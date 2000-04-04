Butter Bean Burgers

These were delicious. I've never been a fan of butterbeans (lima's on steroids) but somehow ended up with several cans of them in the pantry. These were really tasty and even better the next day. I stopped eating meat a while ago and I'm always looking for new recipes to add to my files and this one is a keeper. Even my meat eating husband and kids liked this and said they would gladly eat it again. I did lightly dredge the patties in flour and let them sit for awhile before frying them, and I also added an extra clove of garlic. Thank you for a quick, and easy recipe! **I have made these MANY times since I originally reviewed it and I can tell you that they are equally delicious with Black beans, pintos, limas..even garbanzos. I have experimented with different spices (like making an italian version to use as a substitute for chicken parmesan) and they have all been just great. This is a great recipe on its own, or as a base..and they freeze BEAUTIFULLY!"