Butter Bean Burgers
This is served in place of meat for a main meal, or great as a sandwich with your favorite toppings.
Wow, this was amazing!!! I did change quite a bit of things though... I cannot have gluten, so I omitted the saltine crackers and used crushed GF cornflakes instead. Also, we didn't have any butter beans so I used an equivalent amount of cooked, mashed lentils instead. After trying it both ways (lentils vs. butter beans) everyone liked the lentils much better! I also added a little diced green pepper and that REALLY enhanced the flavor, and I omitted the jalapeno pepper (don't like spice). I make this recipe ALL THE TIME, and we never get tired of it!!!!!!!!!!!Read More
Something different. Changes (of course): 1) Used black beans. 2) 1/4 cup bread crumbs instead of saltines 3) italian cheese blend instead of chedder (just because I didn't have cheddar) 4) 1 minced clove of garlic instead of powder 5) Baked for 8 minutes each side at 350°.Read More
This is a fabulous recipe. It can get a little messy when cooking, as it's not "binded" well with crackers, so i now use fresh italian breadcrumbs, instead. You can also dip it in cornmeal if you want a bit of a crunchy outside. It's loaded with protein, and is delicious as a burger on fresh bread!
I'm amazed by some of the reviews of this recipe, where people say they don't like the butter bean burgers--especially if the authors have altered the original recipe (using lentil or black beans instead of butter beans), added ingredients (extra eggs or crackers/bread crumbs), or completely omitted ingredients (e.g. jalapenos) and complained the recipe lacks flavor. Others complained that the recipe yielded "mushy" burgers; perhaps it was BAKING them, instead of frying them as directed in the instructions. These reviews are without merit. I encourage you to try the recipe as it in its orignal form. I have made this several times following the directions. Friends, family and I and enjoy it tremendously. If you follow the recipe exactly as it is provided, you'll find a flavorful vegetarian burger that is slightly crispy on the outside and moist in the center. I think you'll like it.
These are fantastic! I omitted the cheese and jalepeno (my kids were eating as well), used fresh garlic and 1/4c. of bread crumbs instead of crackers. After I shaped the patties I dredged them in dried bread crumbs and let them sit in the fridge for several hours. Had no problems keeping them together in the pan and they are very pretty to boot. The best veggie burger I've had so far.
These are absolutely delicious! The first time I made them, I used butter beans. Then, when I went to the grocery store to buy ingredients to make them again, I bought lima beans by mistake. I made them with the limas and they were just as good! My husband liked them better.
These were really good. I didn't have butter or lima beans in the house, so I used black beans instead. I added cayenne to the mixture for a little kick and topped the burger with taco sauce. Nice healthy lunch!
i liked these alot, i think others were a little put off by the fact that they were made of beans, but they still ate them! i added alot more jalapeno and onion. also used breadcrumbs instead of cracker crumbs, because that is just what i had. have made these twice-- pay attention to your mixture, if it is not adherent enough you can always add another egg, or if too gooey add more crumbs. fried them in canola oil and served with ketchup. thumbs up!
Good, but need to cook in a nonstick pan. Make them thin.
The burger's turned out really good but the cooking time is 6-8 mintues per side. That way they have a nice golden layer. A nice varation was adding pesto to them and not garlic powder but garlic.
Excellent; Very easy to make and also very tasty.. We spiced it with a little red pepper for additional flavor.
These were delicious. I've never been a fan of butterbeans (lima's on steroids) but somehow ended up with several cans of them in the pantry. These were really tasty and even better the next day. I stopped eating meat a while ago and I'm always looking for new recipes to add to my files and this one is a keeper. Even my meat eating husband and kids liked this and said they would gladly eat it again. I did lightly dredge the patties in flour and let them sit for awhile before frying them, and I also added an extra clove of garlic. Thank you for a quick, and easy recipe! **I have made these MANY times since I originally reviewed it and I can tell you that they are equally delicious with Black beans, pintos, limas..even garbanzos. I have experimented with different spices (like making an italian version to use as a substitute for chicken parmesan) and they have all been just great. This is a great recipe on its own, or as a base..and they freeze BEAUTIFULLY!"
These burgers are excellent! I couldn't bear to fry these healthy burgers in oil. Instead I put them in the oven on a sprayed cookie sheet for 7-10 minutes each side at 400 degrees. Turned out great!
When I make any burger like this I always make a whole batch then freeze them.They are so much easier to grill when frozen first.You will not have that problem of them falling apart.
This is a great recipe to use as a guide. I changed the ingredients to match our taste and what was on hand. My wife loved them! Here is what I changed. The rest was the same: 1 can chick peas (butter beans) 1/2 tsp of onion powder (fresh) 3 Tbls Italian bread crumbs (saltines) 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper (jalepeno) 1/4 cup olive oil (veg. oil) I cooked them in a non stick skillet with just 2 tbls of olive oil.
I was surprised by how good these were. I used black beans instead of butter beans and they were delicious. The next day we didn't have any more buns so my husband made these with tortillas and they were great that way too. We'll be adding this to our menu frequently.
These were a nice change from a traditional ground beef burger. As other reviewers suggested- sub 1/4 cup bread crumbs for the saltine crackers as it helps the burgers hold together better. Also- unless you really do not care for it, do not leave out the jalepeno- the burgers are a little too bland without it. Thanks for sharing the recipe, Silverwolf! I enjoyed changing things up a bit.
Awesome! My family is not vegetarian - but we LOVED this recipe. I thought they were better than regular hamburgers. My husband said that he "wouldn't go that far" - but that he really thought they were tasty and wants me to make them again and again. He even passed the recipe on to one of his buddies at work. This is a must try! I followed the recipe as written - except I used pickled jalapenos and added some bread crumbs as needed to help the patties stay together.
These where yummy! Made them as recipe, but baked them on a baking tray in the oven @ 180C for 25 min!
Very tasty! everyone loved these. I made the recipe as directed but used 2T of oil instead and actually think I could have used less - using a non-stick pan helps. I did stick them in the freezer for about 10 minutes so they held better in the pan. I think next time (later today!) I will make these into 6 patties that are thinner so its crispier and firmer throughout. If you deseed and rib the jalapeno there really isn't a lot of heat. Let them sit in the pan w/out flipping for a while so you get a nice crust. I covered the pan part of the time to help the inside cook a little. Nutrition fact using 2T of oil instead are: 249 cals, 14g fat, 22 carbs, 4 g fiber and 11.5 g protien. These are pretty filling and I liked them w/o the bun which saved some calories. Thank you for the recipe!
Wowee! This was sooo good and very different. I followed everything pretty closely, but I did saute the onions first, and use bread crumbs instead of crackers as recommended. I did 6 minutes on a side medium-high heat in about 5 tbsp of olive oil and they came out crispy and delicious :)
These are the most delicious veggie burgers! The flavors work really well together. I've been making them on a regular basis, and get lots of compliments. i like to serve them on a toasted sesame roll with a low-fat chipotle mayo, baby greens, and sliced red tomato, and a side of baked sweet potato french fries
I did do many changes but these are fabulous. I think since I made changes and still loved it it deserves 5 stars. My changes where I used white beans, I couldn't find butter and then once home it dawned on me I should have looked in the organic/health food area of the grocery. I also didn't want to buy more cheese so I used Colby Jack that I had and I don't like jalapeno so I used canned green chilies. I doubled the garlic powder too. Then I baked in the oven rather than pan fry. I loved these and can't wait to make them again and I will find the butter beans but keep to all the changes I made. Well maybe I will buy cheddar next time.
This is our favorite veggie burger recipe. I've made it lots of times with several different kinds of crackers and they've always come out yummy. I always dredge the burgers in cornmeal and chill in the fridge for a while before cooking and they never fall apart on me.
I don't know what went wrong, but after cooking the burgers I could not get them to resemble anything beyond a puddle of slop. I followed the recipe exactly, but to no avail.
My kids loved this!! Very tasty
These were good! This recipe can be made vegan by omitting the cheese and using the following instead of an egg: 2tbsp corn starch mixed with 1 tbsp water. I sauteed the onions with diced red and green bell peppers in place of the jalapenos. I used 6 saltines and did not have a problem forming these into patties or flipping them in the frying pan. They did not crumble like other reviewers stated. I fried each patty in only 1 tsp of olive oil. They were surprisingly delicious, and so much better than frozen veggie patties!
These burgers taste great. I used whole wheat homemade bread crumbs instead of the crackers, because that is what I had. Even my 4 year old liked them and she doesn't like beans!
Really good! I added a dash of worcestershire sauce in mine and some red pepper flakes for spiciness. Yummy! Thanks for a good bean patty recipe!
Awesome though the oil made them very greasy but soooo yummy. Going to try cooking them on the George Foreman Grill next time to reduce the oil that soaks into them.
This is very good. I used seasoned bread crumbs instead of crackers. They turned out good.
Let me start by saying we are serious meat eaters.. and these were AWESOME! I didn't have any problems with the burgers staying together. I did tweak it a bit. I replaced the saltines with app. 1/2 cup italian bread crumbs, used fresh garlic, and I grated about 1/3 of an onion instead of chopping- adds a lot more flavor and uses a lot less of the onion. Just make sure to squeeze some of the liquid from the grated onion so patties aren't too loose. Also, we left out the cheese. I didn't mash the beans too much so they still had some texture. Also, I dusted with a little cornmeal before placing in the skillet and barely used any oil to cook them in - maybe a tablespoon or less in a non-stick skillet. We topped them with crispy coleslaw which added some nice CRUNCH! I figured this recipe cost welll under $2.00 to make. Can't beat the price and the taste is delicious!!
Very good. I used italian bread crumbs in place of the crackers and minused the peppers, very tasty and filling.
These had good flavor. Did they mimic a burger? No. They were a little dry. Could be that the ratio of crackers was too high. Trying to figure out how to make them "juicy". Changes: Used 1 T of butter rather than 1/4 c. of oil.
These are delicious and super easy to make. I'm a vegetarian and I get sick of eating the same tasteing things all the time, but this is very flavorful. I'm 15 years old and I found this very easy to make, so I'm sure it would be a wiz to more experienced chiefs. The only thing I didn't do was add the jalapeno, and that was simply because I didn't have that. Great recipe!!
expected fairly plain - my mistake - 1/2 with chilli 1/2 without, both were good - do try, you'll be impressed too
This is a tasty burger, but I did have a hard time forming/keeping the patties together. I didn't fry them, I just brushed each one with some olive oil and baked it for 15 minutes at 400. Thanks for a nice alternative to the black bean burgers I've been making :)
A great, easy to make recipe. Above all, *very affordable*!!!
Loved these! Used garlic and herb italian bread crumbs instead of saltines and added 1/4 teaspoon of crushed red pepper. Also for a sauce i mixed miracle whip, ketchup, and relish for a delicious spread!
mine fell appart! but they were tasty.
Wow - I'm so surprised by how much I love this! Like many others, I ended up making this into a Black Bean Burger, only because I couldn't find butter beans in our store (? I need to find out what other name they go by - my husband thinks lima beans...) - Anyhow, I made exactly as written, except used black beans, Italian breadcrumbs (no saltines on hand)and a sprinking of taco seasoning, let sit in the fridge to firm up as others suggested, coated with more breadcrumbs and served with homemade salsa on top. Loved it so much I turned around and made another batch, this time experimenting by adding a splash of lime juice and some fresh chopped spinach (haven't tasted it yet.) LOVE this - thanks for the submission! (update: couldn't wait - tried the tweaked batch tonight - great! Also wonderful served with the No Guilt Zesty Ranch dip from this site as a condiment)
So in all honesty, I'd give the taste a 5 and the texture a 2. I doubled the recipe and tried frying 1/2 and baking 1/2... neither batch stayed together :( but the taste is awesome! I use fresh garlic and added fresh parsley. Yum! Since I can't get it to stay together as a burger I think I'll double and bake as a veggie meatloaf from now on. You really can use any bean, cheese, or binder and it will taste good.
Just so dang good. Nothing to add, nothing to take away.
These looked really nice, and smelled really good, but they just didn't taste that great. I was disappointed, but I may try making them again using more spices and additions.
AMAZING! only a few changes... used fresh garlic instead of powdered, italian breadcrumbs instead of saltines (coated with a mix of italian breadcrumbs&panko), and tossed a few jalepeno rings&strips of fresh red pepper into the food processor and then mixed into batter. it turned out awesome!
WOW!!! These were incredible! My boyfriend and I really loved them! The recipe is a good base for a great burger. Needs some tweaking. I was able to flip the burgers easily. I just made sure to make a tight patty first. Combining suggestions from previous reviewers, I edited the recipe in the following ways: -Sub 1/2 cup breadcrumbs for crackers -Used less oil than described -Shredded part of the onion, soaked up oil water so they weren't wet...had to chop the rest because i couldn't shred it all -Used fresh garlic I also made some other changes: -Added some fresh parsley I had on hand -Used feta instead of cheddar -Mashed the beans half way so I could still see some beans
Very good! Perfect for vegetarians.
I cooked this in Ex virgin olive oil, and it stuck to the pan. One of the patties fell apart as I flipped them over. So, I will do what another reviewer said, and add breadcrumbs next time. I didn't think my husband would like it, but he loved it! Good, cheap meal! I put it in a bun, and topped it with guacamole. Yummy and very filling!
These were really nice. Minor changes made after reading other reviews: Used a clove of fresh garlic, 1/4 cup Italian breadcrumbs. After shaping I patted more bread crumbs on patties and refrigerated for a few hours. No issues with patties falling apart. My son said it tasted like mashed potato (that wasn't a complaint). Very mild flavor which can be suited according to one's own taste. Will certainly be making these again. Perhaps will try baking them next time as I don't like to fry - that was the only reason I gave it 4 stars rather than 5. Thanks for sharing!
Very good, although I changed a couple of things. I used panko bread crumbs instead of crackers. I omitted the cheese because I didn't have any. I added a fourth of a teaspoon onion powder. I let the mixture sit in the fridge for a few hours before forming the burgers (which helped a lot). And finally, I dipped the burgers in corn meal before frying. I served them on lightly toasted sesame seed buns with mayo, tomato slices and lettuce. They were delicious. Even the pickiest eater in the house liked 'em!
These are great. My husband and son (non-vegetarians) love these. I wouldn't put them in the food processor, makes them too mushy and don't hold together well. Just mash the butter beans up lightly(get pre-seasoned ones, more flavor) and add the other ingredients. After forming them, coat in cornmeal and put in the fridge for about and hour. They should hold up well that way. I like them without a bun, but my family likes with vidalia onion, a little mayo and mustard. Yum!
Awesomness. Hm, I just wonder why so many people didn't use butter beans but some other bean? Wouldn't that be a totally different recipe? Well, it was the first time that I've ever tried this bean, and they are aptly named-- they have a richness to them, which makes them perfect for this burger! I followed exactly, except adding chopped garlic, chilli powder, giving them a little breadcrumb crust, and I made 6, instead of 4. Yay, love it when there's more of something I like:) Definitely should have tried refrigerating them after forming--that's a great idea. Oh, I used about 3 TB of olive oil because I wanted them to brown nicely, but made sure to let some of the oil drain out by placing them on paper towels after cooking. I'd say 8-9 min on med. high heat is better.
I gave this 4 stars because they were really tasty. After reading a lot of reviews, I added an extra egg and almost doubled the amount of crumbs, but they still fell apart when I cooked them and were very greasy. I found a solution though. I tried microwaving them individually on a plate that I had sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. This firmed them up enough to transfer to a LIGHTLY oiled skillet and quickly brown both sides. Using an ice cream scoop to measure out the mixture and flattening it out gave me perfect, bun-sized patties. Thanks, Silverwolf, for a great recipe!
IMO, not a bad burger. It seemed to be laking something, or maybe it was because it was made with beans and not meat. I am going to try it again, but I will try it with bread crumbs as suggested by others. Also, I may try adding some rice to give a little bulk. All in all, not bad. Thanks
Really really tasty! Next time I may double the onion and jalapeno because I like spicy food. But still yummy!
Quite good
My family did not like these
These are absolutely delicious. The best bean burger I have made. I highly recommend this recipe.
Mmmmmm... "Buttery". Butter beans put plain old limas to shame. Unexpectably delicious!
I was pleasantly surprised with how much my husband enjoyed these burgers! I used bread crumbs instead of saltine crackers (since I didn't have any on hand) and baked them at 350 degrees for about 10-12 minutes per side. Oh, and I added some red pepper flakes instead of jalapeno peppers.
These were great. Had to rethink my cookiong becuase my sister needs to eat better less greasy foods. So I baked these in the over instead of frying in oil. Turned out nice. Also used bread crumbs instead of crackers. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this recipe as is and I thought it was great. It really surprised in how good it tasted. I did put Tzatziki sauce on the bun. I will definitely make this again.
I do not have much experience frying but I had to give this a try since I like beans so much and I am glad I did. The pattie stayed together perfectly and was not at all greasy! Used flax flakes instead of crackers and dipped them in a mixture of cornmeal and cayenne pepper for a little extra crunch and spice. Served with a salad for dinner and also in sandwiches the next day for lunch, great both ways!!
These are very tasty, I used canola oil, and inadvertently put about 1/4 cup in the bean mixture! I think that will be standard, as it probably adds to the flavour and helps hold the burgers together. Will for sure make these again. Might try using quick oats instead of saltines for a healthier option.
I like to saute the onions first. My mom and husband didn't like these as much until I did that. Now I have to double the recipe because they go fast.
Very good. I followed the recipe exactly. I let the burgers hang out in the fridge for about an hour before cooking - and they held together very well. I will make them again without a bun - they are tasty all on their own.
These were pretty good.. I wouldn't go as far as "amazing" though. Mine came out a little bit dry, next time I might add another egg or reserve some of the bean liquid? I used bread crumbs instead of crackers, and added a small amt. of crushed red pepper. They were not as spicy as I expected, actually. I also baked these (healthier) with a bread crumb/chili powder topping. Baked @ 350, they took about 8-10 mins to cook per side.
These were good, and would be open to some nice interpretations, as butter beans are pretty much a good neutral base. Next time I make these, (and I will make these again), I will add some cilantro and scallions instead of the onions. A nice dollop of pico de gallo on top would finish it off nicely too. Mmmmm, can't wait.
Great recipe. I popped the patties in the fridge for a half hour before frying and had no trouble with them staying together.
Very good. I followed the recipe exactly the first time. Good, but not "meaty" enough. Needs a more substantial bean than butter beans. The second time around I followed the advice of some other commenters and used black beans instead of butter beans. Much, much better. I also added a little bit of cayenne and worchestershire sauce. We do this meal every couple of weeks.
I wish I could give this recipe a zero! I don't know why it got such rave reviews. As soon as I went to fry them, the first 2 fell apart completely in the oil. The second 2 that stayed together took 15 minutes to cook, and when eaten were crunchy on the outside and a mushy rice pudding consistancy on the inside. I was dissapointed and disgusted. If you like something that just tastes like fried and nothing else, go for it.
These were a nice vegetarian option. I used bread crumbs and served with garlic mayo. My meat-eating husband wasn't as happy with them as I was though.
Don't know what I did wrong, but this mixture fell apart in my skillet. I used black beans in an attempt to make it look more like real burgers. In a last ditch effort to salvage the mix, added 1 1/2 t. chili powder and 1/2 t. cumin, and served it in soft tortillas. It tasted OK but I won't make it again.
Very good. I used chick peas and omitted the jalopeno peppers. I also used way less oil; only about 2 tbsp. Norma
Excellent flavor and easy to make. However, these must be dredged in flour prior to frying otherwise they will fall apart and be a gooey mess!
These were pretty good, but I need to work on the seasoning because they were a little bland. I used green onions and replaced the jalapenos with green chilis. I also used bread crumbs in place of the saltines. After I made the patties, I coated the outside in more bread crumbs mixed with parmesean cheese and then baked as others suggested. If nothing else they made me realize that I really like butter beans! haha
these burgers turned out bangin. i added some roasted garlic, 2tbsp ev olive oil, fresh oregano, chilli powder, one large portobello cap (diced), and substitued a handfull of crushed blue corn tortilla chips for the saltines. i cant wait to eat up the leftovers tomorrow
these were good they just didn't hold together very well.
These were better than expected and my 4 year old loved them! Followed recipe except eliminated jalapeno pepper and used fresh bread crumbs in lieu of crackers. Next time I may add bell pepper in place of jalapeno.
Awesome recipe!! Very quick and easy to make. I will definitely hang onto this one! :)
I thought this was a fantastic recipe. I also love the fact that these are noth "trying" to be meat. The flavor is fabulous. I made this recipe exactly to the recipe and it was pretty good. However, now I add 1 tsp of fresh thyme, 1 tsp of fresh rosemary. Sometimes I use bread crumbs vs. the saltines, and I don't notice a dramatic difference. I ALWAYS use 2 eggs though. That fixes any issue of them falling apart or being mushy. There is also no need to use 1/4 cup oil. I only use a few tbsp.
I loved these, just had a hard time getting them to stick together, they kept falling apart, but that is my only complaint, the flavor is delicious and being vegetarian, these are perfect for when I make turkey burgers for the rest of my family!
Wow!! These were so good. Took a few suggestions from prior reviews. Used chopped red pepper instead of jalapeno,2 eggs, 1/2C-3/4c Italian flavored breadcrumbs, also coated the patties in bread crumbs, and chilled in fridge for 1/2 hour before frying. I also added some Penzey's chipotle chili powder for a mild, but tasty kick. Mixture was gooey, but firmed up nicely after chilling. This will definitely be a "regular" at the table.
These are delicious! I'm not usually a fan of bean burgers, but this one is a winner in my book! I usually just use bread crumbs in place of the crackers, and olive oil instead of veg. These have turned me into a bean burger lover! Thanks for sharing!
My kids loved these. We took a reviews suggestion and put them in the frig for a few hours. That did seem to keep them together. We breaded them too but because we did that the baking them did not work. We had to fry in oil so the breading didn't make them all dried up. I am going to try not breaded, in the oven next. I would love to keep these more healthy by not frying them.
This sounded awesome and the pic looked so good....actually a disappointment!!! crumbled in the pan, flavor was so-so.
AWESOME! I used white navy beans, no hot peppers and used half cheddar half Parmesan! It was awesome! My 2 year old crumbled crackers while i chopped it was so fun, and my husband said they reminded him of white castle! This is definitely a recipe to change and make your own!
Pretty good! My 11 yr old ate two which if you knew him, says alot. Next time he asked me to add alittle more cheese. I didn't use as much oil as called for. I used a nonstick skillet sprayed with Pam. I think I used 1 tbsp of oil -- max. I also didn't have crackers so I substituted italian bread crumbs. Everything was great! Thanks for the recipe.
Ahh, the butter bean patty :) What can i say about those? lol, i didnt know what butter beans were until i went on a wild goose chase trying to find them at grocery stores and FINALLY coming across them in a CAN.. Believe the look on my face when i find them in a CAN and all along i was looking for dried beans called BUTTER BEANS! But at least after all the looking, the butter bean patty didnt let me down :) it was good and tasteful, i may have added a pinch more of seasonings, but all in all... 1 and a half thumbs up! :)
These are really delicious, and so easy too! What a nice surprise, thanks for the recipe!
These were OK. A bit on the bland side, so I added some salsa to my bun for more zip. You can't flip these without them falling apart. Perhaps mroe bread crumbs would help.
This is a great recipe, which I changed ever so slightly. I used bread crumbs instead of crackers, olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and parmesan cheese. I also made my patties very thin and served them on French bread rolls. Really delicious-- my picky husband even thought so. This recipe is a keeper for sure.
These were so tasty! I trusted the submitter's choice of butter beans and other ingredients and am glad I did. The only changes I made was substituting Ritz crackers for saltines and used over 12 (I lost count) and real garlic for the powder. My first few were really difficult to flip or get off the pan so I covered the pan with a lid the second time around it and seemed to distribute the heat more evenly and seemed to solve the problem. I also followed other reviewers' advice and just kept adding crumbs until it felt like they were the right consistency. I'll be making these again!
Tried these last evening for dinner. My husband thoroughly enjoyed them. I did add more cracker crumbs/bread crumbs and used less oil for cooking. They browned up nice! Served with a stir-fry of zuchinni, yellow squash and onion. A great low carb meal. I will try other beans for variation in the future. Thanks for an easy, no fuss recipe that can be altered to taste!
First time I have submitted a review because I love these. Just made the changes that were suggested (used 1/2 cup of cracker crumbs & dry bread crumbs). Hubby liked them & for them to have no meat in it that was incredible. Thanks for the recipe. I want to make them again very soon.
I made these for my vegetarian daughters. Used leftover brown rice instead of saltines and omited the jalepeno. They were delicious and reheated fine the next day.
so good that I made it two nights in a row.
these were delicious!! they have a great taste and texture. i added diced green peppers and dipped them in cornmeal, like others suggested. i froze them, too, since i live alone, and they seemed to heat up just fine if i put them in the toaster and then in the microwave (although a toaster oven would have been ideal).
Used Italian-style bread crumbs instead of saltines. Delicious!
