Antipasto Salad

After searching for a recipe for an antipasto salad that I had envisioned in my head, I gave up and just decided to create one myself. I made this dish for a party and everyone couldn't stop talking about it. The ratio of meat/cheese to veggies can be adjusted to taste.

By Katie Greco

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the Genoa and sopressata salami, provolone, mozzarella, tomatoes, and artichokes in a bowl. Slice the roasted red peppers and add them to the bowl, along with about 3 tablespoons of their juice.

  • Mix in the chopped olives. Drizzle olive oil over the entire dish, followed by the red wine vinegar and black pepper. Salad can be made ahead of time and refrigerated until serving.

  • Tear the fresh basil leaves into bite-sized pieces and add them to the salad just before serving. Mix thoroughly and serve.

Cook's Note:

You can use marinated artichokes instead of water-packed, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 73.8mg; sodium 1783.5mg. Full Nutrition
