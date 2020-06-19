Savory Sea Scallops and Angel Hair Pasta
This scallop pasta dish is a very simple, easy to prepare meal that you will most likely be asked to make again. The taste, if carefully prepared and not overcooked, is incredible. Enjoy!
I really enjoyed this recipe and have now made this twice with only a few minor changes. I used only a small amount of butter and a bit of olive oil to saute the garlic and added some scallions. I also used both both scallops and large uncooked shrimp cooked with a bit of white wine and fresh squeezed lemon juice. Instead of cream I added a wedge of laughing cow lite cheese to thicken the sauce along with the freshly grated parmesean cheese. In a separate pan I cooked asparagus and a small amount of angel hair pasta cooked together with more basil and parsley and lemon juice. Once that was cooked I cut up the asparagus and added that along with the pasta to the scallops and shrimp. The second time I made this I used risotto and added the asparagus to the risotto. Both were delicious. I will definitley be making this often. Thank you Jim!Read More
Wow. I was so disappointed in this recipe. I followed it exactly and thought it came out bland and tasteless (even after doubling the garlic). I also have a ton leftover.Read More
Loved it...Made a few changes though...clam juice instead of lemon...added shrimp and red pepper flakes.
this was excellent! I skipped the pasta and served them over some steamed spinach and they were delicious! Thanks for a great recipe!
I never understand how people write about how great a recipe is - but only after they have made so many changes to it that it no longer represents the original recipe. I made this and LOVED it. I am serving it to my whole family today with a huge salad and bread.
Delicious! Made a few minor changes, added peas and crumbled bacon. Will make again.
Oh my gosh Jim, what a wonderful recipe. I didn't change a thing. Very fresh tasting, a keeper!!!!
Simple ingredients, excellent and clear instructions. I am having a plate of this right now and it is absolutely delightful. :) Thank you, Jim!
My hubby loved it! So easy to make!!!!
This was a great recipe. We tried it out but added a slight twist. We released the flavours of the garlic with a little unroasted sesame oil and set it all aside. We then brushed the scallops with a little unroasted sesame oil (due to its high smoking point) and set it onto the pan at high heat for some great colour. Once the scallops were done, we took them out and set them on the pasta. We then deglazed the pan with the lemon juice, and the butter and put in the rest of the ingredients. When everything mixed well together, we poured it all on top of the scallops and pasta and garnished with a little more fresh parsley and basil and sprinkled grana padano over it. Delish and thanks for the original recipe. We hope we didn't offend anyone by giving it a slight twist.
This was very good and easy to make quickly. I used 2 tsp butter with 1/4 cup clam juice and added mushroom pieces with the parsley and basil. Next time will add some crab and peas as well. Great one pot recipe! Thank you!
I make this dish but I add a tbsp of vermouth,just before I serve it
I made this last night and was delighted with the light, fresh favors. Note "light"--this is not a recipe for those of you looking for an Alfredo or other rich, thick sauce, nor one where the sauce makes the pasta swim. Here, the sauce subtly coats the pasta and scallops. I was surprised to see some reviewers say they had to double or even triple the sauce; to me, that would result in overpowering the scallops' natural sweetness. if you like a little more lemon flavor, I could certainly see adding more juice,, but ever so slight.
This was wonderful and so easy!
This was super easy and really good. The only thing I did different was add cream cheese instead of heavy cream, which was the only creamy thing I had in the house. I used penne pasta. Everyone loved this and it will be made again!
Sea Scallops, the best. This recipe is very easy and so good.
Love this dish! A regular feature for dinner at our place. Easy, fresh ingredients, tasty. Like all good simple meals, it only tastes as good as your worst ingredient. Use very good pasta, fresh sea scallops, fresh herbs and excellent parmesan (i dont use cream, and i use macadamia oil rather than butter for a healthier option). Beautiful - thank you Jim
Very tasty. First time 'by the book,' the next time tweaked by the addition of shrimp, sherry & more garlic. In both cases, I used 'previously frozen' scallops. In the second, I poured off the broth and reduced it in a separate pan by about 75% to concentrate the flavor & thicken the liquid. Then I added the sherry, cream & lemon, quickly blending it before returning to the main pan & finishing the dish. The thicker sauce, as tweaked, makes it close to a '5' - certainly 95%. I will greatly increase the fresh herbs next time (especially the basil); their flavors are overwhelmed. The basil is an outstanding addition.
I made this tonight for myself and it was incredibly easy and delicious. I did use all fresh ingredients (which I think makes it so tasty) but substituted half the butter for a little olive oil!
Very good. I used half and half and added about 3/4 cup because I had it leftover from another recipe. I put fresh shredded parm directly in my simmering sauce. I threw in two handfuls of fresh spinach because I'm always trying to increase our veggie intake! Since the sauce seemed a little thin, I thickened it with a tablespoon of corn starch. Great recipe, I can't wait to have the leftovers.
Wonderfully easy, but need to triple the sauce ...both butter and cream... and garlic to make enough sauce for the pasta with sufficient flavor. Basic method is great...just need to increase ingredients and flavor. A quick fix for a simple wonderful result.
So simple and easy but full of great flavor. I didn't have the fresh herbs on hand so had to used dried but the taste was still super. I used small scallops (previously frozen, not fresh) but they cooked just fine according to recipe instructions for larger scallops. I will make this again and can't wait it for lunch tomorrow.
This blew my mind.
This a was a great dish. The only thing I would do different is add a little red pepper flakes.
This was so easy and yummy. I put the pasta right in the pan with the sauce and it evenly distrusted that way. We will be making this again!
recipe came out great! made some modifications though. Bay scallops would have worked better for the way it was written. Using sea scallops you need to first off salt and pepper each flat side, then cook them on the flat sides, cooking until opaque below the middle of scallop, then turn over and do the same on the other side. Remove from pan and keep warm while following the recipe. add scallops when plating.
Let me start by saying this is the first time I have ever tried to cook anything. Of course, I didn't change anything, I wouldn't know how. This recipe is to die for. It was extremely easy and tasted d-lish-issss. Can't wait to make again. Thanks for a great dinner. Photo next time. It looked so good I forgot
Super easy. I added parmesan cheese.
Very Tasty. Add some crisp cooked bacon and you have Scallop Carbonara! Filling and rich. Not for those counting calories.
Made it as it was written. It is an excellent recipe for fresh scallops. Great simple sauce that allows the seafood and fresh herbs to shine!
I added shrimp and scallions. I wasn't too impressed with flavor. It was rather bland. I ended up adding chili flakes to bring some flavors to the surface.
This was simple and excellent (even with skim mil in place of the cream and an increase to 2 tbsp grated parmesan.
I used fresh clams instead of the scallops. It would be good with any fish.
Both my love and I thoroughly enjoyed this dish. Made last night and he raved about it. Very easy to make. Scrumptious!!
Delicious and simple. Excellent and thank you!
Pretty basic recipe, but tasty nonetheless. 2 pounds of scallops is a stupid huge amount. After finishing a bowl there were so many scallops in my bowl I had no interest in finishing. I'll remake it with 1 pound and I'm sure itll be much more balanced
Great recipe, I need to find a way to make the sauce a bit creamier.
Huge hit! I have shared this recipe with a few friends as everyone is looking for new dinner ideas. Easy to prepare and delicious.
Excellent! Added more garlic, added white wine and a little cream cream cheese and served with lemon pepper pasta.
Great recipe, my picky eaters even like it. Will most definitely make again.
I loved this and even ate the leftovers cold. I added some white wine to make the sauce a little more wet. I also added chives per the top reviewers advice. Excellent!
Best scallops I have ever had. Cooked for 2 minutes and they were absolutely perfect! Thanks for this winning recipe.
I wasn’t in a pasta mood, so I served this over rice. Don’t worry if you are out of fresh basil and parsley as it works well with a teaspoon of each from your spice rack. A new family favorite!
UGH!!!! WHAT HAPPENED?????? I FOLLOWED THE DIRECTIONS TO THE LETTER AND NOW MY DISH JUST TASTES SO BLAND!!!!????!?!?!?!? NOW I HAVE A BIG POT THAT'S A WAIST. I DUNNO WHAT YOU ALL DID THAT I DIDNT.
I found this recipe to be easy to follow & a joy to use my dish was raved over by my wife & kids and Me!
My mom and I really enjoyed this recipe! Especially when you are in a rush, it's a quick dish that tastes amazing.
That was a WINNER! The men were pleased and I was thrilled. everyone had seconds. I read the tweaks that others tried and implemented triple the sauce, added shrimp, cream cheese, half n half, and red pepper flakes. My fresh basil and half butter substituted with olive oil. I used dried parsley because I didn't have fresh and added a splash of lemon juice. I didn't cook with much salt or pepper so everyone could customize their dishes to taste. Everyone got healthy amounts of seafood in each bowl and came back for seconds. We paired it with a side of steamed broccoli and red wine (I know that's not the wine for seafood but it's what we had). Thanks for the new recipe. It took about 45 minutes since I did small batches of seafood. Great for a work night, too.
Great! KLS
Family loved it! Will make again and take picture. I omitted the heavy cream and still tasted great.
This recipe is so easy and tasty! I added peas so that I didn't need a side vegetable so serve. I also added some capers for flavor. I didn't add the cream-I wanted a lighter dinner. It was delicious!
I did make a few changes. I added shredded cheese right into the sauce, oregano. I did not add shrimp, simple becuase of my preference. But otherwise I followed the recipe and it tasted amazing ??. This was my first time trying scallops and I am 15 so I am fairly picky. But it tasted amazing. Would definetly recommend it and make it again!
very nice and light I added about 1 cup chicken broth for the sauce topped with parm cheese
Absolutely delicious! I made it for my husband and he totally enjoyed it. I did add some shrimps...I sautéed the shrimp first till they were just done, took them out of the pan and then added the scallops, sautéed them also till done and then proceeded with the recipe. I added a pinch of red pepper flakes for heat. I did add the cream and we really enjoyed this recipe and will make again. I made garlic bread to serve with it. You will not be disappointed! Enjoy!
Added cherry tomatoes soaked in EVOO
My husband liked it; that’s the real test of success.
Amazing and quick!
Perfect. Did not need any changes. I did cut it in half because it's only my husband and I and it was perfect. Thanks for sharing.
Excellent used cream
This recipe was fabulous! The only thing I did different is use 1/2 lb of pasta. I have made this more than once. It just gets better and better. I will agree with one of the other reviewers. This is not alfredo. It is light but the flavor is perfect.
I will definitely make this again. I did everything listed, including the cayenne and cream. The only change I made was doubling the minced garlic. Sorry, we love our garlic!! Other than that... The recipe was virgin. It was tasty, light and a heavenly summer meal. Our apps were chef johns crab cake. Pasta was served with seasoned quick seared baby asparagus. Rave reviews all around. Some wanted more sauce. Others did not. So make more sauce and put it on side!!! I used fresh Parmesan cheese that I grated. Wow! Adjust as needed for your family. I knew I needed more garlic. PLEASE MAKE THIS RECIPE WITH YOUR TASTES IN MIND. ADJUST ACCORDINLY. I also zested some of the lemon. Bright , light, tasty. Thank you. Sea food night...Huge success !
This was pretty good, but not great. I followed the recipe exactly. I added the optional heavy cream and it made the sauce too thin and not flavorful enough. I think next time (because it was definitely good enough for a re-do!) I'll simply add less heavy cream and then perhaps remove the scallops and let it thicken a bit too. I'll definitely double the garlic and up the lemon a tad too.
Added fresh asparagus to the cooking pot of pasta.....whole family loved it! Also added extra pepper and salt.
I was looking for a recipe for shrimp and scallops yesterday and found this recipe. I changed a few things, not because I wanted to change the recipe, but because of the ingredients I had on hand. I had bay scallops (they are very small) , no fresh herbs, and no heavy cream. I used dry herbs, a little white wine, vegetable stock, and while it was cooking it had a great flavor but was very thin. I had no heavy cream so I added 1/3 fat philly cream cheese to finish. Over the angel hair it was very good; even my picky son commented on how good it was. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this recipe according to the directions, but, using half scallops and half shrimp. It was good and had a very light flavor profile. For our pallet we prefer just a little more flavor though, so, after tasting the original sauce I added some white wine, a touch of Dijon, and a few shakes of red pepper flakes. That upped the flavor enough for our taste. Very easy to prepare and the cooking time in the recipe for the seafood was perfect.
Really enjoyed this very fresh tasting dish! It’s a great way to use fresh herbs and I was very generous with the amount of basil and parsley I used from my garden, though I added both when the scallops were about 1/2 way cooked. I also used extra lemon juice to make sure I had plenty of sauce. I did use heavy cream but not the full amount called for. I just eye balled it until I was happy with the consistency. Watch the scallops closely while cooking and you can see them go from a pinkish color to more of a white when they are cooked through. Next time I will probably cut back on the amount of butter to lower the fat in the dish.
Rated 4 star as written. I doubled the sauce not pasta or scallops (approx 2.5lb), added peas, red pepper flakes, approx. 4Tbl. of Sherry, lots of black pepper, kosher salt and used dried basil since that is all I had . My family loved this recipe, but next time I would lighten up on the lemon (and I LOVE lemon) and use a better cream as I only had "fat free" half and half on hand (which is a big NO NO) when it comes to cream sauces with acid. Let's just say that it was not pretty due to the separation/curdling (MY FAULT) of the sauce, but it tasted AMAZING. Thank you so much for this recipe, it led me to great ideas. I wish I had fresh spinach on hand as it would be really really good incorporated in this dish. The sky is the limit.
My seafood loving husband said that this was so good it was like going to a gourmet restaurant
I loved this recipe..I did add bacon and cooked my scalloped in bacon oil...then added shallots...some ol bay then the rest listed here...gave it a nice posh restaurant flavor....so many items you can add to this..if you learn how to make a basic white sauce you have mastered many recipes...
Im so happy I made this recipe. It came together so quickly! I usually order take out on Friday nights, but decided I wanted to cook instead. So glad I made this! My whole family devoured it! I’m going to have to double the recipe next time.
Thank You Jim! Recipe was outstanding! It's really sad that the Pop Up Ads didn't let me Actually Complete my Review! I have a Diabetic Husband and substituted you Pasta with only about a 3rd of a bag of Carbo-nada fettuccine noodles. I used a full pound of Green Wise Panagonian Scallops and 4 Cloves of Garlic finely minced along with 2 tbls Smart Balance, 1/2 tbls butter, and 2 tbls Olive oil. Very slowly melted with the garlic and some Red pepper flakes. This was on low heat for about 20 minutes! Cooked my pasta. The raised the heat to medium high. Added DRIED Scallops and 1 1/2 fresh Tomato cut into 1/4 pieces + generous parsley and Fresh Basil as in you recipe!
About 5 minutes on Medium heat. Added 1/4 of cream. Salt and fresh ground pepper. Off the heat. Let sit 5 minutes or so. Tossed into drained pasta. (Back into the pasta pan). Generous amount of Grated Parmesan! Done! Delicious! Oh did add 2 Tbls of Lemon juice according to your recipe! Amazing 🤩🤩🤩 Thank You!
Lovely subtle flavors. Surprisingly the cheese was the perfect accent.
This was absolutely delicious! I selected this recipe for my birthday dinner and prepared it for my husband and I. It was easy to make but tasted, as good if not better than what you would get in a fine dining restaurant ! Paired with a Pinot Grigio and ended meal with a lemon raspberry cupcake! Thank you for the recipe!!
This was easy to prepare and quite tasty. It could easily be converted to shrimp. I'll be making this one again.
This was so tasty! Everyone at my house was pleased. We made it just like the recipe omitting the cream. We will definitely make this again.
Really full of flavour but too much butter for me. I used pesto instead of basil and parsley which added alot of nice flavour and scallops and prawns. will make again but will tweak the recipe using white wine and less butter. Very quick and easy meal
great flavor but sauce was a little too thin. I added a little cream cheese, tiny bit of flour, and Parmesan to thicken and came out great.
