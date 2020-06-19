Savory Sea Scallops and Angel Hair Pasta

This was a great recipe. We tried it out but added a slight twist. We released the flavours of the garlic with a little unroasted sesame oil and set it all aside. We then brushed the scallops with a little unroasted sesame oil (due to its high smoking point) and set it onto the pan at high heat for some great colour. Once the scallops were done, we took them out and set them on the pasta. We then deglazed the pan with the lemon juice, and the butter and put in the rest of the ingredients. When everything mixed well together, we poured it all on top of the scallops and pasta and garnished with a little more fresh parsley and basil and sprinkled grana padano over it. Delish and thanks for the original recipe. We hope we didn't offend anyone by giving it a slight twist.