Roast Pork Loin Chop
An easy and moist recipe for delicious pork loin chops.
We loved this quick & easy recipe. The second time I made this dish I seasoned chops with garlic salt in the morning which gave it more flavor.Read More
I have found that one should most always brine your pork. Standard is 1 cup uniodized salt per gallon of water. Cut the salt by adding sugar and swapping all or part of the water with apple jiuse. Goodbye dry chops!Read More
Instead of water, I used beer and worcestershire sauce for added vest. It turned out great! Use your favorite spices to add a little zing to it!
I've never been a fan of pork, because I always find it dry. However, these chops turned out very moist! I did marinade them over-night with A-1's Herb and Garlic marinade for more flavor. Then I made the Blue Cheese gravy from this sites recipe, "Pork Chops with Blue Cheese Gravy", and served over the top. To complete the meal I served chicken flavored rice and steamed broccoli (which was also good with the gravy). We'll definately use this dish for company.
I used 1" thick pork chops and baked them under the foil for about 1 1/2 hours, then another 30 minutes uncovered to brown them. They turned out very moist and delicious. This is the first time I've ever made thick pork chops that weren't dry. I gave the recipe 4 stars, however, because the taste is a bit bland. I will use this method for baking pork chops from now on, but plan to add more seasonings next time. My husband loved them just the way they were, but I'd prefer a little more flavor.
I ha dbeen looking for a reciepe tah t would make thick pork chops tender and this is the one. It's does need some taste to it though. I put some garlic salt with pepper on them and then put Dijon mustard all over them. They came out quite tasty. I'm cooking them again tonight.
You do have to add some of your favorite spices to tinker it to your liking. As it stood for us...we needed more flavor. It is a great recipe, but just make it your own.
This was easy; great for a weeknight/after work and school meal. I marinaded the pork the night before, and added hot sauce to the water to give the dish some extra flavor. Pork came out nice and tender. Very good.
I found this recipe ideal for working person. I noted comments about them being dry, so found a marinade: allrecipes.com Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Vinegar. I put all that stuff in a plastic bag in the morning and went off to work. Instead of water in the bottom of the pan, I used the marinade. Because the balsamic vinegar is so dark, there really is no need to take the foil off to brown the pork chops. I think that will keep them more moist. I will make this again.
Very moist, however a bit tasteless. I even brined mine because my chops were 1 3/4 thick. I served it with a sauce and that did the trick. I will definately cook again.
Marvelously moist - a cross between ribs and pork chops. I did liberally sprinkle the chops with garlic salt for a bit more flavour. Even the onions were gobbled up! Will definitely make these again!
Though the meat was moist, it lacked flavor...sorry.
I used beer/w.sauce instead of water and it flavored the chops, but I think I may have overcooked them. The chops were dry. My bf liked them but that's b/c he put A-1 sauce on top.
Quick, easy and good recipe. Thanks.
Reading the previous reviews, I made my own adjustments and I agree that more seasoning needs to be added or it'll come out too bland. I brined it overnight and cooked it for 1 hr 20 minutes which was a bit too long. They came out OK but next time I will season just a bit more, brine overnight, and cook for a total of an hour and I think that'll do the trick.
I followed the recipe to a T. My pork is as dry as card board. I even added more seasoning as others have suggested. The meat turned out dry and a waste of time! I could have grilled this pork in 15minutes and made it turnout better than this hour and a half. 1 star!!!
I will not make this recipe again. The pork chops were very tough and dry and had very little flavor. Not good again.
I used the marinade from a different recipe and cooked it like this and it was just fallllling apart. SO delicious!
Everyone seemed to be saying these were moist but bland, so I marinated mine in a tequila lime marinade all day. I would say mine turned out flavorful but dry. What did I do wrong! I followed the instructions exactly and they are almost inedible they are so dry. The only difference is that I marinated my chops. I'll try something different next time-- maybe a crock pot chop recipe.
This was one of the easiest dishes to make & one of the best Pork dishes I have ever had. My family agreed! My secret for this is to add a little bit of dried rosemary, crushed & sprinkled over the chops along with the salt & pepper. Also I had added a touch of cooking wine to the water, for extra flavor. This dish has become one of my favorite dishes now! I’ll be craving again soon. YUM!
Too dry and flavorless.
I've never cooked any sort of Pork until tonight. I used this recipe, substituted some decent IPA(beer) for the water and added garlic powder, oregano, fresh ground pepper, cayenne pepper and seasoning salt to flavor the meat a little more. I also added some fresh chopped garlic as well as the fresh chopped onion. It turned out fantastic! My roommates loved it as well.
I was sorely disappointed in this recipe. Even with added garlic salt on top & beer replacing water per others' suggestions, the pork was bland, bland, bland. I followed cooking times to the letter, and it STILL came out dry, too. Bummer.
AWESOME! My boyfriend doesn't eat onions so I just excluded them. They still turned out very tender and delicious! I have also tried putting thinly sliced apples on the top and it just added a hint of sweet in the background.
The chops were very tender. I marinated the chops in Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt and Montreal steak seasoning for 1 1/2 hrs. I poured the marinade and water in the bottom of pan and followed cooking directions per recipe. Will make this again.
I marinated the pork chops overnight - this definitely added to the result. Very good.
After reading other reviews, I added crushed thyme, crushed bay leaf and garlic powder to the water. I seasoned the chops with garlic, pepper and salt. It was tender and tasty. I think that you can season any way you want, the secret to this recipe is the method of cooking the chops!
Family love this dish. Was easy and quick. I marinated over night and served with vegetables. I'll try adding something to the water next time
I cooked for 35 min and 10 to brown. The onions were ok but bland overall it was not good. Will not make again
Delicious. Easy to do. Next time I may try to add carrots and potatoes to the water.
I had thin pork chops so I only cooked it for 30 minutes. It smelled great while baking. The chops were very dry and chewy. Would not make it again.
Way too dry! Yuck, threw it all away.
How do I make this in a crockpot?
In the skillet this is good. I added alfredo sauce just because I could tell the pork would be dry. To the sauce I added more onions and chopped mushrooms. I love the taste, before the sauce, just a little too dry.
way too much onion taste on the loin its self. it was however very moist and tender. Next time I will put small amt of onion and add some rosemary on the potatoes.
I made this today. It was quite good. After reading the reviews I added seasonings and did marinate the pork chops for apx 8 hours. I also added beer and worcestershire to the water with remaining marinade. It really was flavorful and moist. I will definitely make this again. Great recipe!
This was the most simple recipe for the outcome! It was delicious and my husband raved about it! Definitely a keeper!
This was the most tasteless and dry pork loin chips i have ever had.
I'm glad I read reviews first. I added a can of beer per one suggestion and I used Old Bay for my extra seasoning. Was a big hit, even with my two young grandsons! Will be using this again and my just not grill pork chops again.
