Festive Cheese Dip 'Slaw'

Rating: 4 stars This looks awesome but are the jalapeno and banana peppers fresh or canned/pickled? Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Made it as an appetizer for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! However I did add a little more mayo than what the recipe says and the flavor is much better when you make it the day before and let it sit overnight. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE this recipe! I often don't serve it in the cabbage. My husband is doing the low carb thing so eats it with celery. Not as good as Frito Scoops or a nice cracker but he enjoys it. I like it spicy so I always add more jalapeno. You must let it refrigerator for several hours to let the flavors all meld together well. Yum!!! Wherever I take this recipe people beg me for the recipe! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Five stars from the LTH family! I made this for our niece's 8th birthday party and it was a HUGE hit with most everyone. Those that have sensitivities to spicy foods were not as big of fans as the rest of us. I followed the recipe with a few minor tweaks: I wasn't sure how many ounces were a pound (and I'm totally ok w/admitting that) so I used 16 oz of shredded Swiss I used canned diced jalaps and I'm not a mayo fan so I used 1/2 mayo w/EVOO and 1/2 FF sour cream. Great stuff! My grocery store didn't have a red cabbage so I had to use a (pricy!) green cabbage. If presentation is a MUST I'll keep the cabbage. If not I'll save the and use a pretty serving dish. TY for an interesting change of pace appetizer NKW! Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars I spotted this on the Buzz the other day and decided to make it to snack on during the football game today. Go Bucks! I just made the cheese mixture and didn t serve it in the head of cabbage. Frankly I wasn t wild about this one. I think Hubs enjoyed it more than I did. However in fairness to the recipe I may not have let the flavors meld long enough. I will taste the leftovers tomorrow to see if the flavors have improved and update my review if necessary. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This is incredible!! Not spicy at all and delicious with fritos scoops! I will make this recipe again and again! Made it exactly as stated. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Followed the recipe as written minus the cabbage head. I did let it sit/settle as advised. The majority liked it and some raved about how great it was I and a few others didn't care for it I'm not a big fan of swiss cheese so maybe thats why I didn't like it. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars I changed this quite a bit. I don't like swiss cheese so I used mozzarella. My boyfriend doesn't like onions so I left it out. I also did not serve it in the cabbage. I did let it sit overnight to blend though. Everyone including me seemed to think it was just okay. I probably won't make it again.