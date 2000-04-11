Slow Cooked Pork Barbeque

83 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 30
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

A slow cooker form of steaming pork in barbeque sauce.

By Larry

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put the chops in the slow cooker and pour a bottle of your favorite barbeque sauce over. With your hands, mix the sauce all over the chops making sure the are coated very well. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 37.1mg; sodium 1430.7mg. Full Nutrition
