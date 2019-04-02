Italian Rib Eye
Boneless rib-eye with a flavorful Italian glaze.
WOW! This was absolute steak heaven! Ribeye steaks are always great for grilling but this marinade took this cut of meat to a whole new level especially since it calls for fresh herbs. I upped the balsamic to 3 Tbsp., added a Tbsp. of Worchestershire, left out the white pepper and added a bit of fresh cracked black pepper. I put everything into a mini food processor and gave it a whirl. I put the steaks into a ziploc bag along with the marinade and refrigerated it for about 6 hours turning it a few times during marinating. I let the steaks come to room temp. before grilling to ensure they'd come out tender and juicy. I did reserve some of the marinade, but not for the steaks. I cut a vidalia onion into thick slices and while the steak was grilling I grilled those as well brushing the onion slices with olive oil/herb mixture. The smell from the grill was wonderful and the steaks and grilled onions were divine! This is a definite keeper!Read More
Well, I may be a purist when it comes to my steaks. While the taste was good the seasoning was not compatible with the steak...in my opinion. My company was divided in their opinon but we all agreed that it was more suitable for a roast.Read More
I cooked this under the broiler, and flipped after 7 minutes. It was excellent! I didn't add the olive oil to the glaze. Worked fine.
I made this last night, bone in, under the broiler. The only things I changed were using less oil, and I still feel it was a bit too much, and substituting dried oregano and parsley instead of fresh. Everything else I followed, put under the broiler for roughly 7min per side, flipped and added some more of the seasoned oil. My fiance and guests enjoyed it very much and made sure I packed it up so they could take it home, I would love to grill it next time, though!
the best taste ever tasted
My husband and daughters really liked this. My older daughter siad it is the best steak she has ever had! I made no changes to the recipe. Served with Sun Dried Tomato and Basil Orzo from this site. Thanks!
This came out fantastic. The marinade was what made the dish. We used the extra as a dip (added olive oil) for our crusty bread, it was just that good...
Fantastic flavor! We grow an abundance of fresh parsley, basil, thyme, and rosemary. I chopped about a cupfull of these herbs and added the other ingrediants listed in this recipe. Marinated a 1.5" Porterhouse steak for 1.5 hrs at room temp. Cooked to med rare on a very hot grille. The herb mixture turned into a charred crust and I knew after the first bite, that this will be our "go to" recipe when we are craving grilledl steaks. This marinade would also work well with poultry or pork. I plan to try these in the future.
DELICIOUS! I didn't have 2 of the fresh herbs but no matter, I used dried and it still came out AMAZING! I also didn't let it marinate for a full hour and I don't think that would have made much of a difference. I broiled my rib eye. This went wonderfully with an arugula, walnut, craisin, bleu cheese vinaigrette salad. YUM!
Really good! After mixing the other ingredients into the herbs, I poured out some of the oil, because it was too much. Great way to use up herbs from your garden!
My husband pronounced this the "BEST" he had ever had. I made it for Italian theme night and it was a huge hit.
This recipe was absolutely amazing. The steaks were so flavorful and paired well with grilled asparagus. The aroma left in the kitchen lingered on for a while that made my mouth water. The left overs with eggs the next morning and a steak Caesar salad proved just as good. I really loved this Italian masterpiece for one of my favorites steaks!
This recipe turned out delicious! I pan fried mine instead of cooking on the grill and it had great flavor! Definitely a keeper.
I have never barbequed Rib Eye's before and was very afraid of taking away from the flavor of the meat. This recipe was amazing!! Even my husband commented that it was the best steak he has ever had. I did not have fresh herbs, so I used dried, but it still came out so tender and juicy. Thank you for posting this!
i love this marinade. Somehow my steaks were a little tough, though I cooked them only until medium rare. Not sure how to fix that, but I usually have better luck cooking any kind of meat bone-in, so will use that next time. Served this with "Eggplant Mixed Grill" from AR.
Flavorful but not overwhelming
Tried this recipe and had to substitute some things. None of my herbs were fresh. had to use dried. Celery salt instead of kosher, 1tbsp white vinegar, 1 tsp blackened seasoning and garlic powder. Baked in oven in foil at 350 degrees for 1 hr and 30 min. I'm not a steak person but this turned out X-cell-ent for me.
THIS IS THE BEST FREAKIN' STEAK MARINADE EVER!!!! Seriously now. The fresh herbs is what makes this steak so darn good. Don't bother with dried herbs...as it won't do this recipe justice, it'll be your average everday marinade. The amount of herbs and oils is perfect. I know, looks like a lot, but perfect for the job. Honestly, I only used this as a marinade and didn't slather it on during the cooking process...STILL TASTED FREAKIN' GREAT! BIG THANKS TO DEVAN FOR POSTING THIS BABY!!!!!!!!!!!! - PS - nice touch with the balsamic, my new cooking friend.
Best marinade ever. Thanks
I have to say that I was VERY excited about trying this recipe. I did change one thing and that was the time to allow to marinade. I made it in the morning before going to class and allowed it to marinade for 8 hours (although it prob doesnt need that long). It was so tasty! so flavorful! I did keep some of the extra marinade on the side to dip my steak into as I ate just because it was that delicious! As I neared the end of my meal i was picking and flipping over my steak trying to find more meat to eat... needless to say i was disappointed there wasnt more to eat haha. Very good recipe. It met my expectations for sure!
THIS IS JUST GREAT. DID NOT CHANGE A THING!!!
I've made this twice & simply Delouses! Mmmmm mmm
This was awesome. Followed another reviewers advise and put marinade ingredients in the Ninja. 20 seconds on low and then covered the steak with it. I marinated the steak all day in the fridge. My husband couldn't stop raving about it. I think the only change I made was using 3/4 T of salt instead of the full 1 T.
One night I was thinking of a different way to season a sirloin steak and italian flavors popped into my head. I searched Italian steaks and this one peaked my interest. I have used this mix a few times and it is a hit with everyone I have made it for. The only issue I have had is some grill flare ups from the oil.
We seasoned our ribeyes and grilled for 4 minutes a side....they came out perfect. Let them rest under foil for about 10 minutes before serving.
I broiled it instead of grilling it. I also did more like 5 minutes on each side to get a perfect rare/medium rare, but kept everything else the same. We were all eating the crusty leftovers from the glaze and couldn't get enough of it. Will definitely use this again!
Made this recipe exactly as written. Very flavorful steaks for us tonight and a nice change up from how we usually prepare our steaks. If you don't like garlic, then you probably won't like this recipe. While we did enjoy the flavors of this recipe, we also felt that it overpowered the flavor of the steaks. Would make it again for sure, but with a little less garlic. Thanks for the recipe.
Made this tonight. Used jarred/dried herbs (1/3 of what recipe called for) and marinated steaks for about 3 hours. Husband grilled them for me and raved about how perfect they were! YUM!
super flavorful, super easy, super fast. My family loved this, and it will go into the summer rotation for sure. LOVE.
Very good. I'm not the steak fan; hubs is, and I used this more as a marinade--left in the fridge for a few days. It definitely worked. The meat was infused with flavor. Granted, hubs fried this in a skillet (I don't cook steak in this house since I tend to murder it) since it's frigid winter outside, so it wasn't grilled and he didn't baste it. He also decided to add Memphis seasoning to it, but it definitely was a delicious marinade I'm willing to make again when hubs decides he wants more steak. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome steak my whole family loves it.
Very easy, good flavor. I like to marinate for several hours.
Pure awesome
I loved it.
This was so easy and DELICIOUS! I decided last minute to spice up my steak, so I actually didn't have any of the fresh herbs. Everything I used was dried, but it still tasted amazing. Will get fresh herbs next time.
Excellent! I was afraid that all of the flavors in the marinade were going to take away from the Rib Eyes, but they only made them better. We marinated ours (both sides of the meat) for a couple of hours in the fridge, and took the meat out about an hour before grilling so they could warm up a bit. They were just so good! No need for steak sauce here! Will be making these again, exactly as directed. Buonissimo!
So savory went well with spaghetti and meat and tomato sauce would have had more, but was a filling dish
FANTASTIC! It was a BIG hit at my dinner party. Everyone wanted to go boxes.
Great seasoning
Amazing!
Great fresh taste. Much better than the usual bbq sauce!
over the top. Iris Lady
Amazing ! Substituted 1 tsp of dry herbs cause i did not have fresh and some Worcestershire sauce marinated for about 2 hrs cause that is all the time I had and let the meat come to room temperature.
Exceptional...I now use this on all meats!
This Turned out absolutely delicious! I will deffinately use this recipe again.
This steak was exceptionally flavorful and juicy. I followed the recipe, making no changes. This one's going in the keeper file! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Kids raved about this... will definitely make again. Followed recipe exactly...except like others I halved the amount of olive oil. Good eating.
great favor
The herb and balsamic glaze makes for a wonderful flavor. It was a little on the salty side, so I may cut back a bit next time. But overall, wow!
This marinade is awesome!!!!! I used steak tips since that is what I had on hand and they came out great! This marinade will be used often in my house.
Great flavours in this marinate rub. Put this on Ribeyes and cooked in cast iron pan 3 mins per side for medium rare perfect steaks. Also only used 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Anymore would have been too much. This rub would be great on any steaks or Prime Rib Roast
This was easy & delicious using the great ribeye cut! I blended all (plus 1/2 onion & 1/4 red pepper) in a Ninja then poked holes in meat with carving fork & slathered both sides with 1/2 the sauce. Reserved the rest. Marinated for 1 1/2 hours then broiled for 7 min first side, flipped, added more reserved marinade & broiled another 10 min for medium rare. I cooked with oven rack in middle position. Maybe it was a thicker cut or I should broil closer to the heat source. I probably would cook another 2-3 minutes to firm up the interior just a bit more. Served with uncontaminated reserved sauce. So simple. Will make again for a dinner party!
