Cabbage, Potato, and Tomato Soup

The ketchup really changes the taste. I added the ketchup last and tasted the soup before and after, and I greatly preferred the taste before. That said, my kids and husband loved this soup, and I think the ketchup made it for them. So, it just depends how much you like ketchup. I also objected to the 1/4 cup of butter because my goal in making soups is generally to make a healthy dish, but I must admit the butter was yummy. I doubled the hot sauce and no one thought it was too hot, including my 4-year old. (I used Cholula). This soup was a great way to get rid of cabbage and potatoes, and it was more substantial than I expected. I served it as a side but would probably serve it as a meal next time.