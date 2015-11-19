Hot and Sweet Cornbread

Rating: 4.55 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I had extra fresh pineapple on hand so I came up with this version of cornbread. I used a box of prepared cornbread mix and kicked it up with roasted jalapenos. Sounds strange, but it is really delicious.

By Avcooker

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven's broiler and set the oven rack at about 6 inches from the heat source. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Wear gloves to prevent hot pepper oil from contacting skin. Cut the pepper in half from top to bottom; remove the stem, seeds, and ribs, then place the pepper cut-side-down onto the prepared baking sheet. Cook under the preheated broiler until the skin of the pepper has blackened and blistered, about 5 minutes. Place the blackened pepper into a bowl, and tightly seal with plastic wrap. Allow the pepper to steam as it cools, about 10 minutes. Once cool, remove the skin and discard; chop the pepper.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the corn bread mix, egg, and milk; stir just to combine. Lightly mix in the pineapple and jalapeno. Scoop batter into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Note

To roast jalapenos on a gas stove, simply place whole fresh jalapeno directly on a gas burner turned to medium. Turn every few minutes until the pepper in completely charred. Remove and place in a bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. When cool enough to handle just peel off the skin with your hands.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 589.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Reviews:
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/08/2011
I think roasting the jalapeno takes the heat out of it ends up tasting more like canned fire roasted green chilis. I'm not sure the effort to roast peel and chop one jalapeno is worth the effort...but just my opinion. If I make this again I think I'll just seed chop and add the jalapeno raw as I didn't taste any "hot." The fresh pineapple definitely can be tasted and adds great flavor. This also would make this a snap to get into the oven. Very crumbly and sweet cornbread but very tasty. Served with some homemade jalapeno jelly I had in the fridge. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Lisa Boyle
Rating: 4 stars
05/02/2012
Okay I completely changed this recipe. But it gave me the IDEA for what I did and that turned out really well so it gets a good rating for that. I made a huge batch of this site's "Cornbread Muffins I" by Lisa K and added pineapple chunks (from a can not pineapple season) and diced seeded jalapeno. Corn chunks in the batter with larger pineapple chunks with slightly hot jalapeno bits made for some very tasty cornbread rolls. Read More
Helpful
(6)
AFWife88
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2012
I admit to taking the lazy baker's route on this recipe...diced the jalapeno (no roasting) & used canned crushed pineapple. (I did add a bit of sour cream just 'cause that's how Mom always made hers.) Boy this was really good! Moist & flavorful. Thank you for the great idea! Read More
Helpful
(4)
newcook30
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2012
This was de-lish! I agree with the other reviewer you don't need to roast the jalepeno just dice and toss into the mix! Read More
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2016
I used a big spoon of jarred jalapeños and instead of pineapples I added some canned corn and shredded cheese. Easy recipe and can be switched up! Fun! Read More
Vegetathalas
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2013
The flavor is yum. Next time I'd add way more peppers. Mine are from the garden and a little mild. Also it's really moist a little too much for my taste. I might try it next time using a slow cooker. Read More
Betty Hunt
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2015
This was very tasty. I used crushed pineapple and will add more peppers next time and there will be a next time!:-) Read More
Rhonda Koehler Hoyer
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2013
Used crushed pineapples because that is all I had. Did not roast the peppers just diced them small. Excellent bread. Read More
