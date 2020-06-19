Pumpkin Spice Coffee
Why spend extra money on seasonal flavored coffee when you can easily make your own?
Delicious - and I am by no means a coffee drinker, that's my husband's department! I just make the stuff and enjoy the smell. If I do drink it on a rare occasion it's usually iced. I wanted to try this because it's such a nasty, rainy day and it just sounded so good. Well, it was and just as the submitter states - Why spend money on the seasonal flavored stuff when you can make your own?" I punched up the spices a pit by adding some pumpkin pie spice and made it a little extra special by topping it off with a nice dollup of whipped cream. I dare say Dunkin' Donuts couldn't have done any better! Thanks for a really tasty and really simple recipe Monica!Read More
Because there are many types of coffee makers and prep time for each, I don't suggest using the recipe for drip coffee makers, as most don't pull out the full flavor of the spices, as an infused coffee maker will. As a result I was not satisfied with this method in my coffee maker. I did place the spice inside some cheese cloth and tea infuser and let it sit inside the coffee pot while the coffee brewed. I was not a fan of the flavor but I'm sure experimenting will result in a good outcomeRead More
Normally, when I want a "pumpkin spiced coffee" I add a couple of pinches of pumpkin pie spice to my coffee cup, some warm milk (whipped with an aerolatte tool is the best), a little whipped cream, and then I sprinkle some more pumpkin spice on top of the cream. I wanted to try this different method today: However, after brewing, I could barely taste any "pumpkin" flavor in the coffee for the time spent. It mainly tastes like a "lightly spiced coffee." So, if you want that extra pumpkin spice flavor, I would add the pumpkin spice, or add it to the cup in the manner I make it. The recipe also made more like 3 cups of coffee if you needed that extra cup in the morning.
I made this in my small four cup coffeemaker with Starbucks' Cafe Verona coffee. I brew mine like they do in the cafe, two tablespoons per 6 ounces of water. I used fat free half-n-half and a little more than the recipe called for in my coffee and a little brown sugar instead of white. Very good! Even my husband liked it, and he's not big on snooty flavored coffee. Thanks, Monica!
Here's a shortcut to this delicious coffee. Put the spices in the FF half'n'half and store in the frig in an airtight container. Multiply the quantities so you have enough for a pint or whatever you will use. Shake lightly before using to disperse the spices equally. I made it with Splenda instead of sugar and it's great! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this before work this morning and it is delicious and so much cheaper than stopping at a coffee shop! You don't need to add the exact amounts it says, just add to your taste. Whipped cream on top is good too!
I am not usually a coffee drinker, but I do like lattes, mochas, etc. I love everything pumpkin spiced so I tried this recipe. I boiled my water and placed the spice into my coffee filter first and then added the fresh grounds on top without mixing them together. We have a pour over coffee maker, so I wanted to make sure the spices were at the bottom to spice the coffee. I found that overall, it tasted a little on the watery side and the pumpkin spice was quite weak. I would suggest at least doubling the spice in this recipe if you are a pumpkin spice lover like myself. I went on to using this coffee to make a pumpkin spice latte.
This was pretty good. I didn't have any allspice so I used 1 1/2 teaspoons of homemade pumpkin pie spice. Next time I will up the seasoning to two teaspoons.
Good in a pinch for achieving a spice flavor, but it's not "pumpkin" spice. I made no changes to the recipe. You can surely taste the allspice and cinnamon but if you're looking for a little pumpkin flavor it isn't there.
It is ok but nothing spectacular. Something I've been doing for years is adding a few spoons of pumpkin puree to the coffee.
I have a regular drip coffee maker and it worked great! I really enjoy the flavors of this mixture! The allspice transforms the coffee flavor into something awesome. I used with vanilla creamer and it was very good. Thank you for the recipe, it is exactly what I was looking for.
It was tasty but it did not taste like pumpkin at all.
I added some real pumpkin (canned) and heated it to cook the pulp. Now it's delicious!
This coffee really surprised me. I loved it! Just using the spices is so much better than adding pumpkin puree to the pot of coffee, as some recipes do. The brewed coffee was the perfect strength for me as well as the spice amount. I did use stevia instead of sugar and added the amount of half and half that I usually use.
Loved this. Timothy’s pumpkin spice coffee was discontinued and I was disappointed. This coffee is a great substitute
Love this! I've made this a few times already, and it's quickly become my go-to morning coffee. I made it in a larger batch so I can make it quicker in the mornings, mixing it all in a repurposed mason jar that used to be a candle. It used to be a pumpkin flavored candle, so it even has a pumpkin on the lid, couldn't be more perfect! I made a few changes on the last batch I made. I put in only about 3/4 of the all spice and the cinnamon, and added a tsp of pumpkin pie spice. I 4x the recipe. After I make the coffee I just put in a plush of creamer and a dash of sugar, and it's perfect!
Delish!!! I used turbinado sugar instead of white sugar.
Tasted AWESOME
I've always been a fan of flavored coffee but hated spending the extra money at starbucks or dunkin donuts. This recipe is pretty good out of my Hamilton Beach drip coffee machine. Hits the spot on the cold winter mornings or warming up at night.
This is delicious. It is spiced nicely. I didn't use any sugar. It wasn't really pumpkin pie spiced, but I really like the allspice flavor. I wouldn't make more than 4 cups at a time. In my regular drip coffee maker, the water builds up a bit in the filter; I just give it a few minutes after brewing, and it all drips out. It would overflow if I made a whole pot. I'll keep making this!
