Pan Fried Brussels Sprouts

These turned out tasty, but I found I couldn't follow the directions exactly. I believe I'd have ended up with a mess if I had. If garlic, then onions are cooked for the stated times on medium heat and then raw brussels sprouts are added, the result will be sprouts that are burnt on the outside and raw on the inside. I added the garlic and onions together in the cold oil and brought it up to while sweating the aromatics. I added the sprouts (I had to cut most of mine as they ranged from medium to huge). They started to brown quickly, so I added about 2 TBSP of water and covered them for a few minutes. When I uncovered them, I continued to cook them until they carmelized. At this point they were cooked nicely and not burnt.