Pesto Chicken Penne Casserole

Creamy, flavorful and so easy to fix. This meal-in-one will wow family and friends. Makes a lot, so freeze some or halve the recipe.

Recipe by Lindalou

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish. Combine the bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil in a small bowl until evenly moistened; set aside.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the penne, and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

  • Meanwhile, combine the chicken in a bowl with the Italian cheese blend, spinach, tomatoes, alfredo sauce, pesto sauce, and milk. Stir in the pasta once done, and scoop into the prepared baking dish. Top with the bread crumb mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and golden brown on top, 40 to 45 minutes.

Cook's Note

I also make my own Alfredo sauce and use 2 cups in place of the jarred sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
760 calories; protein 45.4g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 47.2g; cholesterol 114.1mg; sodium 1209.9mg. Full Nutrition
