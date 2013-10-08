Festive Cheese Dip 'Slaw'

Rating: 4.5 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Festive appetizer served in hollowed out whole red cabbage -- accompanied by corn chips! Beautiful, easy, and oh so tasty! Especially pretty for Thanksgiving and Christmas appetizer buffets. Best if made ahead at least 24 hours to let flavors blend (can refrigerate in covered container for up to one week). Even with peppers, this dip is not too spicy -- children love this dip. A winner!

By NKW

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, lightly mix the Swiss cheese, green onions, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, and mayonnaise. Cover and refrigerate 24 hours to blend flavors. Mix in more mayonnaise before serving, if desired.

  • To serve, cut core out of cabbage and discard. Cut a thick slice from the bottom of the cabbage; use a fork to pull the inner leaves out of the cabbage to leave a hollowed out bowl. Pull several of the outer leaves slightly open and fold them back to make the bowl more attractive; serve the chilled dip in the hollowed cabbage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 6g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 48.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

BeckARoo
Rating: 4 stars
11/22/2011
This looks awesome but are the jalapeno and banana peppers fresh or canned/pickled? Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

bellepepper
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2011
I spotted this on the Buzz the other day and decided to make it to snack on during the football game today. Go Bucks! I just made the cheese mixture and didn t serve it in the head of cabbage. Frankly I wasn t wild about this one. I think Hubs enjoyed it more than I did. However in fairness to the recipe I may not have let the flavors meld long enough. I will taste the leftovers tomorrow to see if the flavors have improved and update my review if necessary. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Myrnaic
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2011
Made it as an appetizer for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! However I did add a little more mayo than what the recipe says and the flavor is much better when you make it the day before and let it sit overnight. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Diana
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2011
I LOVE this recipe! I often don't serve it in the cabbage. My husband is doing the low carb thing so eats it with celery. Not as good as Frito Scoops or a nice cracker but he enjoys it. I like it spicy so I always add more jalapeno. You must let it refrigerator for several hours to let the flavors all meld together well. Yum!!! Wherever I take this recipe people beg me for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(7)
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2011
Five stars from the LTH family! I made this for our niece's 8th birthday party and it was a HUGE hit with most everyone. Those that have sensitivities to spicy foods were not as big of fans as the rest of us. I followed the recipe with a few minor tweaks: I wasn't sure how many ounces were a pound (and I'm totally ok w/admitting that) so I used 16 oz of shredded Swiss I used canned diced jalaps and I'm not a mayo fan so I used 1/2 mayo w/EVOO and 1/2 FF sour cream. Great stuff! My grocery store didn't have a red cabbage so I had to use a (pricy!) green cabbage. If presentation is a MUST I'll keep the cabbage. If not I'll save the and use a pretty serving dish. TY for an interesting change of pace appetizer NKW! Read More
Helpful
(6)
kellym
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2011
This is incredible!! Not spicy at all and delicious with fritos scoops! I will make this recipe again and again! Made it exactly as stated. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Nicki
Rating: 4 stars
03/29/2013
Followed the recipe as written minus the cabbage head. I did let it sit/settle as advised. The majority liked it and some raved about how great it was I and a few others didn't care for it I'm not a big fan of swiss cheese so maybe thats why I didn't like it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
crf0610
Rating: 3 stars
05/02/2014
I changed this quite a bit. I don't like swiss cheese so I used mozzarella. My boyfriend doesn't like onions so I left it out. I also did not serve it in the cabbage. I did let it sit overnight to blend though. Everyone including me seemed to think it was just okay. I probably won't make it again. Read More
bpark32
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2020
Love this dip! So delicious! 2nd time I made it I had a little leftover bacon so I crumbled that up too... either way it's great! I'll be making it frequently! Read More
