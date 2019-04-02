Grilled Turkey Reuben Sandwiches

I am the writer of this recipe, and am so glad that others have enjoyed this as much as my family has. I will agree with other reviewers, that it is perfectly great to use a homemade thousand island dressing, if you don't have any storebought. I usually use a family recipe, which is very similar to Thousand Island Dressing II, but also adds a little grated onion. If you don't use all of the ingredients, feel free to freeze everything except the dressing for later use. If well packaged, the bread, sauerkraut, turkey, and cheese will all freeze perfectly for a second meal...then you just need the dressing! **On a side note, I kindly ask that if you are going to rate my recipe less than 5 stars, that you rate it based on following the recipe, not on crazy substitutions, or whether you think it is accurately named. ; ) This is my only frustration with AR!

