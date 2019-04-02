Italian Rib Eye

WOW! This was absolute steak heaven! Ribeye steaks are always great for grilling but this marinade took this cut of meat to a whole new level especially since it calls for fresh herbs. I upped the balsamic to 3 Tbsp., added a Tbsp. of Worchestershire, left out the white pepper and added a bit of fresh cracked black pepper. I put everything into a mini food processor and gave it a whirl. I put the steaks into a ziploc bag along with the marinade and refrigerated it for about 6 hours turning it a few times during marinating. I let the steaks come to room temp. before grilling to ensure they'd come out tender and juicy. I did reserve some of the marinade, but not for the steaks. I cut a vidalia onion into thick slices and while the steak was grilling I grilled those as well brushing the onion slices with olive oil/herb mixture. The smell from the grill was wonderful and the steaks and grilled onions were divine! This is a definite keeper!

