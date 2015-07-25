Chicken with Roasted Red Peppers

Rating: 4.42 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Marinated chicken breasts are first browned, then quickly broiled with a topping of roasted red bell peppers and mozzarella.

By DARLA

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 chicken breasts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken breasts into a 1-gallon plastic zipper bag; pour in the Italian dressing. Squeeze air out of the bag, and seal. Refrigerate 4 to 6 hours to marinate.

  • Pour the dressing into a large skillet over medium heat, and bring to a boil. Lay the chicken pieces into the dressing, and cook until the dressing reduces and the chicken is lightly browned, about 10 minutes per side.

  • Preheat the oven's broiler and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; place the chicken breasts onto the foil-lined sheet. Place a generous layer of roasted red peppers on each chicken breast; top with a slice of cheese. Broil the chicken until the cheese is browned and bubbling, 1 to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
579 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 41.3g; cholesterol 85.1mg; sodium 2582.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

ma baker
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2011
We really enjoyed this; it was easy to make as well with common ingredients. I used the Italian Dressing Mix recipe by Debby from this site. I only had shredded mozzerella on hand, so that is what I used. I would suggest using sliced, but the shredded worked in a pinch, it just wasn't as "thick" as I would have liked it. Thanks Darla for a new chicken recipe that I will definitely make again (perhaps on the grill come summertime)! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Cheri
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2012
I make a similar recipe but with spinach and everyone loves it. I marinate the chicken in robust italian dressing. Fry in pan, then put the roasted red peppers, cooked spinach, and moz cheese on top. Cover in pan until cheese melts. Quick and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Kimberly
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2011
I'm giving this recipe five stars because I think it would be heavenly if not for my mistake. Make sure you get roasted red peppers in water NOT in brine. Way to salty and vinegary for my taste when combined with the Italian dressing. Read More
Helpful
(9)
VickiJH
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2011
Thanks for a great recipe Darla! My husband and I both enjoyed it very much. It was simple and fun to make. For the marinade I used bottled Kraft Zesty Italian Dressing. It worked so well that I plan to use it again next time because of the intense flavor. I wish I could give your recipe more stars as it truly was delicious and easy to prepare. Again thanks a bunch! Read More
Helpful
(7)
sunset
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2011
I used Zesty Fat free Italian dressing as that was what I had on hand!! Great recipe I have baked mine before but never tried doing it in the skillet!! Tasted wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(4)
jm
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2011
Good quick recipe. It also works without marinating the chicken if you use thin sliced chicken breasts and monterrey jack colby or cheddar cheese. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Katie M
Rating: 4 stars
04/28/2012
Very Tasty!! I needed something to go with my couscous (was trying it for the first time) and this went great. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jam
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2015
I make a similar recipe I made up myself. I do not use dressing. I pan fry chicken tenders in olive oil with Cavender's greek seasoning on them in a cast iron skillet. When done I add one jar of roasted red peppers (in water) half a package of grape tomatoes cut in half and mozzarella cheese all over the top. Place cast iron skillet in the broiler and broil until all is cooked through and cheese is golden brown. Awesome. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jamila Melius
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2013
Wow excellent! I used zesty italian dressing and shredded cheese because thats all I had but it turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kathy Walsh
Rating: 2 stars
02/28/2014
Followed the directions but it had a very vinegary taste to it. Maybe it was the dressing (paul newman's italian) I used but it really wasn't very good. Read More
