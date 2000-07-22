Sauteed Apples

Get soft, cooked apples by sautéing them in butter with brown sugar and cinnamon until tender and delicious. The syrup from the apples is great on homemade waffles. You may add raisins to the sauce if desired.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat; add apples and cook, stirring constantly, until almost tender, 6 to 7 minutes.

  • Mix water and cornstarch together in a small bowl until cornstarch is dissolved; pour over apples. Stir in brown sugar and cinnamon. Bring to a boil for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 45mg. Full Nutrition
