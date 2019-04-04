Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust

Hearty chicken pot pie is the ultimate comfort food. From the doughy biscuits down to the creamy chicken filling, pot pie is a family-favorite dinner. When you need a quick pot pie fix that doesn't require an actual pie crust, look to this recipe that uses store-bought shortcuts — like biscuit dough and rotisserie chicken — to make prep even easier.

Chicken Pot Pie With Biscuits Ingredients

Here's what you'll need to make easy chicken pot pie with biscuits:

Chicken

Use store-bought rotisserie chicken or leftover cooked chicken for easy prep.

Flaky-Style Biscuits

Use a can of your favorite biscuit dough.

Vegetables

This pot pie is loaded with onions, celery, carrots, and peas.

Butter

Sauté the vegetables in butter for extra flavor.

Chicken Broth

This recipe calls for low-sodium chicken broth, but you can use any chicken broth you have on hand.

Half-and-Half Cream

Half-and-half gives the filling its creamy texture.

Flour

Flour will coat the vegetables for a light fry, plus thicken the filling up.

Spices

This recipe calls for parsley, thyme, salt, and pepper.

Egg Yolk

You only need an egg yolk for an egg wash, so save the egg white for another recipe.

How to Make Chicken Pot Pie With Biscuits

You'll find the full instructions for this simple recipe below, but here's what you can expect:

Sauté the Veggies

Cook the onion, celery, and carrots in a skillet with butter until tender. Stir in the peas, spices, and flour.

Make the Sauce

Add the chicken broth and cream to the skillet. Cook until the sauce thickens, then add the chicken.

Assemble the Pot Pie

Transfer the chicken pot pie filling to a baking dish and top with the biscuit dough. Brush the biscuits with an egg-water wash.

Bake

Bake the pot pie until the biscuits are golden brown and the chicken filling is hot and bubbling.

How to Thicken Pot Pie Filling

Because this recipe already calls for flour, your pot pie filling should be a great consistency. However, if you're having trouble getting the filling to thicken, you can simmer the sauce for a little bit longer. If that doesn't work (or if it's taking too long), you can also add a cornstarch slurry to the filling.

What Goes With Chicken Pot Pie With Biscuits?

Chicken pot pie with biscuits is a pretty hearty and heavy meal. It already has a nice balance of vegetables, protein, and carbs. But if you can't have dinner without a side, we suggest pairing it with a light salad to brighten up the savory flavors.

How to Store Chicken Pot Pie With Biscuits

Store the leftover biscuits and leftover chicken pot pie filling separately (so the biscuits don't get soggy). Place the biscuits in a zip-top bag and store in the refrigerator. Place chicken pot pie filling in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to four days.

When you're ready to reheat, add the biscuits back on top. Then reheat in a skillet or in the oven.

Can You Freeze Chicken Pot Pie With Biscuits?

Yes, you can! Freeze the filling and biscuits separately or freeze the entire pot pie together.

To freeze it separately: Store the cooked biscuits in a zip-top bag and pot pie filling in an airtight container or zip-top bag in the freezer for up to three months. Defrost in the fridge overnight, then assemble the pot pie before baking.

To freeze together: Store the chicken pot pie with biscuits in an airtight container in the freezer for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge overnight.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"​​Very tasty and versatile. Use what you have! Hubby loved it and wants it in his lunch for work this week. I cooked this in my cast iron Dutch oven from start to finish. I am giving it 5 stars because even though I didn't have all of the recipe ingredients it was still wonderful with what I had on hand," says Esther Floyd Wheat.

"This chicken pot pie is beyond amazing!! Only thing I did differently was use stock instead of broth and dried parsley because that's all I had! I used a can and a half of grands layered biscuits to make sure every spot was covered! Heavenly!! I did what another user did which was prep in the cast iron and then just baked with that. Saves on dirting another dish! Will be making this again, and again, and again," according to amanda529.

"Being a less than mediocre cook I rarely have recipes turn out just right the first try, this one was a welcomed exception!! Being a Kansas girl I HAD to add potatoes so I cut back on the celery by half, added 3 diced potatoes, and a little extra butter, flour and half & half. This was a HUGE hit at home, my family of 6 'foodies' really enjoyed it," raves Morgan Wilcox.