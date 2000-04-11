Roast Pork Loin Chop

An easy and moist recipe for delicious pork loin chops.

Recipe by PATSYSH

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place meat roasting rack in shallow baking dish or roasting pan. Place chops on rack. Salt and pepper to taste. Cover chops with onion slices. Pour water in bottom of pan, be sure it is not high enough to touch the chops. Cover with foil or tight lid and roast for one hour.

  • Cut into one chop to check for doneness. When chops are done all the way through, remove foil or lid and return to oven for 15 to 20 minutes to brown slightly. Watch carefully during browning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 36.9mg; sodium 21.8mg. Full Nutrition
