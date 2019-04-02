Spinach and Bacon Quiche

Made this delicious quiche for Easter morning and we loved it. I pretty much did the exact recipe with the exception of using lactose free milk instead of cream and I did cut down on the ingredients since I was using a Marie Calendars frozen pie crust which I think it is only a 9in crust. The tips I used from other reviewers was: to cut up the bacon in small pieces before frying which made it much faster just stirring instead of having to turn strips. Great tip! Then I used a little of the bacon grease to brown chopped Vidalia onions which we love, so we chop up and freeze several bags for year round use. Also baked the pie crust for 10 min before putting the filling in so it would be soggy on the bottom. Instead of laying ingredients, after whipping the eggs, milk, salt, pepper, & Worcestershire together, I added the rest of ingredients and then poured into cooled pre-baked pie crust. It turned out great and we thank you for this recipe. Will definitely use again and next time make two pies. One to savor and one to share or freeze!! Thanks for a great recipe. Colorado Karen