The Rocket
A cold drink that looks—and tastes!—like a rocket ice pop!
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Feel free to substitute (or add to!) any of the alcohol for preferred liqueurs, or even different colors!
This is a really fun drink and they do taste like the popsicle! I used my blender to finely crush the ice. For the red part, I used clear raspberry-flavored vodka and added some red food coloring. You have to work really quickly with this recipe, as the ice melts, the colors meld together. (I made a pretty big mess trying to get a good photo!) If it's a hot day, like today, you might want to use a lot more ice. I think this drink works best in a tall skinny glass.Read More
This drink gets 5 Stars for presentation, but the taste does not live up to its stunning array of colors. The only reason I’m giving it 3 stars is because I see in the footnotes that it states to adjust the amount of alcohol to taste or substitute with other flavors in which case I would do all of the above. The trick to getting the beautiful rainbow of colors is to mix up the ices in advance and store in separate containers in the freezer until ready to use.Read More
Once we figured out to take it slow when putting them together, we got perfect color layers out of this. The taste leaves something to be desired though. I got a hint of that "Bombpop" taste but there was no doubt that there was a LOT of vodka in there.
Might have been a bit too much alcohol for my taste but with that being said, I added about 4 - 5 oz. of sprite to the mix (of course the colors were merged by then lol) but the flavors tasted EXACTLY like the ice pop and it wasnt too strong either.
