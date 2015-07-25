Chicken with Roasted Red Peppers

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars We really enjoyed this; it was easy to make as well with common ingredients. I used the Italian Dressing Mix recipe by Debby from this site. I only had shredded mozzerella on hand, so that is what I used. I would suggest using sliced, but the shredded worked in a pinch, it just wasn't as "thick" as I would have liked it. Thanks Darla for a new chicken recipe that I will definitely make again (perhaps on the grill come summertime)! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I make a similar recipe but with spinach and everyone loves it. I marinate the chicken in robust italian dressing. Fry in pan, then put the roasted red peppers, cooked spinach, and moz cheese on top. Cover in pan until cheese melts. Quick and delicious! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I'm giving this recipe five stars because I think it would be heavenly if not for my mistake. Make sure you get roasted red peppers in water NOT in brine. Way to salty and vinegary for my taste when combined with the Italian dressing. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Thanks for a great recipe Darla! My husband and I both enjoyed it very much. It was simple and fun to make. For the marinade I used bottled Kraft Zesty Italian Dressing. It worked so well that I plan to use it again next time because of the intense flavor. I wish I could give your recipe more stars as it truly was delicious and easy to prepare. Again thanks a bunch! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I used Zesty Fat free Italian dressing as that was what I had on hand!! Great recipe I have baked mine before but never tried doing it in the skillet!! Tasted wonderful! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Good quick recipe. It also works without marinating the chicken if you use thin sliced chicken breasts and monterrey jack colby or cheddar cheese. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Very Tasty!! I needed something to go with my couscous (was trying it for the first time) and this went great. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I make a similar recipe I made up myself. I do not use dressing. I pan fry chicken tenders in olive oil with Cavender's greek seasoning on them in a cast iron skillet. When done I add one jar of roasted red peppers (in water) half a package of grape tomatoes cut in half and mozzarella cheese all over the top. Place cast iron skillet in the broiler and broil until all is cooked through and cheese is golden brown. Awesome. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Wow excellent! I used zesty italian dressing and shredded cheese because thats all I had but it turned out great! Helpful (1)