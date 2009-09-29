Chicken Corn Soup II
It is a hearty chicken soup
Adding the corn made this chicken noodle soup really special. However, there is a faster way. Buy a rotisserie fully cooked chicken. Chop up the vegetables and put them in the soup pot (I also would add 1 cup chopped carrots and 1 cup diced green pepper) Instead of adding water, cook it in store bought chicken broth (or homemade if you have some in your freezer) It will take about a half an hour for the vegetables to get tender. While they are cooking, de-bone the chicken and cut into bite size pieces then add to the soup pot. Then make your noodles with another can of chicken broth (see, don't have to wait for it to cool down) When the vegetables are tender, add the noodles and corn. Along with the salt and pepper I would also add some more seasonings, like poultry seasoning, and/or garlic and parsley and for sure some paprika.
I did not care for this.
This is time-consuming, but well worth it. It makes a lot, so beware!
This recipe is great!
This is a fantastic dish. It is definately worth the work. Don't listen to Brock, they don't know what they are talking about.
Honestly, I loved it. Sure, I made a few changes (more spices, dumplings instead of noodles), but it was great. Worth the wait!
I added a package of instant tapioca pudding to mine! What a nice twist that was! The whole family loved it.
