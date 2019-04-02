Italian Rib Eye

Boneless rib-eye with a flavorful Italian glaze.

Recipe by Devan Robertson

Credit: Kim's Cooking Now
Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 steaks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the garlic, oregano, basil, parsley, rosemary, and salt into a mortar or small bowl, and mash into a coarse paste. Stir in the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and white pepper until evenly blended. Scrape half of the mixture into a separate small bowl; set aside. Spread the remaining half of the herb mixture evenly over the steaks. Set aside to marinate for 1 hour.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Cook the steaks on the preheated grill for 7 minutes, then turn over, and coat with the reserved herb mixture. Continue cooking 7 minutes more for medium-well, or until your desired degree of doneness has been reached.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1078 calories; protein 50.7g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 93.9g; cholesterol 187.6mg; sodium 2082.7mg. Full Nutrition
