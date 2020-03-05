Sweet Butter

Rating: 4.33 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

A sweet and spiced, simple-to-make butter spread. Goes perfect on cornbread, pancakes, even toast! Spread it onto warm cornbread and watch it melt!

By Dromelia

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
3 /4 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the butter into a bowl, and stir together with brown sugar, honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger until the mixture is completely blended.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 42mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (30)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2010
This is excellent to schmear on organic pumpkin or squash and then bake it. Gosh it's good! Read More
Helpful
(146)

Most helpful critical review

OZBOZ79
Rating: 1 stars
11/30/2010
I was excited to try something new to serve with rolls at Thanksgiving, but I was not impressed with this. It was too sugary...maybe less brown sugar would've made a difference. Read More
Helpful
(22)
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2010
This is excellent to schmear on organic pumpkin or squash and then bake it. Gosh it's good! Read More
Helpful
(146)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2010
Delicious! This is so easy and I just love it when a few ingredients you have on hand combine to create something really good. This sweet butter spead is great on toasted cinnamon raisin bagels and warm pumpkin bread! This is perfect for the fall season. I can see a lot of uses for this stuff.... Read More
Helpful
(93)
OZBOZ79
Rating: 1 stars
11/30/2010
I was excited to try something new to serve with rolls at Thanksgiving, but I was not impressed with this. It was too sugary...maybe less brown sugar would've made a difference. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Advertisement
Krystal Puckett Gonzalez
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2011
Fantastic! we spread it on our pancakes very delicious Read More
Helpful
(14)
Laura
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2010
I skipped the honey (didn't have any on hand) but I thought it was really tasty. I made it to go with the Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread. Everyone really liked it. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(12)
et2cook
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2010
Yum!! A little sweet but still very good on cornbread. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
JK
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2012
This was awesome. I took it to a brunch where the hostess had pumpkin pancakes. It was a beautiful compliment. Can't wait for sweet potato season. It will be a perfect topping on those as well. Read More
Helpful
(4)
shedoyle
Rating: 4 stars
06/20/2013
this was great with cornbread. after reading other reviews I cut the brown sugar and honey in half. 2 tbsp brown sugar and 1 tbsp honey. perfect. add spices to taste. taste taste taste as you add. works great. Read More
Helpful
(4)
deviously.delicious
Rating: 3 stars
06/23/2011
Was rather dissapointed even with reducing the honey/sugar it was overpoweringly sweet. And the honey flavor was bit too prominent. With a bit of tweaking this could be a very good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022