Grandma's Stuffed Celery

My grandma always made stuffed celery at Thanksgiving and Christmas. As kids, we were always so hungry before the holiday meal we would sneak and get a piece of celery to curb our appetite. It was nearly all gone by meal time and we always got fussed at with hint of a grin from Grandma. Now I never have holiday meals without it!
Well, I wish we could say we liked this as I don't like rating recipes low. However, 3 of us tried it and no one cared for it. I used the change servings option and made only 4 servings, so it wasn't a huge waste. I just have a small container of the cream cheese mixture leftover. I thought the mixture looked festive with the red and green pieces. I didn't expect that from the main picture. I would consider this more of a holiday appetizer. However, I ended up using a block of lite cream cheese and didn't care for it before even adding the other ingredients. So, that may have not helped. I normally buy regular cream cheese or regular whipped style. The lite had a really off taste. The other 2 that tried the recipe, couldn't get past the olive taste, which didn't seem to bother me at all. I can see olive and garlic lovers possibly really liking the combination though. Just didn't work for us as a snack idea, I guess.
My family and I have been making this wonderful, easy appetizer for many years now, sans the garlic, but will try with it next time. What's great is most of us always have these ingredients on hand. Great in a pinch.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2011
It’s not often you come across appetizer recipes that aren’t either laden with carbohydrates or drenched in fat from deep-frying. Sure, the mixture in this recipe would be well-suited as a spread for crackers but its appeal for me was that it wasn’t a spread for crackers. This was packed with flavor and the crackers hardly missed. The fresh garlic, I believe, is critical, although I’d consider cutting back on it a bit. I made one package of cream cheese as the recipe directed. I experimented with the other, using black olives rather than the green, and added finely chopped, multi-colored bell peppers and just a pinch of seasoning salt. Both variations were very good, and both were attractive with their specks of color. I took the cue from Shorecook and piped the mixture into the celery with a large open star tip. This is a very versatile recipe, with endless possibilities for different seasonings or add-ins.
Since before I was born my family has done this for holidays and special occasions! I've never added garlic or pepper-- I'll have to try it sometime! The green olive/cream cheese mix is also FABULOUS for topping a toasted bagel! :)
these are great! we have been making them for years thanks to grandmas recipe. I havent had them with the stuffed olives, instead we add a little lemon juice in the mix and then some crushed walnuts on top.
Very good and very easy. I used tofu cream cheese (for the DH lactose issues) and a olive stuffed with galic and a few pimentos in the jar. I let it sit for about 8 hours. Very tasty and 5+s stars for ease!! Thanks for sharing
Very good! Made this for a Christmas dinner appetizer and it was wonderful! We thought it was better the first day then the next as leftover. Will be a new addition to my Thanksgiving and Christmas menu.
Had a whole bunch of leftover celery and looked for a way to use it up. This is sooooo good, I could have eaten the cream cheese mixture on it's own. I loved it would serve it at a party but the fiance wasn't too keen on the strong flavors, he is a celery + pb kinda guy. Don't worry about the garlic, it is tamed by the cream cheese, and the olives are my favorite part!
I've made a version of this since the 60s. If you find it too salty (from the briny green olives), soak the whole pimiento olives in water for 15 - 30 minutes or so, then drain and use according to recipe.
I'm glad I found this recipe. It is very good! I made it exactly as stated. My family & I also spread it on our bagels for breakfast. YUM! I think it was even better on the bagels than on the sticks of celery. I will be making this next time I need to bring something to a party.
I have tried this recipe but I didn't have the olives in my fridge or celery. So i just used carrots instead. Also I didn't replace the olives. It was still amazing and my family loves it! I have to make this again! :)
I used Kalamata olives because that's what we like. Added chopped red pepper for color and a tablespoon of Worcester Sauce. Thank you for a great twist on stuffed celery. I never would've thought of the olives!
Made these Christmas Eve morning and hubby and I loved them!! Easy to make! I was surprised at their taste as I don't care for olives but I couldn't even tell they were in it. Thanks for the recipe!! I'll make these again!!
I had a feeling this was going to be grand simply from the chopped olives. I have issues with garlic, so I cut back on it (used garlic powder as it was what I had on hand). As green olives are briny, I did not add any salt. I made up for it with the pepper. Made as directed minus the above provisions. This is divine. I will make, again. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
