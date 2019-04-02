After searching for a recipe for an antipasto salad that I had envisioned in my head, I gave up and just decided to create one myself. I made this dish for a party and everyone couldn't stop talking about it. The ratio of meat/cheese to veggies can be adjusted to taste.
Great recipe that's a hit at large gatherings! It always makes such a nice presentation on a serving platter. The mix of colors is so vibrant and the combination of flavors is so delicous that no one ever walks away hungry! I add a bit of rolled up prosciutto along with the other meats. I also use sliced plum tomatoes and my all time favorite sun-dried tomatoes! I add in some black olives and drizzle the whole thing with a bit of olive oil. I serve it with balsamic vinegar on the side vs. over top. All that's left is to add a basket of crusty Italian bread - it just doesn't get much better than this!
I made this today for Superbowl Sunday. It is delicious! I didn't have fresh tomatoes (I don't buy them out of season) but I did have a jar of sundried tomatoes so I chopped up a few of those. The touch of sweet is nice. I also used some sharp swiss cheese (not really Italian but we like it). Delicious! Will make again. Thanks Katie!
This is an excellent antipasto. The only thing that seemed to be missing was sufficient dressing. We doctored ours with additional caesar dressing. I also added some pickled mushrooms which were a nice addition. Next time, I will not toss the ingredients and present it with the individual ingredients artfully arranged.
Awesome recipe! I made exactly but did not use the tomatoes. I cut the meat and cheese into small 1" squares. I sprinkled the marinated artichoke juice over everything instead of using oil and vinegar. A huge hit and colorful!
OMG! Good!!! I called this my $45 salad because it was a little expensive to make, but it was so worth it! Very yummy! The only thing I didn't like was the provolone cheese. Next time I will use something different. Also, I added capers. I will definitely make this again (for special occasions).
Our daughter made this as the salad course to an Italian meal. She served small amounts of it on romaine lettuce leaves. The leftovers I've been tossing with spinach for an easy lunch salad. Very good recipe.
Loved this! The only thing I changed was to use the lovely mixed olives and from the olive bar and left them whole. What made this so good was the addition of the sharp provolone ( fantastic!!! ), in addition to the blander, softer mozz. There is a lot of confusion about antipasto salads, people seem to think they are pasta salads, instead of BEFORE (anti) the pasta. This was beautiful, delicious and just perfect for those days when it's too hot to cook and you just can't face more lettuce. I served this with a white bean and tuna salad and some crostini.
Added mosticiolli noodles (8 oz), green onions,and parmesan cheese (dried). Used fresh peppers and omitted artichokes. Because of the addition of noodles I increased the olive oil (to 4 Tablespoons) and seasonings (to taste). To add zest, I added a few flakes of dried red peppers. Refrigerated for 3 hours. Wonderfully refreshing in weather too hot to start the oven. Served with breadsticks.
Made this for our sons First Holy Communion in May. I made it the day before because I love the 'sauce' that it makes. I added pepporcinis to it, doubled the ingredients, tripled the vinegar, as we like it less oily. I also add a box of lined elbows (Barilla). I suggest lined because the sauce gets trapped in the lines and it is so good. It reminded me of Sunday dinner, growing up in New York. It's truly better the next day, just like lasagna. Making with Christmas dinner. If you omit the meats it's perfect for Feast of Seven Fishes for Christmas Eve, but we will be waiting until Christmas dinner (or breakfast) to indulge. Don't forget the crusty bread for dunking. It's a bit expensive but it's worth it.
Went fast at the party. A bit expensive, but I keep it for special occasions. I used fresh small mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes and olives all cut in half. I used only Genoa salami and provolone cut in chunks. Marinated artichoke hearts (drained well) and the basil and dressing. And a few whole pepperoncinis Awesome! Next time I will keep a bit out for myself before I serve it. Goes very fast.
This is really yummy. I did it once straight from the recipe. The second time, I combined this recipe with a panzanella recipe (adding cubed bread and leaving out the black olives 'cuz I don't like 'em). It was terrific both ways.
Our daughter was having family gathering serving spaghetti/meatballs using recipe they obtained in Florence, Italy. I made this Antipasti salad , receiving praise from family. Fantastic blending of flavors and the vibrant colors combined to make a real winner!! This is a kerper??
This was great. I made it for a monthly dinner club I'm in. I didnt know what to expect as far as what people thought of it, but it was a huge hit! People were asking for doggie bags to take some home with them. My local market didn't have "regular" canned artichokes, so I ended up getting marinated artichoke hearts. This worked out well and gave the overall dish and the "dressing," if you will, a zesty taste.
Made this tonight after my hubby asked me to try to make it after having had it at a BBQ earlier this summer. I used Parmesan vs mozzarella and pepperoni vs one of the salami because I had them on hand. Also doubled the oil/vinegar amounts. I tossed it into my favorite Italian pottery serving bowl and can't wait to surprise my husband with it tonight!
Delicious. I have made this many times with many variations and different dressings. I usually serve as an appetizer with fancy toothpicks. As an appetizer everything needs to be bitesize so I leave the olives whole and make sure the chunks are big enough to pick up with the tooth picks. With the longer toothpicks guests can make their own little kabob combinations.
I miade this salad for a large family gathering. I added 8 oz of mostaccioli noodles. Also, replaced the oil and vinegar with artichoke marinade and the juice of half a lemon, as both were readily available. Super delicious! Everyone raved about this. My husband said "Let's move this to the 'regular rotation'!" Thank you for submitting!
I made this antipasto salad to go with a lasagna and garlic bread dinner. It was the perfect accompaniment. I did cut down on the vinegar to 2 T and added some garlic, sugar and Italian seasoning to the dressing though.
I didn't make this, but a coworker did for our store picnic. She added 5 Roma Tomatoes, added a cucumber diced up and put one packet of Seven Seasons Italian dressing in to season it also. Really good!!!! My husband usually turns up his nose at anything with tomatoes, olives or any of the other things in this but HE was the one that told me to get the recipe.
I thought this was a good antipasto. I followed the recipe fairly closely except for subbing Colby jack for the provolone and adding so.e cucumber I had on hand. Was a very nice side for our Italian seasoned steak. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
