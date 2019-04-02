Pesto Chicken Penne Casserole

Outstanding recipe; both that night, and in the days that followed. Some observations for others... - While this may never be a low-fat dish, several ingredients can be tweaked including low-fat alfredo sauce, fat-free milk, reduced pesto augmented by extra of the herbal ingredients sans oil (or if you don't love the pesto flavor as much as I do, just half pesto), and adjusted cheese proportions. In retrospect I think about an alternative suspension to oil for the crumbs and parm crust, but haven't tried it yet. Low-fat alfredo may not fool your Italian grandmother in a primarily-alfredo dish, but this recipe is sufficiently robust that you won't notice the difference. - Most average AR users like myself won't own a single bowl anywhere near large enough to mix all this (or all of a half-recipe), or a deep enough "9x13" casserole dish. I was making roughly half the recipe quantities and it was still well more than I could fit. You might plan on doing the big combination steps in two passes or two dishes, or just buy those bigger dishes you've been thinking about getting eventually anyway. Planning ahead will save mess and inconvenience. - I still have not figured out how spread the crust mix evenly over the dish - if any reviewer figures it out, please tell us. Also, I think I should have used more grated parm relative to bread crumbs. Thanks linda for the contribution, and let us know where you buy your 8 quart mixing bowls and foot deep baking dishes :-)