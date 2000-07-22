Sauteed Apples
Get soft, cooked apples by sautéing them in butter with brown sugar and cinnamon until tender and delicious. The syrup from the apples is great on homemade waffles. You may add raisins to the sauce if desired.
Great recipe, so simple and great on ice cream or alone. I took other people's suggestions and added 1 t. vanilla, only 1 t. cornstarch and nutmeg.Read More
I give this one star because the butter and sugar aren't necessary. I use any Red apples on hand. A little water on the bottom of a pot, cut up apples, let cook til almost soft, add cinnamon: sweet & delish without butter or sugar. Can add a touch of maple syrup or honey if wanted.Read More
Simply divine! So good and so easy you'd be tempted to make this every day! Ya just gotta love it when a few ingredients that you have on hand come together to create something so delicious. I did throw in a bit of vanilla for good measure and used Granny Smith Apples that I had on hand. I opted to use this as a pancake topping, but this has so many possibilites...side dish for pork or ham, over french toast or oatmeal, over top ice cream or pound cake or just all by itself!
Yum! These were delicious and the entire family loved them. I used what I had on hand... half red delicious and half granny smith and added a bit more cinnamon since we love it. I cooked them a little longer since my kids like them tender. We served them over the Good Old Fashioned Pancakes recipe that is also on this site. The combination made a heavenly breakfast. We will definitely be making these on a regular basis and yes, they did remind us of the apples at Boston Market. Thank you for sharing Jenny!
I had intended on using this for our pancake topping BUT half my family ate it before the pancakes were done!! The LOVED it! I ended up making a second batch exclusively for the pancakes...also well received!! I did add 1 tsp of vanilla too but it really doesn't matter = my family loved this by itself AND as a topping! Thanks a bunch Jenny!
Don't you love when the "accurate and dependable's" tell you you're getting an inch of snow and you end up with eight? So, for our snow day yesterday, I decided that my only breakfast eater would really like this in her oatmeal. She absolutely loved this! I had Mac's and Granny's on hand, but after reading Nicole's review, decided that the Mac's would work better. They cooked up really fast. Thanks Jenny!
great on top of pancakes or over ice cream. Sometimes I will throw in raisons or dried cranberries as well as walnuts for a change.
I have made these a number of times and they have been great every time! Everyone in my house loves them, with pancakes,crepes, pork tenderloin or even alone. They are so good, everyone should try them!
I made this to go with pork chops instead of the usual applesauce. My husband loved it. I recomment using tart apples, otherwise it would be too sweet. I would also add just a pinch of salt. I will be making this again.
These turned out soooo good. My son thought it was just like Boston Markets sauteed apples. I scaled the recipe down to 4 and used 2 large fuji apples. I served this with the dessert crepes recipe also from this site. Thanks for sharing Jenny.
I made these apples to bring to a breakfast at work. It received rave reviews! I used MacIntosh apples and doubled the recipe. I cooked the apples the night before and put them in my slow-cooker to reheat. I couldn't find the cinnamon chips one reviewer mentioned but will continue to look for them. All in all, this is definitely a keeper!
This is delicious. I made this twice so far, and the first time, I followed the recipe exactly. It was delicious, worth the 5 stars, but the second time, I added a tablespoon of brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of cold water (with 1/4 teaspoon of cornstarch) for more syrup. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla. So good over lightly buttered toast!
Best ever! Very easy, especially if you have a corer/slicer/peeler for the apples. You'll need to double this recipe (at least) because it'll be gone! I did add vanilla and nutmeg as other reviewers suggested but I think without those additions this would still be a 5-star.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was awesome! I served over waffles for my dad, my brother, and myself. I'm only ten and I pretty much did it myself, but my mom helped me with skinning the apples and a little bit with cutting them into the small pieces. I also think that the sauce tasted really good on waffles. I even think that it tasted better than maple syrup. It seems like this would taste good on ice cream and pancakes. I love the recipe! I will probably make this recipe again.
These are so much better than Cracker Barrel's fried apples. I didn't change a thing and they were amazing. I made a half recipe as a side dish for breakfast this morning and we all loved them. Thanks for the great recipe!
Very good way to serve apples (Granny Smith are best) but, for me, it needs a dash of fresh lemon juice. This always brings out the flavor in apples. Makes an excellent sauce for roast pork or tenderloin.
Using a recipe for cooked apples is different for me, this is one of those dishes you just throw together and it always comes out a bit differently. In an effort to achieve consistency I tried this recipe - the apples came out perfect, and the method was easy. I will stick with this recipe from now on.
Oh my, so easy & yummy. I even used red delish!
So good. I doubled the sauce and we served on a Dutch oven pancake cooked in a cast-iron skillet. Sooooo good! Next time I may slice the apples just a bit thicker, they broke apart a bit for us but it was WONDERFUL. Oh and we only had sweet apples so I lowered the sugar for our tastes. Really yum, thanks.
Just the right sweet side dish for a homestyle breakfast. Delicious! :&)
Simple and delicious!!! Due to so many reviews saying there was too much corn starch being called for, I played it safe and reduced it to 1 teaspoon. I found this to be a PERFECT amount to allow it to thicken but not be so thick like honey. I was making pork chops that were marinated in soy sauce and wanted a side dish to counteract the saltiness... these were awesome together! Thanks for a keeper. =)
Tonight I was my boys hero for making them. Loved them! Quick, easy and yummy!
I just made this recipe with golden delicious apples. The only change I made was adding 1 t. of vanilla like other readers suggested. This was delicious!! This would definately be very good on pancakes. Definately will make this again. Thanks for the simple, yummy recipe!!
This is so easy! I am always looking for ways to make breakfast a little different. As suggested in other reviews, I doubled the sauce, added vanilla and a little heavy cream. It makes the sauce taste like caramel. My three boys loved it over pancakes! It has become a regular in our house!
These apple slices were awesome! I used it as a filling in apple tarts. We also just ate them with a fork!
I only used 1tbsp butter and brown sugar with 2 very large Mcintosh apples, instead of cornstarch and water I added some apple butter syrup and applesauce that I had small amounts of in the fridge, I cooked over high heat to thicken, used it to fill Basic Crepes really good.
I made these as a side dish for dinner. These apples were perfect, everyone in my family loved them. I do think they need to have a lid on while cooking, mine didn't get too tender after 6 min. but as far as flavor I would have to say they're delicious! I didn't change a thing except for adding a tsp of vanilla, and I think they would be just as good if I didn't add it. I would love to try them on ice cream or in a pastry of some sort. These would also be a quick way to make an apple crisp. I will make these on a regular basis from now on.
Great, but I double the sauce and I add whipping cream if I have it. Wonderful over french toast!
Perfect with pork chops...one of my families favorite!!
This recipe is awesome! The apples always come out perfect and it's great with oatmeal in the morning. I would definitely recommend this to everyone.
5 stars as is. I add some boiled apple cider (which is a thick syrup) if I have it, in place of some of the sugar and it kicks up the apple flavor, too. I also - as some have recommended sometimes add a little vanilla and a couple grates of nutmeg. But... 5 stars as is!!
Great.. very adaptable.. I used flour b/c I was out of cornstarch and added raisins b/c we love them and a tsp of vanilla too.
These were AMAZING! All my guests loved them & asked for many more! I added a little more brown sugar & cinnamon then the recipe stated... kind of just eyed it.
Perfection! The boys were hovering over it and almost licked the plate clean! Sooo good and so versatile!
These are my favorite kinds of recipes, the ones that are so simple but so full of flavor. I absolutely loved these and so did my son. We ate them as is but definitely want to try with ice cream and over French toast. I think this would make a really decadent pie/apple crisp filling as well. The recipe is good as written and I also found a splash of rum makes it even tastier :) Two thumbs up!
Love these apples!
Tasty!
My son hates syrup on his pancakes so I decided to try this recipe as a topping for them. We both really liked it. I only had 1/4 cup brown sugar so I added about 1/8 cup of white also. I also did not have any cornstarch so I substituted 1 1/2 TBS. white flour.
We loved these! I can't eat raw apples (same with many other fruits) so this is a great way to have some fruit. We had these on pancakes tonight and I'm definitely doing that again. Will also make them as a snack or breakfast. I think I'll take the brown sugar down a notch just because I prefer less sweetness.
I made these as a topping for waffles this morning and they were delicious! The ingredients, directions, cooking time were right on the money. I added a dash of nutmeg to the brown sugar/cinnamon mixture. My family said it tasted like warm apple pie. A very sweet, warm syrup that filled our tummies! These were served right out from the skillet and onto, "Classic Waffles," from this website. I may use this as a vanilla ice cream topping next or with pork chops. Thank you for sharing.
Everyone loved it.
I'm really tired of candied sweet potatoes and carrot souffle and I wanted something different to go with the Easter ham so I made this. I'd say the people who came early when it was still piping hot enjoyed it best. It did not look as appitizing once it got cold in the skillet. Actually, that's the only reason I gave it 4 instead of five stars. I guess I could have kept them warm in a crock pot, but I was afraid they'd get mushy under steady heat. I added a little vanilla like other folks and some walnuts. It was quick and good and I'd definitely make it again.
Heaven, this warms my soul!
A great recipe. I subsituted the cornstarch with tapioca flour. The reason I made it the second time was not only to enjoy with dinner but to eliminate the cooked fish smell in my house!!
OMG SOOOOO GOOD. ate them as a dessert but cant wait to use them as a topping :)
Just awesome. Made as a side dish to go with grilled pork chops and parmesan risotto. Took a little longer to cook and for apples to tenderize than the recipe stated.. but man was it delicious. Added a little vanilla extract. Will definately consider using this as an ice cream/pancake/waffle topping in the future. Loved it!!
Made these for Easter to go with the Ham. Changed it to serve 30 instead of 8. Used Granny Smith apples. Very Tasty. The family went back for seconds and thirds, eating these instead of the dessert that was brought!
I made it just as the recipe states. Absolutely delicious
My husband said it was just like apple pie without the pie crust. Great recipe!
I can't rave enough about these apples! I have been looking for a recipe that is similar to the fried apples at Cracker Barrel, and this is it. I had large apples, so I just used 2 instead of the 4 that the recipe called for. I had to slice the apples ahead of time, so I cut them up and coated them with lemon juice and water and rinsed them off right before cooking. THESE ARE GREAT!!!
Soo good. The only change I made was using 1 teaspoon of cornstarch like other reviewers said to do. Will def. make again.
Just like my favorite apples from Boston Market, restaurant.
very yummy. wouldn't change a thing. my husband wants me to wrap these up and make them into turnovers.
This is such an easy recipe! So simple, minimal ingredients; a keeper for sure. I topped them off with my favorite crumble recipe (1/2c. flour, 1/2c. oats, 3/4c. sugar, 1/2c. mayo, cinnamon) and a scoop of ice cream. Yummy!!
Perfect
Whenever we need something to spice up our breakfast - could be waffles pancakes toast whatever - I throw some apples on and it's instantly gourmet. You can't go wrong with this one.
Fantastic! 4 stars because I added more vanilla.
Very Good!
Perfection! I have made this several times and it gets better every time. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
Simple. Delicious. Loved it!
Delicious! Great ice cream topping or side dish to pork.
made these for a HS football dinner for 50 boys , they LOVED THEM. the apples were easy to prepare and were delish.If teenagers like stuff, its a winner in my mind thanks will make for Christmas .
Soooo insanely good. There are no words. It's fantastic on angel food cake and incredible over ice cream. I wonder if I have any apples in the house?
These were heavenly.....HEAVENLY!!! I used a honeycrisp apple and since I was out of ground cinnamon when I came to make this, I threw in a small handful of Hershey's cinnamon chips and let them melt into a gooey sauce that made these apples to die for. I used these as a topper for french toast, but it would be great paired with ice cream or pie as well. Cannot wait to make these babies again!!!!
Made exactly as written. Used 4 small granny smith and 3 small red delicious just to get rid of what I had on hand. The granny smith pieces were definitely better. Will make again with green only. A+
Very easy and yummy.
no need for water or cornstarch. naturally juicy and thickens with the sugar.
Very good. I have made them twice now, once following the directions and the second time using some reviews. Both times they turned out wonderful. We did seem to enjoy the modified one better, all I did was add tsp of vanilla and used 1 Tbsp of cornstarch.
Delicious! Cut into chunks instead of slices and served over waffles.
This recipe is a great start, but had to change a few things. As is it comes out too sweet, cut back the sugar, and I added 1 tsp nutmeg and 1 tsp of vanilla. This came out better the second time around with the changes I mentioned...........
so fast and so good whats not to love?
I have made these apples multiple times now. Its a great thing to serve on the side of dinners and stuff. Super easy too!
Nice as a desert. I added 1 tsp of vanilla as others suggested and it was perfect.
I have had several requests for this already. I use granny smith apples and add brown sugar to the butter and cinnamon to sweeten it just the way i like it. Thanks for this recipe as it was hard to find a spiced apples side dish~
These were fantastic! Tasted like apple pie without the crust. I'll be making these a lot.
Excellent!
YUM!
These are good. I used 4 Greenings apples (like Granny Smith) and I only used 1/4 cup of brown sugar and about 1/4 t of nutmeg. I think 1/2 cup of sugar would have been too sweet. My apples partially disintegrated but they may have been too ripe.
I made these to go with some desert pancakes, delicious!
Sliced them thinner and added a little less cornstarch so I could pour it over pancakes and have the syrup really soak in. WOW. So delicious. Everyone raved about it and requested I make a pound cake so they could have something to eat the leftovers on!
This recipe was a big hit. I served them with pork chops for dinner. I reheated the leftovers and served them the next morning with oatmeal for my daughter and put them in cottage cheese for myself. Super tasty. I will definitely use this recipe again.
Do you like eating the contents of an apple pie but tend to leave the crust untouched? Then this recipe is for you. I made this last night and we ate it over vanilla ice cream. My mother went nuts over it. I used flour (4 tsp) instead of cornstarch.
I made this as a side dish to go with pork and then we ate the leftovers at breakfast the next day. Both were wonderful. I made it exactly as written, and it turned out just great!
This was very good. I pretty much followed the recipe, I just added about 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg, also 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and I upped the cinnamon to 1 teaspoon. I think next time I may cut down the butter to 2 Tbl, I'm thinking I won't miss it! Served with vanilla ice cream.
FANTASTIC recipe! I thought this would be as good as the sauteed apples you get at the Cracker Barrel restaurants, but it is BETTER! No changes were made or are necessary. I was looking for a side dish to go with pork chops and this was perfect. I will definitely be making it again. Thank you 356 for sharing!
Delicious! I will have to make more in the winter. Perfect comfort food!
Really good recipe. I made using golden washington apples. They are a bit tart so I had to use a little more sugar. Once I got all the ingrediants in the skillet I cooked the apples on low for about 15 minutes so all the flavors will come together. Husband said it reminds him of his grandmothers applesauce.
These are super yummy!!! Perfect for when you're craving apple pie but don't want to make one!
These were very, very good. They do taste almost identical to the Boston Market apples. Be sure to follow the direction that says to cook them until they're ALMOST tender as the additional cooking time will make them mushy if you don't. Even if they do get too mushy, they still taste wonderful! Thanks for a real keeper!
These were great. I made these according to the recipe except that I did cook them a little longer that stated. They were not as tender as I wanted after the 6 or 7 minutes. I served these at Thanksgiving Dinner and they were all eaten! Success!
Delicious! I used 6 small fuji apples, lowered butter to 2T and 1T brown sugar, added dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger and a splash of lemon juice. Very good and less calories.-FayeS
Excellent
Super easy and tasty! I also followed the directions to decrease the cornstarch to 1 tsp. Was a great side dish to my pork loin.
LOVED LOVED LOVED these!!! I only made 2 changes first I didn't peel the apples because I totally forgot to and the second changes is I added nutmeg when I added the sugar and cinnamon!!
Excellent! Great as a side for brunch casserole or pork/ham. Also as a topping for ice cream or pancakes.
Really tasty way to use up apples! My friend who owned a restaurant and was a pastry chef used to make a stuffed croissant french toast that used a carmel sauce and apples that tasted kind of like this. If you cut open a croissant part way, spread a thin layer of cream cheese and add these apples inside before gently soaking them in a french toast custard and cooking as usual in a buttered pan, you'll have something truly amazing to serve for a fancy breakfast! I will be sure to use this recipe instead from now on!
I liked the flavor before the cornstarch was added. After adding the cornstarch it lost some of the wonderful flavor it had, so...I added some cranberries, rasins and lemon juice. Wow! This is a keeper. Next time I will cut back on the cornstarch.
My kids and I made this recipe and it was easy, looks pretty and tastes great!
