Grandma's Stuffed Celery

Well, I wish we could say we liked this as I don't like rating recipes low. However, 3 of us tried it and no one cared for it. I used the change servings option and made only 4 servings, so it wasn't a huge waste. I just have a small container of the cream cheese mixture leftover. I thought the mixture looked festive with the red and green pieces. I didn't expect that from the main picture. I would consider this more of a holiday appetizer. However, I ended up using a block of lite cream cheese and didn't care for it before even adding the other ingredients. So, that may have not helped. I normally buy regular cream cheese or regular whipped style. The lite had a really off taste. The other 2 that tried the recipe, couldn't get past the olive taste, which didn't seem to bother me at all. I can see olive and garlic lovers possibly really liking the combination though. Just didn't work for us as a snack idea, I guess.

