being too hard for me. Add the end I added some flour and water to the juice to make a gravy and served it over egg noodles. Thanks
SUPERB!!!! The only thing I did different, was to add season salt and garlic powder to the bread crumb mixture, and while simmering, I threw some sherry in the pan along with the beef broth. Mouth watering good!
This was delicious. The only change I made was adding dried cranberries to stuffing mix. It went great served with garlic mashed potatoes. Will definately make this one again.
Very good. My only hesitation in giving 5 stars would be to first saute the onion to soften them a bit. The dish was a touch salty and I even used low sodium beef broth and only added 1/4 t. salt to the stuffing. Also, I didn't buy thick cut pork chops---but I should have. I had a difficult time creating the pocket in the regular cut chops--I just used more toothpicks. I added the remainder of the stuffing to the pan juices to thicken, but again, the onion would have been better if it had first been softened. I think with a few minor adjustments, next time I will definitely give 5 stars.
I really liked the flavor and the general idea...but it reminded me too much of Thanksgiving. The whole family agreed that although it was good, they prefer to have stuffing and white meat on Thanksgiving.
I tried this and it was good but the 2 tblspns. of parsley was, too!!! much! Next time I will only do 1!! Other than that it was DELICIUOS!!!!!!!
This recipe really is pretty easy. I used a few less bread crumbs (the first time I cooked them, they tasty really grainy), and added some cheese into the stuffing (my husband and I are cheese-aholics)! Also, I didn't have any beef broth on hand, so I substituted with chicken broth. It worked just as well, and it gave it a better overall flavor. This one is in the monthly rotation!
This was awesome! I did make some adjustments per other reviewers and have a few ideas for next time: I doubled the butter to 6 Tbs in the stuffing; I diced the onion really small and I LOVED the crunchy texture it added to the stuffing. Next time, I will add diced celery as well, or perhaps diced apple. I used an entire can of beef broth, and if I make more than 3 next time, I think I will use 2 cans. I turned it into a gravy by adding 2 Tbs of beef broth to 2 Tbs of corn starch. The stuffing was a little strong, so next time I think I will halve the parsley. I served it with asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes. Everyone LOVED it! This is great for dinner guests. P.S. It takes more than 55 minutes for mommies and for anyone who has never stuffed meat before! It gets easier as you go, but I think I will stuff ahead of time to cut down on prep time.
Yum. I've been on an allrecipes.com kick lately, which my dear hubby has had to suffer (ha ha) through, and this was a definite keeper in our house. Luckily I had purchased some super thick chops awhile back and kept them frozen with the intention to butterfly or something, but when I found this I knew there was a reason I'd saved them! I actually forgot to add butter to the stuffing, duh, but ended up just spooning a little broth into the pocket and it came out more flavorful. I actually also browned the chops in olive oil instead, used 2 heaping tsp. dried minced onions (none fresh on hand), switched to chicken broth and added a little white cooking wine to the broth. Since my chops were so thick, I used a whole can of broth so that it was level with the top of the bottom layer, and then just flipped the chops every so often to keep them moist and cook evenly without the stuffing floating away. Some of it did, however this made the sauce that much better. They were so moist and tasty I won't be able to eat plain chops again! Served with buttery egg noodles and steamed veggies, my husband was a happy man!
Five *'s all the way!!! These were SOOOOO good! I didn't think I'd like these b/c I have NEVER had (or made) stuffing w/ breadcrumbs b4, but boy was I wrong!!! Made 2 chops for my fiance & I Th. eve. Other than my fiance not liking the sides I chose (i.e. french-style green beans & Country Crock garlic mashed potaotes), we really enjoyed dinner :) I did make a few add. to suit our tastes. For starters, I add. a couple dashes of garlic powder & celery salt (celery is a basic ing. in my stuffing recipe; since I didn't have any avail., this was a suitable sub.) to my stuffing mix. & generously seasoned ea. chop w/ s&p & garlic powder. I also used the full c. of broth called for. Even though my chops were big, I had a bit of stuffing mix leftover. In order to not waste it, I add. what was left to my beef broth (after I cooked/removed both chops), brought to a slow boil & whisked until thickened. Viola! Perfect gravy!!! Our chops were juicy & delicious. They were a little underdone for my liking (not for my fiance!), so I think I'd cook a bit more than 30 min. next time & also be sure to pull out my handy dandy WS meat thermometer just to be sure. Oh, and I had no prob. w/ my stuffing oozing out. I have a handy trick. Use raw spaghetti to hold your chops shut. This works perfectly if you have no toothpicks on hand (like me!). The noodles dissolve completely! Thx. for sharing your recipe, Karen. These are AWESOME!!!!!
Very good, not to salty and you might wanna saute' the onions for the stuffing unless you dice them very small.
mmmmmm, what a flavorful way to make pork chops! homemade bread crumbs (crushed to a fine consistency but not pulverized like the commercial brands) worked well here. i also placed 3 toothpicks at an angle into each chop then snipped off the protruding ends with scissors. the only modification i made was to use the full can of broth for simmering then (after the chops were done), i rapidly boiled the broth until it reduced to half the amount & stirred in 1 T. cut cold butter. this made a tasty, slightly rich sauce which really complimented these pork chops. thank you for this delicious recipe karen!
Instead of buying thick pork chops, buy a boneless whole pork loin when they're on sale. Cut to desired thickness and, when finished stuffing, tie together as if putting the whole roast back together again.
The original recipe rated a 4 for us. The next time I made them, I made a few changes and they definitely became a 5. Here's what I did for those who would like to know... I brined the pork overnight. It had apple juice in it, which got me to thinking. I sauteed the onion and a small amount of celery (probably half a stalk) in a little butter before adding to the stuffing. I also added a little garlic powder to the stuffing. I doubled the amount of butter in the stuffing (to 6 Tbsp.). After stuffing, I seasoned my chops lightly with salt and pepper, then browned quickly over high heat. Instead of the broth, I used apple juice (since that's what the liquid in my brine was...NOT the brine itself, it's too salty). Cooked covered on med-low for 15 min., then uncovered for last 15 min. to let liquid reduce a little. Sorry for the long review. This recipe is good as is, but I thought I might give some ideas on how we liked it better!
I also spiced up the stuffing a bit. Garlic is one of my favorites with pork as well as substituting chicken broth for beef. I did, howver, like the fact that it was moister cooked in the pan than baking in the oven
This was sooo tender. I did make up stove top stuffing and filled the pork chops with it. I also found after cooking 5 minutes on each side I then added the broth and cooked another 10 minutes per side and it was plenty of time. My chops were fairly thick. Delicious!
This was wonderful! I made this pretty much exactly to the recipe. I used what breadcrumbs I had which ended up being about 1/4 c Italian and 3/4 c Parmesan breadcrumbs. My husband gave this a 9 out of 10! It was so moist and full of flavor. Definately will make again!
I love this recipe. I have made it many times for company. one thing I do add to the stuffing is some leftover saussage when I have it. My only question is I never know whether I should cover the pot while it is simmering.
As simple as this recipe is, it made a great presentation. I added 1/2 dried porchini mushrooms soaked in 1 cup water to the sauce. Fabulous! I'd serve this to everyone!
This cooked perfectly. I didn't give 5 stars only because the stuffing was so-so. I did add sauteed celery, onions, and garlic to make the stuffing meatier. I grated some apple into the broth (chicken broth instead of beef broth) while it was simmering and the apple melted right in. I will make this again, but will play around with the stuffing.
this is a very easy recipe to do ,I add a small chopped apple and dried cranberries to the stuffing and then pany fry and then bake in the oven for an hour on 350 in apple juice instead of the beef broth , can also go in a pan on your bar b q while baking the pot. I give it 5 stars zona
I totally spaced out and forgot the onion. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly except I browned the chops with a tiny bit of olive oil instead of butter. My husband asked how difficult it was to make, which I replied that it isn't difficult at all. He said "That's good, because this dish is phenomenal!" I thought it was good, but I think I'll omit the sugar next time in the stuffing - I didn't like the sweetness, and I'll remember to add the onion, and perhaps a little celery. Both of my daughter's liked the pork, but neither would eat the stuffing. The beef broth totally makes this recipe, and I think a little more would be good so there's more to have on top. In all, it's a keeper with a little altering! Thanks!
Disappointing after all of the rave reviews on this recipe. The only change I made to the recipe was to add sauteed celery and onions. I can't believe that would negatively impact the overall results. I can't say these chops were necessarily BAD. The presentation was nice, but they were too bland for our liking. Something about the beef broth tasted weird to me. I'll definitely try making stuffed chops again, but I'll use my traditional Thanksgiving stuffing instead and maybe try turkey or chicken stock instead.
My husband thought this was wonderful. I liked it but would probably add a little less onion next time. My kids are 3 and 1 but ate a lot of it.
This made a very elegant dinner and did not require me to be in the kitchen for a very long time at all!
Tasted like pork chops.....nothing special. Sorry!
AMAZING. I don't like pork chops but this is in our top 10 things to eat now. GREAT RECIPE!
I used some additional butter as others suggested. Heat the beef broth to a simmer in a seperate suacepan before adding to the chops. Add it a little at a time. You don't want to drop the temp in the pan with the chops already cooking.
I've made this a couple times, trying to perfect it. The first time i made it exactly as the recipe called for, only I added an egg to the stuffing to keep it all together and used chicken broth instead of beef. Also, i made a roux for the remaining broth and made a nice gravy. It was quite salty, but other than that, good. Then last night I made it again with the chicken broth and no egg. This time i added NO SALT to the stuffing and that tasted much better. The stuffing that had fallen out of the chops and into the pan made it unnecessary to make a roux for a gravy, although i liked it better as a gravy. In conclusion, overall it is a good recipe. My husband loves it. To better hold the stuffing together, mix in and egg. And DON'T add the salt. Trust me... If you want to, you can salt to taste afterward.
Listened to some other reviews, and made changes according to what I would agree with. Prepared with spinach and garlic mashed potatoes; these three together were very good. Simple like the recipe said, and impressed my parents. For me to be able to say that is something. Would advise to people who haven't even cooked that much. 5 Stars!
I love the idea of stuffed pork chops and this recipe was fine if you like alot of onion.You really taste the onion in this one so if you only like it in moderation use less onion,otherwise it's pretty good.
These are fantastic. I've never stuffed pork chops and now these are in the regular dinner rotation! Super easy and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly.
Yummy!!!
Tasty and easy. I used leftover, homemade stuffing and added some apples and dried cranberries to it. I breaded the chops lightly. Once the chops were browned I did tweak the recipe by putting the chops in a loaf pan that I added some gravy to and finished baking. So, so good! Will make again.
Very excellent recipe! The reduced beef broth made a great sauce for these. Next time I am going to try using diced apple in the stuffing, or even add apple juice to the broth reduction. What a great find - thank you!
I made these pork chops for Father's Day dinner and they were EXCELLENT! I followed the recipe as written and would not change anything. My husband raved about them and I have to say I agree completely!
Added one ingredient that I really think made the stuffing more tasty: minced granny smith apple (I added an amount equal to the onions - about half a medium apple).
Altered it a bit, still gets 5 stars. Every time I have ever made stuffed chops, they always come out dry for some reason. These were anything but. I did, however, use stuffing mix in a box (Peppridge Farm) and instead of one cup of beef broth, I used probably about 3 cups of French onion soup mix I made from a dry packet (the kind you make dip with). Awesome.
Oh my gosh! These pork chops were one of the best things I ever made. They were delicious and pretty easy to do. I'll definitely make them again!
The taste was excellent.. but the meat wasn't tender as I would like. But I've found that its hard to make pork chops tender.. even boneless ones. Anyone have any ideas?
I cut this in half because I was only cooking for two and it worked really well. I had a bit too much stuffing, but I just put it in the broth and it made a yummy gravy to go over the tops of the chops. Highly recommended!
I am just starting out and attempting all different kinds of meals...this one is the best so far. Delicious and easy...but looks fabulous when done. Only tweak was that the beef broth needed a can full instead of a cup and it ended up thickening up...trouble with the low/med...but it still turned out fabulous. A++++ Highly recommend for anyone begining the cooking journey...you won't be disappointed.
Made a couple of changes to the recipe.... I used Stove Top Stuffing mix for Chicken with less sodium and chicken broth instead of beef. Tasted great and definitely will make again... and again!
Great recipe! I changed this slightly. I didn't put fresh onion in the stuffing as I wanted it to cook down more than it would have, so I just put it in the frying pan with the pork. Otherwise I made the stuffing as directed. I turned this into a 1 pot dish by adding chopped up potatoes to the pan and adding a bunch of extra beef broth. Then I threw the entire thing in the oven at about 375 to finish cooking. The pork chops finished first so I took those out to rest while the potatoes finished cooking at about 400. Once the potatoes were done, I added a gravy mix to the broth and made gravy on the stove. It ended up being a really good dinner! BTW, it helps if the chops are a little frozen. They are easier to stuff/cut and less likely to rip apart.
VERY DELISH AND EXTREMELY EASY TO MAKE
Very good. I have a hard time cooking pork without drying it out. This was tender and juicy. There was a sigh of relief when I cut into it! I used StoveTop Stuffing instead of messing around with homemade. Came out great! A keeper.
YUM. Loved these pork chops! Like many others, I couldn't find thick cut chops so I went with VERY thin and rolled them up with the stuffing inside. Since I had a lot of stuffing left, I actually coated the chops in the stuffing and that was just phenomenal. The thin chops cooked pretty fast too, which was great. LOVED it, will make again soon!
I found this recipe when I was trying to figure out how to cook a boneless pork loin I got on sale. I cut them into thick chops (about 1") and cooked as directed, except I used chicken broth because I had it on hand. I did end up making a gravy out of the remains on the bottom of the pan. YUM!
Iwas looking for a recipe for pork chops and found this one right away. Everyone really liked it and I thought it easy to fix. Next time I will use chicken broth and a little garlic and probably make my own breadcrumbs. Thanks, Karen. Ilove recipes like this. Also will throw some mushrooms in!
Loved it so much I'm making them for Christmas Eve! I used apples instead of onions and man, it was perfect! Next time I will try butterflying the porkchop, pounding it thin, and rolling it up with the stuffing. I feel like I wanted more of that amazing stuffing with the pork chop. Thanks!!
Great recipe. I added a little more beef broth. I added some mushrooms, a dash of garlic powder, onion powder, and a little dash of cajun seasoning to the stuffing. I also sauteed the onions. Tasted great!
Delicious! I normally don't do pork chops because they are always so dry, but I made this for my sister's family and it was the most moist I have ever had. Her kids don't like anything, but loved these chops! They are allergic to wheat, but it was very easy to substitute in their bread crumbs. I did use chicken broth instead of beef.
This was a great recipe for a busy weeknight dinner. I seared the stuffed pork chops on one side in a mixture of bacon fat and grapeseed oil in an oven-proof casserole. After I turned the chops I poured in some red wine and let it reduce by half. Then I added some beef broth and put the whole thing in a 375 degrees F oven until the pork chops internal temp reached 160 degrees F. They turned out great, and my family enjoyed them with steamed broccoli and baked potatoes on the side.
Tasty, savory and not too sweet.
Great recipe, a little time consuming but worth the effort.
A little bland for my taste, but good. Very tender and tasty.
This is a great recipe. I took away one star for the white sugar. I don't et that -- there's absolutely no reason for there to be sugar in this recipe as far as I can see.
The stuffing was very tasty but my chops were a little dry. I think the 30 minute cooking time was a little too long for my pork chops even though they were pretty thick. Next time I won't cook them so long. Over all, a very tasty and easy recipe.
Very tasty - sauteed the onions before I put them in the stuffing, and added 1/4 cup of red wine to the gravy. I removed the chops, added a cornstarch/water combo to thicken up the gravy, returned the chops to the pan, spooned some of the gravy on the chops, and cooked for an additional 5 minutes. Def. a keeper!
This was my 1st time making stuffed pork chops and it came out very tasty! I made a few changes. For two thick cut pork chops, I used 1 cup of chicken stove top, which I ground into bread crumb texture, halved other stuffing ingredients. I first sauteed the diced onions in the butter for a few minutes then create the pork chop stuffing. Cook time important because I think if you follow the recipe directions, it's probably more likely to end up dry. I hate dry chops! I did sear each side for 4-5 min on med heat. Added about a cup of chicken broth and simmered for 10 minutes each side. Super tasty gravy, really good chops, this was a good recipe. I look forward to trying with other stuffing options! Thanks Karen.
I love this recipe, i made it for supper and my husband and son loved it.
I REALLY LIKED THIS RECIPE BUT I CHANGED THE RECIPE A BIT. I DIDN'T HAVE PORK CHOPS SO I USED BONELESS LOIN CHOPS AND CUT THE CHOP IN HALF TO MAKE IT THINNER SO I COULD ROLL THE CHOPS WITH THE STUFFING INSIDE. I DIDNT HAVE TOOTH PICKS SO SOME STUFFING DID FALL OUT BUT IT WAS OKAY BECAUSE IT HELPED THE SAUCE. I FOLLOWED THE STUFFING RECIPE TO THE T BESIDES DRIED PARSLEY I ONLY HAD FRESH PARSLEY. I ADDED TURKEY BACON TO THE STUFFING AS WELL. I COOKED IT UNTIL IT AS CRUNCHY THEN CHOPPED THEM UP INTO LITTLE PEICES. ONCE I WAS DONE ROLLING THE CHOPS I ADDED THE REMAINING STUFFING ON TOP AND AFTER 5 MINUTES I ADDED THE BROTH. IT WAS REALLY YUMMY. I KNOW SOME HAD ISSUES WITH THE PORK CHOPS BECOMING CHEWY AND NOT AS TENDER. IF YOU USE MY TECHNIQUE AND USE THINNER CHOPS YOU WILL NOT HAVE THAT PROBLEM. MY HUSBAND IS BEGGING ME FOR MORE AS I TYPE. THIS RECIPE IS DEFINETLY A KEEPER! I HOPE EVERYONE ELSE ENJOYS!
I made this recipe as it. I used at least in and a half cut chops and they stuffed beautifully. You could easily pound out chicken or thinner cutlets, stuff, roll and toothpick. I used old fashioned oats and made them course in the food processor, I do this with all recipes that call for bread crumbs as I have an intolerance to white or wheat flour. So yummy!!! You could easily add to the stuffing (cranberries, pecans etc.) This will be on my rotation of monthly meals, truly decadent for everyday!!! Thanks Karen
My husband printed this recipe back on 5/4/2011 and we have kept it our recipe drawer. It is awsome and very easy to make!!! Thank You:)
Outstanding recipe. Don't be concerned that it will be challenging to stuff the chops. It is actually very easy if you get thick butterfly chops and use a sharp knife. I followed the modifications from reviewer dawnzkitkat and the chops came out amazingly flavorful. I needed to add about a total of 1.5 cans of beef broth to get the most of the wonderful gravy. Also, I prepared the night before so it would be easy after work to cook. Stuffed them and sprinkled a little Adolph's tenderizer on them (be careful this adds salt). Perfect.
I just finished the leftovers from last night. I think this was really good. Everything tasted great, from the stuffing to the gravy to the pork itself. Although I think I must have cooked mine a little too long because I feel the pork was a little bit dry. I think that if I were to make this again, and I most likely will, that I would get thinner cuts, pound them out and roll the stuffing in the pork, tie them up with cooking twine and cook the rest the same.
I used turkey chops, and only put the stuffing on the thicker side. It wasn't easy slicing and stuffing them, but so worth the time and effort! I used onion powder instead of onions to save time, and also a packet of Splenda instead of the sugar. These were great! My husband ate two. And both of my very picky children asked for more. (I didn't put the stuffing in theirs. The bouillon and extra flavor from some of the bread crumb stuffing that fell out flavored theirs nicely.) I will make this again.
These were wonderful! I was the hero in my family for the night. These were so much better than the ones that I buy in the store and pretty easy to make. I did make one change and used chicken broth instead. Thanks so much!
This was a very good pork chop recipe. If you have thin pork chops you can still make this. Just pound them out to flatten them, put the filling in the middle of the chops and roll them up. Still use toothpicks to keep it closed so the filling doesn't spill out in the pan. The filling was rather dry based on the recipe so I added in two more tbsp of melted butter and this was just right. Dont make it too wet or the filling won't stay in place once the chops start cooking. Add a little cornstarch or flour to the juices when the chops are done and you have a great gravy instead of au jus.
Great recipe! i spiced up the stuffing with some fresh garlic, green onions, poultry seasoning and chicken broth. I also basted the chops while cooking to prevent them from drying out. We loved it. Thanks!
This was easy and well received by my husband. I used packaged stuffing and that made it saltier than we preferred because the canned broth was very salty too. Don't overstuff them or the juice may not make it to the very center.
Very hearty. The sauce is perfect.
Pretty good - although a bit salty. The beef broth cooked off during cooking - I used white wine to deglaze with about 10 mins to go.
Very simple stuffing recipe and yummy. The first time I made these chops, I WAY over stuffed them. The stuffing fell out everywhere and having too much of it made the pork too onion-y. The second time, I added just a spoonful or so into the chops and my previous problem was solved. The smaller amount of stuffing also made it so that I didn't even need to "sew" them back up with toothpicks (which were too much fuss for me the first time). Definately a recipe I'm keeping!
This is a great recipe! I was looking for something different to do with pork chops and this hit the spot! I stuck to the recipe for the most part. The only variation I made was to add a few ounces of gorganzola cheese to the stuffing mixture. All I can say is, "YUM!" I also used a bit more beef broth than called for (a 14.5 ounce can) and thickened the drippings up with some flour before serving. I was quite impressed with this dish and I will definitely be making this again!
My husband liked this one very much. Will make again. My pan "drippings" weren't much, so I added half and half to mine, and it made a good sauce/gravy. Very good recipe.
Very tasty and easy to make. I used fresh sage instead of parsley and added cornstarch mixed in cold water to the liquid to thicken it. Served with pickled onions and cranberry sauce and received rave reviews from my husband.
I rarely cook pork but I'll make this again with a few alterations. I'll add celery and sautee them with the onion before mixing the stuffing. I also slightly thickened the broth at the end and it was excellent.
Very easy to make, my boyfriend's favorite dish!!! The stuffing is very yummy!
I am just starting out learning how to cook and this recipe was so easy to follow and was very yummy. I'm throwing a dinner party next weekend and I'm using this recipe to cook my menu. It looks fancy without alot of work. Thanks for the great chops!!!
This was great! We were concerned about the stuffing not having enough flavor, so I added a little garlic powder, sage and thyme before stuffing the pork chops. Served it with the Baked Sweet Potatoes w Raisins & Pecans on this site and it made a delicious Fall dinner!
This recipe turned out very moist and tasty. It was pretty quick, too. A keeper for our family!
Wonderful. I used Stove top stuffing to put in the pork chops and it turned out great. I typically don't like Stove top stuffing, but put inside the pork chops was very good. Reminded me of a Thanksgiving turkey but with pork chops.
These were very good. My sister and brother-in-law came to visit for Easter weekend, and I made these. Everyone really enjoyed them.
WOW WOW WOW! My husband and I absolutely LOVED these pork chops! We just made a few small alterations. Decreased parsley to 1 TBSP, only used about 1/4 cup chopped onion, & added a little celery salt & garlic powder to the stuffing. We put cracked pepper and a dash of seasoning salt on the top & bottom of the pork chop just before putting it in the pan. After the 30 minutes was up, took the chops out and added some water/flour mixture to thicken up the gravy and served with rice. It was like we were eating at a gourmet restaurant. Thank you for sharing, this will become a regular recipe in our house. AND it was SUPER easy to make!
Fantastic. I bought butterflied pork chops and stuffed them then closed them up with toothpicks. Took a little bit longer than 30 minutes simmering to finish cooking them, but the taste was fantastic.. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing.
These pork chops sure are impressive! They're delicious and best of all, easy to make. I didn't have beef broth so I just added a chicken bouillon cube. Also, I only had thin chops so I topped each chop with stuffing, rolled them, then secured with toothpicks.
Very easy and very good. Great with mashed potatoes and a green salad. Used the leftover beef broth drippings for a great gravy. Will definately make again! Family loved it!
These were great! I added about 3 tbsp diced apple which added a touch more sweetness and used panko bread crumbs. Very good!
I just wanted to let you know that this was great!! Maybe add alittle celery But overall good job
yum yum I used some sage and thyme in the bread crumbs like someone suggested
This was DELICIOUS. I had an extra cup of chicken broth I wanted to finish and followed many of the other reviewers comments. While my pork turned out just a hair dry, on my next attempt I may add a little more broth and simmer for a little longer on a lower heat.
VERY GOOD!!! I thought that it would be a little plain but NOT SO. The only thing I will change next time is to use two thin pork chops instead of one really thick one.
I did not care for this recipe. They reminded me of those frozen meals that are drenched in dark gravy that only young bachelors eat. I would not ever consider making this again.
I addded dehydrated mushrooms and minced onion to the stuffing. Used Vegetable stock instead of beef, and added white wine to the stock as well. First time stuffing pork chops. Never thought of it before.
