Grilled Turkey Reuben Sandwiches

The restaurant I worked at in college made these amazing turkey Rueben sandwiches. They are a hit with everyone, and surprisingly easy. Feel free to adjust the sauerkraut to taste, but don't skimp on the Thousand Island dressing!

Recipe by The-Baby-Bow-Lady

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 sandwiches
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place turkey on a microwave-safe plate, and sauerkraut in a microwave-safe bowl. Warm them separately in the microwave for 30 seconds each.

  • Spread butter generously on one side of each slice of rye bread. Lay bread slices, buttered-sides down, on a work surface. Spread Thousand Island dressing on the tops of each slice.

  • Divide warmed sauerkraut between two slices of bread. Top those slices with 1/2 of the turkey, then 1/2 of the Swiss cheese. Flip the remaining two bread slices over top to create sandwiches.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Transfer the sandwiches to the hot skillet and cook until the bread is lightly browned and the cheese is melted, about 3 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
760 calories; protein 44.7g; carbohydrates 48.9g; fat 43.9g; cholesterol 150mg; sodium 3088.1mg. Full Nutrition
