Flapper Pie

I did not follow the recipe completely. I did follow the graham cracker crust but would cut back on the butter as it pooled after baking and had to soak it up.

For the filling, I used half and half instead of milk, 1/3 cup cornstarch and cooked it on a double broiler. I mixed the sugar and cornstarch with the half and half from the start. Once hot, I mixed a little bit with the egg yolk and vanilla and then added to the pot. Stirring constantly until it thickened. Then I poured into the graham cracker pie crust. I refrigerated for about an hour before starting to make the meringue.

For the meringue, I used the recipe from this link instead but of course modified the ratios as I only had 3 egg whites. https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/pavlova/ I did pipe it onto the custard filling and sprinkle the extra graham cracker crust bits on top. I did broil in the oven but had the rack 3 from the top. I only left in the oven for less than a minute as the tops were getting dark. So you have to watch every second it is in the oven and pull out immediately when it starts to darken the tops.