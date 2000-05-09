Gloria's Sausage Gravy with Biscuits

I agree with BABIDOLL02 in the first review. This is not gravy. Nor are these biscuits. I could not believe the long list of useless ingredients I was looking at. It actually got me so curious I just had to try it. I followed the recipe for both the biscuits and the gravy to the letter. Measured everything (which I rarely do anymore). I must say this turned out to be exactly like so concoction my mother would have made when I was a kid. What is the point of the poultry seasoning? What is poultry seasoning? And the nutmeg! Why am I putting "Nutmeg" in my sausage gravy? Let's not forget the biscuits, or were they rolls? If you simply get rid of the yeast and butter your looking at buttermilk biscuits that take about five minutes prep time and 10 minutes in the oven. I don't want to wait 2 1/2 hours for my B&G in the morning! If you really want a decent gravy in the morning try "Bob Evans Sausage Gravy" on this site. It has great reviews and too simple to make.

