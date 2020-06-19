Flapper Pie

Vanilla custard pie with meringue in a cinnamon-graham cracker crust.

By Linda A

Ingredients

Crust:
Filling:
Meringue:

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix the graham cracker crumbs, 1/2 cup sugar, melted butter, and cinnamon in a bowl. Reserve 1/4 cup for topping the pie. Press the remaining crumb mixture in the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Bake the crust in the preheated oven for 8 minutes.

  • Heat the milk in a saucepan over medium-high heat. In a non-plastic bowl, whisk together the 1/2 cup sugar, cornstarch, egg yolks, and vanilla. When the milk is hot but not boiling, slowly pour the milk in a steady stream into the yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Return the custard to the saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or a heat-proof spatula. Cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes over low heat until the custard has thickened. Pour the custard into the graham cracker crust.

  • Preheat the oven's broiler and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source.

  • Beat the egg whites until medium peaks form; add 2 tablespoons of sugar and beat until the meringue is stiff. Scoop out the meringue on top of the custard filling. Sprinkle the meringue with the reserved graham cracker crumbs.

  • Place the pie under the broiler and bake until the meringue starts to brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 65.6g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 152.9mg; sodium 318.4mg. Full Nutrition
