English Honey-Roasted Turkey

Because I usually have very herb- and chestnut-filled stuffing, I wanted a roast turkey that is simple and traditional. I picked up this recipe in England, and absolutely love it. The gravy made from the pan drippings is heavenly!
This year I left out the lemon, and instead used half an orange to lightly rub the skin before applying the glaze. Whether using an orange or a lemon, be sure to go LIGHT on the rubbing! The flavor should be more about the butter and honey than about the citrus! Once again this turkey got rave reviews from my guests; even one of the pickiest eaters I've ever met loved this turkey and the gravy it made. Happy Roasting!
We upped the butter to 4oz and the honey to 8oz. The lemon was almost too strong, but the honey tasted great. For a 16+lb bird, we roasted for 2.5 hours at 350, after reducing the temperature, and it was just the right doneness.
This is a great idea but I am not a fan of the roasting method. Starting out at 400 - covering with foil etc... If I were to do this again, I would stick with roasting at 350 and glaze more toward the end to get a nice finish. The cooking time in this recipe is also way off. It has you cooking a 10 Turkey for 3 1/2 - 4 hours to an internal temp of 180. A 10 lb turkey will take 2 1/2 - 3 hours. Poultry is considered done at an internal temp of 165. Check Food Safety . gov to confirm this.
I tried this recipe today,made a few alterations, I seasoned the turkey with seasoning called shadown benni (bandania),fresh chive and fresh celery a few cloves of garlic and then added the black pepper,salt and thyme pimento peppers to the blender and blended everything together and rubbed it all over the turkey inside out I think basically my turkey was dry probably due to the brand,so i added some chicken stock to the basting ingredients, the turkey was definately a hit among everyone and I would definately make this again!Thanks for such a great tasting recipe
I made this somewhat differently: I used a bag for the turkey, adjusted slightly for cook time, which worked great, and I dry-brined for almost a day, seasoned with salt, pepper, coriander, cumin, and curry. Also, I only put half the lemon inside the turkey, to make room for my extra-large apple. Without changing the recipe, I would give it four stars. (My husband couldn't stop picking at it when I was trying to carve, though, so I think he would give the finished result five stars.) This is my first turkey I've made entirely by myself, so next time I think I might turn the temperature down a little earlier (I let it stay at the first temp for too long out of negligence), but I loved the results!
Made this for Christmas dinner 2014 and it was fantastic!! Coming from someone who doesn't cook, it came out very juicy and flavorful! This is a very good beginners turkey. I followed the instructions and it was very easy.
For a first time making a turkey, this recipe is perfect! It turned out juicy and in general I was super worried that making turkeys was complicated but this proved to be easy and fun. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I have made this recipe many times. The turkey is very moist at the end and delicious. The drippings are a little wierd to make gravy from since they are sweet, not savory, but as long as your potatoes aren't flavored it should be fine.
Absolutely fantastic!!! We started breast down, then flipped to breast up for the lower temp, and broiled for a tiny bit at end for crispy skin, otherwise followed recipe. Sweet succulent incredibly moist turkey!!! Used the top of pan drippings (no chunks) and simmered down for a salty/sweet au jus. This is a must try!!! Thanks for posting!!!
This recipe was fantastic. None of us are turkey people but with the juices, it was fantastic. The turkey was juicy already but didn’t have a lot of pizazz. After adding the juice over it I was sold! Will definitely make this way again if I ever have to make a turkey. Thanks!! We used a roasting pan with a lid the whole time. 16 pound turkey took about 3 hours. It was much sooner than expected.
This recipe was soooo easy and the turkey was just so delicious. This will probably be how we make the turkey from now on. I kind of altered the cooking time though. The turkey starts browning really quickly, so I added some foil to the wings to keep them from burning to a crisp. I let the breasts brown until they looked just right to me, and then went ahead and covered the breasts (just the breasts, not the whole turkey) with a little piece of foil. I only let the turkey cook, uncovered for a little less than an hour until the whole turkey was looking pretty and roasted, then cooked it for the remainder of time covered. I only basted the turkey while it was uncovered as well, about every 20 minutes or so. The result was this just delightfully flavored turkey that was perfectly moist and tender! Love it!
