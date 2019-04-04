Cabbage, Potato, and Tomato Soup

A quick, budget-friendly soup that is great for using up extra vegetables in your cabinet or fridge. Serving this with crusty bread makes a great warming meal in wintertime. Add beef or chicken in with the vegetables for a heartier meal option.
I liked that this soup had a lot of vegetables. It was also pretty quick to put together. The only change I made was using butter with canola oil and I only had diced tomatoes, so I added some basil to them. However, the thing I did not care for is it had a "tart bite" to it. I am assuming it was from the ketchup, as I have never put that in soup, but I don't know.
Wow! Such a yummy and hearty soup! And no meat! I made it tonight and my family loved it. Only change I made was to add chopped carrots and I used Italian diced tomatoes and a little salt. Will definitely make this again and again. Super easy too. I love that you can basically add any vegetable have around.
Really enjoyed this soup. Made a few adjustments by adding carrots and squash. Instead of water, we used veggie broth mixed with vegetable juice So good!! Next day leftovers, we added elbow pasta, didn't last long :)
This was very good. I thought it needed a little more "depth" of flavor. I added 1 to 1 1/2 tsp turmeric, but felt it still needed something. I added a package of Uncle Ben's Brown Rice and Barley medley. This gave it a little bit of a chewy texture. It didn't last very long with these two additions.
I was not sure how this would turn out, but it was FABULOUS! We will definitely be making this one again. What a pleasant surprise. Adjustments we made: add 1/2 tsp oregano, 1/2 tsp basil and a pinch of pepper & savory. Great!
Great, tasty and easy soup. Had a half head of cabbage I needed to use and am I glad I found this recipe. I'm a believer in the theory that no amount of garlic is too much so I used 7 or 8 cloves and didn't have any Italian seasoning so I used Herbs De Provence instead and it was simply great. Thanks for the recipe.
4.5 All the same excepting a smidge of salt and I used Knorr liquid chicken bouillon and shredded coleslow mixture which made it easier and we got a few shredded carrots incorporated into the soup. I can see some chopped ham fitting in nicely. : )
Excellent. I had a head of cabbage I was just trying to get rid of, and came upon this recipe. We loved it. Very hearty and filling. We added some crumbled feta cheese to it, which gave it a nice little tang.
This was a refreshing, easy and very delicious recipe. I really liked the ketcup in it as it gave a creamy tomotoe soup flavor to it instead of tasting like an italian dish. I used plain canned diced tomatoes and instead of using italian seasoning I used my new favorite spice, Bouquet Garni (salt-free all purpose herb blend) which to me is much more sophisticated.
Excellent recipe! I did alter it a little: I used Italian diced tomatoes; I used 4 cups of vegetable stock plus another 14.5 oz. can of water instead of the chicken bouillon, to make it vegetarian; I used a 6 oz. can of tomato paste instead of the ketchup; and I used a tsp. ground red pepper instead of the hot sauce. It was really good. It went very well with a side of crusty bread; you could probably add some orzo or elbow macaroni to it also and it'd be great. Definitely a keeper!
This is a winter regular at our house!! We do not add ketchup, but do double to tomatoes. We also slice turkey kielbasa up and add it. Our 7 & 9 year olds eat it and go back for seconds, you can't go wrong with this recipe!!
This was fantastic! The only changes I made were to use 2 14oz cans of plain diced tomatoes (who wants to cut up whole canned tomatoes) and added 2 teaspoons of basil. For our taste, I'll probably cut back on the hot sauce to 1/2 teaspoon next time. But the soup was thick, really flavorful and super easy to make! Served with Mayonnaise Biscuits from this site and it was a meal. Thanks! UPDATE: 3/2014 I used the corned beef stock (strained) in place of some of the water. There was 2 1/2 cups stock. I sauteed the onion, celery and garlic until the onion was translucent and threw everything except the cabbage in the slow cooker on high for 6 hours. 1 1/2 hours before the done time, I added the cabbage. It was delicious and a nice way to use up the stock.
This is basically my departed MIL's recipe for "CPC soup", but she skipped the ketchup, added more potatoes, and most important, a couple of cups of shredded sharp cheddar cheese. The cheese is added at the end, stirred in until it melts, and served. A lovely soup, and pretty healthy.
Absolutely loved this soup! Just add a pound of ground beef to it so my husband would find it more appealing, he did love it as well. I actually doubled the amount of water and bouillon cubes as well so we could freeze some. :)
Great! My 4 yr old insisted on buying a head of cabbage at the market & this soup solved the problem of what to do with it! I nixed the celery (hubby and I don't like), used vegetable bouillon and added some leftover veggies from another meal (carrots, asparagus). Followed the recipe as directed otherwise. I was a little skeptical of the ketchup but went for it & the soup is great! Will definitely be making a lot this fall/winter!
Very very good! I turned it into a roast beef soup by making with sliced roast beef and au juice instead of chicken broth for something different, and added a touch of cayenne... Definitely will do this again!
Excellent recipe, and very adaptable! I made lots of changes while keeping basic proportions in tact. I sauteed veggies in beef tallow with ground beef. I used beef bullion. Added some leftover frozen peas, plus pureed squash to thicken the broth. Excellent flavor! Next time, I may sautee tomato paste with the meat on the front end, which caramelizes it and gives a sweet flavor. Then I can omit the ketchup to nix added sugars in this recipe. Thank you for sharing! I actually doubled it to share, because 8 family members are currently sick. This is really soothing and nourishing! Would go great with rice or cornbread.
I thought it was a delicious and hardy soup. I made a few mild changes & bear in mind I halved the recipe: 1. tomato paste instead of ketchup 2. Used caraflax cabbage from the garden, one whole head but likely the equivalent of 1/2 a large head of cabbage from the store. 3. Closer to 4 potatos (smallish) again from the garden. I used yukon gold and fingerlings. It's what I had. 4. Topped with shredded cheddar...I LOVE cheese. 5. Onion powder-- onions are evil. 6. Upped tomatos to 20 oz (fresh romas & standard red) instead of 14 oz. The only other change I might make in the future is to use stock instead of bouillon cubes. Overall, I found this soup very filling but perhaps its because I upped the cabbage/potato quantities. Mine was much thicker than that pictured above. While you could add sausage to it, I see no reason.
The ketchup really changes the taste. I added the ketchup last and tasted the soup before and after, and I greatly preferred the taste before. That said, my kids and husband loved this soup, and I think the ketchup made it for them. So, it just depends how much you like ketchup. I also objected to the 1/4 cup of butter because my goal in making soups is generally to make a healthy dish, but I must admit the butter was yummy. I doubled the hot sauce and no one thought it was too hot, including my 4-year old. (I used Cholula). This soup was a great way to get rid of cabbage and potatoes, and it was more substantial than I expected. I served it as a side but would probably serve it as a meal next time.
Used all veggies needed to use before thwy went to waste. I added carrots and 1lb ground italian sasuage cooked seperately and added before water + 2 more cups of water. Sooo good deffinetly making again... :)
This was really delicious and a great, great, great way to get super healthy cabbage onto the menu. I added more cabbage (because I'm a fan) and kept the tabasco sauce handy so people could add more if they wanted (which some did). I also used tomato puree instead of ketchup, one bullion cube instead of two, and more than doubled the Italian seasoning - but it still came out great!! Highly recommended!!
So good, but did not stay true to the recipe (the only reason I gave it four stars). Added ground spicy pork when cooking the onions and other initial ingredients (that replaced the butter for browning) and also added two more cups of water and another tsp. of "better than bullion" flavoring. Also added noodles in at the last 10 minutes of simmering and sprinkled parmesan cheese on top. It was amazing. I must say that the leftovers were just as good, though it felt like more of a stew as it really thickened up. I think my additions really added a lot of flavor. I suspect the original recipe may have been fine but a little ho-hum.
Is missing something, I added (after doubling the recipe) 3 bay leaves and added dumplings. It tasted better the next day, but my boyfriend did not think it was all it could be. Cannot put our finger on it though.
A simple, hearty soup. I doubled the cooking time, however, as the potatoes were not quite where I wanted them. I substituted vegetable bouillon for the chicken without a problem, and also added a few mushrooms I had in the fridge. I imagine corn would be good in this, too.
This doesn't sound like it's going to be as good as it is!! Haha. I traded about a tablespoon of tomato paste for the ketchup, and veggie broth for the chicken broth. Otherwise did it exactly as instructed and turned out great.
This soup is aaaaaaamazing rich and hearty the only thing I did different is I used more liquid and base and I cooked it longer at a lower temperature with a lid over it . the smell and flavors are absolutely deeelicious !
This is an EXcellent recipe!! I did take some latitude: 1) Diced carrots, only b/c I needed to use them up. 2) Olive oil & about a Tbl of ghee (my own) & 3) 32 oz Pacific Chicken Broth. I could tell that this concoction was going to be great; while simmering my mouth was watering. It's a lovely quick soup. Thank you Lady Kristianna for sharing your genius.
This is one of those recipes that just grows as you add the ingredients. It was delicious as is but near the end I broke up some spaghetti into about two inch pieces and added them to the pot. This is now my favorite soup recipe. Thank you allrecipes.com!
I have to say I am a little disappointed with the recipe. It is more of a sweet and sour cabbage soup due to the ketchup. For those who like that- this is excellent. If you are looking for a more savory soup- just skip the ketchup as I do think this is a good basic recipe.
Everyone loved it! I did make some changes to it. Added carrots, turmeric and ginger. Once everything was added in the second step I scooped out about 3 cups of mostly veggies and tomatoes and put it into my blender. I blended until creamy and added it back into the soup. Then scooped out most of the tomatoes (1 full cup) and added 2 cups of water into my blender and again blended until creamy. I did this because I have a picky 4 year old and was afraid if he saw too many veggies he wouldn't eat it. This also made it very creamy and rich tasting.
2015.02.26 - This was pretty good! DBF said it needed more potatoes. I think the red potatoes (unpeeled) that I used were just too small. The potatoes took a LOT longer to become tender than specified. They only became tender after I lidded the pot. I served this with corn muffins. They didn't go well at all, but it was still a good supper. Mods: I used up a Napa cabbage instead of a regular one. Instead of 2 cubes chicken bouillon, I used 1 tsp of vegetable Better Than Bouillon. I didn't have whole tomatoes, so I used two 14-oz cans of diced (one with basil/oregano). The hot sauce was Frank's Red Hot. I was a little shy on the ketchup.
We liked it a lot, I made a couple changes after reading others. I added the carrots , tomato paste instead of ketchup, vegetable broth , tlbs. of hot sauce, and more garlic. Also some salt and crushed peppercorn and used fresh basil.
This was refreshing! Everyone loved it! I used V8 instead of ketchup and I added vegetable broth with some red pepper flakes. Also, I switched out the potatoes for 1 can garbanzo beans.. Still a great, simple recipe! Will save this one.
This was delicious! Like other reviewers, I also added carrots, and instead of using ketchup I used 1.5 T of tomato paste. Also, I didn't add hot sace because that's not my taste-style. I doubled the recipe and have lots left over for freezer meals. This is a souup perfect for a cold winter night. I can see it as being very versatile for any kind of vegetables you have in your fridge needing to be used. This is definitely going in my recipe box.
Best cabbage soup recipe ever. I’ve made it many times. It is easy to make and keeps nicely My husband loves it as do my sons. I added 2 extra cups of water and a total of 5 boullion cubes. This makes a lot of soup. I also added pre-boiled baby carrots. It’s the best!
I added 1/2 lb. hamburger, 1/2 lb. hot sausage, 4 beef bouillon cubes instead of chicken, one small can tomatoe sauce, pinch of red pepper flakes, and Salt to taste. My husband was sick with a cold and he really liked it.?? Next time I think I will leave out the ketchup.
I substituted vegetable broth since I have been doing a 21 day no meat diet challenge. I added white beans for some protein. It was very bland so I just added a couple more shakes of hot sauce and it was pretty darn good. Not 5 star but a solid 4.
4 sm pot, 5 sm garlic, 1 sm onion, 4 med celery, 4 TBL butter, 30 oz diced no salt tomatoes, 6 oz no salt paste, 48 oz veggie broth, 1 c water, 1 TBL EA: parsley, basil, oregano. Could add more broth or water.
I used chicken stock in place of water and Also used tomato paste instead of ketchup I also use the fire roasted canned tomatoes .. delicious will be making this again I've made this dozens of times since my first review, still my all time favorite
If I am rating it as followed its a 2. No dimension in the taste just bland soup with hot sauce. After I added fresh herbs and tomato paste and additional vegetables it was better. If you read the reviews you will see everyone changed this recipe.
My son (vegetarian) and his girlfriend (allergic to all dairy and grains) are a challenge for me to cook for. This is a simple and tasty recipe, that works! But it does take a while to build. I had to use Becel instead of butter. Used packaged coleslaw because I had it, vegetable broth instead of water, and added 1/2 a grated carrot. Then at the very end, some chopped parsley for colour. I’ll make it again, and will add some vegetarian ground round to see how that turns out.
Modified with the following- added 1/2 can tomato paste, used the whole cabbage and added more broth. Will amke through the winter months as it tastes great and keeps a while in the fridge. Add sliced chorizo sausage for depth.
First time I made this pretty much followed the recipe (left out ketchup since I'm not a fan). Loved the taste. As mentioned by others this is a very forgiving soup so you can substitute or add other veggies.
Absolutely delicious. I made it just like the recipe, but used salt free ketchup, my home canned tomatoes, and more garlic. My husband loved it, and was surprised to know that there was no meat in it! This recipe is a keeper.
Very tasty! Wanted to use up all the extra tomatoes and basil from the garden and this was ideal. With fresh basil and cherry tomatoes halved and a can of condensed tomato soup instead of the ketchup (what I had on hand), this turned out wonderfully. Had an unexpected thickness to it that made it very hearty.
Am I the only one that didn’t like this recipe? First of all, the cooking time needs to be longer for the flavors to blend. 15 min is not enough. I did not like the addition of ketchup and hot sauce. I made the soup exactly as printed except for the addition of a carrot hanging out in the fridge.
