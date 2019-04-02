English Honey-Roasted Turkey

This recipe was soooo easy and the turkey was just so delicious. This will probably be how we make the turkey from now on. I kind of altered the cooking time though. The turkey starts browning really quickly, so I added some foil to the wings to keep them from burning to a crisp. I let the breasts brown until they looked just right to me, and then went ahead and covered the breasts (just the breasts, not the whole turkey) with a little piece of foil. I only let the turkey cook, uncovered for a little less than an hour until the whole turkey was looking pretty and roasted, then cooked it for the remainder of time covered. I only basted the turkey while it was uncovered as well, about every 20 minutes or so. The result was this just delightfully flavored turkey that was perfectly moist and tender! Love it!