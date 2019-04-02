Pan Fried Brussels Sprouts

86 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 23
  • 3 7
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

These pan-fried Brussel sprouts are so delicious! Don't be afraid of Brussels sprouts... Yes, they are green, but pan-frying them brings out their flavor. Use as a side dish or if you're like me, an on-the-go breakfast item!

By Connie Fabian Byrnes

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat. Add garlic and stir until golden brown and fragrant, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add onion and cook until soft, stirring often, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add Brussels sprouts and cook until one side of the sprouts turns golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir to turn sprouts over and cook until evenly golden brown, another 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt, black pepper, and garlic powder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 3.7g; sodium 29.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/24/2022