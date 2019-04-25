The Perfect Cinnamon Roll Icing

I made the recipe exactly as stated. It came out perfect. For me, it covered 12 rolls, not 24. I did use buttermilk in the icing only because I had a touch left that I had to use. This was just what I needed--thanks Cara! NOTE: This recipe does not say to sift the powdered/confectioners sugar. I really didn't mess with that but I did run a wisk through it to break down the bigger lumps in the sugar. It just makes for a smoother icing. For those like me who forget to let the cream cheese sit out before using, I let the cream cheese sit in a small bowl on my heating pad (the same one I used to help my rolls rise) on low/medium for 20 minutes or so to soften it up.

