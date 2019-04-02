Grilled Turkey Reuben Sandwiches

The restaurant I worked at in college made these amazing turkey Rueben sandwiches. They are a hit with everyone, and surprisingly easy. Feel free to adjust the sauerkraut to taste, but don't skimp on the Thousand Island dressing!
I am the writer of this recipe, and am so glad that others have enjoyed this as much as my family has. I will agree with other reviewers, that it is perfectly great to use a homemade thousand island dressing, if you don't have any storebought. I usually use a family recipe, which is very similar to Thousand Island Dressing II, but also adds a little grated onion. If you don't use all of the ingredients, feel free to freeze everything except the dressing for later use. If well packaged, the bread, sauerkraut, turkey, and cheese will all freeze perfectly for a second meal...then you just need the dressing! **On a side note, I kindly ask that if you are going to rate my recipe less than 5 stars, that you rate it based on following the recipe, not on crazy substitutions, or whether you think it is accurately named. ; ) This is my only frustration with AR!
I LOVE Reuben sandwiches and this was so good! I used reduced fat Swiss cheese and "Thousand Island Dressing" by Darlis Wilfer from this site. These were quick and easy and tasted great! This is a definite keeper and one I'll definitely have to remember for Thanksgiving leftovers!
I've always made these on the lighter side by using fat free Thousand, one slice of swiss cheese per sandwich, and butter spray. It's a great, healthy alternative to the traditional Reuben! If you can't find marbled rye bread, plain rye or caraway rye will work.
This is surprisingly SO great! I really like reubens but NEVER make them at home. I basically never have corned beef or pastrami lying around, but I always have sliced turkey lunch meat and havarti. I was amazed at how the turkey stepped up to the job and the sandwich was just delicious! Thanks for this great idea on an old classic.
This is my favorite sandwich, I have never been a fan of corn beef, but loved everything else about a reuben, now I can enjoy it with oven roasted turkey breast instead. I also use baby swiss for a milder flavor, it melts wonderfully!
Delicious! I had to use Fat Free Creamy Cesar dressing because I did n't have any Thousand Island, and opted to use Pam spray to cut the fat and it turned out awesome. I love, love, love sauerkraut and by adding turkey to the sandwich made a perfect lunch.
This is a great recipe. I wanted something quick but full of flavor. This recipe did the trick. I made it just as described. My husband loved it so much, I had to make him another. He even asked if he could take one for lunch. We will definitely be having this again!%
This recipe is great!! Where I live South East Asia it is nearly impossible to get corned beef..well actually almost impossible to get turkey also but roasted chicken works great when it is all you have. Thanks for posting it, I have been missing Rubens so much! I never thought of being able to use another meat and get the delicious taste. To: FrankandNina1501 have you never heard of grilled cheese sandwiches? You make them in a skillet (cast iron if possible). You don't actually put them on a "grill" I think you are being a bit to literal. Just enjoy!
Acceptable as is but can use a couple of tweaks. I agree with Jackie on the mustard. I added some Dijon with horseradish that I had in the fridge. Really adds a kick. The turkey I had was so bland that I needed the mustard and a pinch of salt. Another suggestion .. one can create a thousand island sauce by mixing a 2 to 1 ratio of mayo and ketchup with a bit of pickle relish. Most kitchens have those items on hand.
Great sandwich & easy!! Try using Miracle Whip or mayo to crisp up the outside instead of butter. Also, born2bake, stick to baking, a Rachel is a Rueben that uses pastrami instead of corned beef. Very arrogant of you to rate this great sandwich on the basis of name only, especially since you got it wrong too.
Fantastic as written! I was in a hurry to make these and only had whole wheat bread but I'm sure the marbled rye would make them even more tasty. Since I'm not a corned beef lover the deli turkey is a great idea.
Perfect! Excellent recipe and a great alternative to corn beef. My only spin is to place the sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing between the turkey and Swiss cheese during assembly to prevent the rye bread from getting soggy. Quick, easy and delicious!
Loved this!! I am not a huge sauerkraut fan, but these really were delicious!! I also loved the idea another posted mentioned of using coleslaw. I will try that next time, but honestly, these were super delicious as written!!
DEE-LISH!!! I had the good fortune of finding homemade sauerkraut at a local farmers market, this was the perfect sandwich for it. I was tempted to make myself another! I used peppered turkey, Smith & Wolensky's thousand island dressing (lower in fat and calories but great taste) and Gruyere cheese, I didn't have Swiss. Also used a Hungry Girl whole-wheat flat bread and when I cooked it, I put a heavier fry pan on top to weigh it down a bit. So tasty! A definite keeper
Made with no changes, a grilled "Rachel" sandwich is a nice change, especially made with fresh turkey. For those who are fussing about the term "grilled", keep in mind that in the wide ranging English speaking world " grilled" refers to two different means of cooking. It's not worth getting our panties in a twist about. ;-) This is a tasty sandwich.
Wonderful. So easy and so tasty. First, thank you for calling it a reuben. I might never have read a recipe for a "rachel." I never feel like I have to do exactly what a recipe says. We have preferences and allergies and I try. I buy a roasted turkey breast from Costco and love to find new things to make. Thousand Island dressing has always been a blob of mayo, a squirt of ketchup and a dollop of sweet relish. Thanks for the ideas.
Love it! I made it with turkey for me and pastrami for my guy. He now wants it in the regular "meal rotation" and said he would order it at a restaurant - which is his highest food compliment. Thank you! (PS: He would have loved it with turkey, too. ;-)
It's absolutely awesome! I do not have swiss cheese so I substitute it American cheese, so delicious! I have save this recipe and I will make it over and over again and I would like to share it with my friends. It's so easy it's so quick I don't even have to look at the recipe anymore, it's so easy to remember and so simple.
Wonderful recipe. I love a good reuben sandwich however, the deli in this small town grocer gives me a blank stare when I ask for corned beef or pastrami so this turkey reuben fits the bill to a T! Love it!
This was one of the best recipes I have gotten from Allrecipes! Delicious yet so simple!! The only downside is that it is high in calories and fat. Next time I will use less turkey and Thousand Island dressing. Thanks for sharing!
I never cared for Rubens, but this with turkey is delicious. With that said; I had leftover turkey breast slices, so made the sandwiches with that. I didn't purchase store-bought Thousand Isle dressing or Russian dressing, so made a spread with mayo, catsup and a little sweet relish. That was close to the Thousand Isle taste. I did use swirled/marbled rye and the Swiss cheese. (photos). recommend this.
I played with it a little bit and toasted the buttered (light) rye bread in my toaster oven but kept everything else true to the recipe other than that. I set it off with some fresh fruit (sliced banana, pineapple, and Mandarin orange slices) and I added a homemade broccoli cheddar soup.
I used Trader Joe's cucumber sauerkraut and it turned out amazing! My husband likes the original sauerkraut so his sandwich was made per recipe. He said this was the best Reuben he has ever had and he's a real foodie! Can I give it 6 stars?!
Correction: the recipe looks great but you need to give it a different name. Reuben is specifically known for deli sandwiches with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and either Russian or Thousand Island dressing on rye. When you start substituting major ingredients, you change the dish. You should change the name.
This made an excellent lunch! My bread must have been smaller than called for - even with only 3 ounces turkey per sandwich, it was THICK! The only change I will make next time is to decrease the turkey both so it heats completely through, and so that all the flavors come through. We picked about 1/2 the turkey off before we could taste the combination of flavors.
It was ok, but we used leftover turkey instead of deli turkey so I think that may have made a big difference in the sandwich. I think using deli turkey you'd taste the layers better. We did make some personal preference changes by using pumpernickel instead of the marble rye & also used honey dijon dressing because we don't like thousand island even on regular reubens. I didn't notice we were to use 2 slices of swiss cheese per sandwich which I think would've helped. We'll make again & maybe even try a honey mustard horseradish combination for the dressing.
I am no fan of corned beef, I saw this recipe a few days ago and thought about trying it. Then I stopped at a subway on the day they started their ruben and got a turkey ruben, well needless to say the ingredients are in my fridge to make more.... I did not expect sauerkraut and thousand island dressing to pair so well on a sandwich
We didn't change a thing, and found this to be a delicious sandwich. It went together quickly, and we can see that in the future it would be possible to make all sorts of adjustments. (It's so unfair to change the recipe the first time you make it, then rate it.)
This is a great recipe. Corned Beef is so pricy, and it's just cheaper for me to use turkey. It's great with smoked turkey, or regular turkey breast. Just a fine sandwich. Thanks for reminding me that I need to add it back in to the menu rotation. I had forgotten about this sandwich!!!!
I made it just like the recipe. Used fresh sauerkraut and marbled rye bread from the deli, stacked it with thinly sliced turkey and Swiss cheese, and it made a delicious side to our Chicken and Wild Rice soup, also featured in Allrecipes.
I just tried this recipe using leftover turkey. It is amazing! I loved it. I didn't have thousand island dressing but instead used caesar dressing and it was very good. I also bought sauerkraut which comes in a can...it was the same as the one in a bag. I guess there's no reason why it wouldn't be. Just wanted to emphasize this since I never like to deviate from the original packaging thinking that it might taste different. I've learned to try other things.
The tempting pic was hypnotic. "Get the ingredients. Prepare me". I've bought into the organic, non gmo, free range lifestyle and often wonder why I have zero ingredients for a cool recipe on hand. Well ok I had some hand rolled butter. Getting to the point, this is probably the best turkey Reuben recipe in existence. I split one with my good friend Betty, she's 95 and her eyes bugged out at first bite. She gobbled it up!
