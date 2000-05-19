Minnesota Pork Chops

This is a very good recipe that I got from my home state, Minnesota. Every summer when we come and visit, we are sure to buy wild rice for this casserole.

By Starbuck

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a skillet with a small amount of oil, brown the chops seasoned with salt and pepper. Spray a large 9x13 inch casserole dish with nonstick spray. Sprinkle the washed rice evenly in bottom of dish.

  • Add water and mushrooms. Sprinkle with chicken bullion. Arrange the chops on top and spoon soup over chops and rice. Cover casserole with aluminum foil and seal tightly. Bake for 1 1/2 hours to 2 hours or until rice and chops are tender.

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 55.5mg; sodium 790.8mg. Full Nutrition
