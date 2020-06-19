Pumpkin Spice Coffee

23 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Why spend extra money on seasonal flavored coffee when you can easily make your own?

By Monica

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Mix the ground coffee, allspice, and cinnamon in a small bowl, and place into the filter of a drip coffee maker. Pour 4 cups of water into the coffee maker, and turn on the machine. When coffee has finished dripping, pour into 2 cups. Stir in cream and sugar to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
25 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 1.9mg; sodium 23mg. Full Nutrition
