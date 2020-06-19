Captain's Mojito

A friend of mine and I were trying to make use of spiced rum and this is our new favorite drink!

By byrnesette

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the mint leaves, lime wedges, and ice into a cocktail shaker; mash well with a cocktail muddler. Pour in the simple syrup, lime juice, rum, cranberry juice, and soda water. Cover, and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted. Strain into a chilled glass to serve.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 4.1mg. Full Nutrition
