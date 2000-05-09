Gloria's Sausage Gravy with Biscuits
This is a wonderful sausage gravy and biscuit recipe my cousin serves for breakfast on special occasions.
This is a wonderful sausage gravy and biscuit recipe my cousin serves for breakfast on special occasions.
this recipe is very tasty but the gravy needs to be doubled. It's too thick and it doesn't soak into the biscuits. I used 2 tbsp of flour and 2 cups of milk. I also eliminated the salt altogether.Read More
I agree with BABIDOLL02 in the first review. This is not gravy. Nor are these biscuits. I could not believe the long list of useless ingredients I was looking at. It actually got me so curious I just had to try it. I followed the recipe for both the biscuits and the gravy to the letter. Measured everything (which I rarely do anymore). I must say this turned out to be exactly like so concoction my mother would have made when I was a kid. What is the point of the poultry seasoning? What is poultry seasoning? And the nutmeg! Why am I putting "Nutmeg" in my sausage gravy? Let's not forget the biscuits, or were they rolls? If you simply get rid of the yeast and butter your looking at buttermilk biscuits that take about five minutes prep time and 10 minutes in the oven. I don't want to wait 2 1/2 hours for my B&G in the morning! If you really want a decent gravy in the morning try "Bob Evans Sausage Gravy" on this site. It has great reviews and too simple to make.Read More
I agree with BABIDOLL02 in the first review. This is not gravy. Nor are these biscuits. I could not believe the long list of useless ingredients I was looking at. It actually got me so curious I just had to try it. I followed the recipe for both the biscuits and the gravy to the letter. Measured everything (which I rarely do anymore). I must say this turned out to be exactly like so concoction my mother would have made when I was a kid. What is the point of the poultry seasoning? What is poultry seasoning? And the nutmeg! Why am I putting "Nutmeg" in my sausage gravy? Let's not forget the biscuits, or were they rolls? If you simply get rid of the yeast and butter your looking at buttermilk biscuits that take about five minutes prep time and 10 minutes in the oven. I don't want to wait 2 1/2 hours for my B&G in the morning! If you really want a decent gravy in the morning try "Bob Evans Sausage Gravy" on this site. It has great reviews and too simple to make.
I agree with the other reviewers that this does come out way too thick. Will keep my other recipe going, although thank you for the post.
this recipe is very tasty but the gravy needs to be doubled. It's too thick and it doesn't soak into the biscuits. I used 2 tbsp of flour and 2 cups of milk. I also eliminated the salt altogether.
very good but as a previous reviewer said please double the amount of milk and as for the flour I used 3 tablespoons.Awesome!! tastes like the stuff I order at restaurants!! even better
The chicken seasoning, hot sauce and Worcestershire really gave it a great flavor! One of the reviewers was crazy for wondering why they should put it in, I think it's the best I've made in quite some time! I didn't add the nutmeg and added only a teaspoon or so of chopped onions from the spice rack and adjusted the milk/flour ratio just slightly to suit our preference. Thanks for the twist.
As others said, this is a great recipe, just like the restaurants, however there is just not enough gravy and it comes out too thick. I doubled it and added more milk-add enough so that you get the consistancy you personally like. It was just too thick for me. Make sure you cook the flour well to get rid of the pasty taste before you add the milk.
This recipe is the only reason my girlfriend stays with me. The combination of spices leaves you glowing after eating it. Everyone complains about the recipe not calling for enough milk, sure it needs more milk but it doesn't justify giving one star. Just add more milk until its the consistency you like. Gloria keep up the good work!
I love this recipe...actually, my mother used to make it all the time and has since passed away. I'm so grateful that I found it here. I realize that it does come out a bit thick, but I add milk as needed to make it come out just right. The "unusual" spices give it a nice twist on something that normally is a bit on the bland side. UPDATE....8/12/2011 although I have for the most part memorized this recipe(Thanks again for submitting Debbie!!) I just can't help but comment on some of the really nasty comments left here. There are plenty of pre-mixed packages of garbage that you simply add water to or if feeling a little daring substitute milk. This recipe can take many different directions that's the beauty of it, and for people who are not family with poultry seasoning, maybe they should become a little more educated in the kitchen before writing such a nasty review.
I have been making this recipe for years and it's the best but yes you do have to tweak it. I use a pound and a half of sausage (use what you like, my family likes maple). Increase the onion to you taste at least a quarter cup. Increase the flour; I use 4 1/2 tbsp and then use 4 1/2 cups milk. But always use the same ratio of flour to milk. I use 1 1/2 tsp poultry seasoning since I increased the liquid. Nutmeg is optional. I used Pillsbury frozen buttermilk biscuits. This is a great recipe. I have been using this for 10 years.
I didn't find it too thick at all and I used the calculator to increase the recipe to 60 servings for a Master Gardener training class at our local AgCenter. It was the hit of the morning. I left out the hot sauce and put a bottle on the table for anyone who wanted to heat it up. It held very well all morning in a crock pot on low, too.
My family loved this recipe. My husband's eyes got big as he took his first bite. He said it was just like the restaurant's version. Other viewers are correct in leaving the sausage and doubling(tripling even!) the rest of the ingredients. The gravy would be great to make ahead and have on hand to ease the rush in the morning. (I cheated and made frozen biscuits and it was still fantastic.)
I think there must be a problem with the editing of this recipe cuz the "gravy" wasn't a gravy at all.....just a gluey meat. I salvaged it by making additional roux and milk (4 times the stated amount) I also think the rolls were too many for the gravy amount in the recipe. I would use baking powder biscuits instead of the raised roll recipe too. In our quest for the perfect sausage gravy our fav so far is Military S.O.S. Feasty style from this site. (with a few tweaks) My hubby says the Feasty style is the closest to his fav military breakfast staple. Thanks so much for sharing!
This is the best sausage gravy recipe I have ever had. Get a ton of compliments whenever I make this. Thanks so much for a great recipe!
We didn't really care for this recipe that much. There was something about it that just didn't taste quite right, but I can't put my finger on it. Usually I like onions, but in this recipe I didn't care for it. Since the gravy came out really thick I added some extra milk to thin it out a little. I don't think I will make this one again since I've made other biscuits and gravy recipes that I've liked better.
double ingrediants except sausage
I give this five stars because it is absolutely delicious. I found this recipe because my husband request I make some. I wasnt sure if I would like it, but I love it too! I agree, more sauce is needed, so I usually add more liquid. Also I just use refrigerator biscuits to make it easier.
Don't let the nutmeg scare you away from this recipe. It adds a richness and flavor that no one will be able to put their finger on. I substitued Hot pork sausage for the sage. I left out the dash of hot sauce put added a 1/4 tsp of rubbed sage. Delicious!
Yummy gravy! I used a 12 oz chub of light sausage and skipped the salt and nutmeg(although I did throw a dash of season salt in). My husband wanted more gravy and a smaller ratio of sausage to gravy. So, next time I will double all of the ingredients EXCEPT the sausage. I used a different different biscuit recipe as I didn't have buttermilk, nor could are hunger pains stand to wait for the rise time!
This is a good base recipe. My husband liked the taste but I did end up adding more milk. Next time would increase the flour to at least 2 tbsp and milk to 2 cups. I did drain the sausage a little after browning to get rid of some the grease.
Very interesting. Good seasoning, but the hot sauce doesn't make up for the lack of pepper. I added a tablespoon of fresh-ground black pepper. And as many people say, it really needs more milk and flour. It's rich enough so that it doesn't require half-and-half. I use 2% milk. Don't know about the biscuit recipe since I used packaged ones. I learned something from the nutmeg, W-sauce, onion and poultry seasoning. Overall, I'd just say more pepper and more milk. (WHO cooks a POUND of sausage for SB&G other than a restaurant?)
Good. I will thin out gravy next time- not enough milk.
I am rating this recipe as it is written.....this is NOT a gravy recipe, all I ended up was with sausage. I wished I had went back and read the other reviews before attempting to make this. Sorry, but this recipe needs major adjusting.
Not a real recipe for biscuits. The gravy recipe seems close, but I don't like the over use of nutmeg in white sauces these days. Not everything should taste like Swedish meatballs.
Excellent, both the biscuits and the gravy! I left out the nutmeg (personal preference) and everything else was easy and perfect! Thank you!
we listened to the advice of the others and doubled the recipe... and instead of pork we made it with our friend's elk sausage ... it is a huge hit with the whole family...this time i am trying it with sage!
I did not make the biscuits (as some other reviewers said, it was too long of a process for the morning), however I've made this gravy recipe several times. While it is very thick, I have learned to double the recipe (probably could triple) EXCEPT for the sausage.
I did not care for this recipe.
I used between 3 & 4 cups of milk, & increased the flour amount to 1/4 cup. I was out of nutmeg, so left that out, don't know what difference that would make, but still tasted fantastic!! I also cheated and used biscuits in a can. Made with homemade hashbrowns, and fried eggs. Great Sunday Morning Breakfast!!
Very tasty...I doubled everything except the sausage...the spices might sound odd, but they give it the "sausage gravy" taste...I made my own cheddar biscuits
I did not try this recipe. I meant to review the Bob Evans sausage gravy, which was excellent.
I am rating this recipe one star as written, just based on the gravy. The ratio of meat to milk was just not right. As most reviewers said, much much more milk was necessary. The seasonings were just OK, but just too salty. 1 dash each Worcestershire sauce and hot pepper sauce were not enough to add any meaningful flavor. I did NOT make the biscuits (known everywhere else as Angel Biscuits) because I didn't want to take that much time. Thanks for the recipe, but I believe I'll stick to my own sausage gravy recipe. I brown the sausage, remove from the pan, brown flour in the sausage grease, then add milk, a little salt, and black pepper. When it's thickened I add the cooked sausage. Simple wins for me this time.
I only made the gravy. But it was terrible. So thick! The nutmeg was just weird and out of place and it was all so salty and just strange.
This was amazing! Just like Resturants, except for more sausage. The gravy came together really fast and easy. I actually cheated and used premade bisuts from a can.
I added 1 more tbs of flour and 2 more cup of milk and used a tube of biscuits. Ready in 1/2 and hour! yummy D
this was very good -just need more milk and i made my own baking powered biscuits - i would make this recipe again.
my husband and sons looove this recipe. It turns out super every time!
I live in Montreal and miss the taste of American country cooking, so I tried this and I was pleased that it tasted so much like home. I used my own biscuits but made the gravy and it's quite good. I added extra nutmeg. I'll use this again.
Although this recipe does have a good flavor, it's really just creamy sausage with no gravy. I even doubled the flour & milk that was called for and still wasn't satisfied.
This is a great recipe for unorthodox biscuits! If you are in the mood for something different try it! It is a little labor intensive but my family's reactions were worth the effort.
I thought this was a greatr recipe, but as many have said before me it's a bit thick. I needed to add quite a bit of liquid to get the desired result. And I also used less sausage. As for the bisquits I would recommend making your own.. I tried the store-bought ones and it just didn't come out right with those.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections