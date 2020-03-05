Meatloaf Muffins With Brown Gravy

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

These little guys are so savory and scrumptious! Ground turkey and veal, minced onions, chopped bacon, garlic powder, smokey cumin....yummy! I like to serve these with rice and roasted veggies. Both men and kids will love these individual size meat loaves.

By SaySay

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
24 meatloaf muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 2 12-cup muffin pans with cooking spray.

  • Place the chopped bacon and onion in a skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are translucent and the bacon is half cooked, about 5 minutes. Drain excess fat.

  • Place bacon mixture into a large bowl, and mix in the turkey, veal, bread crumbs, milk, eggs, steak sauce, brown sugar, garlic powder, basil, ground mustard, cumin, black pepper, sea salt, and sage until thoroughly combined. Fill the sprayed muffin cups with meatloaf mixture, and make a hole in the center of each muffin with your little finger for even cooking.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the juices run clear and the internal temperature is at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C) when measured with a meat thermometer, about 30 minutes. Brush each muffin with barbecue sauce, return to the oven, and bake 5 additional minutes.

  • Whisk brown gravy mix and water in a saucepan, and place over medium heat. Continue whisking until the gravy comes to a boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer until thickened, about 1 minute. To serve, place muffins in a deep serving dish, and pour the brown gravy over them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 46.7g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 198.1mg; sodium 1356mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Tracy B.
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2011
Very delicious! I used ground beef instead of the other meats and cut the recipe in half. Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

loralee
Rating: 1 stars
09/08/2011
Not very tasty - way too much seasoning. Won't be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
VA Todd
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2011
I made these last night and they turned out fantastic with my changes. I reduced the amount of ground turkey to one package of ground turkey (1.25#) and omitted the veal totally. I then added a cup of finely chopped each carrots and celery. The kids ate them up without knowing the added veggies. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Cathy G.
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2011
I cut the recipe in half since it is just the 2 of us and I still got 12 meatloaf muffins. We found there was just too much seasonings in each individual serving so I think doing it as a large meatloaf would work better. The gravy does help with the taste. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Michael Ray Allen
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2014
I changed the recipe..a little to help with the glazing... I used a bunt cake pan...turned out great...and gave a nice place to put mash potatoes.. and added a little fun to the table... Read More
FishTank4CT
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2017
I used 2 lbs ground turkey and 1 lb ground beef. I served them over fresh-made mashed potatoes and added a side of peas. My men LOVED this meal!! Read More
