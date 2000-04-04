Butter Bean Burgers

This is served in place of meat for a main meal, or great as a sandwich with your favorite toppings.

Recipe by SILVERWOLF

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mash butter beans. Mix in onion, jalapeno pepper, crushed crackers, egg, cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Divide into 4 equal parts, and shape into patties.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; use more or less oil to reach 1/4 inch in depth. Fry patties until golden, about 5 minutes on each side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 61.3mg; sodium 565mg. Full Nutrition
