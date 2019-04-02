Kielbasa for the Big Game

This BBQ kielbasa is a great party appetizer that you can make in your slow cooker. I make it every year for the Big Game and it disappears. The ingredients sound like something a child would put together but truly it tastes great. This is an appetizer so it could feed less or more depending on the size of your football fans.

By Salads4me

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
32
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place kielbasa into a slow cooker. Add grape jelly and barbeque sauce.

  • Cook on Medium until hot, about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 37.5mg; sodium 865.5mg. Full Nutrition
