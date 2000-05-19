Minnesota Pork Chops
This is a very good recipe that I got from my home state, Minnesota. Every summer when we come and visit, we are sure to buy wild rice for this casserole.
I've made a few changes to the recipe and everyone loves it! I use 1 box of Uncle Ben's wild rice with the seasonings, in place of the rice and chicken bouillon, and increase the water to 2 cups. You'll have to fight for the leftovers, if there are any.Read More
3 stars as is. The rice burnt a little being on the bottom of the pan. It was tasty overall, but the long grain wild rice hurts your teeth when it isn't cooked! I will try again with pilaf, and I'll mix the rice into the mushroom soup. Recipe called for 1 regular can of mushroom soup. I used a family sized can because we like the creamy texture it lends the rice. Good, quick, homemade comfort food - but like any recipe, needs to be made again to perfect!Read More
These are the best pork chops we've had in a while. I didn't use the chicken bouillon b/c I used the seasonings that came with the rice and mixed it with the water. I then poured a can of cream of mushroom soup over the rice and cooked it for 30 minutes before adding the chops since they were not very thick. I covered the chops with another can of soup and cooked them for an hour. They were soooooo tender and moist. Loved, loved, loved them!!!!
We all enjoyed this one. However, for future uses, I am going to use a can of the pre-cooked wild rice and reduce the water used to 1 cup. My chops were done long before the rice was and rather than overcook the meat, we ate it with the rice slightly undercooked. The canned rice will prevent this and the "sauce" was a tad too thin. I'm hoping that next time, it will be much creamier. Overall, great home-cooked meal.
My picky husband actually went back for seconds! Unfortunately none of the stores around here carry wild rice so I used a wild rice and long grain rice blend. I used fresh mushrooms that I sauteed with some minced garlic. I mixed the water, soup, mushrooms, and the seasoning packet from the rice togather and let that sit while I browned the chops. I baked it covered for an hour, and then uncovered for 30 minutes. The chops were fork tender, and the rice was creamy.
Very easy to put together - minimal amount of time required, and pretty good overall. The amount of water asked for in the recipe is excessive, and I ended up with a soup with pork chops on top. If I make it again, I will definitely use only about 1 C of water or less.
I scaled this down slightly to serve two, using th4e full amount of mushrooms, soup and bouillion, one cup of water, and six ounces of rice. Cooked for an hour and a half, the consistency was perfect. This was incredibly easy and yet would be great for company. My Minnesota native husband loved it.
I've always had a rough time making pork chops. Tonight I figured out why. I had 3 chops that were thick cut and 3 that were thin. The thick were dry and not very good, but the thin cut chops turned out great! So...I recommend buying thin cut pork chops for the best results.
This was a great dish. Very easy. I made a few changes. I used Garlic salt when salting the pork chops and black pepper. I only had Uncle Ben's Chicken flavored rice in the house so I used that instead of the wild rice. I still used the chicken bouillon b/c I was afraid it would be too bland. It wasn't bland at all. I didn't think it was too salty but some might think it is. I added about 3/4 bag of frozen green beans over the canned mushrooms for color. I also used a half can of cream of chicken and mushroom soup as well as the 10.75oz. can of cr.mushroom soup. I added about 1/4c water to the soups before I poured it over the pork chops. I baked it at 350 degrees for about 1hr 45min and it turned out perfectly. My husband really enjoyed it. I'll probably be making this dish a lot. It's a really easy recipe for the working mother/wife. It reheats well also!
I just recently made these and my family LOVED them! I did make a few changes. Instead of chicken bouillon, I used the seasoning to the wild rice (Uncle Ben's), I used butterfly chops and Campbell's Healthy Request Soup (low sodium). I baked them at 325 for 1 1/2 hours. Perfect - the meat was so tender! I almost think that 2 cans of soup would be ok - this will give the rice a creamier texture.
My husband loved this recipe! He ate it for lunch, then dinner, then lunch again - I was lucky to any at all! I doubled the recipe, except for the chops, because I wanted lots of side stuff. I used two boxes of Uncle Ben's Classic Long Grain & Wild rice and sprinkled the pouches of herbs and seasonings they came with instead of the chicken stock. I just added water until the ice was completely covered, and baked sealed with tin foil for two hours without any peeking. The rice came out perfect, and the chops were so tender YOU COULD CUT THEM WITH A FORK! The only reason I didn't give this 5 stars is because it's a new twist on an old classic.
Made this last night. The pork chops were very juicy and very good. However, we didn't care for the cream of mushroom sauce over the rice. I think for future use, we will use cream of chicken or cheddar cheese soup instead.
I'm from Minnesota and this recipe is perfect for supper on a cold winter night! I made it using 5 boneless pork chops. Instead of the wild rice and chicken bouillon, I used a box of Uncle Ben's Original Wild & Long Grain Rice and the seasoning packet. I added 1 3/4 cups water and baked covered for 1.5 hours. It was delicious! My hubby and my son loved it! Using 5 pork chops and the Uncle Ben's rice, I determined there are 350 calories per serving (with 5 servings). Next time I think I might add a little extra water and maybe an extra can of cream of mushroom soup for creamier rice.
This was what I was looking for: an easy casserole recipe for a winter night. I followed the recipe for the most part, but dusted the pork chops with flour before pan frying to give them a light breading. I also used cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom soup because of picky eaters. I served it with green beans for a complete meal. I did find the rice was a little browner at the edges of the casserole and I had only cooked it for a little over an hour. Next time I may add a little extra water to keep this from happening so soon. Because I needed to remove the casserole from the oven early, the pork was not as tender as it could have been.
I substitute the pork chops with chicken and is wonderful!
For one who's not real big on pork, this is way I dig it... It's versatile and easy - and the chops are rarely ever dry. You can use white, brown or wild rice. And, I always play with seasonings - Penzey's Sunny Spain, Black & Red, Pasta Sprinkle. WATER WATER WATER in the rice! You'll think it's too much, but it isn't - TRUST ME.
This is a quick and easy recipe that is simply delicious. I cut a corner by using chicken broth instead of the water and chicken granules. I also used white rice instead of wild, but it's very good either way.
A new favorite in our house! I like to use a mixture of white, wild and brown rice with a liberal amount of garlic. I have tried a vegetarian version of this by browning big portabello mushrooms in the frying pan and adding to this dish instead of the pork chops! UPDATE: added fresh parmesan to the vegetarian version and WOW!
Great and easy recipe. I was actually out of cream of mushroom soup so I used golden mushroom soup. Turned out nice. The meat was a little dry, but the rice was cooked perfectly.
Very Good. I used 1/2 inch thick boneless chops, I also added 3 cloves of garlic minced. 3/4 cup diced onion. Which I am glad I did. The reason I could not give this 5 stars is because it was to salty. I would next time cut the chicken bouillon granules in half to a 1/2 TBS. Also for the rice and the chops, I only had to cook for 1 hour. I would check it after the first hour, otherwise you might end up with dry meat and overcooked rice. Great recipe though.
This was delicious! Made this in the crock-pot because I didn't want to turn the oven on. Like others I used chicken broth instead of water and I also used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic soup. I cooked this on low for almost 5 hours and the pork came out so tender and juicy. The rice was a little mushy but that's because it was done in the Crock-pot. We will surely be having this again!
This recipe is just like I make all the time and we love it! For those who are having difficulty with the wild rice not cooking, it helps to soak it for a few hours or even over night. Cultivated wild rice tends to take longer to cook as well. So go for the naturally harvested types, just remember to wash it very well. The lighter the color of the rice the better, avoid the really dark almost black rice.
I prepared this recipe today. I used 3/4 cup of white rice and 1/4 c of black rice. Also, I deglazed the pan with 1/2 cup of dry white wine, and added only 1 cup of water. I also cut the chicken boulion to 1 pkt. We loved this recipe. I will make it again!!!
We've used this excact recipe for years!! We do cut back on the chicken Bouillon though, tad to salty for us...and switched to boneless chops. Wonderful dinner.
Very good! I cooked for 2 hours at 325 and the rice was wonderful and fully cooked. Not soupy at all, as other reviewers have said. I would definitely make again.
Another great recipe to add to our dinner routation. Like another reviewer suggested, I used Uncle Ben's Long Grain rice. My family likes "extra" sauce, just personal preferance so I added an extra can of cream of mushroom soup. A very good recipe.
This was so good!!! The flavor reminded me of good wild rice soup! YUM!
Turned out great...I added a 1/2 cup of white rice to the recipe and I think that it enhanced the flavor of the wild rice.
This was just ok. It wasn't a knock your socks off meal, but it tasted good enough. My husband liked it, but I thought the chops were a bit on the dry side.
Used brown rice. Tastes great! Pork is tender and not dried out.
I'm sure this would have been better than 5 stars had I followed the recipe exactly. I did not have wild rice, so I used regular white rice, and I did not have mushrooms, so I added peas. I used the cream of fungus soup, followed the directions to brown the chops, but added a little paprika for flavor and color. Delicious! Even my 3-year old ate it. Will use this recipe again. Thanks!
This is a great recipe, but I made a few changes. I used pork steaks because they are more tender than chops, I used Uncle Ben's Whole Grain & Wild Rice Mushroom Recipe in place of the wild rice. I used less than half of the seasoning packet that came with the rice because of the sodium in the mushroom soup. I used about a cup of chicken stock mixed with 1/2 can of mushroom soup instead of the chicken bouillon. I precooked the rice and stock in a 9x13 pan at 350' while I browned the pork steaks (seasoned with Paula Deens house seasoning) in olive oil on top of the stove about 4 minutes per side. I then placed a can of mushrooms on top of the rice, then placed the steaks on top of the mushrooms and poured 1 1/2 cans of mushroom soup blended with 1/2 can milk on top of the steaks and threw some left over green beans on top for color. I let it bake for about an hour at 350'. The pork steaks turned out very tender and the rice absorbed enough of the liquid so that it wasn't soupy. It tasted fantastic!! This recipe also works with chicken, I like to use boneless skinless chicken thighs.
Very yummy dish! The only thing I did differently was not cook the pork chops as long as recommended- I didn't want them to be dry (cooked for about 1 hr. 15 mins.). Otherwise perfect! My husband says this one is a keeper! Will be a regular dinner for us!
This was a huge hit with my family who asked me to file it under COMFORT FOOD! I didn't have the wild rice or granules so I used white rice (instant at that, lol) and chicken broth for the water. I also added diced onions and sage (a must for me with pork), and only baked it for 1 hour. I can play with this recipe for the next 30 years and will not tire of it. Thanks for posting it!
This was great!! Restaurant quality in my book. I used pork steaks instead of chops and Uncle Bens for the rice. The steaks were so tender they practically fell right off the bone! This is a great recipe and I'm so glad I tried it out.
Great Minnesota style pork chops... Pennsylvania THANKS ya!!!
they were great.. had to be the chicken bouillon... my wife,took leftovers to work..
I made this for supper last night and it was great! The only change I made was to put some extra soup on top of the pork chops. I cooked mine for 1 hour and 45 minutes and the rice was perfect as were the pork chops.
I haven't found a lot of recipes for wild rice that don't require cooking it first, so I love how simple this recipe is. I don't care for mushrooms, so I left out the mushrooms and used cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom soup. I also halved the recipe and did it in a 9x9 pan since it was just for hubby and me, but I guess I shouldn't have--he really liked it and was looking for more!
This was a good recipe. However, presentation was not so great. Also, it turned out pretty runny - maybe b/c I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned? But, it did taste good. I served it w/homemade applesauce.
This recipe is just so yummy and so easy! I never seem to have all of the ingredients, so I haven't actually made it yet where I followed the full recipe. I used cream of celery soup one time and I have never added the can of mushrooms, but it is still easy and super tasty!
Excellent recipe. The only change was I used uncooked white rice, 1 chicken bouillon cube and I sprinkled 1/4 package of dry onion soup mix on the top before covering and baking. My husband and 4 year old absolutely loved dinner tonight. I will definitely make this again. Thanks
I used french onion soup mix instead of bullion, and I would check the pork chops regularly and put some sauce on them to help prevent dry out. I think next time I'll cook the pork chops under the rice and see if that helps. Overall though, this was a huge hit.
Way too salty - won't make again
Very good
The easiest recipe and so good. I used boneless chops and they were not dried out. I also use chicken stock instead of the cubes and I use sauteed onions and mushrooms instead of canned mushrooms. I've made this once for my family, once for my neighbors and passed the recipe along to others.Thanks!
This is a wonderful pork chop dish! The first time I made it the chops came out tender but rather dry, so I tried brining the pork chops and it makes all the difference. However, this means that you have to be careful how much salt you add--I only seasoned my chops with pepper before browning them and the dish still came out on the salty side. I would recommend making this with two cans of low-sodium cream of mushroom soup and using low-sodium chicken broth instead of the water and chicken bouillon granules (I also added extra canned mushrooms). Since I couldn't find wild rice, I used a box of Rice-a-Roni wild rice and added another 1/2 cup of white rice. This dish is the very definition of comfort food! I served it with orange-glazed carrots and it made for a very simple and satisfying meal.
This is a fantastic recipe. I have never been able to follow it exactly, but my pork always comes out moist and tender. The only thing I really change is the seasoning on the chops and the wild rice. I vary the chop seasoning based on my taste for the night (sometimes Italian seasoning sometimes a packaged rub, etc.). I have never used the wild rice but always have some flavored rice packages on hand. One of the best was a parmesan cheese rice. Be careful as this can be salty if you get the combo wrong (bouillon, rice flavoring and chop seasoning). I always use boneless loin chops and have used anywhere from 4 to 6. You will not be disappointed! One more thing. I made this soon after thanksgiving so I had some "fried onions" on hand. You know the kind that go on green bean casserole. I added them with about 5 or 10 minutes left to bake. They were a great add on.
I cooked this dish for 2 hours and the rice was still a little crunchy.The pork chops were so tender they fell apart.Very good tho and I will make it again.
I mixed 1/3 can of cream of mush and 1/2 c. extra water to Uncle Ben's wild rice mixture along with more than a dash of pepper. (Can't stand crunchy rice and we like it spicy.) Then filled the cream of mush soup can up with milk, mixed can up, and poured over chops. Baked it a little longer. We loved it!! Thanks.
I have to say being a Minnesotan, this is one of my comfort foods. This is one of the first things I ever learned to make. I love wild rice! Pork chops in mushroom gravy is a staple in every Minnesotans home. It's a food that will grow on you.
I added about 1 cup more water to this recipe, one extra can of cream of mushroom soup and peas to this recipe. I also added (on my plate) garlic salt on everything (I'm partial to garlic salt). I thought it was very good. The rating is based upon me not adding what I did. The rice would have been far too dry and cooked well before the pot roast was done.
I dont like Pork Chops but they tasted really good!!
Sorry, this one wasn't anything special. I followed the recipe exactly. Too salty, the pork was dry and the rice mushy. Even the hubby who usually eats everything only had half a pork chop and a couple bites of rice, then said he wasn't hungry, but was munching on chips a half hour later. I won't be making this one again.
My family really wasn't impressed with this dish even with using some of the other reviewers recommendations. While the rice was tasty, it can be made on its own with the same ingredients and take less time. The chops themselves were quite tender but so dry that they were inedible. This is a dish that just simply should not be made together. Follow the Campbell's soup recipe for the pork chops and make the rice seperate and then you will have a good meal. I still gave 2 stars for the tenderness of the chops and flavor of the rice.
I am always looking for recipes that include real wild rice and this one was excellent! Next time I am going to combine some of the soup with the rice before I put it in the pan. The whole family loved it!!
I make this one a lot. Very tasty and the boyfriend requests it often. Thank you!!
My mouth is watering just thinking about these pork chops. Didn't change a thing in the recipe. Unbelievably good.
This was great! It was easy to make and it tastes wonderful. My family loved it, and are begging me to make it again.
Fabulous recipe, using one of my favorite ingredients, Minnesota Wild Rice. We lived in Minnesota for 10 years, and wild rice is a pantry staple. This is a great recipe to use the nutty flavor of the wild rice. I made the recipe exactly as stated, and it came out great. Thanks.
I liked parts of this meal. The rice was cooked perfectly and tasted great. My husband asked if there was more rice. I did not like the pork chops. They were dry and bland. My husband even got out a bottle of BBQ sauce to "fix" them.
Great recipe. I converted it to "busy mom style" (even though I'm a busy dad) and pre-cooked the rice/water in the micro for 6 min and used think chops. Done within an hour. A little light on seasoning for my taste (even though I upped it), the water tends to dillute the flavor so I would suggest go heavy.
YUMMM!!! This recipe is easy and really very good. I make this all the time now for my family and every single one loves it. Bet it would be good with chicken, too!
I am also from Minnesota and was excited to try this recipe. My husband and I both really liked it, and I don't usually like pork. I used less rice and cream of chicken and musroom soup. I will definitely make this again and next time I may add more water, since I like my rice "saucy."
These were good. I used Uncle Bens wild rice with the seasoning instead and used 2 cups of water. Since I used the seasoning packet that came with the rice I did not use the chicken bouillon. Turned out great. Chops were very mosit. I cooked mine for just an hour. Would make again.
Great flavor. Everyone enjoyed this dish. I put it into my collection.
Excellent use of wild rice - we used thin sliced chops and they turned out tender and delicious!
I really liked this. I only gave 4 stars because I changed it a little.
An ok recipe. Nothing special but very quick and easy. Thanks
This is a good basic comfort food recipe. Very easy to prepare. I used 2 boxes of Uncle Bens rice. I used the amount of water called for on the boxes of rice but decreased the amount of water by about 1/2 cup based on other's reviews. (I used 2-1/2 c of water) I didn't add the bouillon cubes since I used the season packets in the rice. I also used cream of chicken on top bc I didn't have mushroom. I prepared it before I went to work, and my husband put it in the oven when he got home. We cooked it for 2 hours covered and it was probably done before that. The rice did get cooked in my dish. I liked the ease of the recipe. I'd make it again.
Easy and Tasty! I sauteed some onions and mushrooms (fresh NOT canned), and I used 1 cup of vegetable stock and 1/2 cup water instead of using bouillon. I also used Boneless Thick Pork Chops as I was concerned about everything cooking evenly. Everything came out very well. The Pork Chops were perfect and the rice was tender. Thank you!
My parents loved this recipe, me not so much. I felt it had just a little too much mushrooms.
I changed this up just because of what I had in the cupboard. Used chix ricearoni, low sodium crm of mush, some fresh sauteed mushrooms and two cans of water. The ricearoni gave it great flavor, sauteed mushrooms were so tasty, but the consistency of the rice was almost like oatmeal because I think I added too much liquid. If you don't care about the texture of your rice though....this was super tasty.
I took another reviewers advise and used the Uncle Ben's Wild Rice. I enjoy well seasoned foods but this was too salty even for me. Since soups are highly salty and are meant to be diluted you may want to try using a low-sodium soup. It wasn't oooo-wee delicious but something different. My son says it's a keeper but I'm going to keep looking.
This was also very good with white rice (short grain) and cream of chicken soup.
Average. I cooked this in a slow cooker on low for 7 hours. (6 would have been better). I added some garlic but overall this was just "food". Nothing great
Prior to making this recipe I read many of its reviews. As recommended, I used Uncle Ben's Long Grain and Wild Rice with its seasonings, great choice. However, many of the reviews also commented that this dish is quite salty, so I used 2 tins of Campbell's low salt Cream of Mushroom soup. Unfortunately it was still too salty. But despite the saltiness, this meal has great flavor and its easy to prepare. So I will make it again in the near future using only use one tin of soup plus a cup of mayo or sour cream to cut the saltiness (we like the sauciness of the rice that the 2 tins make so don't want to lose that). I will also add slices of carrot to give it color.
I thought this recipe was really good. I used rice a roni and it worked perfectly with the amount of water that is in the recipe. I didnt use cream of mushroom I used cream of chicken and it tasted great. However next time i will do half and half. The pork wasnt as tender as I hoped but everyone liked it and I will use it again.
Was pretty good- made some alterations. With 3 pork chops(boneless)I added 6 oz. of wild rice, a tsp. of chick bouillon to 3/4 c. water, can of cream of mushroom, and cooked on 350 for 1 hr and 20 minutes. Pork chops were dry, but rice was delicious. I did do as the directions say and brown the pork chops slightly, I don't think that is necessary for boneless.
This was super simple, tasted great, and I had no left overs. I will definately make this again.
Easy and delicious! I substituted Uncle Ben's Brown and Wild Rice with mushrooms, used the seasoning packet in place of the bouillon, and only lightly seasoned the chops to reduce the saltiness. It was the first time I was able to get my husband to enjoy brown rice in a recipe. This one's a keeper!
Loved this recipe!! So simple, and cleanup is a snap! I actually used chicken breasts instead of pork chops (since I had them thawed), and it worked beautifully! This dish definitely has that "comfort food" feel to it, and will be placed in rotation in this household.
I thought this was wonderful. I used fresh mushrooms and just sauteed them a bit before adding them. I also used low fat soup and this was full of flavor. I used bone in chops, which I have come to realize are so much better than the thick sliced boneless loin chops which usually end up dry and tough. I cooked this for 1-1/2 hrs. My chops were so tender and not dry at all. My rice was a bit soggy but it didn't bother me at all - I'll just add a bit more rice next time.
I followed some previous advice and precooked the rice a bit to avoid dry chops. The dish is tasty and easy- love that! I will make this again with boneless chops. I had trouble eating this dish with the fatty chops I used. I couldn't see the fat to avoid eating it, and it kind of creeped me out a bit.
Nice find. Very comforting and, from a legit Minnesotan, very tasty! Use Uncle Ben's rice and 2 cups of water for a worthwile shortcut and similar results.
Very good!
Super easy, good comfort food. My 5 stars apply to this recipe as I altered it, however. I used a box of Uncle Ben's white and wild rice, but with only 1 T. of the seasoning packet and increased the water by 1/4 C. Everything else was as listed. It has become a regular meal in our house. My husband loves it.
Great Recipe. Rice was perfect and did not stick to casserole dish.
Really good- I use Uncle Ben's Original recipe with the seasoning packet and mix it in the soup and water. make sure rice is covered with sauce. My family thinks its even better with chicken breasts.
My husband thinks is was plain and simple, good but nothing special. I thought it was super easy to make and worth putting in my recipe collection. I will cut the salt in the future and I added white rice to the wild rice. Maybe add some herbs to spiff it up.
Nothing says Minnesota like an easy dinner with cream of mushroom & wild rice! Total comfort food. SUPER easy - could have used double the amount of mushrooms and soup to make it extra good!
I used pork tenderloin and the meal was so moist and delicious
Even though I just said I'd only use it as a side dish, I subbed 2 packages of long grain and wild rice Rice-A-Roni for the wild rice (I added more water than specified in the recipe). After 30 min I removed the foil and left the dish in the oven until the water evaporated (app 20 min). Pretty tasty.
My family did not enjoy this recipe at all. It smelled really good and looked really good, but it had a strange aftertaste and the pork chops were tough. I'm sorry! Also, I had to remove the foil to cook some of the liquid out. I used Uncle Ben's Wild Rice with Mushrooms and 1-1/4 cups water.
I didn't like it that much. The pork chops were bland and I didn't care for them being cooked so long.
Very good! This one's a keeper. The rice was delicious and the chops were very tender.
This casserole was fabulous! My kids loved it too! I used white long grain rice because i didn't have wild rice in the pantry. This one's a keeper, very moist, warm, and tender pork chops!
This is a good recipe. I have been making some thing similar to this for years. I used this recipe and it works the best with pork steak, because of the long cooking time (they're thicker). If you want to cut cooking time, using precooked wild rice is an option or using only long grain white rice is another. There are a few other variations. You can try substituting the cream of mushroom soup with mushroom gravy, adding your own mushrooms if you like. Optionally, you can add a half cup to a cup of sour cream to the gravy as well.
