Kielbasa for the Big Game

This BBQ kielbasa is a great party appetizer that you can make in your slow cooker. I make it every year for the Big Game and it disappears. The ingredients sound like something a child would put together but truly it tastes great. This is an appetizer so it could feed less or more depending on the size of your football fans.
This is tasty, but I should mention that I used the little smokies, not full sized smoked sausage or kielbasa. I also prefer raspberry preserves to grape jelly. They both went quickly and no one believed how easy they were to make!
My family loved this recipe. I used the Hillshire Farms Turkey Kielbasa and threw in fresh peppers. I made this for dinner and served it over rice and they finished it off! Excellent and simple recipe.
my grandmother used to make these every family get-together. but instead of bbq sauce she used Heinz chili sauce. its by the cocktail sauce in the supermarket. usually i just add a little red pepper flakes and its amazing.
The sauce was good and it went well on the little smokies (I used smokies instead of kielbasa, just because I had some little smokies I wanted to get rid of!) and it was good. The sauce was a little thin - I think next time I'll take the lid off for the last half hour of cooking so it can thicken up.
You need to do better than Hillshire Farms or Smokies. There are so many good Polish sausages around made by your neighbors perhaps. Try looking. Otherwise, this is a good recipe because even the kids like it.
This was so easy! I happened to have all the ingredients, although I used cut up smoked sausage. I wasn't sure how it would turn out but it was great. I also added a little hot sauce for more of a kick. Good to make when you have smoked sausage and you're tired of doing the same old things with it. I rarely make "appetizer" type foods but this is definitely a new go-to! I also did not make this in a crock pot, I just cooked it in a pot (about 45 minutes on low-med, and then at medium for another 20 minutes or so). It came out great that way too!
This is what I'd been looking for! I tried the "Sweet and Oh So Spicy" recipe on this site and it was too spicy for what I wanted. This is perfect. I added cherries and pineapple, ccoked in my crock for several hours then kept warm until it was time to eat.
This is such a fast recipe to take to a potluck or party. I have made it with sausage, little smokies, or meatballs. I have made it as listed here with BBQ and grape jelly, also with the Heinz chili sauce and grape jelly, and with BBQ sauce and Pepsi. I actually prefer the equal parts Pepsi and BBQ sauce on meatballs. Any of the three ways you make it, it is always devoured.
