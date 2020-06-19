Savory Sea Scallops and Angel Hair Pasta

This scallop pasta dish is a very simple, easy to prepare meal that you will most likely be asked to make again. The taste, if carefully prepared and not overcooked, is incredible. Enjoy!

By JIM F

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add angel hair pasta and cook, uncovered, for 4 to 5 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in garlic and cook just until fragrant and softened, about 1 minute. Slice any scallops over 3/4-inch thick in half so they'll cook evenly; stir scallops, basil, and parsley into the skillet. Cook and gently stir just until scallops feel slightly firm when pressed with a finger, about 2 to 3 minutes. Scallops will become tough and chewy if overcooked.

  • Reduce heat to low; stir in lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Pour in cream if you like a thicker sauce and cook just until the sauce begins to simmer.

  • Serve over hot angel hair pasta; sprinkle to taste with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
515 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 95.5mg; sodium 527.8mg. Full Nutrition
