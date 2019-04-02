Grandma's Stuffed Celery

My grandma always made stuffed celery at Thanksgiving and Christmas. As kids, we were always so hungry before the holiday meal we would sneak and get a piece of celery to curb our appetite. It was nearly all gone by meal time and we always got fussed at with hint of a grin from Grandma. Now I never have holiday meals without it!

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Thoroughly dry each piece of celery with paper towels. Mix the cream cheese, olives, garlic, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Using a knife, spread a generous amount of cream cheese filling down the center indentation of each celery piece. Serve immediately or refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 224.5mg. Full Nutrition
