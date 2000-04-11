Slow Cooked Pork Barbeque
A slow cooker form of steaming pork in barbeque sauce.
So tender. You cannot beat the simplicity of this dish. I used a small pork tendloin seasoned with a little garlic and seasoning salt.
I used a pound of frozen pork loin that I had on hand. I added a beef boullion cube to a cup of heated vinegar, and added that as well. I decreased the amount of BBQ sauce by half. It was delicious!! Great starting point for a an easy bbq recipe.
I had some frozen pork chops and not much else. When I found this recipe, I knew I had just what I needed. It was easy, fast, and delicious.
So good and more importantly for a mom of 4, so easy. I had a pork roast that I dumped 3/4 of a bottle of bar-b-que sauce on. Forgot about it for 6 hours, came back and shredded it, let cook for another hour and served on mini rolls. It has become one of my kids most requested dinners. Thank you for making this mom's life that much easier!
Apparently this recipe is great from other reviews, but I put it all in the crock pot this morning and by 3:00 this afternoon it was burned. Like chewy and gross. What did I do wrong?
This was just *OK*. I didnt like the use of pork chops, I think next time I will use a boneless pork tenderloin, as the chops didnt shred as much as my husband and I would have liked....
Doesn't get any easier than this!! Throw it in, let it cook all day. Tasted wonderful. I served it over white rice.
This was a great slow cooker solution for supper! How easy does it get? I used pork tenderloin and it about fell apart when I took it out. We ate it with some BBQ sauce from the slow cooker poured over it. Yummy. My husband, my 5 year old and I really liked it. My two year old had no interest.
This idea is great, but the pork chops were VERY overcooked. I followed the directions exactly, and since there are only 2 ingredients and one stes, I don't think I messed up. The only way this might work is with much larger cuts of meat and thin BBQ sauce.
My family loved this recipe! Delicious and so simple (the markers of a perfect recipe, in my opinion) My pork was kind of fatty, so toward the end of the cooking I ladled out as much of the oil/fat as possible and then replaced it with a little more BBQ sauce. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Try it this way... I used the pork roast tenderloin from Costco. I add a minced garlic clove or two, two or three bay leaves depending on size, Lawry's seasoning salt and ground pepper to taste. Secret ingredient is Orange Juice. I use 1/2 cup to 1 cup depending on your size of roast and crock pot. Just enough to line the bottom about 1/4 inch. Cook for 4-5 hours on high or adjust if you use low. Comes out tasty! I make shredded pork sandwiches. Sometimes I dipped the roll in the juice for moisture or you can use BBQ sauce if you wish. Also makes a good burrito. It's pretty much a Carnitas type of slow cooked pork.
For a better BBQ sauce at the end, try starting this recipe with just 1/2 cup of water or beef broth. Add the BBQ sauce about 60 minutes before you are ready to eat. This prevents the sauce from breaking down from cooking too long.
Keep an eye on this one. Mine was Soooooo overcooked, I only ate a few bites. It was a total waste of $8.00 pork chops. I had my crock pot on low, but the BBQ sauce burnt, the chops burnt, and my crock pot is still soaking in the sink trying to loosen the burnt on sauce. This seemed like it would be pretty fool proof. NOT for the workingwoman. If you are “stay at home” it might be good so you can keep monitoring the crock pot.
This recipe was simple and very easy to make before heading off to work. One thing you should be aware of, if you use thinner slices of pork then they will dry out if left cooking for 8 hours. I used four 1/2" boneless pork chops and they were great after 6 hours.
Soooo easy and yummmmmy, we make B.B.Q sandwiches with hoagie rolls/french rolls. Don't need anything else, fingerlickin gooooood!
WOW>>>>>>>> My family loved it! The smell in the house drove them all crazy. And the meat fell off the bone when I was trying to take it out. I coated the pork chops very well with BBQ sauce and then dumped the rest on top of them. I didnt have any left over.
Since I always have to change everything a little bit, I added thick pork spare ribs and chicken legs. Then I made my own sauce of 1/2 cup Soy Sauce, 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup sugar, two smashed garlic gloves, one inch chunk of ginger smashed, med chopped onion. Cooked all day. First three hours on high then on low. Yummy. Have leftovers toward today's dinner. Great fun using these slow cookers, gives me time to do lots of other things. Happy New Year Everyone. Beverly
I did this with boneless pork spareribs. about 1 and a half pounds. But i first slightly browned them on my stove, just enough to turn the pick a little grayish, and it took me a bottle and a half of bbq sauce, i used honey hickory. let them cook on low for 7 hours, they were so GOOD! simple, delicious, i will do this more often.
Use one large bone-in pork butt. After it's cooked, pull the meat off the bone and put it in a hamburger bun for a delicious barbeue sandwhich! (You'll get lots of servings)
this isnt a recipe, this is pouring pre-made sauce on some meat and cooking it
This was not to my liking...sounded quick and easy...not sure what i did wrong i even used some tips with the onion & Worcestershire sauce from other reviews...the pork got rubbery...i was sold after reading all of the awesome reviews, didn't work for us:(
We have had this many times and we love it! I make sure to spray the inside of my crock pot with Pam so it is a super easy clean up and add a little water to the BBQ sauce. Works well with dark chicken also.
Very tasty and easy recipe that I've used successfully with beef brisket, pork tenderloin, bottom roast, etc. I start with frozen meat and brown it on the BBQ grill for 20 minutes (turning once) to give it a bit of a crust. Adding 3/4 cup of water keeps the BBQ sauce from getting too thick and pasty, and half of a yellow onion (chopped) provides for some additional flavor. My wife enjoys a shot of hot sauce (e.g., habanero) for some spice. The tenderloin and brisket shred nicely; the roasts make nice sliced BBQ. Both varieties freeze well.
YUM! I made these with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce (the best store bought BBQ sauce!). I cooked on high and shredded the chops after about three hours. Switched the cooker to low for another half hour. I smothered the shredded pork chops on wheat rolls and served with the Cream Cheese Ranch Potatoes recipe from this site. Very delicious dinner! Would also work well with pork tenderloin.
I did exactly what the recipe said, but they were very dry and a little burned. I was dissapointed! They sounded so good!
Delicious! I did a few changes, however! I had pork spare ribs and I seasoned them with lots of minced garlic and pepper. I also added one-half cup of beef broth and splashed white vinegar over the ribs (probably about another half cup). I cooked mine on high for about 5-6 hours. After about 3 hours I poured a savory bbq sauce over them (Bulls Eye Guiness). The meat just fell right off the bone!
Tried this tonight, and loved it! I used a pork butt roast, and cooked it overnight. The house smelled amazing!! this morning. Chilled in the fridge until my son got home from school, and then could easily skim off all the fat. Re-heated until hot, served over rice with a side of veggies. Awesome! Nothing left but a little rice....
What a simple idea, yet so delicious!
I used a small boneless pork rib roast 1/2 cup Pappy' White Lightning BBQ sauce 1/2 cup regular hickory BBQ sauce and 1 small jar of chunky medium salsa. Let if cook for 6 hours pulled the roast apart then cooked it for another hour. I must say this is simply the best pork BBQ recipe i have ever made. Delicious!
Amazingly easy, cheap, and yummy. We used Jack Daniels Brown Sugar BBQ sauce. It was so good- and I pulled the pork chops apart with forks at the end. We cooked about 10 hours on low because of a long work day and still tasted great :)
I used a pork roast.. very yummy!
This was pretty good. Very easy to make. Th eonly thing I would do differently would be to cook it for less time -- it was way overcooked. I would also reccommend removing the bones (or buying boneless pork chops), as it gets difficult to separate the meet from the bones. :) This had great taste!
Quick, easy, and tasty! I added a little garlic powder, salt, and pepper and the sauce. It would taste great without the garlic, but I put garlic on everything! I pull the pork apart and use potato buns. This will be a regular for my family!
I followed the recipe but used partially thawed out pork chops and it was unbelievably yummy!!!!!!
Made it twice. First time I cut the extra fat off the pork chops before I put it in the crock pot - second time I didn't bother. We all liked it - both times! Couldn't be easier!! I gave it 4 instead of 5 stars only because I think 5 should be for super fantastic, and this is not quite in that category. BUT, it is a keeper and I will make it again. Thanks!
This is so good and easy i seasoned it with slap yo mama seasoning and placed it in my crock pot on high for 3 and a half hours and it turned out great i also mixed to different flavors of bbq sauce i used original and brown sugar i will definetly be making this again
This was very simple and my family loved it, I however found it to be a little dry.But over all It was good, will make again,affordable and easy.
So easy! Excellent!
This is our kind of recipe. Simple but tasty. Served over rice. Was a hit with the whole family. Thanks.
I used a pork roast and the recipe for Georgia Barbeque Sauce from this site. WOW..........it was so tender and absolutely delicious. I will definitely make this again!
So easy and so good! I used Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Chipoltle BBQ sauce, threw in some diced onion and a little garlic powder. I can't believe that from so few ingredients came such a yummy meal! I shredded the meat an hour before it was done and left it in there the last hour to soak up all the sauce. Thank you for this awesome recipe! My company was impressed, and there were lots of leftovers even though everyone had seconds. :) I can't wait to make this again!
Thank you for sharing your recipe. It was very good and I will be pleased to make it again very soon.
The family liked these okay, but I thought the meat was overcooked.I'll try less time the next time.
This is definitely a keeper. I just put the pork chops in a baking dish and smeared bbq sauce on them. Then I covered the dish with foil and baked at 400F for 30mins. Then I poured out the juice/fat, smeared more bbq sauce on and baked uncovered at 400F for 30mins. They tasted kind of like ribs. I definitely was pleased with the simplicity, texture, and flavor.
Impossible to mess this one up! Very easy to make and delicious to eat! We ate it on hamburger buns with mashed potatoes on the side. I'll definately make this again!
SO easy and very good! I shredded it with a fork and served on hamburger buns. Excellent
My version of slow cooker Pork BBQ: first, you need a fatty version of pork (we us a few spare ribs) - and add in a chunk of pork loin... with a 1/4 cup water - and a bottle of bbq - and you have a winner. I have tried this a ton of different ways, and this is by far the best... the meat pulls right away from the ribs - and at the end - you have a wonderful, juicy treat! (when you use boneless chops only, the meat gets dried out - you need a fattier version of pork to throw in)
Awesome, the only problem was that I had the pork chops I put salt on, so they ended up a bit salty. But everything else, was wonderful.
This is GREAT! I use any cut of pork that is on sale at the store. I dont time it, I just put it on in the morning and then we have it for dinner and then left overs! We found the perfect bun to have it on .. the Aunt Millie's Deli Subs (mini Sub).. they are a bit more costly than just a plain bun, but soft and tasty. I also found that a little cheese and mayo take that sandwich a long way.. wow.. wonderful! We make this once every other week! Great!
This was really good for an easy to throw together meal. everyone Really liked it and the meat practically falls apart.
I added extra black pepper oregano and seasoning salt really good really easy and my husband wants more!
We liked it, but I must have done something wrong because it was overcooked. I had 5 frozen chops and a 28 oz bottle of BBQ Sauce. Five hours on low. The fivew chops were 1.79 lbs.
Flavor was good, carrots DID NOT cook well in this mixture! Not sure if they need to be started WAY before hand, but we REALLY enjoyed the chicken on rice!
This was so good and simple. My whole family loved it.
Simple and easy, I instead used boneless spare ribs and they came out delicious!!
Soo simple and delicious....
Since I'm a stay at home mom with a really tight budget, this recipe truly is super yummy, easy to make and doesn't break the bank!
I am not sure what type of pork chop people used but mine came out very dry and tasteless with the exception of the barbeque sauce itself which was delicious.
I threw everything in the crockpot in the morning and forgot about it til dinner:) I was worried the BBQ sauce would be overpowering, but it just gave the meat a mild flavor.
It's like eating barbeque spareribs without the bone...Yummy!!!
Good, easy recipe.
Don't add too much barbecue sauce. Made tis with boneless pork loin. Delicious!
