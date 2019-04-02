English Honey-Roasted Turkey

Because I usually have very herb- and chestnut-filled stuffing, I wanted a roast turkey that is simple and traditional. I picked up this recipe in England, and absolutely love it. The gravy made from the pan drippings is heavenly!

By JLamb36

cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
prep:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 10-pound turkey
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Pat the turkey dry inside and out with paper towels. Rub the cut lemon halves lightly over the skin of the turkey. Season inside and out with salt and pepper to taste. Place the lemon halves, apple, onion, and potato into the cavity of the turkey. Place into a close-fitting roasting pan.

  • Stir the butter and honey together in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until the butter has melted and the mixture is evenly blended. Spoon the honey mixture over the turkey, coating the entire outer surface. Allow to stand 30 minutes, reapplying the honey mixture several times.

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake the turkey in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, basting two or three times with the drippings and honey mixture. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and cook 30 minutes more, basting frequently. If needed, use a cup of chicken stock to keep the pan juices from drying out.

  • Cover the turkey with aluminum foil, and continue roasting until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 1 1/2 to 2 hours longer. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone should read 180 degrees F (82 degrees C). Remove the foil during the last 15 minutes and baste one last time. Remove the turkey from the oven, cover with a doubled sheet of aluminum foil, and allow to rest in a warm area 15 minutes before slicing.

Cook's Note

This recipe is for a small turkey, but it can be doubled or tripled easily for a larger bird. Just adjust the roasting time (15 to 20 minutes per pound).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
816 calories; protein 92.7g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 38.8g; cholesterol 286.4mg; sodium 341.8mg. Full Nutrition
