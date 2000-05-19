Minnesota Pork Chops

This is a great recipe, but I made a few changes. I used pork steaks because they are more tender than chops, I used Uncle Ben's Whole Grain & Wild Rice Mushroom Recipe in place of the wild rice. I used less than half of the seasoning packet that came with the rice because of the sodium in the mushroom soup. I used about a cup of chicken stock mixed with 1/2 can of mushroom soup instead of the chicken bouillon. I precooked the rice and stock in a 9x13 pan at 350' while I browned the pork steaks (seasoned with Paula Deens house seasoning) in olive oil on top of the stove about 4 minutes per side. I then placed a can of mushrooms on top of the rice, then placed the steaks on top of the mushrooms and poured 1 1/2 cans of mushroom soup blended with 1/2 can milk on top of the steaks and threw some left over green beans on top for color. I let it bake for about an hour at 350'. The pork steaks turned out very tender and the rice absorbed enough of the liquid so that it wasn't soupy. It tasted fantastic!! This recipe also works with chicken, I like to use boneless skinless chicken thighs.