Pan Fried Brussels Sprouts

These pan-fried Brussel sprouts are so delicious! Don't be afraid of Brussels sprouts... Yes, they are green, but pan-frying them brings out their flavor. Use as a side dish or if you're like me, an on-the-go breakfast item!
I have not tried adding onions, but another variation is to thinly slice fresh brussels sprouts (I use a food processor) and then stir fry rather than saute with the olive oil and garlic. You can also drizzle in some teriyaki for a more oriental flavor.
The flavor was okay and they smelled great but they were not very tender at all. If I were to make it again I would add the Brussels sprouts much sooner after adding the garlic and onion because the onion was charred by the end and the Brussels sprouts were still underdone even though they were blackened. :/
This is the best way to eat Brussel Sprouts! The ol way of boiling/steaming is out! The flavor is fantastic. Anyone who says the hate Brussel Sprouts will change their mind. So much better pan fried in a skillet. You don't have to use a cast iron skillet, but if you got one definitely the way to go. Perfect base recipe, with flexibility to do your own twist. Add chopped bacon, onion, change up the herbs...
My husband and I have been preparing brussels sprouts like this for years. It's our favorite! We leave out the garlic powder at the end and sometimes lightly steam them before frying since they can get a little dark before becoming tender. If they're smaller sprouts, it's not an issue though. A well seasoned cast iron pan does wonders for the flavor, too!
These turned out tasty, but I found I couldn't follow the directions exactly. I believe I'd have ended up with a mess if I had. If garlic, then onions are cooked for the stated times on medium heat and then raw brussels sprouts are added, the result will be sprouts that are burnt on the outside and raw on the inside. I added the garlic and onions together in the cold oil and brought it up to while sweating the aromatics. I added the sprouts (I had to cut most of mine as they ranged from medium to huge). They started to brown quickly, so I added about 2 TBSP of water and covered them for a few minutes. When I uncovered them, I continued to cook them until they carmelized. At this point they were cooked nicely and not burnt.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
03/13/2013
Good, and even better with cooked, crumbled bacon. Not a good idea to cook without stirring - you'll risk burning the garlic. Garlic powder in addition to fresh garlic not necessary.
Num! Even if you think you don't like Brussels Sprouts you may like this! Just don't overcook them, they turn unpleasantly mushy and bitter. Like other reviewers mentioned it really helps the texture to microwave or steam lightly before browning in the skillet. It is fine to go ahead and stir, just give them time to brown. I only used fresh garlic and didn't bother with garlic powder. Served with pork tenderloin and rice pilaf for a tummy warming autumn meal.
These were good sprouts! I cut them in half to shorten cooking time, and I threw everything into the pan at once (I don't like my garlic to darken that much). At the end I sprinked the sprouts with Parmesan cheese.
Really good! I liked doing these on the cooktop, because my oven was busy with Chicken Parmesan Bake (Chef John!), and I needed to use the Brussels Sprouts before I had to throw them away. I did them in cast iron, and I put the garlic in at the same time as the sprouts so I didn't burn it. I used the trick with the water and the lid because the onions were burning and the sprouts weren't cooking very fast, and that evened things out nicely! My daughter's boyfriend had never had them before, and said they were delicious. I thought so too!
I never really cared for Brussel sprouts, but dear hubby does, so I made this recipe in hopes he would like it and I would enjoy them too. Well I did and so did he. This recipe is so easy and made them very tasty. The only change I made ( and I hate it when people change a recipe and rate it low) was I added some water at the very end to steam them throughally. Hubby likes them cooked soft. Other than that yummy! Cheap veggie too, $2.00 for a stalk and I got 2 dinner sides. Thanks!
Sadly, they still taste like brussel sprouts. Good try, though. Only bacon or cream can make these suckers palatable. This recipe is not the answer to your prayers if you are a brussel sprouts hater like me. This recipe might work out if you like brussel sprouts a little bit.
I've made this recipe twice now. The second time I decided to make it the main dish by adding grilled chicken breast. The dish was a hit with the family. No leftovers for this house. Will be making this dish again.
My kids love these Brussels Sprouts, they get so excited whenever I fry some up for dinner. They are delicious, easy to make and very healthy. If you are as lucky as I am, your family (especially your kids) will love them!
I cut off the tough end and slice in half. I add them to hot olive oil that has had the garlic added to it already (and lots of it). I fry them until they look burned. This makes them SO sweet and yummy. Every time I make them we always say, "Why don't we have these more often?" They are $2.98 a pound that's why!!! Worth it though when you can make them this delicious.
As another review said, the onions should be held back until later in the cooking process. By putting the onions in first and leaving them in the skillet throughout the entire process, they are cooking for about 15 - 19 minutes, which is far too long for the onions to be cooking; they are burned by the end of the total cooking time.
Can you ever get enough of brussel sprouts! So many ways to prepare them...we loved this recipe and use it often, especially when entertaining. Yes, this recipe has converted some folks who previously wouldn’t touch brussel sprouts with a ten foot pole!!
Great, I trimmed the ends and cut the brussels sprouts in half, carmelized the onions with the garlic first and added kosher salt instead of regular salt. Plus, topped with crushed butter and garlic croutons at the end. I like my vegetables crisp / tender- if you don't, simply cover for five minutes at the end. Excellent and easy!
I LOVE Brussel Sprouts. This recipe was quick, simple and easy. I followed it the first time. The second time, I added butter to the pan. Then added almonds and crispy bacon bits. Finally the fresh garlic 😋
Awful. We love Brussels sprouts but not only did I not like this, but my entire family did as well, by refusing to eat more than the 1 bite that they made faces to while choking it down. Texture for the recipe is off, flavor is off- this recipe is a no go. Don't waste your time with this. Look for a better Brussels Sprout recipe that is well thought so it actually tastes good.
These turned out really great, but I had some issues with the directions. I needed much more olive oil, about 1/4 cup or they would have burned. I cut the Brussels Sprouts in half, and they still needed more time to cook than stated, but maybe I just like mine very well done. When it says "cook without stirring", that ends up making them very crispy and delicious but make sure you watch them carefully. I also ended up omitting the crushed garlic and onion. That worked really well. I didn't have to worry about burnt garlic or onions. I used a VERY generous amount of garlic powder. My version ended up being a lot simpler, but it came out really good.
I omit the onion, use a large paella pan so I can get every cut side touching the surface for maximum roastiness, and add crushed red pepper and a drizzle of truffle oil at the finish. Not at all undelicious.
No. This recipe is backwards. By the time the Brussel sprouts are done the onion is burned to a crisp. Brussel sprouts should be cooked first until almost done then add onion for about 5 minutes and then garlic for last 2 minutes.
The garlic cooks much faster than 3 minutes, and I'd add the Brussels sprouts earlier. Also, covering the pan with a lid helps them cook through faster. I left out the garlic powder - it was delicious enough as it is (fresh garlic - so much better).
Very tasty! I added the garlic and onion at the same time as my Brussel sprouts and my onions still ended up a bit burnt but I still liked it. Also added some white cooking wine to the mix and steamed them a bit. I also cut them into quarters so they would cook faster.
Delicious!! One of our local Star5 Restaurants has this on their menu with a few improvements: Add crispy bacon and crispy almonds. Make a thickened balsamic vinegar sauce, by simply reducing the vinegar to sprinkle over the brussel sprouts...makes SUCH a difference!
