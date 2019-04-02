Spinach and Bacon Quiche

A friend of mine made this, and I just had to have the recipe. And it is the best tasting quiche I have had in years. Never any complaints when I make it. Great for a fall/winter dinner with a cup of soup.
This quiche is amazing! I followed one reviewers advice to use fresh spinach and I replaced 3/4 cup of the heavy cream with 1/2 & 1/2. Quick tip: when making large quantities of crumbled bacon for recipes, dice bacon to the desired size and then fry it. No turning each slice...just give it a stir every few minutes for even browning.
This was a great tasting recipe. I did not follow it exactly. I used ½ pound of bacon, 1/3 the amount of heavy cream and the rest was half and half and wilted fresh spinach. Additionally, the pie crust should be a 10 inch deep dish pie crust and not a 9 inch. Otherwise you will have extra filling. I found out the hard way, I made double the recipe and had enough left for a third quiche.
Great classic quiche recipe & very versatile. Although it did take me almost 3x longer than what is called for to bake it thoroughly (and my oven runs hot) so next time I will get it in the oven much earlier. Also, I would probably try to lighten it up a bit by substituting some of the cream for milk and taking out some egg yolks.
Read the recipe wrong and it was the best mistake I've ever made. I bought french fried onions instead of green onions. I crushed them and used them in place of the green onions in the recipe instructions. I made two pies and *poof* my family of four had them devoured in no time. (less than 24 hours) My husband (typical "real men don't eat quiche' kinda guy) couldn't get enough and has asked for this again numerous times.
I made this tonight and it turned out great. I ended up using half & half instead of cream, 2 premade 9" pie crust, and fresh spinach. I sliced up a package of bacon and fried it in a pan. Drained it and set it aside. Used the same pan, barely wiping the pan of bacon grease and cooked the spinage. I didn't layer as indicated, just mixed everything in a big bowl. It was a pretty thick mixture and thought about added 2 more eggs since the filling was going into two pie pans (using the same amount of ingredients) but stuck with 6 eggs. I added a few more dashes of Tobassco, but you couldn't tell I added any. After it was done, I let it stand for about 15 minutes before serving it for dinner. Added a Ceasar salad and had a great meal. The next time I make this, I'm going to use 1/2 a package of bacon and 2 more eggs. Even though our family loves bacon, it was a bit too much for this dish.
I have cooked this twice now for breakfast occasions with RAVE reviews. Comments like, "this is the best quiche I have ever had!" Along with multiple requests to bring it the next time. I actually prebake my crust (weight it down while cooking) the night before, add all ingredients except the egg mixture, put everything in the fridge overnight, covered tightly with Saran Wrap, then in the morning take it out, let sit to come to room temp for 30 minutes, add egg mixture (also mixed the night before) and bake as directed (with foil over crust edges until the last 5 minutes). A real hit!
AMAZING! i love it! i was nervous at first, but it came out amazing! The only thing I changed was adding broccoli in addition to the spinach and I did not use the hot sauce because I do not like spicy food.
was so good I've made it twice. Problem is we cant eat it all! I am trying to learn how to halve the recipe so we won't have so much left over. Very good recipe.
Loved it and had raves about it. Some disparity on the quantity of milk etc. I used 5 slices of bacon, 3/4 pkg Spinach. I mixed some Italian parsley with the spinach and seasoned it with nutmeg, garlic and combined Dill and garlic Cheddar with the regular Cheddar. I mix the spinach with the soufle' mixture I usually give it 35 minutes. TIP: Use a microwave bacon cooker 4 1/2 minutes for 5 slices and cut it into neat pieces with scissors. Or better yet. Skip the Bacon and throw in slices of Sun-dried Tomato, Onion, Sweet Pepper slices and have some Sausages on the side.
This was an excellent base quiche recipe! It will definitely be my go to recipe. I did make a few changes.... I used milk instead of cream and it was still excellent. I added mushrooms and they were a great addition. I did sauté the spinach and mushrooms with a little garlic and squeezed them to get the extra juices out. There was a lot of bacon in the quiche which did make it yummy but I will probably cut it in half next time to reduce the fat, but again excellent quiche and thank you for submitting it!
Super yummy! I added mushrooms and nixed the onions. That's the great thing about quiche! Also to save time cooking bacon... layout on cookie sheet and bake at 375 til desired crispness. While pan is still hot run under hot water to remove grease put a little dish soap and with a green scrubie clean pan. Takes 2 minutes and no mess on the stove top.
This is fabulous! I left out the bacon & added red bell peppers & chopped mushrooms. There was just over 1/4c of egg/cream mixture left so I'll reduce that next time, either w/the cream or by 1 egg. So good I'm making another less than a week later :)
This was the best I have ever tasted. I followed this recipe pretty closely. I used thick cut bacon and put the egg mix in my ninja to blend. I took the chef's advice and did not use all the spinach. Delicious!
Delicious!! The Worcestershire and Tabasco add a ton of flavor. I put in more bacon (I'm a bacon fanatic) than the recipe calls for, 1 1/2 lbs. I also used 2 cups of chopped fresh spinach, instead of frozen, so you could really taste it. My family loved it (my son said it was 'amazing'!) and I will definitely be making this again!
Great recipe! I used 2 shallots in place of greet onion and half & half, since that's what I had on hand. I thought the spinach would be overpowering, but not at all. Even my husband loved it next time I'll try adding some fresh grated nutmeg. Thanks for a keeper!
I liked this recipe and leftover freeze well for another night of dinner. It is perfect with a salad. I will probably use a little less bacon next time I make it but that is just my personal preference. Also, I didn't layer it. I just mixed everything together.
In all of my years of cooking, I have never made any more highly-praised and highly-requested recipe. This recipe has pleased the tastes of my highest class friends and family members. It's now my "secret weapon" when I really want a recipe to impress with. I would give it more than five stars if I could with no alterations. Thank you for an exceptional recipe!
I followed the recipe as written except substituted turkey bacon for regular bacon, used 1/2 a cup less heavy cream, and 1 cup of broccoli for the spinach (because I forgot to buy it). Cooked it for 40 minutes and it came out phenomenal!
Just made this. Sauteed about 10oz fresh baby spinach with 1/4 cup chopped Vidalia onion in a little olive oil. Only added a bit of salt of pepper. Cook till just wilted. Once done, chopped up finely. Used 1/2 swiss and 1/2 sharp cheddar. Also split the wet ingredients between heavy cream and fat free half and half. I didn't add the parmesan - next time I want to try Gruyere. I placed some of the spinach, cheese, and bacon on the bottom. Then, I poured in the wet ingredients and added the rest of the spinach, cheese, and bacon. I swirled around with my fork. Baked at about 360 degrees on a bake/convection setting, covered the crust with an alum. pie crust cover, and baked for 40 min. or so. It turned out delicious - the ingredients were well spread out throughout the quiche. Looking forward to making another one this week!
Note: This recipe seems to be made for a larger pie dish, which is why so many need to reduce ingredients. I know I wasted a good bit of egg mixture. Really good recipe! Made various changes ie. mushrooms instead of spinach, mix of cheeses, but it's a great base recipe for any basic quiche.
I have used variations of this recipe for a while now and figured out what the filling should look like rather than what exact measurements of ingredients are required. Tonight I used one extra egg, about 3/4 lb bacon, and a mix of parmesan, Swiss, and some mystery cheese. I asked for 1 lb of Swiss at the deli and when I got home, had something different. I used about 1/2 cup of that. I used a frozen, uncooked pie shell this time. It turned out golden and flaky and I will use them again. Overall, this is very easy and with some simple tweaks it can be an awesome dish!
Loved it. I used the ingredients recommended and I did change a couple of things. I used half and half only and used fresh spinach. I made my own pie crust with whole wheat all pastry flour. It was delicious. I added a lot of tobasco like hot sauce and more Worchester sauce than the recipes called for. My husband likes the hot, and he loved the quiche. Will certainly make it again.
Made this delicious quiche for Easter morning and we loved it. I pretty much did the exact recipe with the exception of using lactose free milk instead of cream and I did cut down on the ingredients since I was using a Marie Calendars frozen pie crust which I think it is only a 9in crust. The tips I used from other reviewers was: to cut up the bacon in small pieces before frying which made it much faster just stirring instead of having to turn strips. Great tip! Then I used a little of the bacon grease to brown chopped Vidalia onions which we love, so we chop up and freeze several bags for year round use. Also baked the pie crust for 10 min before putting the filling in so it would be soggy on the bottom. Instead of laying ingredients, after whipping the eggs, milk, salt, pepper, & Worcestershire together, I added the rest of ingredients and then poured into cooled pre-baked pie crust. It turned out great and we thank you for this recipe. Will definitely use again and next time make two pies. One to savor and one to share or freeze!! Thanks for a great recipe. Colorado Karen
I modified this by using chipotle cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and omitting the hot pepper sauce and Parmesan. I also used 1/2 c heavy cream and 1 cup 1/2 & 1/2. The custard was extremely light and fluffy. Make sure you really squeeze the spinach to get as much water out as possible. I also used an egg wash on the crust. It was great!
I followed this recipe exactly except I used fresh chopped spinach and mixed it all together instead of layers. I was able to pour it all in a 9 inch deep crust pie shell with no room to spare. It was delicious! Did not have to salt/pepper it afterwards as it was flavorful enough with the onions, tobasco, salt, and Worcestershire sauce. This recipe went in my virtual recipe box and will definitely fix it more often for my diabetic husband as it low carb.
I've made this a few times and each time it is greeted with "wow" and smiles. I only lightly cover the bottom of the crust with spinach. But my audience are all men so I do add extra bacon and as much cheese as I think it can take which means extended cooking time. Slices go quickly so 2 quiches for 7 people is about the right quantity! Whoever said men don't eat quiche hadn't tasted this wonderful treat.
I made this for a brunch and my guests loved it. I took the advice of another reviewer and used kitchen shears to cut the bacon into 1 inch pieces before frying then wiped the pan and sautéed fresh spinach in the same pan. I also used half & half rather than cream. This quiche is so easy, it is definitely a keeper.
I followed this recipe except I used fresh baby spinach that I wilted in the bacon grease, I added fresh chopped mushrooms, didn't have green onions so I added French fried onions instead. Added 1/2 cup more cheddar cheese, we all love it! This was the first quiche I made at home and was a little skeptic on the out come but this quiche was amazing! my pickiest child even liked it, and asked for seconds. Whoopee! I feel like a chef, and best of all having my kids and husband say how good it was made me feel even better, this is a keeper in .my home
This recipe is delicious. We used frozen spinach and kale mixture and added one yellow bell pepper for color. Our pie pan is 9.5in, so we didn't have any issues with the amount of fillings like others. It fit perfectly. We will definitely make it again! Thank you for the great recipe!
First of all there was way too much egg to fit inside the pie crust. It overflowed but luckily I put a cookie sheet under it . Also the crust was not crispy at all, it tasted under cooked and I had it in the oven for over an hour.
Made this for the first time last night and the family really enjoyed it. The only changes from the recipe was substituting fat free half & half for the heavy cream, my spinach package was 9oz instead of 10oz, only had a 1/2 lb. of bacon and the cheeses I had on hand were not basic - an aged white cheddar and reggiano parmigiano. The balance of tastes was very nice but I'd like to try this again with the full amount of bacon and wilted fresh spinach to see if the taste changes at all. I would use the same cheeses again because I'm not sure cheaper cheeses would lend the same, rich taste. All in all, my family deems this a keeper!
Excellent recipe. I followed everything except I used heavy whipping cream (basically the same thing) and I split it into two separate 9inch pans. I also left some spinach and bacon and mixed it in with the egg mix at the top of the quiche and doubled the parmesean as I was doing it into two dishes vs one.
We changed bacon to ham and added black olives ! We used square pan vs round and did not use pie crust in bottom .... We used the spinach as the crust! Last change was white cheddar instead of yellow cheddar !
Much better when mixed together vs layered. 3 star layered 5 star/outstanding when mized. I also use a small amount of chopped yellow onion instead of green onion, and I also change up the cheese, I've tried several but I prefer a mozzarella/provolone mix to the cheddar. A tip on the bacon. Don't chop it. Put it in a ziplock bag and crumble it. it's much easier. All your bacon is in one place so it's easier to work with and clean up is a breeze.
I made this for our teachers for TAW....sooo yummy. I didn't follow the recipe exactly...first I made a homemade crust, bacon...I used 15 precooked slices, heated it up and crumbled it up, used fresh cut up spinach..just used what I wanted, cream..used Half & Half instead, no Worcestershire sauce or hot pepper sauce, cheese...in place of all the cheese I shredded 1 1/2-2 cups of sharp white cheddar, green onion ...used 3 stems. I cooked mine for 40 min. @400..half way through I turned the quiche.
I’ve made this several times and everyone loves it! I don’t change anything but reduce the amounts a bit for a typical 9”deep pan because it makes extra (5 eggs and 1 1/4 c. cream) Sometimes I cook the bacon and drain the spinach the day before for quicker assembly in the morning.
Great tasting quiche. I added afew mushrooms. Will make again.
Fantastic. I made it as written then I made it with my own additions. I added 16 oz of fresh button mushrooms. I also added 6 oz. of dried tomato/basil seasonsed feta cheese and used fresh spinach. Both was are fantastic, thank you for sharing a great recipe.
This recipe is delicious, but the ingredient proportions are crazy. Maybe if you really use frozen spinach and thaw and drain it, you can get ten ounces of spinach into a single pie crust, but who wants to eat frozen spinach? I use about six ounces of fresh baby spinach, and there's still enough filling to fill a pie and a half, which leads to my other solution: Sometimes I use nine eggs, two full cups of cream, a second pie crust, and just put it all in a nine by thirteen casserole dish. It's good enough to serve to guests.
This recipe is the bomb!!! EXCELLENT!!!! I used 8 oz fresh spinach, torn and did not layer the ingredients. I highly recommend this. I made the quiche and brought it to a friend in the hospital along with cooked carrots and fresh fruit.
What a yummy quiche! My husband claims it’s the best quiche he’s ever had. I sautéed some onion in the bacon drippings and then wilted fresh spinach in the pan as well. I also sprinkled Panko bread crumbs with the Parmesan. Delicious recipe, can’t wait to savor the leftovers for lunch.
This is really a good recipe but it does make a lot so you might wanna reduce things just a little to make everything fit. Maybe your cheese amount or whatever but I do buy my members mark real crumbled bacon that is already cooked and in a bag that you seal it makes it much quicker and faster.
Made this tonight. It was delish!! I cooked the bacon with my Foreman grill, so that didn't take much time at all. My pan was 9.5 inches, and it fit everything perfectly.I'll make this again - maybe with sausage next time...
The only reason for 4 ? is too much fiiling forb9 inches crust. Had enuff left over for 4 breakfast mini crustless quiches. The only change was I mixed the eggs and ingredients and then poured in baking dish, not layered.
This was good, but there was too much stuff and it wouldn't all fit in my pie crust. If I make it again, I'll get a deep-dish pie plate to make it in. As for changes, I only used 3 eggs. I also used Gruyere instead of cheddar. Anyway, my family liked it. We'll make it again sometime.
Good recipe. I subbed 1% milk since that is what I had but will buy cream or half & half next time. My quiche cooked in 55 minutes and all the filling was perfect for my 9.5" pie plate. Since I made this for breakfast, next time I will prep the bacon and thaw the frozen spinach the night before.
Excellent. Directions were perfect, cooking times right on. I substituted cream spinach for chopped; used Sriracha as hot sauce; used shredded Gouda instead of shredded cheddar; skipped the heavy cream. Yum!
My first quiche and it turned out PERFECT! I didn't have any hot sauce, no big deal, I'm not a fan anyway. I only had the shallow pie shells so I made two and I'm freezing the second one for a brunch this weekend!
It took me 30 minutes to prep everything. I can't help thinking that the 15 min. does not include cooking the bacon, or shredding the cheese. I have no kitchen assistant! To anyone not liking the layering, you will find most quiche recipes do the layering. If you want to mix everything up (before pouring the egg mixture over it), no problem. I don't use a crust (too many carbs for a diabetic). Everything bakes up fine. I usually don't cook with recipes either, but with methods. I add what I want.
Really delicious. Ended up dividing the mix over 2 smaller pastry dishes which made the quiche only about 1cm thick but as it was a tasty pastry this simply meant we had dinner and lunches for work the next day. Naughty amount of cream, will probably try to reduce the calories next time but at risk of losing that Mmmmmmmmness
