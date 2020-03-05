This is excellent to schmear on organic pumpkin or squash and then bake it. Gosh it's good!
Delicious! This is so easy and I just love it when a few ingredients you have on hand combine to create something really good. This sweet butter spead is great on toasted cinnamon raisin bagels and warm pumpkin bread! This is perfect for the fall season. I can see a lot of uses for this stuff....
I was excited to try something new to serve with rolls at Thanksgiving, but I was not impressed with this. It was too sugary...maybe less brown sugar would've made a difference.
Fantastic! we spread it on our pancakes very delicious
I skipped the honey (didn't have any on hand) but I thought it was really tasty. I made it to go with the Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread. Everyone really liked it. Thanks for the recipe!
Yum!! A little sweet but still very good on cornbread.
This was awesome. I took it to a brunch where the hostess had pumpkin pancakes. It was a beautiful compliment. Can't wait for sweet potato season. It will be a perfect topping on those as well.
this was great with cornbread. after reading other reviews I cut the brown sugar and honey in half. 2 tbsp brown sugar and 1 tbsp honey. perfect. add spices to taste. taste taste taste as you add. works great.
Was rather dissapointed even with reducing the honey/sugar it was overpoweringly sweet. And the honey flavor was bit too prominent. With a bit of tweaking this could be a very good recipe.