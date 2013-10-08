3 P Salad

Rating: 3.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is so unusual that it takes you by surprise! It combines sweet and salty.

By sueb

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir the peas, pickles, peanuts, and mayonnaise together in a mixing bowl. Scoop onto lettuce leaves to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 637.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2011
This was different....and I liked it! I do think I would prefer less dill pickles next time (I used dill pickle relish) as it was pretty overwhelming but not in a bad way just a little much for me. On the other hand my little guy (the pickle fanatic) tore it up so I guess it's to be determined by the individuals personal tastes. LOVED the different textures in this and the longer it sat in the fridge the better it was. Sueb Thanks so much for sharing this wonderfully different refreshing recipe!:) Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
06/11/2011
Unusual combination of ingredients. I used 1/4 cup each mayonnaise and light Miracle Whip and used kosher dill pickles. The pickle flavor really dominates in this dish and I don't think the kosher pickles (all I had) were the best choice. One other comment...I think the yield is 4 servings (at least in this family) not 6 so plan accordingly. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Paul
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2021
My mom used to make this recipe so I was very happy when I found this. The only thing she did different was added diced Pimentos - 4 P's Salad Read More
Tina
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2020
I changed it up a little but I liked it! 1 16 oz package frozen peas 3/4 C dry roasted peanuts 1/4 C diced dill pickles Enough mayo to cover Read More
Jaime Tucker
Rating: 3 stars
03/15/2016
Reminds me of my Grandma's recipe. I used miracle whip instead and used Spanish peanuts. I also used canned peas instead of frozen since they blend in better. Also I used sweet pickles instead of dill which I think is the most important part as it doesn't overwhelm the recipe. Read More
