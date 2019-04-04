Cabbage, Potato, and Tomato Soup

A quick, budget-friendly soup that is great for using up extra vegetables in your cabinet or fridge. Serving this with crusty bread makes a great warming meal in wintertime. Add beef or chicken in with the vegetables for a heartier meal option.

Recipe by ladykristianna

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook and stir the onion, potatoes, celery, and garlic in the melted butter until the onion and celery are translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Pour the water over the vegetable mixture; stir the chicken bouillon into the liquid until dissolved. Bring the mixture to a boil; cook at a boil until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir the cabbage into the boiling liquid. Reduce heat to medium. Add the tomatoes with juices, ketchup, hot sauce, and Italian seasoning; stir to combine. Allow the mixture to simmer until the flavors have a chance to mix, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 5g; cholesterol 12.3mg; sodium 549.2mg. Full Nutrition
