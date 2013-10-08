1 of 5

Rating: 3 stars Unusual combination of ingredients. I used 1/4 cup each mayonnaise and light Miracle Whip and used kosher dill pickles. The pickle flavor really dominates in this dish and I don't think the kosher pickles (all I had) were the best choice. One other comment...I think the yield is 4 servings (at least in this family) not 6 so plan accordingly. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This was different....and I liked it! I do think I would prefer less dill pickles next time (I used dill pickle relish) as it was pretty overwhelming but not in a bad way just a little much for me. On the other hand my little guy (the pickle fanatic) tore it up so I guess it's to be determined by the individuals personal tastes. LOVED the different textures in this and the longer it sat in the fridge the better it was. Sueb Thanks so much for sharing this wonderfully different refreshing recipe!:) Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars My mom used to make this recipe so I was very happy when I found this. The only thing she did different was added diced Pimentos - 4 P's Salad

Rating: 5 stars I changed it up a little but I liked it! 1 16 oz package frozen peas 3/4 C dry roasted peanuts 1/4 C diced dill pickles Enough mayo to cover