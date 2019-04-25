The Perfect Cinnamon Roll Icing

478 Ratings
  • 5 418
  • 4 42
  • 3 10
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

After testing many recipes for cinnamon rolls I found that just about any home-made roll can be good if you have the right icing. In too many recipes the cream cheese flavor overpowers the icing. Use this recipe for decadent cream cheese icing on your favorite cinnamon roll and you won't be disappointed!

By Cara McGuire

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Beat together the cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer in a large bowl until creamy. Mix in the vanilla and milk, then gradually mix in the confectioners' sugar and salt until smooth and fluffy.

Cook's Note:

If your cream cheese and butter are cold, it won't cream well. Microwave each separately for about 10 seconds and they will be soft enough to work with.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 55.7mg. Full Nutrition
