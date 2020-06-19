The Rocket

8 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A cold drink that looks—and tastes!—like a rocket ice pop!

By KitchenWitch

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place half the ice into a bowl; divide the other half of the ice between 2 bowls (1/4 cup of ice in each). Place blue curacao liqueur and 1/2 fluid ounce of lemon vodka into a bowl containing 1/4 cup of ice. Mix well. Place raspberry liqueur and 1/2 fluid ounce of lemon vodka into the other 1/4 cup of ice and mix well. Mix the remaining 1 fluid ounce of lemon vodka into the bowl containing 1/2 cup of ice.n

  • Layer the blue curacao-flavored ice into the bottom of a glass. Place the lemon vodka-flavored ice over the blue layer; top with the raspberry-flavored ice.n

Cook's Note:

Feel free to substitute (or add to!) any of the alcohol for preferred liqueurs, or even different colors!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; carbohydrates 6.6g; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
