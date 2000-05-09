Gloria's Sausage Gravy with Biscuits

This is a wonderful sausage gravy and biscuit recipe my cousin serves for breakfast on special occasions.

cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
prep:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • To make the gravy: Crumble sausage in skillet and cook over medium-low heat. Add onion and cook until tender; drain. Stir in flour, a little at a time, for about 6 minutes or until bubbly and golden. Stir in milk, nutmeg, poultry seasoning, salt, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce and cook until thick.

  • To make biscuits: Dissolve yeast in warm water; let stand 5 minutes. Stir in buttermilk and set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, soda and salt. Cut in shortening with pastry blender until looks like coarse meal. Stir in yeast-buttermilk mix and mix well. Turn out onto lightly floured surface and knead gently 3 to 4 times. Roll out flat to 1/2 inch and cut with 2 1/2 inch biscuit cutter. Place on lightly greased baking sheet and cover. Let rise in warm place 1 1/2 hrs.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden. Remove from oven and brush tops with melted butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
764 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 74.9g; fat 42.8g; cholesterol 45mg; sodium 1843.7mg. Full Nutrition
